Review: KS Lev Circuit Wireless Dropper Post

For me, wireless dropper posts still fall into the 'neat, but not necessary' category. There's no shortage of cable-actuated options that are reliable, affordable, and don't require remembering to charge a battery, and that's the direction I'd point most riders.



That said, for those who want a post that's easy to install (or swap from bike to bike), and creates a clutter-free cockpit, the Lev Circuit is worth a look. I wouldn't mind a slightly faster return speed and a more robust remote, but the long battery life and the fact that there's a version with 200mm of drop does make it a good option.

— Mike Kazimer