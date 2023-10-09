Review: Kuat Huk Tailgate Pad

When it comes to transporting mountain bikes the tailgate pad is one of the simplest methods, provided you have a truck. Kuat’s Huk improves that experience by speeding up the installation process and polishing the aesthetics while hosting a flap for backup cameras.



On tap for sizing are five Huk models. The mid-size heights come in 51 and 54” pads that carry five bikes, plus there’s also a stubby 25”-width Huk that holds just two. For full-size truck owners, a 61” width model has a six-bike capacity with two tailgate profile options, straight or curved. The Huk product page includes a fit guide to select the right pad for your vehicle if you're unsure which best suits your whip.



Huk Details



• Bike capacity: 2 or 5 for mid-size trucks, 6 for full-size

• Sizes: 25, 51, 54, 61, 61" curved

• TPU outer/ fleece inside material

• Fold up camera window

• 10 downtube strap loop positions

• Price: $298 USD

INSTALLATION

The creases and edges of the 54" Huk were likely modeled around a 4th generation Toyota Tacoma because they contour almost perfectly to this tailgate. I haven't tried this on all mid-size pickup trucks, but the Huk could be stretched a few centimeters on either side for this vehicle.

BIKE RETENTION

DURABILITY

Lined up against the Race Face T2 tailgate pad, the Kuat Huk offers a sleeker appearance and discrete logo. If you're into colorful styles though, you're stuck with plain black as the only option for the Huk.

COMPARISON

The downtube straps of the Race Face T2 Tailgate pad lie closer to the top edge of the truck bed for easier access.

The camera flap folds out of the way more elegantly than the velcro punch-out style of the Race Face T2.

Pros

+ Fast install that doesn’t leave you covered in dirt

+ Snug fit and low profile





- Downtube straps and placement could use refinement

- Plenty of cheaper options exist with a similar function

Pinkbike's Take

The main takeaway from the Kuat Huk tailgate pad is the simplified installation process with its additional hooks on the outside, however, that does come at a high price. While it has a few minor quirks, the functionality and aesthetics deliver a reliable solution for hauling bikes on your truck. — Matt Beer

The two-bike carrier costs $149 USD, but that price doubles to $298 USD for full tailgate coverage. Each Huk tailgate pad comes with straps to secure the bikes’ downtubes and a three-year warranty.Installing the Kuat Huk is a breeze thanks to hooked straps that secure to the outside of the tailgate. This method may be more costly to produce but is incredibly sensible - no more fumbling fingers to feed the straps up through the tailgate gap or covering your clothes in mud while holding the tailgate pad in place.I started with the straps laced near the end of their length on the inside facing buckle, placing the pad on the open tailgate, and lining up the folds.Next, lifting and closing the tailgate lets gravity do the work, pulling the metal hooks into the gap at the end of the bed. After fishing out the straps and placing the hooks in the eyelets, center the pad and cinch it up.The Kuat Huk retains bikes moderately well, but although no shuttle scaring occurred there could be a few improvements. The strap system is fairly basic. On this 54" Huk pad, there are 10 loops to feed the downtube security strap through. Placing the strap through two loops spaces the bikes evenly but shortens the strap length, something to consider for e-bikes or unconventional frame shapes. That means you'll need to offset the strap to one side to make the most of the length, which could clash with the rest of the fleet's spacing.When not in use, it's critical that the straps are closed or they'll go by the wind. No extras are provided. The loops that the straps feed through could also be placed closer to the top edge of the tailgate to maximize the reach, but the plastic buckles never lost tension.One of the primary concerns when using a tailgate pad is potential damage to your truck's paint. The Huk ensures there's no rubbing on the inside of the pad thanks to the soft fleece material. On the outside, there are fewer edges on the Huk which is where tailgate pads typically wear first. The TPU material has stood up to a summer of intense UV rays, showing no signs of wear or holes.While the foam underneath the inside edge of the tailgate does a decent job at padding the frame, thicker foam would provide extra protection against rough road impacts.When wrestling camp gear and multiple bikes into the bed, I'd often lower the tailgate, place the bikes on and then close it up. This led to lifting the velcro flap frequently which prematurely wore out the clingy material. I never rolled up the camera cover but that made me question how long the velcro would last in this area if you frequently used this feature.The standout feature of the Kuat Huk is the reverse straps and alloy hooks, making installation significantly faster and cleaner. It does falls slightly short when it comes to downtube strap placement and access compared to the Race Face. The straps can be a bit challenging when multiple bikes are loaded, especially compared to the convenient velcro loops on the Race Face tailgate pad.At the moment, the $298 USD Huk is three times the price of the Race Face T2 (marked at $99, down from $209). If you set it and forget the tailgate pad for the season, then it's tough to justify the extra cost of the Huk.