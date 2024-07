Review: Last Glen - An Out-of-the-Ordinary All-Mountain Bike

“Last” is a strong word. If you title your bike brand as such, you better build them strong, because you can be guaranteed you’ll be asked, “Is that the last bike you’ll ever own?” Maybe that’s what the seldom seen (at least in North America) German company was striving for. The Glen is an aluminum all-mountain bike with 150mm of rear wheel travel and geometry that differentiates itself from the featherweight Tarvo, another bike in Last’s catalog with similar angles, but geared more towards enduro racing. Clever design work allows the Glen frameset to be built with either a 27.5 or 29” rear wheel, as well as evolving into a long-travel model, which we’ll get into later.

Unlike the other carbon models in Last's range that use a flex-stay, the Glen uses a single pivot near the top of the chainring. A push rod at the top of the seatstay actuates the rocker link to compress the 185x55mm trunnion mount shock. This forms a 19% progression increase from the sag point (30% travel) to bottom out. Numbers like that let the rider have their choice of either a coil or air shock.A longer push rod, available separately, retains the geometry between the two rear wheel options. Another set of links (and fork) can transform the Glen into the longer travel Coal model, since they share the same front and rear triangles, as well as running on the same size shock.In terms of the Glen’s anti-rise, it follows a straight line which lands at a neutral 100% at sag, meaning the geometry should remain unaffected by braking forces.

Last Bikes takes another approach to labelling their frame sizes but this one is less arbitrary than other brands. Denoted by the riders height in centimeters, this points you in the right direction, however, the size selection is still at their discretion. There are four frames in the Glen lineup that span from riders who stand at 165cm tall to 195, each staggered in 10cm apart. Those sizes translate to 440, 470, 500, 535mm reach measurements.The 165 and 175 frame (the one that I’ve selected) are attached to a stubby 430mm chainstay, whereas the 185 frame receives a 438mm length rear end and the 195 is mated to a 447mm tail. Each of those uses the same rear triangle member but the length is set according to where the main pivot is located on the front triangle.In terms of angles, the head tube of the Glen sits at 63.9-degrees with the 160mm fork. That seemed steeper than first suspected. I went on to measured this frame to have a figure of 63.1-degrees using the trusty iPhone angle finder.Sharing some lines with Knolly ’s push-rod rocker link, the seat tube is similar in design. The actual seat tube angle isn’t steep, but does lead to a desirable position with a 77.5 effective angle on the 165 and 175 frames. Each consecutive frame size jump up thereafter receives another 0.5-degree tick forward.The seat tubes have plenty of insertion depth and are kept to an extremely low height (390mm for the 175 size) to be able to move around the bike.

I chose the 175 Glen which lined up closest to my 178cm height. Other riders often commented on how small the bike looked underneath me, but the 470mm reach felt ideal. Most likely, it was the low standover height that led those statements. I appreciated how much space that short seat tube freed up for throwing the bike around in the air and ran the 205mm dropper 50mm above the seat clamp. The Glen can be built in multiple ways, but I kept the bike set up with dual 29” wheels and a Super Deluxe Coil shock throughout the test. A 450 lb spring was provided and produced a hair more than the suggested 30% sag. The compression and HBO clickers stayed towards the closed end. I toyed with a 500 lb spring down the road for a higher ride height.

The Glen's chainstays are stubby and head angle is raked out, yet it has a peppy nature that wants to go forward. You are rewarded with each pedal stroke, but the handling requires you to stay attentive. Slow speed balancing acts take a fair bit of focus with lots of corrections through the handlebars. You’ll accomplish tech climbs best by attacking them with poise and speed.Spinning up steep roads also require you to lean forward on the handlebars to keep the front wheel from wandering. Part of that comes from the angles, but also the chainstays. At 430mm on the 175 frame, they are a hoot when blasting downhill and punching tight corners but they do compromise the climbing ability by pushing the rider’s weight over the back wheel. I’d often loop out when trying to burst up short climbs with step ups in them.The steep effective seat tube converges on the head angle too. That can cramp your upper body in the seated position, especially if you run a higher saddle and bar height relative to the frame size. I maxed out the stem on the top of the steer tube and tried a higher, 35mm rise bar on there, but understood why the steer tube was kept short. Sizing up to stretch out the cockpit length might be the right call if you're nearing the upper limit of the frame size.Ground clearance can be a concern too. Even on the firmer side of the sag recommendations, the cranks can feel relatively close to the ground and striking a pedals was a regular occurrence. Shorter 165mm length cranks wouldn’t be out of the question here. Closing the climb switch is advisable to firm up that suppleness at the beginning of the progressive rate and increase the ground clearance.

By simply looking at the side profile of the last Glen, you can see how the rear wheel is tucked into the back half of the bike and the front wheel stretches out at such a prominent angle - you can tell, this is a bike that loves steep trails.Hanging off the back of the bike and digging into deep rutted turns is where the Glen really came to life. At a moment’s notice, you can change direction or pop the bike off the ground. It’s not too different of a feeling than riding a short tailed snowboard, or what I envision riding a surfboard well would be like, if I knew how to do such a thing.Small bumps are taken care of surprisingly well for a single pivot bike. On big singular drops and G-outs from steep rock rolls the frame’s high progression holds you up well. When you do use full travel, the Super Deluxe’s hydraulic bottom out control gracefully touches down.While the big and little impacts are well taken care of, this isn’t a high-pivot magic carpet that swallows everything in its path. To carry speed through chunky or even soft trails with roots and hidden compressions, I found a low body position worked best to avoid being knocked off line. It’s on those types of trails where you can feel a kicking sensation through your feet on the repetitive mid-size bumps, particularly when you’re on the brakes.Those mega-short chainstays don’t help the matter much either. Most of your weight is hinging off the back of the bike - great for slower, steep trails, not so good for pinballing flat-out over repetitive square edges.Another downside to the heavy rear wheel weight bias are flat corners. Shifting your weight forward to put traction on the front wheel is necessary at times. In my eyes, the Glen is a reactive and rewarding trail bike for places like Bellingham and Squamish, where steep yet smoother trails exist; finding alternative, creative lines and slashing through tight corners.