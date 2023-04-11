Review: Lazer Coyote Kineticore Helmet

However, after several years of slowly building up momentum, it really feels like Lazer has arrived, releasing sleeker-looking helmets that hit the key notes of aesthetics and protection. And the protection can not be understated, with the Coyote Kineticore being granted a 5-star protection rating from Virginia Tech.



Of course, looks aren't the be-all and end-all, but I think most of us would acknowledge that we want a helmet that is both safe and that doesn't make us stick out like a sore thumb.

Coyote KinetiCore Details

• KinetiCore Integrated Rotational Impact Protection

• Has aftermarket light and fleece liner

• Crash replacement program offered

• Weight: 340 grams (size M)

• Five star Virginia Tech rating, CPSC certified

Colors: cali, white/black, black, light blue, dark green, purple fade

• MSRP: $109 USD

• lazersport.us

Ventilation

Technology

Fit & Eyewear

Price & Weight

Pros

+ Very well ventilated

+ Comfortable and unobtrustive

+ Good value



- No dedicated glasses storage

Pinkbike's Take

The Lazer Coyote KinetiCore offers a strong blend of price, safety, comfort, and ventilation. Although the internal profile of the helmet might look slightly gimmicky, it really does deliver excellent ventilation. While I found a reasonably secure place for my glasses, I think that a lack of specific storage is my only real complaint and, although small, that would be my only criticism when it comes to riding in this good value proposition.

— Henry Quinney

Since being acquired by Shimano in 2016, Lazer's presence within cycling has grown and grown, especially in off-road markets. The company may have well been known in its native Europe as an old-school brand with cyclocross and road pedigree but until recently wasn't as common of a sight on the heads of mountain bikers.The Coyote helmet has 21 vents but that only tells half the story as to how this helmet keeps you cool. Oftentimes, I find myself rolling my eyes as I hear about howparticular helmet has some proprietary technology or some magical venting, but in this instance, it's not all marketing spiel. The ribbed and raised internal profile genuinely do a notably better job of keeping air circulating around your head than many other models that I have tried. In fact, when going between different helmets that airflow was always noticeable in comparison.At the heart of Lazer helmets is their own rotational impact protection system called KinetiCore. In 2022, when they announced their new technology and its use in their helmets, they were quick to point out that they had up until that point used MIPS all through their ranges. The KinetiCore design involves shaping the EPS foam into blocks that are intended to deform and shear to reduce the force of an impact.This technology isn't just reserved for Lazer's high-end helmets either; it's also used in some of their kid's and commuter helmets. I can't speak to the improved safety of this system but it should be noted its five-star score from Virginia Tech. One thing I do like about it though is the lack of creaking that you can get some MIPS systems. Although some generations are better than others, it's always irritated me.The helmet has many of the features that you would expect, including an adjustable visor that aids eyewear storage and a magnetic buckle. Should you live in a climate cold enough to merit it, the helmet also has an aftermarket fleece liner available. It is also compatible with the Lazer Universal LED rear light.The helmet offers a medium-deep fit. It's certainly not as deep as some but it doesn't feel like a shallow XC or road helmet, either. It's not excessively bulky or cumbersome, though, and my large size fit me well and was true to its 58-51 cm size. The helmet has a TurnSys dial on the back. Revolutionary it isn't, but it is a dial and it worked.The visor is in a usable range, and I like the fact that the lip of the helmet itself doesn't obscure my vision. The fit is such that the brim doesn't feel too far down your brow, or knock glasses as you ride. Speaking of eyewear, there isn't any specific storage but if you're inventive enough there are a few spots to be found. They stayed put, but a more secure way to put my eyewear in the helmet for undulating singletrack climbs certainly would be no bad thing. The back of the helmet has a flatter band around the middle of the helmet for goggles, should you wear them.Although not a direct consequence of using their own rotational impact system, I also like the price. $109 USD seem reasonable to me for a mid-to-premium helmet. The styling, while inoffensive, can sometimes be a little bulbous and domed. This criticism is obviously quite superficial, but I'm not sure I'm convinced about the look of the curved visor. It looks like it came straight off an entry-level commuter helmet. Maybe if that bothers you you could spend more on something else. However, when it comes to actually riding, the value compared to the performance is very good.The weight of the helmet falls in line with many other trail helmets, although the Lazer beats them all on price. At 340g it's very comparable to the Specialized Ambush ($180 & 360g). Giro Merit helmet ($220 & 360g), Fox Speedframe Pro ($170 & 380g), and the Troy Lee Designs A3 ($220 & 415g).Should you take the Virginia Tech ratings as read, then that looks even more favorable.