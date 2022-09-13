Review: Lazer Jackal KinetiCore Helmet

KinetiCore as a safety technology seems to have a lot of promise, even if the previous generation of the Jackal does outperform the new one in terms of safety rating. The low weight and good ventilation of the new Jackal KinetiCore also owe themselves to this new technology. The abundance of additional features, like the camera mount and light, are also nice touches that do work.



But perhaps the first box to tick in a helmet providing safety is how comfortable it is. This fit and comfort of the new Jackal didn't work that well for me, which made it more difficult to grab it when heading out for a ride, especially when compared to some of the leading competition.



Fit is so unique that you certainly need to try before you buy. But if the Jackal does comfortably fit for you, then you'll be able to reap the weight and ventilation benefits.



— Dan Roberts