Review: Leatt 7.0 HydraDri Waterproof Flat Pedal Shoes

I tend to find myself on flat pedals during the sloppiest, muddiest days of the year, times when trying to clip into a mud caked pedal just isn't worth the hassle. For that reason, it's always surprised me how few options there were for waterproof, or even highly water resistant, flat pedal shoes. Thankfully that's started to change, and now Leatt has joined in with their new 7.0 HydraDri shoes.



The shoes have a waterproof outer fabric and a mid-height cuff combined with a sole that uses Leatt's new RideGrip Pro rubber, which is claimed to be 20% softer (and thus grippier) than the rubber Leatt had used on previous flat pedal shoes.



Details

• 10k/10k HydraDri membrane waterproof bootie construction

• Speed lace system

• RideGrip Pro rubber compound

• Waterproof zipper

• TPU reinforced heal, toe

• Sizes: US 6-13, UK 5.5-12.5, EU 38.5-48.5, CM 24-31

• MSRP: $189.99 USD

• leatt.com

• 10k/10k HydraDri membrane waterproof bootie construction• Speed lace system• RideGrip Pro rubber compound• Waterproof zipper• TPU reinforced heal, toe• Sizes: US 6-13, UK 5.5-12.5, EU 38.5-48.5, CM 24-31• MSRP: $189.99 USD