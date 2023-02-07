Review: Leatt Gravity 8.0 Helmet

Feb 7, 2023
by Matt Beer  

Leatt's full-face helmet line has been around for a number of years now and the Gravity 8.0 is their latest model designed for downhill speeds, although we've seen a few of their enduro athletes use them in that discipline too.

Leatt puts their own spin on the safety systems inside. Instead of integrating the popular MIPS technology, Leatt selects their own rotational energy absorbing system, 360 Turbine Technology, along with a sophisticated layering of EPS foam densities.

In keeping with the moto-inspired design, the Gravity 8.0 uses a double D-ring chin strap. You’ll also find quick-release components, like a cut-out for an Eject helmet removal system and pull-tab equipped cheek pads, plus a visor designed to snap off in event of a crash. You can even route a drinking hose from a hydration pack to the chin bar for easy access.
Leatt Gravity 8.0 Details

• Carbon-composite shell
• 360 Turbine Technology
• Breakaway visor screws
• Quick-release cheek pads
• Eject helmet release system ready
• Colors: matte black, red/white
• Certifications: ASTM F1952–10, EN1078, CPSC 1203, AS/NZS 2063:2008
• Weight: 1,148 g (size M - actual)
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• Price $429.95 USD
leatt.com


Made from a mixture of carbon and composite materials, the shell is available in either a black or red/white colorway for $429 USD. Four sizes fit noggins from 55-62cm circumferences in 2cm increments, plus there are secondary pads available to tweak the fit.




FIT

I found the size medium to fit true to size around the widest part of my head and never noticed any pressure points or excessive room in the helmet. The supplied 35mm cheek pads worked well and didn’t need to break in to feel comfortable. Thankfully, they didn’t pack in much more or I may have needed to move to a tighter fit. Leatt does offer two thicknesses of headliners and four cheek pad options: 25, 30, 35, and 40mm. That should make the three shell sizes customizable for just about anyone within the size chart limits, however, they'll need to track those down since the helmet is only supplied with one set.

There’s a presence about pulling the Gravity 8.0 helmet on that gave me a very secure feeling without looking like a chipmunk. I’d chalk that up to the placement of the C-shaped cheek pads that wrap securely around, and below your jaw.

The jaw piece appears large from the outside, but neither blocks your field of view or feels too close for comfort. Up top, the visor is fixed in one position and isn’t in sight once goggles are installed. I primarily wore Leatt’s Velocity 6.5 goggles, but never had any issues with Fox, Oakley, or Smith’s most common models.

Although I never had the chance to pair the helmet up with a neck brace, Leatt states they have optimized the Gravity 8.0 helmet to work with their models.


SAFETY SPECIFICATIONS

Leatt uses a series of round elastomers that they created to reduce both compressive forces, and rotational forces, called 360º Turbine Technology, Eleven of those are spread out across the inner shell and claimed to “reduce peak brain acceleration by up to 30% at impact speeds associated with concussion” and “peak brain rotational acceleration by up to 40%.”

Behind the quick-release Pro-Fit liner, an EPS shell composed of four various density foams to absorb a multitude of impacts.

Leatt touts the safety technology found in the Gravity 8.0 helmet and put it through the Motorcycle ECE 22.05 certification where it passed the impact absorption test. The report published by Omega, a company who specializes in testing personal protective equipment, can be found here. Moto certification is as commonly seen on MTB helmets, so we asked Leatt for more information. They replied,

bigquotesThe MTB Gravity 8.0 helmet shares a shell with the MOTO 8.5 helmet; therefore, it was possible for us to balance the shell/EPS of the Gravity 8.0 to meet the ECE 22.05 impacts.

The Gravity 8.0 is not officially ECE 22.05 certified but passes the impact absorption tests. (It's not possible to officially certify a bicycle helmet to a MOTO standard as there is specific wording on the labels/manuals that prevents this) We also don’t believe this helmet shell/EPS combination compromises the impacts at lower speeds.

The MOTO helmets all pass ECE and DOT standards, whereas the Gravity 8.0 was optimized for bicycle impact: EN1078, ASTMF1952, CPSC and for higher energy impacts to ECE 22.05. The Gravity 8.0 does not meet the ECE 22.06 standard as this requires even higher impact speeds. The Gravity 8.0 also has the same Turbine configuration as the MOTO helmets meaning you get the impact absorption of the turbines at low impact speeds. Leatt



VENTILATION

Since Leatt also makes lighter weight full-face options, like the Enduro 4.0, with its removable chin-bar, I reserved rides in the Gravity 8.0 for bike park and shuttle laps.

For a helmet with a generous amount of features and volume, there are few vents throughout the shell. Surprisingly, there is a decent amount of breathing room in there. I'd look to the fact that the cheek pads and headliner have enough cut outs to let air flow through the inner shell. Even while waiting in the lift line through the late summer heat, the black-colored shell did cause me to overheat.

The padding does absorb moisture well, but best of all, it didn’t scratch my face, which I found happened over the course of a full day pulling the Fox RPC on and off. I didn’t expect it to vent as well as an enduro-style full-face helmet and would put it on par with Fox’s competitor in terms of breathability. 100-Percent’s Aircraft 2 still takes the win for the best ventilation-to-weight ratio.


WEIGHT

In terms of weight, the size of the shell is deceiving because the helmet is lighter than it appears. Against the previously mentioned competitors, Leatt’s Gravity 8.0 helmet sits in the middle at 1148 grams for a size medium. The 100-Percent Aircraft 2 is about 100 grams lighter whereas the Fox RPC is significantly more at 1285g.


PRICE

Like its weight, Leatt’s $429 USD Gravity 8.0 helmet sits in the middle of prices compared to other brand’s premium downhill oriented models. That’s $30 more than the 100% Aircaft 2 and $70 less than Fox’s RPC. All three come with a legit carrying bag and use some variation of rotational energy dissipation, but only the Aircraft 2 includes extra padding to tune the fit.

Everything matches the color black, but most other top-end helmets have at least a third color option. Matte black paint is also tough to keep clean and scratch free compared to a gloss finish. Small chips on the visor developed faster than anticipated from hanging the helmet on the handlebars and general use.



Pros

+ Secure yet roomy cheek pads
+ Lighter than it appears

Cons

- Second size pad-set would increase value
- Paint could be more durable



Pinkbike's Take
bigquotes Leatt went the extra mile testing the Gravity 8.0 helmet and even published the findings from external sources, which earns it extra creditability. The 360 Turbine Technology is a unique twist on rotational energy absorption that is tough to argue with. They haven't forgotten the typical features you’ll find in premium helmets either, like the quick-release cheek pads, D-rings, optional Eject removal system, and adequate venting. Other than a bit of chipping paint on the visor there is very little to critique about the Gravity 8.0.  Matt Beer


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews Helmets LEATT Leatt Gravity 8


27 Comments

  • 10 0
 How is it possible they don't come with extra pads for 430 bucks?
Ridiculous
  • 8 12
flag kenoath (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 capitalism...
  • 13 23
flag kobold (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @kenoath: Yes because socialist venezeuala would def include the extra pads. Retard
  • 17 3
 @kobold: damn dude you smoking on the pragerU ben shapiro pack lately?
  • 3 0
 ….and those awesome easy to use d-rings, still.
  • 30 20
 ADVENT WINNERS LIST????
  • 15 0
 At this point, we can safely assume nobody won.
  • 12 0
 @Highlandshredderr: naw, there are 25 companies that got a f*ck ton of emails out of it. They are the actual winners!
  • 3 0
 Comment of the year???
  • 6 0
 I see the price as a con. Great helmet but I don't see everyone being able to shell out the money. There are some pretty good 200 dollar options out there.
  • 10 5
 Quality comes with a price. Helmets are the absolute last piece of gear one should skimp on or look to shave cost. If you ride park/shuttle a lot, helmets in this cost range should absolutely be considered first. True DH helmets, at least the best ones, all run around this price point. These costs are part of the game.
  • 1 0
 these weights make such a helmet, park only duty for me. I find that pedalling all day with a 1200g helmet ends up fatiguing my neck and shoulders just enough to comprimise my riding at the end of the day. I have a TriggerFF(600g) for stuff out in the wilds that make me hesitate, if I am alone or just seems too face smashy if you f*ck something up.

I also don't see an issue owning 3 helmets. If one has multiple bikes for different uses, Helmets and such shouldn't be much different.
  • 15 1
 This is not an insult, but if your neck and shoulders get fatigued by a 1200g helmet, you need to hit the gym. Regardless of helmet, the number one thing you can do to reduce risk of brain injury is to have a strong neck. If your neck is noticeably fatigued from wearing a helmet, your head will slap around like a bobblehead the moment you are ejected from the bike.
  • 1 1
 @fullendurbro: LOL. I was waiting for this. I knew someone wouldn't read what I wrote, and instead read what they wanted to comment on.

I said all day pedals. like 8 hours.....I can assure you I do not need to hit the gym any more than I currently do, in the same way I don't need to wear a 3lb helmet on 60mi, 7000ft bike rides.

I mean, I appreciate the concern..fully....bro, but I am all good.
  • 1 0
 @Mtbdialed: lol why on earth would you wear a dh full face on a 60 mile ride with 7k vert. I would expect Lycra
  • 1 0
 I own this helmet and it sucks. The chin strap on the short side actually sits inside the frame of the chin guard once it is looped around making it next to impossible to snap without gloves and totally impossible with gloves. Several times I was in the lot before I could get the damn thing off for the same reason. I have owned a half dozen full face helmets and none of them had this issue. Otherwise the helmet is solid in all other aspects apart from the matte finish which gets beat up quickly if you care about that sort of thing. I just want to be able to use the ridiculously expensive piece of plastic but I would rather wear my old Bell because I dont offend the general public with my cursing rants.
  • 1 0
 I hear of more concussions in Mtn biking than anything with two wheels and a motor lately. Was wondering if we could get a moto helmet light enough for Mtn biking. This is long overdue. Now do something about the price!
  • 9 0
 I see your anecdotal evidence and raise you one, in my past life at a leading helmet brand that made BIKE and MOTO lids, I definitely disagree with that. So many motocross riders seeing stars and being out from impact. I think the bulk of your observation may be down to culture of the two sports. Moto being a more "shake it off and get back out there" and bike being a bit more "Studies have shown the ramifications of multiple impacts can be detrimental to your long term health"....more MTB riders are being transparent with their injuries and smarter in the time off from a concussion. Moto? not so much, like, almost at all.
  • 2 0
 @stiksandstones:
Touché sir.
But anecdotal or not, mountain bikers are running the same speed as off-road motorcycles, it’s time for the same protection.
  • 1 0
 Adding to @stiksandstones comments (of which are spot on), it is not the helmet that necessarily stops concussion. Your brain is still floating inside your skull and it is the sudden stop that sees it careening into the inside of your skull and creates the concussion. If the helmet was made of steel or of carbon, if the brain still munches into the inside of your skull, then you are going to see negative effects. You can get a concussion from head banging in a mosh pit, or from a car accident even if your head doesn't touch a thing.

And they have taken moto helmets and made them light enough for mountain biking. What the heck do you think this helmet is if not exactly that?
  • 1 0
 @Untgrad: with some Airoh helmets you used to be able to get a MX helmet that was lighter than most DH bike helmets. And since the certification got updated after a very very long overdue (like something like 40years or so) they are now around 1200gr for the lighter versions. So until end of last year you could argue that many MX helmets (light or entry level) were not much more protective (probably less) than high end mtb helmets. It is time for mtb helmets certification to also get an update tho as the current one is vastly overdue and can be met by pretty much any chunk of styrofoam with straps.
  • 1 0
 @Balgaroth:
Absolutely!
The very reason I chimed in on this one. MIPS is great, but it’s time to get serious about bicycle protective gear.
I raced MX and off-road most of my life, and I know I’m going faster down some single track on my current Mtn bike. And somehow crashing on a bicycle is always more violent. Seems like the lack of about 200Lbs.on the Mtn bike makes it more of a catapult.
  • 2 0
 If a $400+ helmet comes with a breakaway visor, an additional one should be included with the initial purchase. Not just a Leatt Con, this is an industry con.
  • 2 0
 my TLD came with a spare visor
  • 2 0
 I’d consider the Breakaway visor part of the safety features of the helmet design and think that maybe if it does brake away it’s done it’s job and it might be time to look for a new helmet. But saying that just because something is sacrificial I should come with spares is silly talk.
  • 4 0
 I wonder if it's because helmets are single-use consumables... If you crash, that breakaway visor is coming off to prevent any extra leverage on your head, which is likely about to hit the ground shortly thereafter and ruin the helmet. Selling an extra visor would encourage folks to keep riding using smashed-up (or structurally unsound) helmets, when the right/safe answer is to buy another whole helmet.
  • 1 0
 @Pmlietzan: Very well put.





