Review: Leatt Gravity 8.0 Helmet

The MTB Gravity 8.0 helmet shares a shell with the MOTO 8.5 helmet; therefore, it was possible for us to balance the shell/EPS of the Gravity 8.0 to meet the ECE 22.05 impacts.



The Gravity 8.0 is not officially ECE 22.05 certified but passes the impact absorption tests. (It's not possible to officially certify a bicycle helmet to a MOTO standard as there is specific wording on the labels/manuals that prevents this) We also don’t believe this helmet shell/EPS combination compromises the impacts at lower speeds.



The MOTO helmets all pass ECE and DOT standards, whereas the Gravity 8.0 was optimized for bicycle impact: EN1078, ASTMF1952, CPSC and for higher energy impacts to ECE 22.05. The Gravity 8.0 does not meet the ECE 22.06 standard as this requires even higher impact speeds. The Gravity 8.0 also has the same Turbine configuration as the MOTO helmets meaning you get the impact absorption of the turbines at low impact speeds. — Leatt