Review: Leatt's 3-in-1 MTB Enduro 3.0 Helmet

I still remember getting a Columbia 3-in-1 jacket for Christmas one year and thinking it was the coolest thing ever. Three jackets in one? Now that's the future. You could wear just the outer shell, just the inner liner jacket, or zip both layers together to create what I thought was the height of fashion at the time. Of course, I also thought that khaki cargo pants and braided leather belts were the bee's knees, so make of that what you will.



Decades later, it turns out the 3-in-1 concept still exists, this time in the form of Leatt's MTB Enduro 3.0 helmet. There have been full face helmets with removable chin bars for years, but the Enduro 3.0 adds another option into the mix – it can be worn as a full face helmet, a ¾ helmet, or a half shell depending on how it's set up.



Leatt MTB Enduro 3.0 Details

• 360° Turbine Technology

• Full face: 872 grams

• 3/4: 602 grams

• Half shell: 473 grams

• Colors: white, stealth, pine, titanium

• Sizes: S, M (tested), L

• Certifications: AS/NZS 2063:2008, EN1078, CPSC 1203, ASTM F1952–10

• MSRP: $260 USD

• leatt.com

The ratcheting dial at the back of the helmet was a little tricky to loosen with one hand. Leatt's 360 Turbine system is designed to help reduce rotational impact forces.

A spring-loaded push button system is used to secure either the chin bar or the ear flaps in conjunction with a metal tab that slots in near the temple area of the helmet.

Fit & Performance

Half Shell:

3/4 Mode:

Full Face Mode:

Pros

+ Space saving option for traveling

+ Comfortable and quiet in all configurations

+ Saves money over buying three individual helmets





- Visor looks extraordinarily long in half shell mode

- Retention system is hard to loosen, can change vertical positions too easily

Pinkbike's Take

Getting a 3-in-1 concept right is tricky - there's a high probability that the result will end up in the jack-of-all-trades, master of none category, and that's the case with Leatt's MTB Enduro 3.0. Each configuration works as intended, it's just it's not the best helmet available for any of those configurations. Still, for riders that regularly find themselves on road trips or vacations where it'd make sense to wear a half shell helmet one day and a full face the next, this could be a great alternative to bringing two or even three different helmets. — Mike Kazimer

Swapping out the various pieces is as easy as pushing a button on the side of the helmet and then disengaging the medal tab that secures the chin bar or ear flaps near the temples. It's a quick procedure, and there's a distinct 'click' when a piece snaps into place. The size of the chin bar when it's detached means this isn't the sort of helmet that you would switch modes on mid-ride, unless you like carrying an awkward-shaped chin bar around until it's time to go downhill.Along with the EPS foam liner, the MTB Enduro 3.0 uses Leatt's 360 Turbine Technology, which consists of 8 disc (or turbine) shaped pieces of energy-absorbing foam. Those turbines are intended to help dissipate rotational impact forces that occur during a crash.The helmet is secured with a magnetic FidLock buckle, and a ratcheting dial is located at the rear of the helmet to fine-tune the fit. That fit system has 3 different vertical positions, although I found it had a tendency to slip out of place – more on that in a bit. The $260 Enduro 3.0 is available in sizes S to L to accommodate head diameters between 51 - 63cm, and there are four different color options.I tested a size medium helmet, the size I typically wear for my 57.5 cm, ovalish head, and found the Enduro 3.0 to be very comfortable. The padding is nice and thick, and there weren't any pressure points in any of the configurations. The feel of the helmet is obviously a little different in each of the three modes, so I'll break it down a little further here.This is the configuration I used the least, in part because of how silly I thought the long visor looked. That's obviously a fashion over function thing, but there are lots of helmets on the market that look a lot less goofy, at least in my opinion. It's also on the heavier side for a half shell helmet – the 473 gram weight is at around 100 grams higher than most other dedicated trail-oriented half shell helmets. Sunglasses will slot nicely into the vents at the back of the helmet, and I never had any issues with them slipping out of place.In half shell mode I'd put the MTB 3.0 in the middle of the road when it comes to ventilation. It's not uncomfortably hot, but it's also not mind-blowingly light and airy. Overall, if I was evaluating this helmet solely as a half shell, I'd give it a C+. It's totally adequate, but there are lighter options with better ventilation and retention systems. However, the fact that there are still two more configurations shouldn't be overlooked.This ended up being my favorite option, especially on cooler fall rides. The extra side coverage kept my ears a little warmer, and I could still hear what was going on around me thanks to the positioning of the cutout on each side panel. The helmet feels more balanced and stable in this orientation too; the side panels give it more support, so it feels less top-heavy than it does as a half shell.Compared the the recently released Fox Dropframe, which is a dedicated 3/4 helmet, the Leatt is a little lighter (22 grams), has slightly better ventilation, and doesn't block outside noises as much. The Dropframe does have a more solid, substantial feel, though, and a better fit system.The comfortable fit of the Enduro 3.0 continued in the full face mode, except for one thing – the fit adjustment system would move to a different vertical position when I tipped my head back; this was especially noticeable in steep terrain. I'd drop in, and then it wouldn't be long before I'd hear the 'click, click' of it shifting to the highest position. I should also mention that the ratcheting fit adjust dial is easy to use to tighten the helmet, but very hard to turn in the other direction to loosen things up. According to Leatt, the issue with the dial occured with the first production batch and has since been corrected, so it's worth trying on the helmet and giving it a try before purchase if posssible.The helmet's 857 gram weight is in line with other more pedal-friendly full face helmets. I didn't run into any issues with goggle compatibility, and the Turbine system was nice and quiet, a welcome change from the creaking and squeaking that occurs with certain Mips systems.