Review: Lewis LHT Ultimate Brakes

It’s no surprise to see emerging brands piggyback on the success of established products. The MTB tire market is one example of that - just look at the multiple tire manufacturers developing tires with an uncanny resemblance to the popular 2-3-2 tread pattern of the Maxxis Assegai. The Lewis LHT Ultimate brakes could be deemed a copycat product because they look very similar to the Trickstuff Maxima brake set, at least at first glance.



Lewis is an emerging company from China that specializes in hydraulic brake systems for a variety of bikes at a reasonable price. The LHT Ultimate brakes run on mineral oil and are the most powerful brakes in their catalog.



Lewis LHT Brakes

• Intended use: enduro & downhill

• Mineral fluid system

• Patented 2 in 1 reach and bite adjustment

• Ratio adjustment

• 4x 17mm titanium pistons per caliper

• Titanium hardware

• 140, 160, 180, 203, 223mm rotors

• Weight: 310g (actual w/1600mm hose, caliper, lever, oil)

• MSRP: $509 USD per set (exc. rotors, adaptors)

• lewisbike.com

