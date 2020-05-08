Review: Lezyne Super Pro GPS Computer

Lezyne are well-known for their tools and lights, but they also offer a lineup of bike computers. We’ve had their Super Pro GPS unit in our hands over the last few months to see how it stacks up.



The Super Pro GPS is Lezyne’s $149.99 USD computer that sits in the middle of the range, and it features a black and white screen and four buttons to navigate the fields of data. It syncs to a smartphone to allow more user control and the added integration of training apps, and can also be mounted either vertically or horizontally to your handlebar.

Lezyne Super GPS Details

• GPS and GLONASS, Bluetooth Smart, ANT+

• Vertical and horizontal mounting

• "Smart Connect" also controls lights

• Small size, lightweight

• Smartphone connectivity, turn-by-turn capable

• MSRP: $149.99 USD

• www.lezyne.com

• GPS and GLONASS, Bluetooth Smart, ANT+• Vertical and horizontal mounting• "Smart Connect" also controls lights• Small size, lightweight• Smartphone connectivity, turn-by-turn capable• MSRP: $149.99 USD

Super GPS Functions

A separate app is needed to sync the lights. Once loaded, users have multiple options for lighting that aren't available by the push of a button on the light itself.

Performance

Setting training zones in the Ally V2 smartphone app is straight forward and everything quickly syncs to the computer. Navigation requires loading a route from your phone to the computer. There's no pre-loaded base map, but there are turn-by-turn directions. Routing doesn't always seem to follow the least traveled roads or greenways, in my experience although you are able to select your preferences in the app, according to Lezyne. The ability to do this is a little hidden right now, but they claim to be adding a pop-up feature that will make it much more clear.

Lezyne's mount interface is more secure than most others as you have to press the computer down and rotate it.

Pros

+ Excellent battery life

+ Easy to mount securely

+ Easy to sync to heart rate and power sensors, and smartphones

Excellent battery lifeEasy to mount securelyEasy to sync to heart rate and power sensors, and smartphones Cons

- Not very intuitive to use - there always seemed to be one more step than there should be to accomplish what was needed, especially in navigation, which proved frustrating

- The mapping functions better suit road riding than mountain biking

Not very intuitive to use - there always seemed to be one more step than there should be to accomplish what was needed, especially in navigation, which proved frustratingThe mapping functions better suit road riding than mountain biking

Pinkbike's Take

At $149.99 USD, the Super Pro GPS is one of the more affordable full-function GPS computers available but, I didn't really get along with it. It's clear that some of its functions are far more useful when on the pavement than the dirt. Commuters and roadies will find the computer useful but, when it comes to mountain biking, it's a hard sell unless you're purely focused on your speed, cadence, heart rate, and power output. — Daniel Sapp

The computer has the standard current, average, and max speed functions, as well as elevation, heart rate, power, cadence, and all the other usuals. It also has the ability to relay calls, texts, and email notifications on the screen if you’re in cell phone range, a common feature for many GPS units. There’s live tracking, too, that can be set up from the phone to allow contacts you select to get an email with a link to track you during your ride in real-time. They can view all of the ride data that you want to share with them, a function that could be attractive for 24-hour team racing or other adventures where that's relevant.The Super Pro GPS works with Strava Live and can sync those segments up through the Ally V2 app on a smartphone. It also pairs with Lezyne's lights through their “Smart Connect” LED system. Pairing the GPS with a phone, power meter, or heart rate strap is a simple process and once paired, I experienced no issues with the GPS; the sensors connected as soon as I turned it on.In order to pair the lights, you first have to pair them to your phone and then it can talk to the computer. Mountain bikers can control the tail light via the front light, so riding to and from the trails in early morning hours takes a couple less clicks. The tail light can be programmed via the app to have an “off” mode, so that it’s a quick and efficient means of not blinding fellow riders. Users can program up to four modes with the app, choosing from a wide range of light outputs.The computer also now sync's with the Komoot and Relive apps for users interested in the features those provide. The Komoot app can aid in route planning for touring and road riding.Out of the box, the Super Pro GPS is easy to mount and sync to heart rate and power sensors, as well as a smartphone. Setting up different data fields via the phone is painless, and tying in all of the apps that tell your friends how much you rode is easy as well. Syncing the computer up to the lights proved to be more challenging at first, but a quick firmware update made everything connect nicely.In its most simple form, the computer is fairly easy to use while on a ride and I experienced no issues of losing GPS signal. It relays messages as advertised and keeps the data you choose nicely organized on the screen. The mount for the computer isn't compatible with anything other than Lezyne's mounts, but it is more secure than a Garmin or Wahoo unit.Connectivity to power and heart rate data is flawless, and the metrics are easy to read on-screen. Battery life is superb as well, lasting longer than any Garmin or Wahoo computers I have used and going a number of rides more between charges. Sending post-ride data to training apps works as advertised, too.Some of the other features are clearly aimed at our road-going cousins. The on-the-fly GPS navigation is a cool feature, but it doesn’t work intuitively with trails and, in my experience, it doesn’t pick up greenways or better paths for bikes than the main road and shortest distance from A-Z (I mentioned this to the team at Lezyne and they told me there's a way to select this but, even knowing this, it proved to be a more confusing process than it should be.)There's also no base map loaded as there is on a Garmin, and loading any routing requires using a smartphone. While in the “Offline Maps” window, maps can be downloaded before riding and sent to the GPS. If “Offline Routing Preferred” is selected, your phone can still provide navigation features without phone service if the data is saved on the phone of the area downloaded. This is something you'll want to do if you might be out of cell service. The map and routing functions will be more useful "out of the box" for someone commuting or road riding than mountain biking as it can provide turn-by-turn directions without having to preload GPX/TCX files made in a mapping app (RideWithGPS, Strava, Trailforks), programmed into your Lezyne account, and finally uploaded onto the device.The "Smart Connect" function of pairing lights and being able to control them from the head unit works, but it's difficult to navigate. It's a feature that's more designed for commuters, but it's there if you need it. Overall, while the computer's basic functions were all easy to use and navigate, it falls short when it comes to off-road navigation and the interfaces were more confusing than other computers I've used.