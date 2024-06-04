Review: Limar Livigno MIPS Lightweight Full Face Helmet

Italian helmet manufacturer, Limar, has added a lightweight full face helmet to its roster. A price point of $249.95 USD and a weight of only 603 grams in a size medium make it reasonably competitive on both fronts. It is naturally positioned as an alternative to helmets from more well-known brands, helmets like the iXS Trigger FF, the Dainese Linea 01, and perhaps even the Specialized Gambit.
Three sizes serve head circumferences between 53 cm and 61 cm. An in-mold construction with a single density EPS and polycarbonate shell is paired with the MIPS Air Node system to deliver a helmet that meets the necessary safety standard for use in downhill mountain bike racing. There are four color options; Black, Sand, Green, and Deep Mint.
Limar Livigno Details
• MIPS Air Node Rotational Impact Protection
• Magnetic Fidlock Buckle
• In-mold Construction
• Single Density EPS
• 3-position adjustable visor
• Cradle height adjustment
• 20 vents
• Actual Weight: 603 grams (Size M)
• Sizes: M (53-57cm), L (57-61cm)
• Colors: Black, Sand, Green, Deep Mint
• Price: $249.95 USD / £178
• Certifications: EN1078:2012 + A1:2012 and ASTM F1952-22
• limar.com
It is common for a chinguard to look unusually large in the context of my head, but it's even more exaggerated with the very substantial chinguard of the Limar LivignoPerformance & Construction
The Limar Livigno is fairly standard in its design, with no new safety technologies that require detailed explanation. As usual, a polycarbonate shell tops the impact absorbing EPS layer, with rotational impact energy dissipation taken care of by the MIPS Air Node liner. The latter is a one-piece affair, making it more difficult to lose during a wash than other helmet comfort liners that sometimes come in four or five separate pieces that need to be puzzled back together again. This version of MIPS is one of the lighter variations, and it's also quiet - some more basic MIPS liners can be distractingly creaky.
Lining up with some of those large front vents are thinner sections of EPS that create airflow channels close to the rider's head. The central one is particularly deep, such that one of the thinnest sections of the EPS is positioned at the very top of the helmet. To be clear, I am not suggesting the helmet is any less safe because of this. It's simply an observation. We look to the standard safety certifications for information on how protective a helmet is, and sometimes to Virginia Tech for their independent testing of helmets. That said, to our knowledge, no Limar helmets have been tested at that facility.
The chinguard is not removable, though you could be forgiven for thinking that might be the case given the construction. It has three massive vents on it. There is no removable cover for the front vent, as can be seen on the Bluegrass Vanguard Core helmet. Inside, two sizeable cheek pads do not
cover any of the vents. They are held very securely in place by three little plastic grommets, but are removable for washing. The helmet comes with a second set of thicker cheek pads that can help riders dial in the fit around the jaw area.
The visor has three possible positions. It can be moved through the different positions with great ease, and I was concerned that the g-forces of riding would be enough to move the visor about on a descent, but happily that was not the case. It's a very flimsy visor, which is absolutely a good thing given that you'll want it to snap off during a crash to prevent it from forcing any further undesirable rotational forces. It is held in place by two plastic screws that, happily, did not loosen over the course of a day of shuttle-assisted DH laps.RETENTION & ADJUSTMENTS
My head circumference is 54cm. I tested the Livigno is a size medium, recommended for 53-57 cm.
The retention system on the Livigno helmet is not a 360° affair. Instead, the plastic band that sits between the EPS and the rider's head extends backwards from the temple region. So, when you tighten the ratchet at the rear, it gives the shell a rearward bias. Again, not a criticism, merely an observation.
Limar are employing a ratchet system for occipital height adjustment. I have my reservations with this design having encountered issues with it on helmets from other brands. If the ratchet system is too loose, the g-forces involved with riding downhill can force the retention system to slip-through such that the helmet rotates backwards slightly. To be clear, I did not experience than on the Livigno, and the helmet's position doesn't shift while riding. But, the ratchet is loose enough to slip when putting goggles on, or when taking the helmet off. Not a huge deal of course, it just means you need to take the time to reposition it nicely each time. The basic poppet designs are much better in my opinion.
The dial on the cradle is very small, and there's quite a lot of resistance when tightening it. It's not the most user-friendly design I've come across, and those with bigger hands than mine (i.e., most of you) will find it extra fiddly.
I have taken issue with the design of the chin strap on the Livigno. It has a notable rearward bias, such that the strap sits back closer to my neck than to my chin. That means that, even when at its shortest possible length and uncomfortable tight therefore, it's possible to roll the helmet back off my head quite far before the chin strap prevents any further rotation. That would leave a lot more of one's face exposed to the ground in a crash where the helmet's chinguard is hit from the front, or from slightly below - as it might in a "superman" crash, for example. It's also pretty uncomfortable to have the Fidlock buckle sat against one's throat. I imagine that discomfort will be pronounced for those with an Adam's apple.
The strap is also far too long. There is a Velcro wrap for the neat stashing of excess strap, but its length prevents it from being usable when I shorten the strap for the best fit. Again, not a huge issue especially given that one can cut the strap length and seal the frayed ends with a flame. Still, it's not ideal, and it wouldn't be that hard to just make the strap a reasonable length in the first place.
I have been able to comfortably wear Smith Squad goggles with the Livigno. It's often the case with helmets that the brow portion sits too low on my head, pushing goggles down over my nostrils. That was not the case here. Also, the visor moves up and out of the way for when you want to stow your goggles underneath between runs.PRICE
At $249.95 USD, the Limar Livigno is reasonably good value, being considerably more affordable than many of its competitors. Examples include the iXS Trigger FF ($299 USD), the Specialized Gambit ($300 USD) and the Dainese Linea 01 ($289 USD). All are MIPS-equipped. The first two are both heavier than the Livigno.WEIGHT
Claimed weight for the Limar Livigno in a size medium is 590g; ours weighed in at 603 grams. Despite being a little over, it is still one of the lightest ASTM-certified full face helmets money can buy, which will be an attractive proposition to those that are counting grams. In fact, it is significantly lighter than all of the lightweight full face helmets tested by Henry recently; the Abus Airdrop, the Leatt Gravity 4.0, the iXS Trigger FF, the Bluegrass Vanguard Core and the Lazer Cage KinetiCore (round-up here
), as well as the Specialized Gambit. That said, there is a lighter option out there, but not by much; the Dainese Linea 01 weighs a claimed 570 grams in a size medium.
Pros+
Lightweight+
Visor does not occlude vision+
Doesn't noticeably impact the wearer's hearing+
No creaking+
Good fit with goggles+
Relatively affordable
Cons-
Chin strap has an uncomfortable bias toward the neck-
Chin strap is excessively long (on size small)-
Cradle ratchet wheel is small and fiddly-
Dialing in a good fit is not straightforward
Pinkbike's Take
|The Limar Livigno is a very lightweight take on the full face helmet, one of the lightest on the market that is certified for downhill. While it does boast high-end features such as the magnetic Fidlock buckle and the MIPS Air Node liner, the design is complacent on arguably more important features that stand to more heavily impact one's overall impression of the helmet.
While the helmet body itself feels to be a good fit, the peculiar position of the helmet strap will ward me off picking this helmet up for my next ride. Try-before-you-buy is the gold standard when it comes to helmet purchasing. For those who are able to dial in a good fit with the Livigno, it does present reasonably good value for money at a very competitive weight.
— Jessie-May Morgan