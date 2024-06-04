Review: Limar Livigno MIPS Lightweight Full Face Helmet

The Limar Livigno is a very lightweight take on the full face helmet, one of the lightest on the market that is certified for downhill. While it does boast high-end features such as the magnetic Fidlock buckle and the MIPS Air Node liner, the design is complacent on arguably more important features that stand to more heavily impact one's overall impression of the helmet.



While the helmet body itself feels to be a good fit, the peculiar position of the helmet strap will ward me off picking this helmet up for my next ride. Try-before-you-buy is the gold standard when it comes to helmet purchasing. For those who are able to dial in a good fit with the Livigno, it does present reasonably good value for money at a very competitive weight.



— Jessie-May Morgan