Review: Liteville 301 MK15 Enduro

Aug 31, 2020
by Richard Cunningham  

Liteville 301 MK15 Enduro

WORDS: R Cunningham
PHOTOS: Greg Lambert
RIDER: Harold Preston


What happens when the mountain bike industry runs out of fireworks? Liteville’s 301 MK 15 Enduro may answer that question.

As the smoke clears from two decades of tumultuous innovation and contentious new standards, it becomes apparent that most of us are over it. Pick a bike, any bike, single-pivot, six-bar, faux-bar – they all pedal well, weigh about 30 pounds and descend wonderfully. Components have attained similar parity, and if there were a super geek waiting in the wings with a stupendous suspension patent or a truly revolutionary drivetrain, we would have heard about it by now. With plates this full, you’d be excused if one more helping of industry superlatives made you want to puke.
301 MK 15 Enduro Details

• Wheel size: 29", 27.5" or mixed
• Travel: 160mm rear / 160mm front
• Aluminum frame
• Proportional geometry between sizes
• 64.5-degree head angle
• Price as shown: EUR 6,820 (approx. $6,339 USD)
• Frame only: EUR 2,480
• Colors: Black anodize/natural
• Weight: 29.2 lb /13.28kg (size medium, actual)
Liteville

So, where do we go from here? If history repeats, then the next chapter will be more about fine-tuning and improvement, less about dazzling innovation. After 20 years of processed sugar, however, it’s not going to be easy for the sport to transition to a stable diet. The persistent evolution of Liteville’s 301 provides a roadmap. It demonstrates that a compilation of improvements can shine as brightly as flashy rocket science, and suggests that smaller, more deliberate steps can take us to a higher place. Let’s have a look at their latest version, the Mark 15 Enduro.

bigquotesSpontaneity, like gapping rock gardens, doubling up natural features and committing to steep drops is encouraged by its can-do calmness. RC

Liteville 301 MK10 side shot
Similar, but different. PB reviewed Liteville's 301 MK10 back in 2012.

Liteville MK15 review
Rather than bending the seat tube to provide tire clearance at full compression, it's moved forward. The pivot bolt at its base secures the 301's integrated dropper post.

Construction and Features

What's new? We reviewed Liteville's 301 MK 14 two years ago and our review bike, the MK 15, looks like an identical twin at a glance. So, what's new? For starters, its aluminum frame uses a new, stronger alloy that Liteville is reluctant to divulge. The only hint may be in the welding, which has transitioned from merely excellent to outstanding - some of the best I've seen in my life. Liteville says the size medium frame weighs only 2760 grams without a shock, which meets or beats the claims of many carbon rivals in the 160-millimeter-travel arena.

The swingarm has been reconfigured to provide more chain clearance, and there are two positions for the rear swingarm pivot that allow owners to run either a 29 or a 27.5-inch wheel without significantly affecting the bottom bracket height or frame angles. That means you can configure the 301 with mixed wheel sizes or, using a Syntace "Level Link" headset spacer, switch to 27.5-inch on both ends (More about that later).

Geometry has changed as well, with a longer reach, a longer wheelbase, a slacker head tube angle and a steeper seat tube angle. The chainstay length has been lengthened slightly too, about six millimeters, depending upon the frame size. (Liteville alters the chainstays to correspond to each of the 301's five size offerings.)

Liteville MK15 review
Liteville switched to a new aluminum alloy and an improved welding technique that looks stunning. Cable routing is even cleaner than before.
Liteville MK15 review
Two locations for the Horst-Link dropout pivot allow the use of either 29 or 27.5-inch wheels without upsetting the geometry.

Which features carry over? Liteville's list of stand-out features is long. Some have been available as aftermarket upgrades, like needle bearings for the shock bushings and adjustable-angle headset cups. The 301 also shares its offset rear triangle and dishless rear wheel concept with Cannondale, and it's rare, but a handful of bike makers also alter the frame geometry and chainstay lengths for each frame size to ensure consistent handling and climbing performance.

Liteville MK15 review
Sealed needle bearings, located at all three shock pivots.
Liteville MK15 review
Integrated derailleur bash guard and Type-3 break-away hanger.

Liteville MK15 review
Lubrication port for its integrated Eightpins dropper post.
Liteville MK15 review
Spare hanger bolt stashed in the swingarm yoke.

Liteville's engineers also account for a number of firsts. They were the first bike maker to adapt their frame design for an integrated dropper post, with the award winning Eightpins design. Its X-12 axle uses tapered collets to cinch the axle in tension and torsion, and the 301's Type-3 derailleur hanger, with its breakaway bolt, offers a much stiffer, better shifting alternative that also protects the derailleur more effectively.

The deeper you look, the more you'll discover: the spare hanger bolt in the swingarm yoke; the Allen/Torx wrench that stowes into the rear axle fits almost every screw on the bike; the oil port on the seat collar which lubricates the dropper post; its virtually invisible cable and hose routing; the cable access/storage door under the downtube; and perhaps you'll notice that every piece of its titanium, aluminum and stainless steel hardware is designed specifically for its application, and accompanied by a torque specification. The list goes on, but the message is that, by themselves, few of these enhancements would generate much fanfare. Together, however, they make the 301 an impressive machine.

Liteville MK15 review
Allen/Torx tool that clips inside the X-12 rear axle.
Liteville MK15 review
Widely spaced swingarm bearings. Cables and hoses, completely internal.

size medium geometry


Geometry & Sizing

Both 29 and 2.75-inch wheel sizes are offered for size medium, large and X-large builds. Size smalls are configured for 27.5 inch only, while XXL builds are only offered with 29 inch wheels. As mentioned, frame geometry is corrected between size offerings and wheel diameters.

For example: chainstay length begins at 422 millimeters for size small and grows to 435 millimeters for 27.5" bikes, while the size medium 29" wheel option (there is no size-small 29") begins at 438 and grows to 450 millimeters for XX-large frames. Depending upon wheel choice, reach begins at 425 and grows steadily to 508 millimeters. Liteville increased the trail for both wheel sizes with shortened offsets: 37 millimeters for 27.5 and either 42 or 44 millimeters for 29 inch wheels, depending upon Fox or RockShox options.

Offset seat tube: The 301's straight seat tube is moved forward to clear 2.5 inch tires when the rear suspension is fully compressed. The illusion is that the 301 has an impossibly short top tube, but such is not the case.

The seat clamp is offset 24 millimeters to the rear to compensate, which aligns the rider with the correct seat angle, plus or minus a half degree, at any extension height. The offset post would not be possible without the additional stiffness of the Eightpins' oversized, 33-millimeter diameter stanchion tube.

Genderless sizing: Many years as a custom frame builder suggest that there are at least as many men with short torsos and long arms and legs as there are women with long torsos and short appendages.
Liteville MK15 review
The Eightpins' saddle clamp is offset 24 millimeters to the rear to compensate for the seat tube location. The integrated design offers 15 to 25 millimeters more stroke, compared to clamp-on types.

Liteville doesn’t take sides, choosing instead to lower the 301’s stand-over height and stack as far as possible. This allows individuals with different body types to choose the reach they need across two, sometimes three size offerings to achieve the right fit. Liteville's no-fuss sizing is further enhanced by the integrated dropper post which affords the lowest possible drop and the maximum allowable stroke for any rider's leg length.

We've illustrated the differences between the size medium bike in this review. Follow this link for a complete breakdown of all sizes and options.


Liteville MK15 review
RockShox's Deluxe Select+ inline shock felt firm enough in the mid-stroke to discourage the use of its low-speed compression lever.

Suspension Design

Few men can watch the 301's top tube linkage cycle through its stroke for the first time without wincing. To my knowledge, no testicle has been harmed by the Four-Pivot design, but the jokes persist. The fact that Liteville has borne the brunt of that humor and stubbornly adhered to the 301's top-tube-mounted linkage suggests that the benefits of this design are compelling enough to shrug off the sarcasm.
Liteville MK15 review

Liteville 301 MK15 suspension
Liteville's "Four Pivot" linkage directs suspension forces to locations where the frame naturally opposes them.

The 301's Horst-Link four-bar rear suspension may have fallen out of favor ten years ago, but it never stopped working well. The fact that we're seeing a number of bike makers return to this simple system is proof of that. Liteville's "Four Pivot" linkage is configured to feed suspension loads into the frame, and to oppose the natural direction of forces the top tube and seat tube are subjected to. The link puts compression forces into the top tube, while the shock's trunnion mount is located to oppose bending forces where the rider's weight on the seat post is trying to rotate upper end of the seat tube.

Linkage plates are also made to soften the progressivity of the suspension for smaller frame sizes and, if you really wanted to get experimental, you could switch to the 130-millimeter travel "Trail" rockers. With two air volume spacers in its Deluxe shock, the 160-millimeter suspension feels progressive, with just enough anti-squat to maintain efficient pedaling without robbing its small-bump sensitivity. Overall, the feel of the new MK 15 is firmer and more aggressive than its predecessor.

As mentioned, Liteville converts all three of the trunnion-shock's pivots from plain bushings to needle bearings. They've figured out an effective sealing system for them as well, which has been an Achilles heel for needle bearings in the past. High-speed video footage of suspension shows that
Liteville MK15 review
The Horst-Link dropout disconnects the rear axle path from the arc of the swingarm. Liteville's attention to frame stiffness is evident here.
there is a substantial lag between the moment the wheel sees an impact and when the shock begins to move in response. Needle bearings shorten that response time by reducing start-up friction common to bushings - and I can attest that after one or two years of abuse, the suspension response will feel just as smooth.

Specifications
Release Date 2019
Price $6339
Travel 160mm
Rear Shock RockShox Deluxe Select+
Fork RockShox Lyrik Select+ 160mm, Offset 42mm 29˝
Headset Syntace Variospin 0-degree
Cassette SRAM Eagle XO1
Crankarms SRAM XO1
Chainguide Syntace SCS Evo6 integrated
Bottom Bracket SRAM DUB threaded
Pedals NA
Rear Derailleur SRAM Eagle XO1
Chain SRAM Eagle GX
Front Derailleur NA
Shifter Pods SRAM Eagle XO1
Handlebar Syntace
Stem Syntace Megaforce3 40mm
Grips Syntace screw-on
Brakes SRAM G2 RSC 200/180mm
Wheelset Syntace C33i Straight Carbon Evo6
Hubs Syntace
Spokes 28 straight-pull
Rim Syntace C33i carbon
Tires Maxxis DHF 2.5"/DHRII 2.4" Evo
Seat SQlab 611 Ergowave
Seatpost Eightpins integrated
Liteville MK15 review

Liteville MK15 review
Syntace hubs use RockShox's oversized flange system to boost lateral stiffness.. It works.



Liteville MK15 review
RIDING THE
301 MK15 Enduro


Test Bike Setup

Beginning with air pressure in the tires (24psi rear and 22psi front), I ended up with 72psi in the Lyrik fork, which indicated about 20-percent sag. I found the best ride using the Charger damper's low-speed compression dialed four clicks in from open and the rebound dial set nine clicks out from full slow. I checked my shock pressure relying upon Liteville's DynaLevel sag meter, I pressurized the shock to line up the dots, which resulted in 30 percent sag, which felt too soft in the parking lot test, but proved best on the trail.

I'm not a huge fan of Syntace's Vector handlebar bend, but I decided to leave the bar in place and give it another shot. The width was 780 millimeters, ten millimeters wider than I like, but paired with the 40-millimeter stem, it seemed to work well.

If you haven't used the Eightpins integrated post yet, you're missing a treat. To set the saddle at your maximum pedaling height, compress the post to your preferred height, twist to unlock the under-saddle dial, then twist the dial back to "lock." I ended up with 165 millimeters of useable drop, which is 15 more than I usually get on any other medium sized bike using a clamp-on dropper post.

Trailside photo shoot of Mavic wheels turns into an easter egg hunt for pawls and springs when the freehub pops off unexpectedly.
RC
Location: San Diego, California, USA
Age: 66
Height: 5'7" / 180cm
Inseam: 32" / 84cm
Weight: 157 lbs / 72.6 kg
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Status: Semi retired

Test conditions ran the gamut of a rare wet fall and winter in Southern California, to the treacherously dry, rutted and slippery terrain that we are more used to riding year round.

Liteville MK15 review


Climbing

Those who have ridden any number of well designed Horst-Link suspended bikes will recognize the 301's feel at the pedals. Unlike the sharp, instant acceleration you expect riding a trail bikes like the Pivot Switchblade or an Ibis Ripmo, the 301 responds with a slightly softer push of acceleration that at first, and feels a bit sluggish by comparison. Don't be fooled, however, because more often than not, you'll be motoring uphill a gear higher than you imagined. The Liteville gets at it when you need to hammer up a pitch out of the saddle too. Pedaling efficiency is there in spades, but it never feels sharp nor inspiring.

You'll learn to appreciated that touch of softness when things get rough. The rear suspension tracks very well and it's not all in the bike's kinematics. Those shock-pivot needle bearings help maintain grip and keep the 301's tail end rolling up and over roots, rocks and other trail chatter that might impede the progress of lesser suspensions. Up front, the new steering geometry keeps the wheel from hunting, which also saves a little energy. Check your Strava times after attacking technical climbs, or simply enduring long sections of choppy, no-flow terrain and you might be surprised.

I'm a fan of the 75-degree seat angle too. It's steep enough to eliminate the saggy butt feel old-school bikes have while climbing and, unlike the steeper angled bikes I have ridden, I felt a little lower and better balanced aboard the 301 while cornering through sections that didn't warrant dropping the saddle.

Liteville MK15 review


Descending

Liteville bills this version of the 301 as an enduro bike, and on pedally courses with predominantly natural terrain this machine could be competitive. True enduro racing designs, however, have crossed the line of demarcation between a versatile trail bike and a downhill-specific racing platform. To keep a Santa Cruz Megatower fed requires large helpings of steepness, spiced with technical features. Remove that terrain from the equation and it can be a boring ride. The new 301 has the numbers and suspension travel to handle the amplitude of difficult descents, but it stops at the line.

Cornering: There's a lot of support in the rear suspension - much more than its predecessor - and its slacker steering angle has the same effect up front. The RockShox Lyrik fork's minimal offset blends perfectly with the 301's new steering geometry and, thanks to that firmer feel underfoot, it carries a lot of speed through the apex. Overcook an entry and the 301 slides with confidence until it finds grip, then continues on its merry way. It's something you don't think about, it just happens organically, which proves useful when attacking sandy bends or if the trail tightens up unexpectedly.

Technical terrain: The Liteville is happiest blazing natural terrain - narrower, rougher and less predictable trails that require agility and confidence from both rider and bike. The handling is calm enough to free your senses from what's going on directly below your wheels, so you can concentrate upon the trail features ahead. Spontaneity, like gapping rock gardens, doubling up natural features and committing to steep drops is encouraged by its can-do calmness. The fore/aft balance of the longer chassis bike is easy on the arms for those moments when you need to snatch the front wheel up and out of trouble, and braking dive (which was a minor issue with the previous 301) is virtually non existent aboard the MK15.

However satisfying as 310's improved suspension and geometry may be on fast-paced technical trails, it can't convey the omnipotence that purpose-built enduro bikes like the aforementioned Megatower are famous for.
Liteville MK15 review
bigquotesThe Liteville is happiest blazing natural terrain - narrower, rougher and less predictable trails that require agility and confidence from both rider and bike.

Skilled bike handlers could smash out double black bike park laps aboard the new 301 Enduro, while above average skills would suffice to replicate similar feats aboard the Megatower. That assessment came from pictured test rider Harold Preston, a familiar face in previous PB reviews, who stepped off of his Mega' to ride the 301 MK15. I agree. In exchange for its lightweight feel, more efficient pedaling and wider versatility, the MK15 requires more attention and skill to play in the enduro sandbox.

Liteville MK15 review


Instead, I would categorize Liteville's 301 MK15 Enduro as an exceptional long-travel trail bike. It's super stable ride height and firm pedaling kinematics mask its 160 millimeters of suspension travel until it's called upon - which makes a defendable argument against the "downcountry" trend. I mean, once you add wide tires, a decent shock and powerful brakes to a short-travel bike, it will probably weigh and pedal the same as the Liteville, so why not have the extra travel and capability in the bank when you need it? I was convinced after launching a step-down on a familiar trail only to discover diggers had built a transition where there once was none. I attribute my nose case survival to the 160mm Lyrik fork.

How does it compare?

Liteville MK15 review
Liteville 301 MK15 Enduro

Santa Cruz Megatower review
Santa Cruz Megatower

On paper, these two superbikes seem like an even comparison. They're both billed as enduro racers, Both have similar angles and travel, with 160-millimeters in the back. Each design comes in a myriad of size options and sprouts a busload of micro-engineered features.
Santa Cruz's Megatower features full carbon chassis. The Liteville is aluminum, tip to tip, but the weight of the 301 Enduro is more than a pound less. Liteville's in-line RockShox Deluxe Select+ damper falls short of the Santa Cruz, which features a more adjustable reservoir-type coil or air-sprung shock. (Liteville offers the Super Deluxe Select+ as an option.) Both suspension designs deliver a sturdy platform, but the 301 handily outperforms the Megatower in the pedaling and climbing department, while the Mega's kinematics favor big-hit plushness at the expense of a comparatively lackluster pedaling feel.

Both offer five sizes. Santa Cruz offers 29-inch wheels across the range and uses reversible chips which allow customers to fine tune the geometry and chainstay lengths to suit their physiques.
Santa Cruz Megatower review
Liteville's linkage directs suspension loads to key areas at the top of the frame. Santa Cruz does the same, only at the bottom, where the moving bits are showered with dirt. The 301's option stays cleaner.
Liteville customizes each frame size with suitable chainstay lengths, kinematics and angles and allows customers to buy up or down to match their body types. If you understand kinematics and like to fiddle with your bike, Santa Cruz's strategy may be best. But, I like Liteville's sizing option. All you need to do is get your reach right and their proportional geometry assures that you will be balanced over the bike and it will perform correctly.

In the speed department, the Megatower steamrolls the 301 Enduro. Pinkbike's reviewers agree that the Santa Cruz has no upper limit beyond the rider's courage. The Liteville can't make that claim, but it wins when the question turns to: "Which bike would you choose as an every-day rider?" The Megatower is happiest when it's going fast... really fast. And the only places where you'll never run out of downhill are drug addiction and hell. That limits the fun factor to lift-assist or the rare places where climbing trails are merciful and steep gravity trails are plentiful. The 301 MK15, however, can show you a good time on just about any trail and still hit the big stuff when the opportunity arises.

The takeaway from this matchup is: as wonderful as each of these machines are, both leave us hungry for just a little more. Wouldn't it be great if the Megatower was a couple of pounds lighter and pedaled well enough to enjoy natural trails that were "just" technically challenging? Wouldn't it be great if the 301 MK15 Enduro was more trustworthy at mach speeds? There are people working at both marquees who could make that happen.

Liteville MK15 review
Syntace chainguide.
Liteville MK15 review
Eightpins integrated dropper post.

Technical Report

Integrated seatpost: I wish every bike in my stable had one of these. The Eightpins mechanism is ultra reliable, rigid and friction free. If you want the most drop (up to 223mm) for the least hassle, this is the one. It's action is unmatched when it's desirable to drop the saddle part way for pedally descents.

Syntace chainguide: Not a fan of this one. Before there were derailleur clutches and narrow-wide chainrings, Syntace's integrated guide was a great solution, but now it's rarely called upon and mostly makes noise. The one benefit I discovered was that if I shortened the chain to adapt to 27.5-inch wheels with the guide on the chain length was perfect for 29-inch wheels with the guide removed.


Liteville MK15 review
RockShox Lyrik Select+ fork, Syntace C33i Evo6 wheels
Liteville MK15 review
Derailleur guard works well. Bang through boulders without a care.

Syntace C33i Evo6 wheels: I destroyed two rear tires in the rocks, mounted to Syntace's 33mm inner-width carbon wheels without denting or cracking them. Still running straight too. I am also sold on the Evo6 concept - offsetting the rear axle six millimeters to center both the chain line and rear spoke flanges.

Mullet option: Liteville sent a 27.5" rear wheel for me to try. The difference was measurable - consistently, two seconds faster on a descent I often use for reviews. The advantage depends upon how many turns there are and how tightly they are spaced. When I factored in the entire ride, however, times were almost always shorter with the 29-inch wheel in the back, especially so in technical terrain. If your diet is heavy on flow trail, I'd suggest the mixed option. Otherwise, it corners nicely enough as a 29er and the ride is a little smoother.

Internal cable routing: This is the third Liteville I've reviewed and the only one to exhibit this. Landing to flat or smacking boulders at speed made an awful sound that gave the impression that something was falling apart. The source was eventually traced to internally routed cables flapping inside the thin-walled downtube. Foam rubber stuffed through the downtube hatch solved the issue.

Rear axle wrench: Syntace's Allen/Torx wrench snaps into the axle - much better is that it fits every piece of hardware on the frame, even the stem and water bottle bolts, and all of the bike's SRAM components.


Liteville MK15 review

Pros

+ Capable 160mm bike you can ride almost anywhere
+ Very efficient and lightweight for this class
Cons

- Enduro bike that won't win many EWS races
- Expensive, minimalist, German engineering may not impress your friends



Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesWhat is the moral of this story? The industry has figured out the fundamentals. Soon, the focus of a new bike purchase will gravitate to finding the best match between riding style and machine. A dazzling descender may be the perfect choice for a rider who lives in Finale Ligure or Whistler, but that's not most of us. Unless you plan on racing, a bike like the Santa Cruz Megatower eliminates almost every reason to own a dual-crown downhill bike. Liteville's 301 Enduro erases the reasons for most of us to own a Megatower - and it'll make you question why you'd want a short-travel mountain bike as well.

Value will weigh more heavily in our purchases. Bike designs have stabilized, so we'll be keeping them longer. Once you've made the right choice, you're going to want it to be hassle free for a long time. Liteville's 301 MK15 Enduro shows us that getting it right is only the first step. The journey is then perfecting it. Therein lies the larger portion of the value equation. Recall the products you value most and it's likely that they are the ones you reach for most often, have steadfastly performed and have withstood the test of time.

I still have that first Liteville 301 MK10 we reviewed eight years ago. It's been my primary ride, a test-product mule, a loaner bike, and now I ride it occasionally as a reminder that I was an idiot to preach that 26-inch wheels were the better option for a mountain bike. Jokes aside, that Liteville still rides like new - no creaks, no wiggly pivots. It's a small marvel, and I have no doubt that the Mark 15 that is in my stable today will be busting out laps somewhere in the mountains long after I'm subjugated to driving around the supermarket in an electric mobility cart.  RC





