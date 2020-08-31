Review: Liteville 301 MK15 Enduro

What is the moral of this story? The industry has figured out the fundamentals. Soon, the focus of a new bike purchase will gravitate to finding the best match between riding style and machine. A dazzling descender may be the perfect choice for a rider who lives in Finale Ligure or Whistler, but that's not most of us. Unless you plan on racing, a bike like the Santa Cruz Megatower eliminates almost every reason to own a dual-crown downhill bike. Liteville's 301 Enduro erases the reasons for most of us to own a Megatower - and it'll make you question why you'd want a short-travel mountain bike as well.



Value will weigh more heavily in our purchases. Bike designs have stabilized, so we'll be keeping them longer. Once you've made the right choice, you're going to want it to be hassle free for a long time. Liteville's 301 MK15 Enduro shows us that getting it right is only the first step. The journey is then perfecting it. Therein lies the larger portion of the value equation. Recall the products you value most and it's likely that they are the ones you reach for most often, have steadfastly performed and have withstood the test of time.



I still have that first Liteville 301 MK10 we reviewed eight years ago. It's been my primary ride, a test-product mule, a loaner bike, and now I ride it occasionally as a reminder that I was an idiot to preach that 26-inch wheels were the better option for a mountain bike. Jokes aside, that Liteville still rides like new - no creaks, no wiggly pivots. It's a small marvel, and I have no doubt that the Mark 15 that is in my stable today will be busting out laps somewhere in the mountains long after I'm subjugated to driving around the supermarket in an electric mobility cart. — RC