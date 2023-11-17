Review: LoamLab Counterpunch Hand Protecting Grips

What are these, bar ends for ants?



LoamLab is a Squamish based company run by industry veteran Mark Haimes. The purpose of the Counterpunch is to protect your fifth metacarpal, AKA your pinky, from impacts with trees and other narrow trail features. I wouldn't fault you for being skeptical of the LoamLab Counterpunch at first glance. But after a year of on-and-off testing I've found some real benefits to these metal doodads. Details

• Weight: 68 grams per pair or 164 grams with grips.

• MSRP: $29 USD or $44 USD with grips

• Compatible with ODI dual clamp grips

• Works with other open-end grips

• More Info:

• Weight: 68 grams per pair or 164 grams with grips.• MSRP: $29 USD or $44 USD with grips• Compatible with ODI dual clamp grips• Works with other open-end grips• More Info: LoamLab

Installation

I liked the Counterpunch, but opted to switch back to my trusty Burgtec grips after a few months on the LoamLabs.

Feel

The Counterpunch doesn't change the aesthetic of your bike like a full blown hand guard

Protection

Comment below if you have pinky scars.

How do they compare to handguards?

Unlike handguards the Counterpunch does not protect your brake levers

Doubled up on the doodads

The MTB equivalent of barkbusters? Regardless there's still nothing on the market that protects my gnome. Sorry buddy.

Durability

Pros

+ Works as advertised and protects your pinkies from harsh impacts



+ High quality and reasonable price compared to handguards



+ Easy to install with open end grips



Works as advertised and protects your pinkies from harsh impactsHigh quality and reasonable price compared to handguardsEasy to install with open end grips Cons

- Requires very mild hacking to work with closed end grips



- Doesn't offer brake protection like handguards

Requires very mild hacking to work with closed end gripsDoesn't offer brake protection like handguards

Pinkbike's Take

The LoamLab Counterpunch is a unique product that works as advertised. They have protected my fingers from countless trees and the rest of the time I forget I have them installed. They may not protect brake levers like a handguard but they offer simplicity, superior durability, work better to protect your fingers, and probably won't attract as much heckling from your riding buddies. The Counterpunch seems like cheap insurance when compared to a broken pinky and has earned a spot in my parts rotation, especially for enduro racing. — Eric Olsen