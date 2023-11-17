Review: LoamLab Counterpunch Hand Protecting Grips

Nov 17, 2023
by Eric Olsen  

What are these, bar ends for ants?

LoamLab is a Squamish based company run by industry veteran Mark Haimes. The purpose of the Counterpunch is to protect your fifth metacarpal, AKA your pinky, from impacts with trees and other narrow trail features. I wouldn't fault you for being skeptical of the LoamLab Counterpunch at first glance. But after a year of on-and-off testing I've found some real benefits to these metal doodads.
Details
• Weight: 68 grams per pair or 164 grams with grips.
• MSRP: $29 USD or $44 USD with grips
• Compatible with ODI dual clamp grips
• Works with other open-end grips
• More Info: LoamLab




Installation

Installing the Counterpunch with LoamLab's own grips (or any open end grip) is simple. Slide the grip onto the bar. Slide the Counterpunch into the end of the handlebar making sure the flanges on the grip key into the endcap. Then tighten up the lockring and endcap to 2.5 and 5-6nm respectively. If you prefer a grip that comes with a closed end-cap then you'll have to cut the end off yourself.

This review is about the Counterpunch, but I want to touch on the LoamLabs grips because they designed to pair with the Counterpunch. LoamLab's own grips use a similar concept to OneUp's grips with cutouts in the inner plastic sleeve to allow rubber to contact the handlebar directly. The idea being that this will provide a similar feel to push-on grips. Overall, the LoamLab grips offered great integration with the Counterpunch. The shape was fine but the grip lacked texture and didn't work that well when wet. The LoamLab grips are also some of the shortest grips I've seen. This makes sense, though, because with the Counterpunch you tend to use only the outer end of the grip, so why not make the grip shorter? For me the length was not an issue as much as the lack of soft rubber and texture. I chose to cut the ends off a worn pair of Burgtec grips I had laying around.



I liked the Counterpunch, but opted to switch back to my trusty Burgtec grips after a few months on the LoamLabs.

Feel

LoamLab touts performance benefits and states "As soon as testing began, several riders reported improved control, and declared it the top reason to run them." While I did notice my hands pressing into the bar ends slightly, I wouldn't say that I felt a massive change in control. I've personally never had my hand slip off the end of the handlebar, and I don't tend to push or pull on my handlebars in that direction so I didn't feel any benefits in terms of control. For the most part I didn't feel the Counterpunch at all, and could focus on riding my bike as normal. Which is exactly what I had hoped for.



The Counterpunch doesn't change the aesthetic of your bike like a full blown hand guard

Protection

The main purpose of the Counterpunch is to protect your pinkies from trees. Do they deliver? Short answer: Yes. I smashed them into all sorts of rocks and trees over the past year and they have protected my pinkies admirably. I would recommend these to anyone who wants cheap insurance for their pinky fingers. I also noticed that, unlike a rubber endcap, the curved metal of the Counterpunch does tend to slide off trees slightly easier. Glancing off a tree with the Counterpunch is ever so slightly "slipperier" feeling than with a standard rubber grip. More of a "click" instead of a "thwack." All that being said, this isn't a magical product that lets you ride through anything. Neither are handguards.



Comment below if you have pinky scars.


How do they compare to handguards?

Obviously this isn't an apples-to-apples comparison. The Counterpunch and handguards have quite a different form-factor, but their goals are roughly the same. To protect your hands.

Hitting a tree is still hitting a tree. A plastic shield or small hook of metal can only do so much. I think the Counterpunch does a good job of giving you a better chance of getting away with clipping a tree, which can feel like a huge benefit if you're regularly cutting it close on tight sections of trail. Handguards don't specifically protect your pinky, and in my experience they don't protect your pinky as well as the Counterpunch. If your pinkies look anything like mine, or you've broken your metacarpal before, these might be a good product for you.



Unlike handguards the Counterpunch does not protect your brake levers

Handguards offer protection from bushes and thorns as well as crash protection for your brake levers. On the flip side, I've bent and broken multiple handguards while the Counterpunch seem pretty much indestructible. Handguards may protect your brake levers but they tend to be sacrificial. Pair this with the fact that most handguards are twice the price of the Counterpunch and the Counterpunch definitely wins in terms of value. It's also worth noting the crash that broke my brake lever was quite violent and I have a feeling handguards might not have made a difference.

My assessment is that the Counterpunch bar ends are better for clipping trees and handguards are better for bashing bushes. For the sake of science I tried both simultaneously at TranSierra Norte because I figured I would encounter both situations over the course of that race. I did. After I got over the look, I was happy to find that I was able to reap the benefits of both products simultaneously. The Counterpunch saved my pinkies multiple times on the tight forested stages and the hand guards worked well to fend off cactus on the lower elevation desert stages. If it works who cares if it looks a bit weird?



Doubled up on the doodads

I became particularly aware of the benefits of both the Counterpunch and the handguards when I returned from my trip and rode my other bike without new-fangled hand protection. As is often the case with product testing, you don't realize how much of a difference the product makes until you go without it. In this case I realized I was used to clipping trees and smashing my hands through thorn bushes with much less consequence. I was quickly reminded that both of those things hurt without added protection. I'd say both the Counterpunch and handguards are effective. The Counterpunch gives a big benefit on tight trails, while the handguards give a benefit on overgrown trails, albeit this benefit is less significant especially if you wear thicker gloves. It's honestly nice to have both when things get really weird.



The MTB equivalent of barkbusters? Regardless there's still nothing on the market that protects my gnome. Sorry buddy.

Durability

The Counterpunch have held up well, displaying only a light patina of scratches to let me know it's doing its job. The internal expanding mechanism seems tough and shows no sign of coming loose or ripping out. I'd guess the Counterpunch even adds a bit of durability to the ends of your fancy carbon handlebar. For those who are skeptical, LoamLab has a video involving a hammer that shows the Counterpunch bending with no sign of damage to a carbon bar.





Pros

+ Works as advertised and protects your pinkies from harsh impacts

+ High quality and reasonable price compared to handguards

+ Easy to install with open end grips

Cons

- Requires very mild hacking to work with closed end grips

- Doesn't offer brake protection like handguards

Pinkbike's Take
bigquotesThe LoamLab Counterpunch is a unique product that works as advertised. They have protected my fingers from countless trees and the rest of the time I forget I have them installed. They may not protect brake levers like a handguard but they offer simplicity, superior durability, work better to protect your fingers, and probably won't attract as much heckling from your riding buddies. The Counterpunch seems like cheap insurance when compared to a broken pinky and has earned a spot in my parts rotation, especially for enduro racing.Eric Olsen


41 Comments
  • 24 1
 If you make them longer, and tubular, you could rest your hands on them or pull on them while going uphill. Does anyone make something like that?
  • 4 2
 shhh... delete your comment and file for a patent. this will be the next big thing. i could see this working well on flat bar gravel bikes
  • 2 0
 Bring back X-lite and Onza!
  • 1 0
 @korev: purple ano too?
  • 14 1
 They look like a hook designed to catch something and throw you down more violently.
  • 3 1
 Better than a cut on the pinky???
  • 1 0
 Back in the 90s I had an Onza barend get caught in some heather, I hit the ground incredibly hard and was genuinely happy I didn't break any bones...
  • 10 0
 Solid looking product. Don't have much need for them...until that time I do.
  • 5 0
 Love mine. Great innovation. I tend to ride further out on my bars now and really notice a control difference. I’ve also smashed trees and these slide of nicely avoiding damage to my pinkies. I’ve also hooked them too. I’d say that’s more my fault then anything. I enjoy the feel of the grips and feel no need to try a different brand at this time. They don’t break the bank either if you’re sceptical about trying them. I’m sure we’ve all spent lots on trying new mtb products. Happy trails everyone.
  • 7 0
 Nice... looks handy
  • 2 0
 I shake my finger at you for this pun
  • 4 0
 Why isn't there a product like the one pictured for motos that fully encloses your grip?
  • 1 0
 Label them as climbing aids for a lower price and nobody buys them.... label them as hand guards for more money and they're the greatest thing since sliced bread. That they're basically identical shape and size to some of the short bar ends already out there is obviously just a coincidence.
  • 1 0
 I fail to see the situation where these help. I'vd drawn out the vectors like a good nerd. When does an impact come in directly from the side? The hooks seem way too small to help with hitting a tree. And don't these make your bars wider which just increases tree strikes?
  • 1 0
 I love these things as a reference point for where my hand sits. (Yes, a flanged grip will do that too). My pointer always lands on the brake lever sweet spot now, without thought or adjustment. I also feel like I'm holding the bar looser.

It also makes brushing a tree into a non event. I have not managed to get in a situation where it grabs instead of sliding, but I also don't ride super narrow trails much.
  • 1 0
 I tried these and they offer protection as described
HOWEVER the added width to your bars (12mm total) can be a nuisance if your riding in Alpine etc in which the trail - tree width is narrow (760-820mm).
  • 2 1
 I’d like something like this, but maybe long enough I could put my hands on them to give me different hand choices for long climbs that make my elbows hurt.
  • 2 0
 in 18years of mtb...one of the worst injuries I saw..made by one of these little horns
  • 1 0
 details? I've run these in the past and didn't have any close calls - but curious how it went down for you/your acquaintance.
  • 1 0
 I did not realize I have pinky scars until I read this article, turns out both my pinkies have scars. Guess I could use these.
  • 1 0
 I love these. I use them with a set of Acerbis handguards and I can bounce off trunks and still earn a living to buy more bike parts.....
  • 1 0
 They work great.
I’ve had them for about three months now.
They are short enough that if you hit anything they slide, instead of getting hooked up.
  • 1 0
 Good idea?
Just thinking about how many things these will catch on going from the bike hung up in the shed to the trail head....
  • 3 1
 They need to be at least three times this big.........
  • 1 0
 I see these becoming a thing, with multiple manufacturers making them in the future.
  • 1 0
 100% this thing would grab some raspberry brambles and turn my bars 90 degrees. I don't think they're for me.
  • 1 0
 given how everything posted on pb is priced lately is it bad I half expected these to cost $200? lol
  • 2 0
 Cool a new way to Impale myself during a crash!
  • 1 0
 Don't know about trusting a review by someone who rides a gnome on top of his handlebar
  • 1 0
 those are cool - may try them out

what saw guide is that?
  • 4 0
 Looks like the Park SG-6
  • 2 0
 @showmethemountains: Doesn't have the same catchyness as 'Looks like a session'.
  • 1 1
 Full coverage or nothing for me. Seems like this is a limb hook waiting to catch a bar and send you to the ground.
  • 1 0
 yeah and disc brake rotors are basically saws that will cut your legs open if you ever have a crash
  • 1 0
 I checked. Yep have pinky scars.
  • 1 0
 I always wanted the cut welded Ti bar ends from Onza....
  • 1 0
 Love that these are reasonably priced.
  • 1 0
 Jank components version???
  • 1 1
 full finger gloves...no pinky scars
  • 1 1
 April Fools day in November.







