Review: Logos Eudae 29 HD Carbon Wheels

There are many wheel brands out there - it's one of the areas of the industry that has seen the largest number of new players in recent years. While it wouldn't be fair to say that these brands aren't creating unique and individual parts, I think it would also be fair to say that some of them have ridden the wave of what other older brands have done in the past and learned from their wins and losses. Logos Wheels could be said to be one such brand. Launched as the wheel-wing of Thesis, which makes semi-customised gravel bikes, the brand really got into full swing when DT Swiss's dual ratchet patent expired.
Logos Eudae HD Details
• Wheel size tested: 29"
• Lifetime Warranty & Incident Protection
• Intended use: Enduro
• Rim dimension: 31mm width, 24.5mm profile
• Hubs: 10° engagement
• Weight: 1765 g (actual)
• MSRP: $1,299 USD
• More info: logoscomponents.com
They certainly aren't alone in this, with many brands seeking to copy or include aspects from the design in the intervening years. And not without good reason—it's reliable, effective and simple.
DT Swiss has since moved on to a single ratchet and fixed piece. While this could be said to be lighter, the two ratchet systems have the benefit of allowing both pieces to float and align with one another. While Logos didn't say, it looked like many of the DT Swiss spares would be interchangeable.Design & Specs
The rims use a 31 inner width and share the same rim profile as the Eudae trail wheels. However, the HD versions feature a heavier-duty carbon layup and heavier gauge spokes. The rims aren't front-rear specific and feature 3.5mm of asymmetry. When building an asymmetric rim, the reduction in dish required means that the spokes can be of more even tension, which should make for a stronger wheel.
Straight pull and centerlock... the comment section will be good at least.
When building carbon wheels, sometimes the manufacturer will reinforce around the whole nipple seat for greater strength and to stop you from ripping the spoke out of the rim. While this is effective, it also affects both compliance and weight. Instead, Logos chooses to reinforce around each spoke hole individually. The rims also feature a mixed modulus layup, with T700 carbon in impact zones in places that will see impacts (the side and lip of the rim) and T800 in areas that will require more of a focus on stiffness. The rims have their holes drilled on an angle to ensure an exactly straight path from the rim to the hub flange for the spoke. This alignment should not only reduce spoke fatigue but also help create a wheel that's easier to true to finer tolerances. Speaking of which, the rim is made to 0.3 mm lateral and vertical tolerances.
The hubs are straight pull, but before you head to the comment section, this is actually done for good reason, and a reason that all riders will benefit from - this wheelset only uses one spoke length front and back, left and right. Using a straight pull hub enables this, and I think it's worth it. However, the centerlock rotor mounts are harder to justify.
The wheels have a max rider weight of 130 kg (287 lb) and are also available with upgraded Enduro Ceramic bearings. These will cost an additional $690 over the decent-quality and very adequate sealed Enduro bearings that come as standard.
Look familiar?Test Setup
I've spent the better part of a year riding these wheels on my enduro bike. They've seen a lot of miles around Squamish and many bike park runs over the summer. I've had a few different sets of tires on them, including my favoured Assegai and DH2 tires in a variety of casings. I typically run reasonably high pressures but experimented at times with lower ones, if only to see how the rims handled impacts and whether lower pressures would induce burping.On the Trail
Carbon wheels have come a long way, and the Eudae wheels are right on trend with what you'd expect from a high-end carbon wheel. Comfortable, yet still light yet reliable. It really feels carbon wheels are more often good than they are bad now, which is great for the consumer but sadly bad for the reviewer when it comes to trying to say something unique or different.
These wheels are a good mix of compliance and stiffness. On fast, choppy trails, they offer good tracking and take the sting out of features. That said, they're obviously not as compliant as something like the Berd Hawk30
wheels I also tested last summer, but for something a bit more conventional, they're very good.
Comfort is always a balance, and these wheels also offer the sweet spot of priorities. They're stiff enough through turns, and the wide rim offers a good level of stability for the tire. The bead interface works well, and I have never suffered from burping of any kind.Durability
These wheels have seen lots of hot and fast bike park laps, been hit off every root in Creekside, and seen more than their fair share of wet weather riding and washing in Squamish, but they still spin very well. They never required a retention and have been incredibly reliable. Apart from changing tires, I haven't touched them since first putting them on the bike, and really, isn't that what we all want? I often wonder whether straight-pull spokes help with this as a spoke and nipple that could twist without unthreading would mate nicely with a carbon rim.
Pros+
Reliable and hassle free+
A great blend of stiffness and comfort+
No-fuss internals
Cons-
Centerlock only hubs
Pinkbike's Take
|The Logos Eudae HD are the real deal, offering reliability, a good ride quality, and a reasonable price for carbon wheels. The rim has some great features and has withstood plenty of knocks over the test period.— Henry Quinney
One of the things I would care about most (in addition to durability and price) in a wheel is how light the rim is, since this is the primary rotational mass. Everything else being equal, a lighter rim is going to be more impactful to the agility and efficiency of the wheel.