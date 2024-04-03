Review: Logos Eudae 29 HD Carbon Wheels

There are many wheel brands out there - it's one of the areas of the industry that has seen the largest number of new players in recent years. While it wouldn't be fair to say that these brands aren't creating unique and individual parts, I think it would also be fair to say that some of them have ridden the wave of what other older brands have done in the past and learned from their wins and losses. Logos Wheels could be said to be one such brand. Launched as the wheel-wing of Thesis, which makes semi-customised gravel bikes, the brand really got into full swing when DT Swiss's dual ratchet patent expired.





Logos Eudae HD Details



• Wheel size tested: 29"

• Lifetime Warranty & Incident Protection

• Intended use: Enduro

• Rim dimension: 31mm width, 24.5mm profile

• Hubs: 10° engagement

• Weight: 1765 g (actual)

• MSRP: $1,299 USD

• More info:

