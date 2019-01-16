Review: Magura's MT7 Pro Brakes Are Ultra-Customizable

The entire brake system is produced in Magura's factory in Germany. To keep QC tight, the entire building is sealed and pressurized so that there's no chance of dust or dirt getting in and contaminating the products.



If the price of the MT7 is a little too much to stomach, the MT5 brake is about half the price and a viable option for a lot of riders. Some people may have noticed a number of Magura's athletes running this brake. The big differences are that it doesn't have as many tool-free adjustments and the lever material is a thicker carbon and the blade is also a bit heftier. The brake has a slightly different feel that some athletes prefer, but it's the same system as the MT7 when it comes to the guts.



The MT7 brakes use four pads per caliper instead of two longer pads which is said to help dissipate heat.