Review: Magura's Updated Vyron Wireless Electronic Dropper Post

It's not that Magura have made a faulty product, it's that I don't think they took the concept far enough. The post itself is well made, holds a charge for an impressively long time, and it does work as intended, albeit with a few performance quirks. I could even see it as being a useful component for a shop to have on hand in order to loan out to a dropper-curious customer.



However, there are currently several simple, reliable, and much more affordable cable-actuated posts on the market that perform better than the Vyron.

— Mike Kazimer