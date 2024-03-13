Review: Manitou Mattoc Pro Fork - Reversed Arched, Foward Thinking





Manitou isn't afraid to do things differently, and the Manitou-Hayes group that they form a part of seems to be slowly gaining market share. The Hayes brakes have often been touted as standout performers in recent years, and Reynolds has enjoyed success in both enduro and downhill World Cups. Their forks, whether that's the upside-down Dorado or the reverse-arched Mattoc and Mezzer, may not be as as commonly seen, but they've garnered a highly loyal fan base over the years.The Mattoc Pro fork uses 34mm chassis, and although Manitou talks about lining the Mattoc up against not only the 1800g RockShox Pike but the 2kg Lyrik as well, the fork could be argued to have something like the 1350g SID firmly in its sights, too. I'd say this is an XC fork that has applications outside its remit rather than a trail or enduro fork that can be shrunk down to XC lengths. The fact that the Mattoc Pro splits the difference in terms of weight, and has been raced at World Cup level XC races lends this idea some credence.

Mattoc Pro Details



• Intended use: XC / trail

• Travel: 110 to 150mm

• Wheel size: 29 or 27.5"

• Stanchions: 34 mm

• Offset: 44 mm (29") 37 & 44mm (27.5")

• HS3 hybrid air spring system

• Adjustments: HSC, LSC, rebound, two positive air chambers

• Weight: 1708 grams actual (179mm steerer)

• $550 Comp & $800 Expert versions also available

• MSRP: $1050

Chassis

The damper sits in the drive side leg of the fork.

I think it's a very good-looking fork, reverse arch or not.

Spring

Damper

Setup

I ran the fork in both 140 and 150mm lengths on a Cannondale Habit last summer.

Manitou has got the small details right. The hose-routing options, fender, and bleed ports are all welcome additions.

Ride Impressions

The novel axle works well, even if it isn't possible to screw in without tools. Not a big deal, but you do notice it when you don't want to thread the axle back in for safe keeping.

Blue rebound and red compression are the opposite of what you might expect.

Weight isn't the only way the fork aims to be evenhanded, either. The fork uses the fully sealed cartridge MC2 Damper that features independent high and low-speed compression adjustments and hydraulic bottom out, and is the same you would find across Manitou's gravity offerings. It also has the Dorado three-chamber air spring that uses its Infinite Rate Tune (IRT) system. Not only that, but this is one of the few XC-ready forks that has a bolt-on mudguard available and bleed-ports for the lowers, which are accessed by small bolts near the crown. In some ways, it feels like Manitou is trying to make the downhiller's short travel fork.The Mattoc Pro reviewed here is distinct in the lineup thanks to its silver crown. However, there are also the lower priced Comp and Expert versions that feature the same chassis but different internals. The Comp and Expert share the same Incremental Volume Adjust (IVA) Airspring, which operates like a more traditional system with one valve and ramp control via volume reducers. The forks all feature different dampers and, as so often is the way, the more you spend the more adjustments you get.The 34mm legs of the Mattoc are squarely in the middle of trail riders' expectations and align with offerings from Fox and Ohlins in terms of stanchion diameter. The headline is of course that reverse arch. I don't believe that a bicycle has to look a certain way, and I am not averse to reversed arches. I think there are better and worse executions, but the same could be said of both orientations. I do like the fender, silver crown, and smooth gloss finish.The fender itself is a soft malleable plastic that has stood up well to knocks and bends over the last year. However, its lack of stiffness does mean that should you take the fork off and lean it against anything it is soft enough to bend and distort. This isn't a big deal, but it will be something you notice should you travel with the front wheel removed and the bike in the back of your car. My fender looks to be bent slightly off-center and is unwilling to take its former shape.The axle is a tidy system that is both novel and intuitive, but it's also got quirks when it comes to taking the front wheel out that most notably come to the fore when traveling. Should you only have one hand free, you are normally able to thread the axle in with no tool to ensure it doesn't fall out and get lost. The design of the Mattoc Hexlock Axle means that it is the axle that is held firm via a spanner-like interface in the lower, which is fastened on the other side via a floating 6mm bolt that brings it up to tension. It works well, but I don't think it's in any way an improvement compared to a standard bolt-through, irrespective of any claimed benefit of increased stiffness.As mentioned there are some bleed ports to the lowers that are activated by removing two small bolts. While this might not be as easy as the Fox bleed ports, it's better than nothing, is great to see on an XC-ready fork, and is relatively painless to do.Another appreciated feature of the lower is the option to either run the front brake hose clamped to the arch with a cable tie or through a small plastic clamp on the fore side of the fork. The routing is very neat, and manages to undermine the ugly cable routing that reverse arch forks can often yield. The brake mount itself is a 160mm post mount. This will give riders options, but I would contend that 180mm rotors are the go-to for everyone except the most ardent XC racers.Around ten years ago, there was the bottom-out revolution when RockShox brought air spring-tuning to the masses with their Token system. Adding volume reducers to the air spring is something we're very familiar with now. For the same pressure, a rider could have a fork less likely to bottom out, or they could run lower pressures as a consequence of having reduced volume, and have a fork that offered a similar bottom out resistance but was more willing to break into its stroke.The 'its-too-good-to-be-true' trade-off was and is that sometimes low-volume air springs can feature too much ramp, and dive through the mid-stroke before entering the more supportive latter phase. That can result in a fork that feels like it switches on half way through the stroke, or falls until it hits a wall of support.Manitou's three-chamber Infinite Rate System isn't totally novel, but it does have features that set it apart when comparing it to offerings from brands such as Ohlins. In theory, they both work similarly - they both have a ramp-up chamber set via its own valve and another valve that sets pressure for the positive chamber and negative chamber. One distinction would be how the positive/negative air chamber is filled. On Manitou's system, it doesn't pressure the positive chamber which the negative then equalizes off but rather fills them both simultaneously. Compared to the Ohlins three-chamber system, the Manitou has a lower difference recommended between the main and ramp pressure. I think that for experienced riders the style of this system is better, but it has pitfalls for some who aren't so inclined to fettle. It also places a greater emphasis on the damper to support the fork in the midstroke.These systems, which do offer a greater level of tunability, can be somewhat counterintuitive to use, and the Dorado IRT is no different. For instance, if you wish to have a greater level of end stroke support you would add pressure in the ramp up. This in some instances can reduce the ride height of the fork because the threshold needed to activate and compress that second air chamber is lower. Adding air to the main chamber is simpler, with it making the fork more linear throughout its stroke. Should you bolt a Mattoc to your bike, it is worth considering the shape of a progressive air spring, and how adding air to the main chamber can shallow out a curve before steepening it.The air spring also has spacers to add or remove travel. This means that you can change the fork stroke without having to buy expensive air shafts. It's relatively simple and can be honed into fine art that doesn't take more than a handful of minutes with the fork off the bike and held horizontally.The MC2 Damper is a clever piece of kit, and it's got almost every feature that could be asked of a modern suspension unit. One might argue that the lack of differentiation between low and high-speed rebound is a lack of a feature, but I would contend that the return speed is relative to the spring and subsequently one dial is often all that is needed and will throttle the oil flow effectively. Unlike our compression circuits, which see a variety of different size impacts and differing speeds, in a plethora of different combinations, forks tend to return more universally.Hydraulic bottom-out is becoming something mountain bikers are more familiar with. It essentially offers a greater level of compression damping towards the end of the stroke. This is a great way to take the sting out of large compressions and could offer a greater level of freedom with setup in terms of the air spring because the end stroke is being given a helping hand from the damper. The hydraulic bottom-out on the Mattoc Pro comes into action in the last 30mm of travel.The way the compression circuits work is inverse to a traditional damper. Normally, oil flows through an orifice. When the whole column of oil is pushed in one compression, that hole will not be able to accommodate, and subsequently the oil will divert around and through the high-speed circuit. This is why in some ways low speed is often merely about setting a threshold of when the oil diverts to the high speed, and why high speed adjustments will have an effect on the overall damping level of the suspension unit.The MC2 damper differs because, much like the Charger 3 damper from RockShox, the oil first flows through the high-speed adjuster before reaching the low speed. This means then that with 4 different clicks of high speed, you essentially have 4 different foundations from which to add low speed. I think it's a tidy and well-executed system. My observation would be, again similar to the Charger 3, that this system is better for achieving a better setup faster, but might not give more experienced riders that distinct feeling between low and high-speed damping that they wish for. It feels as if the two overlap more.I have used the fork over three bikes over the last year, in travel ranges from 130 to 150mm. Mainly it's seen action on a Cannondale Habit and is currently on my personal Commencal Tempo.The stock pressures do offer a very good starting place, and I would suggest using the damping to bring that setup to your feeling. The air-spring is very sensitive, and Manitou's suggested pressures are quite accurate. Plus, the damper settings are very effective. During telemetry testing, a single click of high-speed compression would result in around a 2% change in dynamic sag. The hydraulic bottom out can also offer a red herring when setting up and you might not be getting full travel, but that doesn't mean you're not running your fork too soft.The compression tune isn't light, per se. It's very appropriate for an XC or light-trail fork. However, for the 150mm travel setup, it can feel a little light. It's of course relative to what and how you ride it, but also the fact that we tend to run longer travel bikes on rougher trails. It was never outgunned, but I ended up running the HSC closed on 140 and 150mm applications and 1 from closed on shorter travel bikes. At greater lengths, the fork never felt flexy to the point where it became an issue, but the ability to hit things very hard is one of the fork's charms at around 130mm, and that is lost a bit as a degree of flex comes in in those longer travel configurations.The single valve at the bottom of the fork is there to service both air chambers, however, my shock pump didn't inflate both chambers when connected, which was annoying. I think the thread-on head wasn't deep enough to depress the valve.The simple truth is that the Mattoc Pro is a very good fork, with a lot of the features you would want. I would contend that it's on par with offerings from bigger, more glitzy players. However, there is a caveat - this is a fork that suits people who enjoy having a more damped feel and a slightly softer spring. If you wish to run the compression more open, I think you will find the air spring wallows and lacks adequate support. This isn't a bad thing, but rather just might take a different approach than some are used to. At $1,050 USD, it isn't exactly a budget proposition whichever way you cut it. Manitou does offer different levels, but its top of the line Pro is essentially the same price as a Pike Ultimate Charger 3 ($1,054) or a Fox GRIP2 Factory 34 ($1,039).For some forks and shocks, you can get the setup quite close, in regards to support at least, with the adjustments quite open. You might also find that the adjustments only really have an effect when the spring rate is within a certain range. This is not the case with the Mattoc Pro. The adjustments have a wide variety of useable ranging, meaning that if you want to run everything open you will find it to be lacking support. If you do follow the setup guide, and perhaps commit to running more damping than you may typically do, you can get the fork to be composed, active, and able to withstand big hits.This also lends to a setup that works well with the position-sensitive damping at the end of the stroke. Should you run the compression more open, the hydraulic bottom out can give the sensation of switching on at the end of the stroke. This change in shaft speed not only inhibits getting full travel but can also undermine confidence and it makes the fork feel like it operates in two stages. I believe running more compression makes this transition smoother, and can subsequently instill more confidence, plus it will mean you end up with a spring rate that's suitable and not one that's overcompensating.The rebound range of adjustment is also wide, and I found that it's one of the few forks that I don't run fully open. I think this fast-rebound also bleeds into the damped setup preference of the fork, as getting up and out of the stroke between hits gives the damper and great chance to cycle oil and offer support.