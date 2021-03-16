Review: Manitou Mezzer Expert Fork

Mar 16, 2021
by Mike Kazimer  
Manitou Mezzer Expert review

Manitou recently added the Mezzer Expert fork to their lineup, which has a slightly pared down list of features compared to the top of the line Pro model, and a price tag that's $250 less as a result.

The fork has 37mm stanchions, Manitou's signature reverse arch design, and can be set to have anywhere from 140 to 180mm of travel in 10mm increments. That puts it squarely in the enduro / all-mountain category, where it's designed to handle the type of punishments that accompany aggressive riding in challenging terrain.

There are 29” and 27.5” models available, with either 51 or 44mm of offset for the 29” version and 44 or 37mm of offset for the 27.5” option. MSRP is $750 USD, and my 29” fork weighed in at 2040 grams with the axle installed and a 190mm steerer. That's a smidge (10 grams) lighter than a 2021 Fox 36 Grip2 with a Kabolt thru axle.
Mezzer Expert Details
• 37mm stanchions
• Air sprung
• 140 - 180mm travel
• 29" and 27.5" versions
• Externally adjustable compression, rebound
• 15 x 110mm spacing
• Offset: 37 or 44mm (27.5"), 44 or 51mm (29")
• Weight: 2,040 grams (actual, 29")
• MSRP: $750 USD
hayesbicycle.com

Manitou Mezzer Expert review
Manitou Mezzer Expert review
The damper has six distinct different positions.


ADJUSTMENTS
An open bath damper is used to control the fork's compression and rebound properties. The damper has what Manitou calls “Variable Terrain Tune,” a six position dial that's used to easily adjust the amount of compression. According to Manitou, in the first two positions there's an open flow path through the compression damper. In positions 3-6, the adjustable shim stack comes into contact with the piston, increasing platform force.

Rebound is adjusted via a blue dial at the bottom of the right leg, with 10 clicks of adjustment.

I mentioned the 140-180mm travel options earlier, but it's worth noting that it's not necessary to purchase any extra parts to make that change – pulling out the air spring and removing or adding plastic spacers is all that's required.


Manitou Mezzer Expert review
Moving the position of the C-shaped plastic tokens affects the amount of end-stroke ramp up.

AIR SPRING
The Expert uses Manitou's Expert IVA air spring, which is inflated from the bottom of the left leg. Unlike the IRT air spring found on the Pro model, which has a secondary positive air spring that can be used to adjust the amount of mid-stroke support, on the Expert there's only one air valve, and the positive and negative air chambers self equalize. It's possible to upgrade the Expert with the air spring or damper from the Pro model, since they both share the same chassis.

The amount of end-stroke ramp up is adjusted by removing the air spring side top cap with a 24mm wrench, and then choosing from one of five position for the plastic puck. The further down the puck is positioned the more ramp up there will be, and vice versa.


CHASSIS
When the Mezzer first came out those 37mm aluminum stanchions were said to put it ahead of the other single crown forks on the market when it comes to stiffness, but in the months since the Fox 38 and RockShox Zeb have been released, both with 38mm stanchions.

The lowers have Manitou's signature arch, and a bolt on fender is included that attaches to the backside of that arch. Like I mentioned in my Mezzer Pro review, it'd be nice to see that constructed from a slightly less flexible plastic, but it does a decent job of keeping mud at bay.

The bolt-on axle design is slightly different from what you'd find on a Fox or RockShox fork. Instead of having the axle thread into the lowers, a captive bolt on the left side threads into the axle to secure it in place. Each end of the axle has a hexagonal shape, eliminating any chance of it rotating.



Manitou Mezzer Expert review


PERFORMANCE
It's no secret that I wasn't blown away by the Mezzer Pro fork I reviewed a couple years ago. The fork I had developed premature bushing play, and despite multiple rounds of testing I was never able to get its performance to match that of a Fox 36 or a RockShox Lyrik.

The good news is that it's a different story with the Mezzer Expert, so all the Manitou superfans out there can put those pitchforks away. I've had a 160mm Expert mounted on a Commencal Meta TR for the last few months, and I've been thoroughly impressed by its performance, especially considering its price.


ON THE TRAIL
After a few rides I settled on running 58 psi, with the IVA (Incremental Volume Adjuster) in the fourth position, one more than stock. Based on Manitou's setup chart, that air pressure is on the higher side for my 160 pound weight, but I found that at the recommended 49 psi the fork was much too soft and rode much deeper in its travel than I wanted.

For reference, when it comes to fork setup I'd consider my tastes to be fairly neutral – I'm not looking for a rock hard setup, and I also don't want an overly plush setup that dives deep during small impacts.

The 6 position VTT dial makes it easy to get things up and running on the Mezzer Expert. There may be fewer options to choose from compared to the Mezzer Pro's cartridge damper that has high- and low-speed compression adjustments, but each of the positions makes an immediately noticeable difference in how the fork feels.

In the most open two positions, which is when there's no preload on the secondary shim stack, the fork didn't have enough support for my liking, although I do appreciate the range of options. I'd rather have the ability to have too little or too much compression damping rather than being forced to run things all the way open. I settled on the third or fourth position depending on the conditions, running it more open for slower speed, slippery conditions, and closed off an additional click for more support on drier, faster trails. No matter which setting I used, the fork had an smooth initial stroke, with plenty of support during bigger and faster impacts. It does decently well at dealing with smaller, chattery sections of trail, although it's not mind-blowing in that regard - I'd call it very good, just shy of great.

Where the Mezzer Expert is great is during repeated hard hits – picture a bunch of curb-high roots in a row, or a steep section of trail with multiple stair-step like drop offs. In those scenarios it recovered quickly and predictably, and always felt like it was using the right amount of travel. Bigger single hits, like landing off a drop or jump, were handle well too, and I didn't have any harsh bottom outs once I had everything dialed in.


Manitou Mezzer Expert review
The Hexlock SL axle uses a slightly different design, but it doesn't take long to install or remove a wheel.


SERVICE
Manitou get a round of applause for having easy to follow service documents available on their web site. The Expert is even easier to fully service than the Pro model due to the open bath damper, and doesn't require any proprietary tools for disassembly.

The Mezzer Expert has air relief valves at the back of the fork legs, which are used to let out any air that may have gotten trapped in the lowers. Manitou calls it their 'Trail Side Relief' system, but I'd recommend waiting until you're at home or somewhere that dropping a bolt won't result in it being lost forever. There's also a bonus side to that feature - it's possible to inject 5-7cc of bath oil in after 25 hours of riding, a little mid-term top up that doesn't require removing the lowers before the recommended 50 hour service interval arrives.

HOW DOES IT COMPARE?
At this pricepoint, the Marzocchi Z1 is the competitor that immediately comes to mind. At $729 USD it's $21 less than the Mezzer, but it also weighs approximately 200 grams more. Another point in the Mezzer Expert's favor is the ability to change the travel by adding or removing spacers; on the Z1 that requires the purchase of a different air spring.

On the trail, both offer plenty of stiffness, and the range of adjustments should suit most riders. The Z1 does tend to ride a little lower in its travel, though, with a bit less mid-stroke support than the Mezzer. The Z1 has a plusher, fairly linear feel until its deeper in the travel, while the Mezzer has a more pronounced platform in the middle of the stroke that helps keep it from diving during big hits.


ISSUES
Part way through the test period I noticed a clicking noise that occurred when the fork was switching from compressing to rebounding. The performance didn't seem to be affected, but the noise was distracting. It turns out it was a washer at the bottom of the damper that was sticking and causing the issue. Manitou sent out a replacement damper, and after making the swap (which took all of five minutes) the noise was gone, and it hasn't returned since.


Pros

+ Wide range of usable adjustments
+ Good mid-stroke support
+ Adjusting travel doesn't require a different air spring

Cons

- Floppy fender
- Reverse arch looks can be polarizing



Pinkbike's Take
bigquotesThe Mezzer Expert is positioned as a more budget-friendly option in Manitou's lineup, but it's not lacking when it comes to performance. The adjustments are simple and effective, and the overall trail feel leaves little to be desired. Sure, you could always upgrade to the higher end damper or air spring found in the Pro model, but I have a feeling most riders will be totally happy with how the Expert feels right out of the box.  Mike Kazimer






Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews Suspension Fork Manitou Manitou Mezzer


Must Read This Week
Contest Closed: Win a Pinkbike Academy Orbea Replica Bike
155988 views
Tested: Does a Lockout Actually Make Climbing Faster?
79178 views
Spotted: A RockShox Blackbox Shock on Trek's High Pivot DH Bike
70762 views
Santa Cruz are the Latest Brand to Increase Retail Prices Due to the Effects of COVID 19
67212 views
Review: 2021 Rocky Mountain Instinct Carbon 90
58208 views
Slack Randoms: UCI Takes 'No Pleasure' in Hugging Ban, Adult Strider Bikes & Rachel Atherton's Car Crash
46120 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win Limited Edition DT Swiss 240 Hubs
45199 views
YT Moves Away From Traditional Yearly Model Updates with New 'Core' Ranges
43696 views

63 Comments

  • 63 6
 Reverse arch is the correct orientation. Change my mind.
  • 132 6
 We live in 2021, if you like it from the back there's absolutely no problem
  • 9 5
 how about you explain why you are making that proclaimation first?
  • 7 0
 I actually agree that it looks cooler or “more balanced” on most modern bikes with such slack head angles, with the arch tucked into the dead space between the wheel and downtube. But who cares either way, as long as the arch is doing its job you’ll forget what it looks like/where it’s positioned as soon as you start pedaling
  • 4 2
 I'm sure it is a very good fork, but I have the hardest time with the reverse arch. Lol.
  • 6 15
flag PortTownsendTrailsFTW (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Downtube clearance at bottom out.
  • 12 0
 @PortTownsendTrailsFTW: Gee, I bet these suspension engineers in one of the longest-standing suspension companies never thought about that...
  • 5 0
 @tacklingdummy: agreed, i usually don't mind if the performance outweighs the looks, but reverse arch is just too wacky for me
  • 1 0
 @PortTownsendTrailsFTW: Only a problem with Trek. And they've finally seen the light with the newest Slash.
  • 3 0
 @Tacodip420: I've checked clearance on a number of bikes.
  • 9 0
 Just pick your fork arch orientation and be a dick about it.
  • 7 1
 I think MRP do it right. Forward arch with the material cut-outs facing forward to avoid filling up with sh!t.
  • 1 1
 @PortTownsendTrailsFTW: What did you find?
  • 1 4
 False, reverse arch is half the way to linkage. The correct answer is linkage fork.
  • 1 0
 You'll probably find out in the next year or two, when the patent expires and nobody tries to implement reverse arch. patents.google.com/patent/US6607185B2/en

(or all of our forks will be obsolete in a few years)
  • 2 0
 @MTBrent: Surely you mean rear arch with forward facing cut outs... ;P
  • 2 0
 I used to be anti-reverse arch, because it made Manitous suspension have longer axle to crown than the competition. This is no longer the case.

The reverse arch is the superior design now- it keeps mud from building up between your arch and your stanchions. The only superior chassis design is the Lefty (superior design, not superior execution)
  • 2 0
 @hamncheez: reverse arch does make a mess of brake line routing.

Also, Adroit inverted single sided linkage fork does a better job than lefty. Change my mind.
  • 1 0
 Reverse arch FTW.
Reverse arch is a stiffer design at the same weight, since the arch is closer to the axle. (Or lower weight at the same stiffness).
Forward-facing cutouts for mud avoidance is a bonus.
Looks are subjective, but with a fender it's harder to spot the difference if you prefer the look of a forward arch.
  • 1 0
 @usedbikestuff: I see what you mean but Manitou did a fairly clean job of brake line routing this time.
If the fender wrapped forward around the stanchion and closed that gap, it would look cleaner and prevent that last bit of dirt/mud between the brake line and fender.
  • 1 0
 @usedbikestuff: I actually like the front brake routing on my Manitou. It looks really clean when you route it around the headtube and down the back side of the reverse arch. They provided the option for both on the Mezzer but Mike chose the front routing option.
When it's wrapped around the headtube, it follows a really clean arc from the lever and can be routed pretty gith around the headtube without a lot of excess hose bunched up in front of the bike
  • 44 0
 Floppy Fender..........sounds like something my wife would put on my cons list....
  • 18 0
 I think I just heard a low rumble. Maybe it was the sound of legions of mtbr suspension forum nerds creaming their pants in unison?
  • 8 0
 good thing about the floppy fender is it doesn't break or crease when tightening down my Kuat bike rack clamp or when it gets thrown onto a poor shuttle rack design.
  • 7 0
 This is a seriously interesting fork. Open bath, a simple air spring, and compression and rebound stacks that can be re-shimmed to achieve desired high and low speed characteristics.
  • 3 0
 Manitou/Hayes has a VTT tuning PDF on their website with info for three other compression damper tunes, the specific shim combos needed to make them, and a dyno chart comparing them with the factory tune. And I bet you could get other tuning recommendations from Zac Smith @ Manitou
  • 7 0
 I'm 45. I could use some ramp up at the end stroke.
  • 8 0
 Don't lie you're 46.
  • 1 0
 Isn't that a little too personal?
  • 2 0
 Your pinkbike name says you’re 475. You are surely very wise.
  • 4 0
 RockShox and Fox make really good products. But it’s good to see some viable alternatives that don’t cost thousands of dollars!!

Hope these forks prove to be a reliable alternative!!
  • 3 0
 I love this fork! My only small gripe is that in warmer weather the rebound seems super fast--I have it 1 click from closed or fully closed (weather-dependent) to keep from Pogo-ing. With regard to the flimsy mud guard: I actually think it works great for allowing you to cinch down Thule rack on the front tire. I never notice it moving during a ride either.
  • 1 0
 you can use heavier weight oil
  • 6 0
 Glad to see that pinkbike is reviewing more mid tiered or budget stuff, ie the stuff that most of us use.
  • 8 0
 You bet. There's a whole value-oriented Field Test on the way in a few weeks too.
  • 9 3
 I'm Mezzer-merized by this review!
  • 4 2
 Fork looks good.... review wasn't so mezzerable either
  • 5 1
 It's Kazimerized
  • 3 1
 I have never considered fender floppiness when purchasing a new fork.

Are you finding it is floppy and making contact with the tire as you are riding? Or was it flapping on the roof rack causing premature failure?

Would you feel an irt upgrade useful on this fork, or is the basic set-and-forget a happier place?
  • 1 0
 Seems like including a fender at all should be in the pros category? Other forks don’t include one.
  • 1 0
 @Tsmith1234: DVO includes a fender! But not many companies do, and I think it should be the norm
  • 5 1
 Still installed it on wrong lol
  • 1 0
 My grip2 damper is making the same sound during the switch from compression to rebound, only when fully open for some reason. Could it be the same probem?
  • 2 0
 I wanted to buy a Mezzer last year but lack of UK servicing/ support was a deciding factor, ended up with a Lyrik
  • 2 0
 @mikekazimer

Over the last two years did Manitou address or
update the Pro to fix your issues?
  • 1 0
 He didn't keep the fork, he gave it back after the initial review. There were issues with bushing play in the first run, but after that, the Mezzer appears to be very well received from what I've heard.
  • 2 0
 Phew.. glad my pitchfork can go back to moving copious amounts of hay. Thanks @mikekazimer
  • 3 1
 That fender looks like it's gonna make a mezz
  • 2 1
 Are we really now entering the phase of MTB enlightenment...where we criticize the stiffness of the Fenders??
  • 2 0
 It's been scientifically proven that a LESS stiff fender offers better mud compliance AND longer zip tie life, only a moron would argue otherwise
  • 1 0
 You can get an entry-level Zeb for $700 USD. With a normal arch. Would be nice to know how that compares too.
  • 1 0
 Aye they put da fork on da wrong way
  • 1 0
 Is that tire rub on the Meta TR downtube???
  • 1 0
 No, that's some shuttle rub from a really wet and muddy day. Oops.
  • 2 1
 Mezzmerizing
  • 1 0
 Nice
  • 1 4
 Why is it backwards?
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010579
Mobile Version of Website