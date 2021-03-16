Review: Manitou Mezzer Expert Fork

Manitou recently added the Mezzer Expert fork to their lineup, which has a slightly pared down list of features compared to the top of the line Pro model, and a price tag that's $250 less as a result.



The fork has 37mm stanchions, Manitou's signature reverse arch design, and can be set to have anywhere from 140 to 180mm of travel in 10mm increments. That puts it squarely in the enduro / all-mountain category, where it's designed to handle the type of punishments that accompany aggressive riding in challenging terrain.



There are 29” and 27.5” models available, with either 51 or 44mm of offset for the 29” version and 44 or 37mm of offset for the 27.5” option. MSRP is $750 USD, and my 29” fork weighed in at 2040 grams with the axle installed and a 190mm steerer. That's a smidge (10 grams) lighter than a 2021 Fox 36 Grip2 with a Kabolt thru axle.



Mezzer Expert Details

• 37mm stanchions

• Air sprung

• 140 - 180mm travel

• 29" and 27.5" versions

• Externally adjustable compression, rebound

• 15 x 110mm spacing

• Offset: 37 or 44mm (27.5"), 44 or 51mm (29")

• Weight: 2,040 grams (actual, 29")

• MSRP: $750 USD

• hayesbicycle.com

