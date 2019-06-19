Review: Marin Alpine Trail 7 - Good Performance, Great Value

Suspension Design
There has been a lot of smack talk about single-pivot rear suspension in past decades. Much of that centered around braking performance, but if you learned to ride on a BMX or a hardtail mountain bike, then you'd never notice the impaired suspension action that most single pivot suspensions exhibit under hard braking. The sensation feels exactly like riding a hardtail and can be moderated as such. There's more to the equation than that, but it's a rare single-pivot that bucks the braking physics and still pedals well.
On a more positive note, one-by drivetrains put single-pivots back in the game. Focusing the chain line at one location in relationship with the chainring reduces the dramatic variations in anti-squat and suspension rise that were imposed on rear suspension by multiple chainrings during the evil front derailleur era. Also, unlike the predominant short-link four-bar designs, which are plagued by reversing leverage curves, single-pivot suspensions can be easily manipulated to produce predictable rising rate curves that produce more consistent shock damping and make tuning your suspension easy as pie. It's a win for simplicity - and for affordable trail bikes.Standout Components
Marin spec'd some components that we don't see often, but that may change soon. Tektro Orion brakes, for instance, have four-pot calipers, a firm, very positive engagement feel, and their all aluminum lever/master cylinders are more substantially built than competing Shimano or SRAM brakes. If you can live with two-finger levers, they are definitely a step up. This is the first bike I've ridden with FSA's new modular crankset. The Comet shares FSA's new direct-mount chainring, which (like Race Face) will make switching or replacing chainrings a five-minute operation. Looks great too.
Out back, a Shimano SLX changer shifts a lightweight, wide-range e*Thirteen cassette - which solves an issue that I have with Shimano drivetrains. Shimano's smallest cog is an 11, which forces its owner to choose either an adequate climbing gear at the risk of spinning out in the 11, or a larger chainring that punishes climbing at the expense of top speed. E*Thirteen's 9 by 46-tooth spread handily solves the problem in both directions.
|
Specifications
|
Release Date
|
2019
|
|
Price
|
$2749.99
|
|
Travel
|
150 R, 160 F
|
|
Rear Shock
|
X-Fusion O2 PRO RXC,
|
|
Fork
|
RockShox Yari RC 29, 160mm
|
|
Headset
|
FSA
|
|
Cassette
|
E*Thirteen 9 x 46 11-speed
|
|
Crankarms
|
FSA Comet 30t
|
|
Chainguide
|
ISCG 05 mounts
|
|
Bottom Bracket
|
Threaded
|
|
Pedals
|
NA
|
|
Rear Derailleur
|
Shimano SLX 11 speed
|
|
Chain
|
KMC X11 Extra Light
|
|
Front Derailleur
|
NA
|
|
Shifter Pods
|
Shimano SL iSpec
|
|
Handlebar
|
Marin Mini-Riser 780mm wide, 28mm rise, 5° up, 9° back
|
|
Stem
|
Marin 35mm, aluminum, 31.8 clamp
|
|
Grips
|
Marin locking
|
|
Brakes
|
Tektro Orian 4-piston, 180mm rotor F&R
|
|
Wheelset
|
Marin
|
|
Hubs
|
Marin
|
|
Spokes
|
14G stainless, black
|
|
Rim
|
Marin 19mm inner width aluminum, tubeless ready
|
|
Tires
|
Vee Tire Flow Snap 29 x 2.6" Tackee compound
|
|
Seat
|
Marin Speed Concept
|
|
Seatpost
|
X-Fusion Manic, 150mm travel dropper
|
