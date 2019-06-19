PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Review: Marin Alpine Trail 7 - Good Performance, Great Value

Jun 19, 2019
by Richard Cunningham  

REVIEW
Marin Alpine Trail 7

Words: R. Cunningham
Photos: Luca Cometti


Marin's Alpine Trail 7 is a truly affordable 29er with up-to-date geometry, 150 millimeters of wheel travel in the back and a 160-millimeter fork. That's right. For less than $3,000 USD you can own a bike that approaches the features and performance of the big-wheel dream-bikes Pinkbike has been flaunting for two years running.

Marin makes that magic happen by starting with a good frame. It's aluminum, no surprise there, with top-notch welding, room for 2.6-inch rubber short chainstays, modern reach numbers, and the obligatory slack head tube angle. The suspension is devilishly simple, with a single-pivot swingarm driving a vertically oriented shock. No surprises
Alpine 7 Details:

Construction: Aluminum, single-pivot suspension
Travel: 150mm rear / 160mm fork
Wheel size: 29"
Head angle: 65º
Chainstay length: 430mm
Sizes: S, M, L, XL
Weight: 32.7 lb / 14.86 kg (Med, no pedals)
Price: $2,749 USD
More info: Marin Bikes
here, but Marin's tried-and-true frame configuration trades complexity for value and durability, and it frees up a lot of storage space in the front triangle while keeping the heavy bits low in the chassis.

We expect value-priced performance bikes to brandish a handful of name brands in key places. Marin gives the Alpine Trail 7 a capable, 160-millimeter-travel RockShox Yari RC fork, paired with an X-Fusion O2 Pro RXC shock (the 150mm dropper post is also by X-Fusion). The transmission is a well-chosen mixture of very familiar items: 11-speed Shimano SLX shifting, an FSA Comet 30t crankset, and out back, e*Thirteen's wide-range 9 x 46-tooth cassette. Two items that were new on my radar were its four-piston Tekro Orion brakes and very aggressive looking Vee Flow Snap tires. All said, the $2,749 Alpine Trail 7 has all the ingredients of a good all-mountain / enduro bike, and it looks the part too.

bigquotesI was impressed that such a big feeling chassis could be maneuvered in such tight quarters. I attribute some of that goodness to the bike's 76-degree seat tube angle in addition to its compact chainstays. RC


Contents

Introduction
Construction & Features
Geometry & Sizing
Suspension Design
Specifications
Setup
Climbing
Descending
Technical Report
Is This the Bike For You?
How Does it Compare?
Pros & Cons
Pinkbike's Take

Construction and Features

Marin's PR tells us that the Alpine Trail 7 features its top-level aluminum frame, with heavily manipulated tubes, internal hose and cable routing, and a robust, two-piece forged rocker link that is designed to be stiff enough to eliminate the traditional seat stay bridge. Without the confines of a bridge, the Trail 7 benefits doubly, with much more tire clearance (2.6-inch tires are standard fare) and more importantly, more room at full compression for a 29-inch wheel. That tidbit, in addition to Marin's curved seat tube, provides just enough wiggle room for 150-millimeters of rear wheel travel, with short, 430-millimeter chainstays.

No-bridge seat stay design for better tire and mud clearance.
Mission statement...

Smooth, two-pass welding throughout the frame.

General fabrication is well executed, with two-pass welds creating smooth transitions at each joint. Large bearings and rigid, clevis type pivots ensure longevity and should help the bike track well. It's efreshing to see that Marin has joined smarter bike designers who have finally sealed up the "Shimano front derailleur cave" and opted to center the seat tube and widen the bearing spacing at the critical swingarm pivot. Other niceties are its internal cables, threaded bottom bracket cups and ISCG 05 guide mounts.


Geometry & Sizing

Marin Alpine Trail 7 geometry


Contemporary numbers are rare in the affordable trail bike realm, so the Marin's ample reach, 65-degree head tube angle, and 76-degree seat tube are going to make many riders happy. The Alpine Trail 7 rounds off those geometric essentials with trim, 430mm chainstays, a not-too-low, 342mm bottom bracket and reach numbers that begin at 420 and extend to 490 millimeters for the extra-large size frame. Moderating those figures is a 35-millimeter stem and Marin's house-brand 780-millimeter low-rise handlebar. The fork rake is stated at 51 millimeters, which should produce a predictable and stable steering bike.

Marin Alpine Trail Anti-squat graphic
Anti-squat line (red) in low gear looks just right. Suspension sag and pedaling in smaller cogs will reduce that value.

A cursory measurement suggests that the Marin doesn't have a huge anti-squat value, but that there should be plenty enough in the lowest gears (where you'll be needing it most) to keep your legs happy while hefting this value-priced beast uphill. On that note, the fact that the '7 is has a single-pivot suspension ensures that your Marin will feel consistent across a wide range of gearing and suspension settings. Simple is almost always better.
About Effective Seat Tube Angles

Effective seat tube angles have become a hot topic lately, Trouble is, big wheels eat up a lot of space at full compression. So, without some sort of seat tube offset, 29-inch-wheel frames would either be limited to 100 to 120 millimeters of travel, or they'd have to be made much much longer in order to achieve the Marin's 150-millimeters. Offset seat tubes keep the chainstay length manageable and offer generous reach and a slack head tube angle, without generating a wheelbase that is better suited for steam locomotives.

Marin states the medium frame's effective seat tube angle at 76 degrees. I have a 32-inch (813mm) inseam, which puts the saddle 28.375 inches (721mm) above the center of the bottom bracket. At this ride height, my saddle is roughly level with the handlebar. Using an imaginary line from the bottom bracket center to the center-line of the seat post where it intersects the saddle, that works out to almost exactly 76 degrees (as close as it can be measured on the bike). An inch above or below that would not significantly change the effective seat tube angle, and you could adjust for a two inch (100mm) change in either direction by moving the saddle forward or back by about one centimeter. Bottom line is, if you fit the bike and you own the right Allen key, you can enjoy the '7's advertised seat tube angle.


Suspension Design

There has been a lot of smack talk about single-pivot rear suspension in past decades. Much of that centered around braking performance, but if you learned to ride on a BMX or a hardtail mountain bike, then you'd never notice the impaired suspension action that most single pivot suspensions exhibit under hard braking. The sensation feels exactly like riding a hardtail and can be moderated as such. There's more to the equation than that, but it's a rare single-pivot that bucks the braking physics and still pedals well.

On a more positive note, one-by drivetrains put single-pivots back in the game. Focusing the chain line at one location in relationship with the chainring reduces the dramatic variations in anti-squat and suspension rise that were imposed on rear suspension by multiple chainrings during the evil front derailleur era. Also, unlike the predominant short-link four-bar designs, which are plagued by reversing leverage curves, single-pivot suspensions can be easily manipulated to produce predictable rising rate curves that produce more consistent shock damping and make tuning your suspension easy as pie. It's a win for simplicity - and for affordable trail bikes.


Standout Components

Marin spec'd some components that we don't see often, but that may change soon. Tektro Orion brakes, for instance, have four-pot calipers, a firm, very positive engagement feel, and their all aluminum lever/master cylinders are more substantially built than competing Shimano or SRAM brakes. If you can live with two-finger levers, they are definitely a step up. This is the first bike I've ridden with FSA's new modular crankset. The Comet shares FSA's new direct-mount chainring, which (like Race Face) will make switching or replacing chainrings a five-minute operation. Looks great too.

Friends on bike
X-Fusion 150mm-stroke dropper post.
Tektro Orion brake
Tecktro Orion 4-piston brakes.

Friends on bike
E-Thirteen 9 x 46-tooth cassette.


Out back, a Shimano SLX changer shifts a lightweight, wide-range e*Thirteen cassette - which solves an issue that I have with Shimano drivetrains. Shimano's smallest cog is an 11, which forces its owner to choose either an adequate climbing gear at the risk of spinning out in the 11, or a larger chainring that punishes climbing at the expense of top speed. E*Thirteen's 9 by 46-tooth spread handily solves the problem in both directions.

Specifications
Release Date 2019
Price $2749.99
Travel 150 R, 160 F
Rear Shock X-Fusion O2 PRO RXC,
Fork RockShox Yari RC 29, 160mm
Headset FSA
Cassette E*Thirteen 9 x 46 11-speed
Crankarms FSA Comet 30t
Chainguide ISCG 05 mounts
Bottom Bracket Threaded
Pedals NA
Rear Derailleur Shimano SLX 11 speed
Chain KMC X11 Extra Light
Front Derailleur NA
Shifter Pods Shimano SL iSpec
Handlebar Marin Mini-Riser 780mm wide, 28mm rise, 5° up, 9° back
Stem Marin 35mm, aluminum, 31.8 clamp
Grips Marin locking
Brakes Tektro Orian 4-piston, 180mm rotor F&R
Wheelset Marin
Hubs Marin
Spokes 14G stainless, black
Rim Marin 19mm inner width aluminum, tubeless ready
Tires Vee Tire Flow Snap 29 x 2.6" Tackee compound
Seat Marin Speed Concept
Seatpost X-Fusion Manic, 150mm travel dropper
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC




RIDING THE
Alpine Trail 7



Getting Started

Dialing in the Alpine Trail 7 was pretty easy. Its wheels are furnished with tubeless strips in place. My test bike was already inflated with sealant, so all I had to do was get the sag set at 20 percent up front and 30 percent in the shock. Initially, the X-Fusion air-sprung shock developed a hiss on the rebound stroke, which reappeared now and then throughout the review period, but didn't seem to adversely affect performance. The Marin's long feeling wheelbase and dependable handling allowed me to run the rebound a little faster than I'd normally choose, and after my initial shakedown ride, where I upped the shock pressure from 167 to 178psi, I never felt the need to mess with the suspension.

I did have a small issue with the dropper post, however. The bent seat tube did not allow me to insert the seatpost far enough. I was left ten millimeters higher than my maximum pedaling height with the stock 150-millimeter dropper. As luck would have it, I measured a number of saddles and discovered that SQlab saddles were about 14 millimeters lower over the rails than Marin's. I switched out the seats and had room to spare - without having to switch to a shorter stroke dropper post. Note to self...

Climbing

The Trail 7 feels very deliberate under saddle. There is enough firmness built into the suspension to climb steep pitches without soft pedaling. That's a good thing, because the Marin weighs almost 33 pounds, and a measure of that heft in its wheels and tires. No, it doesn't accelerate with anything that resembles spunk, but it's gearing is low enough to find a good zone, and it's surprisingly efficient as long as you keep the power steady. I always made it to the summit with enough left to keep my downhill game sharp.

On the paved roll to the trailhead, its spiky, 2.6-inch Vee tires feel slower than the baseline Maxxis Minions do, but they come alive once they meet the dirt. I've noticed this trait with other aggressive tires that boast sticky rubber compounds.

Technically, the bike's tail end is short enough to keep that big tire digging for traction while you make your way up some crazy stuff. I used the Alpine Trail to practice on a string of technical switchbacks with solid results. I was impressed that such a big feeling chassis could be maneuvered in such tight quarters. I attribute some of that goodness to the bike's 76-degree seat tube angle in addition to its compact chainstays.

I used the "climb switch" on the X-fusion shock for most of the longer uphills. Once the trail was at least fifty percent downhill, however, there was no point in using it. The suspension waffles a little under power, but it remains firm enough to ignore the band-aid lever most of the time.

Descending

Half of my time aboard the Marin was a celebration of moist hero dirt which led me to the dangerous conclusion that the bike could do not wrong in the turns. If I had stopped and written the review then, I probably would have raved about the tenacity of its Vee Flow Snap tires... the evil rubber daemons who made repeated attempts to murder me after the trails dried up a month later. How could a front wheel, shod with such a capable looking tread push so badly when pressed into a turn? How could such manly looking edging blocks awkwardly slip down off-camber sections that worn out Minions could dance on?

While the Marin was running well on tacky terrain, I was able to ride the bike with abandon, as I imagined its designers intended it to be enjoyed. It's easy to jump and landings, good or bad, almost always feel composed. The '7 likes to glide around corners, and it has a balanced, predictable drift when pushed harder than available traction. It tracked a little wide unless I leaned it slightly deeper than I first anticipated I'd need to. Once you get a feel for that, though, cornering will be predictable and playful - which is probably why I was caught out when the trails became slippery. The fix was better rubber - then it was back to game on.

Friends on bike


I enjoyed the Marin most while descending technical pitches, especially rocky ones, where I discovered that I could huck the bike in a pinch, or trust it to roll out of awful line choices. Onlookers might be fooled that I had purposely hit the scary line, but the credit goes to good geometry and big wheels. Its RockShox Yari fork was more capable and planted than I would have predicted, and although the X-Fusion shock was no match for it, I never felt a harsh bottom out, and beyond its occasional heavy breathing, it still works fine. The surprise performer in the technical realm were its Tektro brakes. With good modulation, strong stopping and a predictable bite point, they are proving to be a step above Shimano and SRAM's entry-level fare.

bigquotesIt's easy to jump and landings, good or bad, almost always feel composed.


How does it compare?

Searching for an apt match for this contemporary and very capable trail bike led me to the Diamondback's Release 3, one of my all-time favorite budget rippers. The Release has less travel - 130 millimeters, compared to the 150-millimeter Trail 7, and has smaller wheels. The Diamondback's components, especially its RockShox Pike fork and Monarch Plus reservoir shock are a cut above the Marin's in every corner.


Marin Alpine Trail 7
Diamondback Release 3 review
Diamondback Release 3

Both designs were intended to bring pro-level handling to the masses and do a great job of it. The strength of this comparison is that, for its time, the Release 3 set the bar for a needs-nothing aggressive trail bike with an affordable $3,000 USD price tag. That said, it left test riders curious for larger wheels, a little bit more suspension travel and a steeper seat tube angle. Well, here it is, only the head badge says "Marin."


Technical Report

Vee Flow Snap Tires: While I'll celebrate that Vee Tires have been coming up to speed with competitive tread patterns and widths that match today's more aggressive riding styles, these were a bit of a disaster in dry, mixed terrain. If your conditions are damp and grippy, then these uber-capable looking tires will make you corner like a god. But, so will any other uber-capable looking tire. Get rid of them and treat yourself a set of Minions.
Mix and match drivetrain: Usually, I'd recommend that you stick with one brand's drivetrain components, but Marin pulled this one off. The FSA crank never dropped a chain and looks a world better than non-series SRAM or Shimano alternatives, while the wider gearing range and better spacing of the e*thirteen cassette earns high praise. With Shimano's super reliable SLX changer joining the party, you'd be hard pressed to get a better (and lighter weight) drivetrain in this price range.
Kinked seat tube: As seat angles become steeper, the saddle's location disproportionately encroaches into the area where you need to be in order to control the bike. Riders are already calling for longer-stroke dropper to compensate for this, so frame designers who use kinked seat tubes are going to have to figure out a way to execute this feature in a way that allows for the deeper insertion lengths that 150, 170, even 200 millimeter dropper posts require. Get on that Marin, you failed this one.
Pros

+ Good climber for a 33-pound, 150mm bike
+ Solid, we-can-do-this handling
+ Contemporary geometry
Cons

- Tires miss the mark
- Restricted seatpost insertion depth



Pinkbike's Take
bigquotesGreat geometry and contemporary handling should not be restricted to high-priced superbikes. Marin gets it. The Alpine Trail 7 hands you the keys to the kingdom hall of aggressive trail bikes for less than half of what it used to cost to join the club. Let's hope that this trend catches fire. RC






