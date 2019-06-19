Review: Marin Alpine Trail 7 - Good Performance, Great Value

Descending

Half of my time aboard the Marin was a celebration of moist hero dirt which led me to the dangerous conclusion that the bike could do not wrong in the turns. If I had stopped and written the review then, I probably would have raved about the tenacity of its Vee Flow Snap tires... the evil rubber daemons who made repeated attempts to murder me after the trails dried up a month later. How could a front wheel, shod with such a capable looking tread push so badly when pressed into a turn? How could such manly looking edging blocks awkwardly slip down off-camber sections that worn out Minions could dance on?While the Marin was running well on tacky terrain, I was able to ride the bike with abandon, as I imagined its designers intended it to be enjoyed. It's easy to jump and landings, good or bad, almost always feel composed. The '7 likes to glide around corners, and it has a balanced, predictable drift when pushed harder than available traction. It tracked a little wide unless I leaned it slightly deeper than I first anticipated I'd need to. Once you get a feel for that, though, cornering will be predictable and playful - which is probably why I was caught out when the trails became slippery. The fix was better rubber - then it was back to game on.I enjoyed the Marin most while descending technical pitches, especially rocky ones, where I discovered that I could huck the bike in a pinch, or trust it to roll out of awful line choices. Onlookers might be fooled that I had purposely hit the scary line, but the credit goes to good geometry and big wheels. Its RockShox Yari fork was more capable and planted than I would have predicted, and although the X-Fusion shock was no match for it, I never felt a harsh bottom out, and beyond its occasional heavy breathing, it still works fine. The surprise performer in the technical realm were its Tektro brakes. With good modulation, strong stopping and a predictable bite point, they are proving to be a step above Shimano and SRAM's entry-level fare.