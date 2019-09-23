Review: Marin Mount Vision - Strange Looks, Intriguing Performance

Suspension Design

The R3act-2play suspension design is the brainchild of Darrell Voss, who spent the better part of the last 15 years developing it and it's based upon the notion that contemporary suspension is dependent upon excessive levels of hydraulic damping - which is basically friction - and while that friction may play a beneficial role within the confines of a narrow speed range, it also wastes pedaling energy and robs forward momentum. His suspension design was crafted to operate with extremely low compression damping, while the suspension kinematics were configured to produce efficient pedaling across the entire gearing range.

More of the different: Marin's second-generation R3act suspension has seen a number of improvements, but its looks are still a left turn for the sport's traditionalists.

Friction is friction - if you add damping friction to the level bike designers have done, it's stealing your forward momentum. The less damping friction you can use, the faster it is across rough ground. — Darryl Voss

Specifications Price $6400 Travel 150mm Rear Shock Fox Float X2 Performance, 205x50mm, Fork Fox Performance Elite 36 27.5", 150mm Headset FSA Orbit Cassette SRAM XG-1295 12-Speed, 10-50T Crankarms SRAM Descendant Carbon, 170mm Rear Derailleur SRAM X01 Eagle,12-Speed Chain SRAM GX Eagle Shifter Pods SRAM GX Eagle Handlebar Deity Skyline, 787mm Width, 25mm Rise Stem Deity Copperhead Brakes Shimano XT 4 Piston Wheelset Stan's NoTubes Sentry MK3 Tires WTB Trail Boss 27.5x2.6 Seat WTB Volt Race Seatpost KS LEV Integra Dropper Post, 30.9mm Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC









The Marin's geometry is very interesting indeed, but the uniqueness of the Mount Vision more lies in its suspension design and the way it works.The Mount Vision uses Naild's "R3act-2play" suspension system. The goal of this design is to deliver supple, full-time suspension action with near 100 percent pedaling efficiency. Most riders will likely agree that its design does not lend itself to an intuitive explanation. It's a bit of a curiosity, but it's not quite as complicated as it looks.Voss says his design balances acceleration and mass lag with what most refer to as anti-squat, and in the opposite direction, creates an opposing force just strong enough allow the rear suspension to overwhelm those forces in response to impacts to the rear wheel that are essentially rearward accelerations trying to impede the forward momentum of the bike. Voss says it's simply using Newton's 3rd law, (that's the "3" in the R3act 2play moniker) "For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction."As any vehicle accelerates, the mass above the wheels wants to stay put. That phenomenon tends to squash the rear suspension - your mass appears to be moving backward as the bike accelerates forward. Naild's linkage counters that "mass lag" with a large dose of anti-squat geometry that builds up seamlessly, so it doesn't destabilize the feel of the suspension. When the rear wheel hits a bump, however, that odd-looking slider tube instantly decouples the anti-squat forces and sets the suspension free. So, it facilitates two actions that are most desireable: good pedaling when we need it and free acting rear suspension when the bike encounters an impact - without levers or electronics - and without massive shock damping and a stack of air volume spacers to rob your forward progress.Pipe dream? Probably not. With few exceptions, almost every rider's first impression of the R3act suspension is that it seems to accelerate on the backside of bumps. It doesn't, but it slows significantly less, and because our minds and muscle memories are so conditioned to the deceleration created by our over-rigid suspensions, for a brief period, we are fooled by the new sensation and it feels like a slight acceleration.