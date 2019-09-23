Review: Marin Mount Vision - Strange Looks, Intriguing Performance

Climbing
The Mount Vision's marketing claims tout the bike's tremendous amounts of anti-squat and great pedaling efficiency. The bike does indeed pedal well and it sits up in its travel when you get on the gas. The relatively high level of anti-squat makes it feel firm climbing up and over roots and square edges, keeping the suspension high in its stroke.
The seat tube angle feels noticeably slack...really slack. With the seat at the height I needed, which isn't all that ridiculous, I was sitting a ways over the back end of the bike, even with the seat pushed forward on the rails. On mellower climbs this was fine, but when things got slower and more technical, my weight was far enough back that while seated I would sink into the suspension a decent amount. This compounded the slack seat tube angle and put me in a position where the front end of the bike was more challenging to control on technical bits of trail. Lurching over roots I usually cruise up was, at times, difficult and frustrating.
Standing up and getting off of the seat in these bits of trail was helpful as the bike can climb up almost anything if
your weight is in the right spot. Standing up for prolonged periods of time on overly steep terrain, however, isn't all that viable.
My other qualm is that the bike is a bit of a tank. For the "9" level build, it's still not light, at almost 33 lbs (15 kg) for a $6,400 150mm travel trail bike. The tires spec'd - 2.6" WTB Trail Boss' are slow and make the bike feel a bit lethargic. While they offer up a ton of grip, swapping over to lighter and faster rolling tires made the Mount Vision more pleasant to get to the top of any climb.
16 Comments
1.It looks ugly
2. when the suspension system came out they said its the best ever but we wont tell you why -you would not understand.
3. actually looking at linkage reveals that it has monstrous antisquat and kickback -no magic involved
4. i liked the old polygon dh platform, it had great kinematics, this system replaced it.
5. seatangle -meh
maybe i should try one one day, would be hard if i like it though
