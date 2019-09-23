Review: Marin Mount Vision - Strange Looks, Intriguing Performance

Sep 23, 2019
by Daniel Sapp  

Daniel Sapp in Pisgah National Forest.
Marin Mount Vision 9

WORDS: Daniel Sapp
PHOTOS: Derek DiLuzio


Marin claims that the Mount Vision is one of the most unique trail bikes the market has seen, and there's no denying that it stands out from the crowd. The Mount Vision has 150 millimeter of rear travel, 27.5" wheels, and is built around the Naild R3act suspension system. Its construction, spec, and numbers target all-mountain riding and enduro racing.

The Mount Vision expands upon what the team at Marin learned in the development of their Wolf Ridge, which was the first model that used the Naild R3act suspension platform. It's available in three different builds, the 8, 9, and Pro.
Mount Vision 9 Details
• Full carbon fiber frame
• Wheel size: 27.5"
• Travel: 150mm front and rear
• 65° head angle, 75.3° seat angle, 420mm chainstays
• Small - XL sizes
• Weight: 32.8 lbs(14.9kg)
• MSRP: $6,400 USD
• Contact: Marin Bikes

The 8 has a SRAM NX/GX/Rockshox suspension build and is priced at $5,299 USD, the model 9 that's tested here with a SRAM X01 Eagle/Fox suspension build sells for $6,699 USD, and the Pro model, decked out with Shimano XTR, e*thirteen, and Fox Factory suspension sells for $8,899 USD .


Daniel Sapp in Pisgah National Forest.
There's a lot going on with this design.

bigquotesThe first time I rode the Mount Vision with a crew of friends, several of them thought I was on an e-bike until most of the way through the ride. Although this was demoralizing given that we all pushed the same steep section of a climb that I should have no doubt cleaned with a few more watts, it goes to show just how different this bike is from almost anything else on the market.Daniel Sapp

Daniel Sapp in Pisgah National Forest.


Daniel Sapp in Pisgah National Forest.


Construction and Features

So, what makes this bike unique and how does it work? Let's dig in.

There are six links on the Mount Vision, and if you want the in-depth story, PB's Dan Roberts investigated the design in the Behind the Numbers. There is clearly a ton going on.

Acting upon knowledge gained with the debut of the Wolf Ridge, Marin shored up the Mount Vision's links and added a rocker to the top tube in to stiffen everything up. In addition to the links, the central feature to this suspension design is a large slider that alters the linkage kinematics, helps generate the Marin's excellent pedaling dynamics, and creates one of the most polarizing profiles in the brief history of long-travel trail bikes.

The Mount Vision has a full carbon frame that conceals some secrets. The down tube has a vertical rib that reinforces the bottom bracket area and affords some serious bash protection. Similarly, the swingarm is double-chambered to boost its stiffness. The slider has a bleed valve (similar to DH fork lowers) to allow the rider to equalize air pressures between its internals and the atmosphere outside. Large bearings at each pivot point are double sealed and have additional external shields to keep dust and grit out. The head tube area is also reinforced with a box-section. A top tube mounted shock and its accompanying rocker link address the need for a full-sized bottle mount and provide additional lateral stiffness.

Daniel Sapp in Pisgah National Forest.
Daniel Sapp in Pisgah National Forest.



Geometry & Sizing

The Mount Vision's head tube angle sits at 65-degrees for all sizes. The reach numbers are in line with modern trends, with a medium checking in at 453mm.

On paper, the effective seat tube angle is a fairly modern 75.3 degrees for the size medium (and its size-specific geometry stays close to that number in all the other options) The actual seat tube angle, however, is a a super slack, 63.1-degrees.

Marin acknowledges that its dramatically angled seat tube could cause some confusion between the bike's actual and effective seat tube angles. Marin claim they take the measurement slightly higher than the average saddle height for the correct rider of each sized bike. This, in their eyes, assures most customers will be at or very close to the Mount Vision's stated seat angle.

The design of the suspension limits Marin's option to use a more conventional seat tube configuration.There has to be clearance for that massive swingarm and its sliding element, which is why the actual seat tube angle is so slack. The further a rider is from the saddle height that Marin used for its average, the larger the change in top tube measurements and effective seat tube angle will become. Riders with longer or shorter inseams than average do need to take this into consideration.


R3ACT 2 play suspension

Suspension Design

The Marin's geometry is very interesting indeed, but the uniqueness of the Mount Vision more lies in its suspension design and the way it works.The Mount Vision uses Naild's "R3act-2play" suspension system. The goal of this design is to deliver supple, full-time suspension action with near 100 percent pedaling efficiency. Most riders will likely agree that its design does not lend itself to an intuitive explanation. It's a bit of a curiosity, but it's not quite as complicated as it looks.

The R3act-2play suspension design is the brainchild of Darrell Voss, who spent the better part of the last 15 years developing it and it's based upon the notion that contemporary suspension is dependent upon excessive levels of hydraulic damping - which is basically friction - and while that friction may play a beneficial role within the confines of a narrow speed range, it also wastes pedaling energy and robs forward momentum. His suspension design was crafted to operate with extremely low compression damping, while the suspension kinematics were configured to produce efficient pedaling across the entire gearing range.
Daniel Sapp in Pisgah National Forest.
More of the different: Marin's second-generation R3act suspension has seen a number of improvements, but its looks are still a left turn for the sport's traditionalists.

Voss says his design balances acceleration and mass lag with what most refer to as anti-squat, and in the opposite direction, creates an opposing force just strong enough allow the rear suspension to overwhelm those forces in response to impacts to the rear wheel that are essentially rearward accelerations trying to impede the forward momentum of the bike. Voss says it's simply using Newton's 3rd law, (that's the "3" in the R3act 2play moniker) "For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction."

As any vehicle accelerates, the mass above the wheels wants to stay put. That phenomenon tends to squash the rear suspension - your mass appears to be moving backward as the bike accelerates forward. Naild's linkage counters that "mass lag" with a large dose of anti-squat geometry that builds up seamlessly, so it doesn't destabilize the feel of the suspension. When the rear wheel hits a bump, however, that odd-looking slider tube instantly decouples the anti-squat forces and sets the suspension free. So, it facilitates two actions that are most desireable: good pedaling when we need it and free acting rear suspension when the bike encounters an impact - without levers or electronics - and without massive shock damping and a stack of air volume spacers to rob your forward progress.

Pipe dream? Probably not. With few exceptions, almost every rider's first impression of the R3act suspension is that it seems to accelerate on the backside of bumps. It doesn't, but it slows significantly less, and because our minds and muscle memories are so conditioned to the deceleration created by our over-rigid suspensions, for a brief period, we are fooled by the new sensation and it feels like a slight acceleration.

bigquotesFriction is friction - if you add damping friction to the level bike designers have done, it's stealing your forward momentum. The less damping friction you can use, the faster it is across rough ground.Darryl Voss


Specifications
Price $6400
Travel 150mm
Rear Shock Fox Float X2 Performance, 205x50mm,
Fork Fox Performance Elite 36 27.5", 150mm
Headset FSA Orbit
Cassette SRAM XG-1295 12-Speed, 10-50T
Crankarms SRAM Descendant Carbon, 170mm
Rear Derailleur SRAM X01 Eagle,12-Speed
Chain SRAM GX Eagle
Shifter Pods SRAM GX Eagle
Handlebar Deity Skyline, 787mm Width, 25mm Rise
Stem Deity Copperhead
Brakes Shimano XT 4 Piston
Wheelset Stan's NoTubes Sentry MK3
Tires WTB Trail Boss 27.5x2.6
Seat WTB Volt Race
Seatpost KS LEV Integra Dropper Post, 30.9mm
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC




Daniel Sapp in Pisgah National Forest.



Daniel Sapp in Pisgah National Forest.
RIDING THE
MOUNT VISION




Test Bike Setup

Setting up the Mount Vision is not all that tricky if you follow Marin's set up directions rather than following what you think you know about suspension set up. Running the compression fully open may seem counterintuitive, but that's what Marin recommends as a starting point. I ran no compression damping and minimal rebound damping on the back of the bike with the Fox Float X2, and in the fork I did the same thing. If you're going to simply bounce around and push on the bike in the parking lot, the suspension feels a bit quick and a lot smooth. I wanted to add some damping and slow the rebound a touch but I refrained.

I ran 162psi in the shock with the compression fully open, and 63 psi and one click of LSC on the fork.

I ran the seat at 73cm. This put me a good bit above where Marin measures their actual seat angle from and pretty far back over the rear end of the bike. With my long legs, I could have also fit on a large but, my reach is most comfortable with the size medium.


I ran the stock set-up on the bike for a month or two and the only thing I ended up swapping out were the tires, going from the 2.6" WTB Trail Boss to a 2.5" Maxxis Aggressor WT in the back and the new Tioga Edge22 up front.

Testing took place in western North Carolina in a variety of wet and dry conditions.

Daniel Sapp in Pisgah National Forest.


Climbing

The Mount Vision's marketing claims tout the bike's tremendous amounts of anti-squat and great pedaling efficiency. The bike does indeed pedal well and it sits up in its travel when you get on the gas. The relatively high level of anti-squat makes it feel firm climbing up and over roots and square edges, keeping the suspension high in its stroke.

The seat tube angle feels noticeably slack...really slack. With the seat at the height I needed, which isn't all that ridiculous, I was sitting a ways over the back end of the bike, even with the seat pushed forward on the rails. On mellower climbs this was fine, but when things got slower and more technical, my weight was far enough back that while seated I would sink into the suspension a decent amount. This compounded the slack seat tube angle and put me in a position where the front end of the bike was more challenging to control on technical bits of trail. Lurching over roots I usually cruise up was, at times, difficult and frustrating.

Standing up and getting off of the seat in these bits of trail was helpful as the bike can climb up almost anything if your weight is in the right spot. Standing up for prolonged periods of time on overly steep terrain, however, isn't all that viable.

My other qualm is that the bike is a bit of a tank. For the "9" level build, it's still not light, at almost 33 lbs (15 kg) for a $6,400 150mm travel trail bike. The tires spec'd - 2.6" WTB Trail Boss' are slow and make the bike feel a bit lethargic. While they offer up a ton of grip, swapping over to lighter and faster rolling tires made the Mount Vision more pleasant to get to the top of any climb.


Daniel Sapp in Pisgah National Forest.


Descending

The Mount Vision is a comfortable and capable descender, with a smooth, supple suspension feel. Running minimal amounts of compression damping creates a huge contrast between the way the bike rides to almost any other bike out right now. It takes a little getting used to as you do feel less hung up on certain sections of trail.

There's a very unique bottomless feel to the bike. It does feel as if you're going through more of the travel and riding a much bigger bike than you actually are at times. The ramp up at the end of the stroke does feel slightly abrupt - the lack of compression damping seems to get you there sooner and more smoothly, but as you get to the end of the road things firm up fast.

Traction on the Mount Vision is remarkable. The bike feels as if you're on a sled on rails in high speed roots and chatter. Slower, larger impacts felt smooth, but also a bit bigger than normal with how fast everything ramps up at the end of the bikes' travel. It's not a bad thing, but rather something that requires a little getting used to and a slightly different riding style. Square edge hits are smoothly absorbed and the rear end of the bike doesn't easily become choked up.

There's no hiding that the Mount Vision wants to go downhill fast. It does a great job of maintaining composure and traction in choppy sections of trail. It also doesn't hesitate to get in the air. Out of the box, it certainly wasn't the most nimble descender and felt a bit portly at times, but swapping tires for a lighter set-up helped make it a little more playful in all respects. Overall, the amount of traction and "locked-in" trail feel that the bike offers is very impressive.




Daniel Sapp in Pisgah National Forest.
Mount Vision

Santa Cruz Bronson
Santa Cruz Bronson

How does it compare?

The Mount Vision is no doubt an outlier, but if we're going to stack it up next to another bike, the Santa Cruz Bronson sports the same size wheels and 150mm of rear travel. The Mount Vision 8, Marin's most affordable build is pricier than the Bronson's R build - their most value oriented carbon frame kit, but it's also a bit nicer than the R and right in line with the S option from Santa Cruz. There are three different build options with the Mount Vision spanning a smaller range than the Bronson's near endless option of builds to pick from, but they hit what matters to most riders with three competitive build kits.

Ride wise, the Mount Vision is quite different. With its very supple suspension platform, it soaks up small bumps better and holds traction through quick chop a bit better than the Bronson while still managing larger hits with equal composure. It's not that the Bronson isn't supple, the Marin just feels as if it's using more of its suspension more quickly and staying more active in the first half of its travel. The geometry of the two bikes overlaps in a few spots, but when you get down to it, it's pretty different. The Bronson sports a steeper climbing position and shorter reach than the Mount Vision. The Mount Vision has shorter chainstays, by 10mm, and a lower bottom bracket. Both bikes have the same measured standover.

Another point worth noting is the weight. The Mount Vision 9 tips the scale at 32.8 lbs (14.9kg) which is heavier than the most affordable carbon framed Bronson build.



Daniel Sapp in Pisgah National Forest.
Daniel Sapp in Pisgah National Forest.

Technical Report


WTB Trail Boss Tires: The 2.6" wide WTB Trail Boss tires ride well and offer gobs of traction and durability but that comes at a cost...weight. It's easy to swap to a lighter and narrower tire to shed a solid pound (.45kg) off of the bike, which I ended up doing about midway through my time on the bike.

Fox Suspension: The Fox 36 fork and X2 rear shock are both great values and top performers. The rear shock is notably missing a lockout lever, as with the suspension properly set up Marin believes riders shouldn't feel the need to be reaching for it on every climb.

SRAM Eagle Drivetrain: SRAM's Eagle X01 drivetrain is reliable and light weight, and the wide range of gearing helps the Mount Vision feel comfortable a range of pitches.

Deity Bar and Stem: The 787mm wide aluminum handlebar and stem from Deity are nice additions to the build as well as solid components. It's refreshing to see a company spec smaller brands on a bike.

Daniel Sapp in Pisgah National Forest.

Pros

+ Excellent small-bump sensitivity
+ Great pedaling efficiency
+ Excellent parts spec

Cons

- Very slack actual seat tube angle
- On the heavier side
- Looks like an e-bike




Pinkbike's Take

bigquotes
The Mount Vision is a truly unique bike. It's not the lightest option out there, nor the best climber, but when it comes to absorbing small bumps, square edge hits, or chatter, there aren't many bikes that do a better job of managing the terrain. The Mount Vision is an enjoyable bike to descend on and the Nail'd R3act suspension system works very well.
Daniel Sapp




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech


