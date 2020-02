Review: Marin Rift Zone Carbon 2 - Modern Geometry for Maximum Fun

Descending

On paper, there is a lot going for the Marin Rift Zone Carbon, and when you get it onto your favourite trail for the first time, you’ll be blown away by just how strongly able it is. It shows just how important geometry is, more than the amount of suspension travel you’re packing. Backing up the numbers is the burly build kit that ensures it’s all a recipe for shredding any trail as fast and joyously as you like. As it reminds you on the stem, this bike is “made for fun”. It’s no bullshit PR either, the Rift Zone lives up to that claim.The handling is fast and nimble - there’s certainly no sense the big wheels are taking away from the fun factor at all. It’s easy to flick the bike about and it rotates around corners with precision. Pop is plentiful with this Marin. It gets airborne easily off the smallest lip, the front wheel a breeze to loft over ruts. It’s a bike that properly leaves you grinning all the way to the bottom. It's a blast in the corners too - it feels solid though high-speed berms with the short chainstays enabling you to really push the back tire into the ground for maximum traction and carry the speed past the apex.I found the balance good with Rift Zone Carbon. I felt nicely felt centred and was able to shift my weight about as needed. It’s pretty stable for the most part, but perhaps not the most rock-solid planted at higher speeds in big terrain - longer chainstay would certainly increase the stability at higher speeds, but the Rift Zone instead trades that outright planted feel for a more lively presence on the trail. For trail riders looking for a bike that ramps up the grin factor for everything from trail centers to bike parks and don't want a big travel enduro beast, the Rift Zone Carbon impresses.The Rift Zone Carbon doesn’t let up when the obstacles come at you big and fast. The Fox suspension, Maxxis tires, and Shimano four-pot brakes all cope with just about everything very well. It also surprises with its ability to tackle the sort of terrain that would naturally suit a longer travel bike. It doesn’t possess the bottomless feel of some short travel suspension setups, but it can soak up a wide range of impacts from square-edge rocks to slippery roots. Line choice is still critical, but thankfully the Rift Zone changes direction like a dart. Maybe it would benefit from a beefier fork with a bit more travel? Hmm… Regardless, it’s a fun bike that will leave you smiling.