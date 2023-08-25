Review: Marzocchi Bomber Air - Shock Week 2023

Aug 25, 2023
by Matt Beer  
photo


photo

Marzocchi Bomber Air


Marzocchi made its name back in the mid-90's for their burly forks that helped launch the freeride era. Since then, the brand was purchased by the Fox/Race Face group and continues to carve its name in the world outside of race tape and timing systems. Coil suspension is what made Marzocchi famous in that genre, but the addition of the Bomber Air shock has been a welcomed addition to the lineup for riders seeking more progression.

Bomber Air Details

• Low-speed compression - 180-degree dial
• Rebound - 13 clicks
• Weight: 504 grams
• Price: $479 USD
marzocchi.com
This straightforward air sprung damper comes in at $479, nearly half the cost, and half the size, as the larger, more complicated shocks in our group test. With only rebound and compression adjusters, does that mean that the Bomber Air is any lesser than the big dogs?


Setup

Set it and forget it - the Marzocchi Bomber Air is the rotisserie oven of air shocks, at least on our Nomad test sled. Aside from altering the air pressure and rebound to match the spring rate, there was little fussing with the Bomber.

Finding the 30% sag mark was deterred by the position of the shock in the Nomad, though. The shock body is arranged on the rear half of the shock and hides the O-ring sag indicator inside the frame's tunnel, like the DVO Topaz X. 200 psi was the first spring rate I set off with and rotated the rebound dial out 4 clicks from closed. The LSC sweep adjuster was left open during those runs but I was seeking a slightly lower ride height.

I found more stability by moving to 195 PSI and unwinding the rebound two more clicks. The smaller air can size of the Marzocchi provided plenty of progression so adding volume spacers wasn't necessary.

photo

Climbing

No climb switch, no problem. These days, most popular trail and enduro bikes, like the Nomad, have enough anti-squat or the force that resists compressing the suspension during pedalling, so firming up the shock with a LSC adjuster can hamper the climbing traction on trail. That's a different story when you're on a smooth road and steep hill though, so is that sweeping compression adjuster on the Bomber Air at all useful?

There's still a noticeable change in how much the shock compresses when pedalling, although for a bike of this size, it's not a make or break factor. Compared to the DVO, the sweep adjuster can be turned with less effort, however, the lack of indexing does mean you'll have to remember how far through the 180-degree rotation you prefer while descending.

photo
photo

Descending

Similar to the Ohlins, the manual compression adjuster isn't reserved just for climbing. When I sought more support after lowering pressure in the shock, I found closing the sweep adjuster added a moderate platform - perfect for jump trails that require you to push into the bike.

Marzocchi sent over the Bomber Air with the smallest volume spacer installed - 0.1 cubic inches. Combined with the small air can, this equated to a progressive, but not overly "rampy" spring rate. The smooth breakaway force did lead to mellow mid-stroke which is where that sweep adjuster can come in handy.

Whether it's the simplicity of having fewer clickers to worry about, or that there's less to "get wrong", there's no denying that Marzocchi have made the most of the price point rear shock.



Pros

+ Performance to cost ratio had us pondering, "Why bother spending more?"
+ Ultra smooth breakaway


Cons

- Non-indexed compression adjuster means you'll have to remember exactly where you prefer to clock the dial
- Smaller air can may not be as tuneable as other larger volume shocks, depending on the frame's kinematics



Stay tuned for more Shock Week content, including a roundtable discussion of all the air shocks we tested.

  • 10 0
 It seems that Marzocchi is killing it these days. I put a Bomber CR on my DH bike and it is very comparable to the Rock SHox Ultimate I had on it before at half the price. Saw lots of 58's on peoples DH bikes and everyone seems to like them as well again at half the price.
  • 7 0
 I guess you could say Fox killed Marzocchi and now Fox is killing it with Marzocchi.
  • 1 0
 Did the same to my 2016 V10 which had a 2018 Fox X2. Better is an understatement.
  • 9 1
 the takeaway on all these shocks seems to be pretty similar - once you get it dialed, it is quite good. buy whichever one matches your budget, take the time to get it tuned to your bike and preferences and then enjoy
  • 1 0
 You must not be including a Fox X2 in that statement.
  • 1 0
 Not sure if that's what I'm getting from these. Definitely some drawbacks on the DVO that is beyond just getting it dialed. Getting a shock dialed though, for me, has made the biggest difference to riding along with tire pressure.
  • 5 1
 I like these part reviews a lot, and I'm guessing that these sort of reviews take a lot of thought, planning, and work. Perhaps next shock week instead of highlighting individual shocks each day, reserve each day to a selection of each brands shocks (fox and marzocchi on one day, cane creek the next, dvo the third, rockshox the fourth, and a random assortment of small batch manufacturers the last).
  • 1 0
 That would take so long, especially if they would be expected to ride each of them. Maybe do a "shootout" within a category (Enduro / trail / XC shocks).
  • 5 0
 Worth mentioning: this shock is basically a rebranded Float X with no climb switch
  • 1 0
 “Non-indexed compression adjuster means you'll have to remember exactly where you prefer to clock the dial”
I guess now that’s such a big deal to make it to the cons column… oh well. Meanwhile they highly regard the Yari’s Moco…
  • 3 0
 You know it is good when there is just 2 Cons , one of them is that you have to be able to count to 20
  • 3 0
 I set my dials after a few days and then tape them into position.
  • 1 0
 Imagine if average consumers could put a grip 2 damper in a white z1. Might be the best fork on the market
  • 5 1
 A heavier fox 36 would is the best fork on the market?
  • 5 0
 You can
  • 1 0
 @wellbastardfast: you’re definitely right. Maybe OP was thinking of the air spring? Pretty sure rhythm/z1 springs aren’t compatible with others
  • 4 0
 Actually a Z1 Coil with the Grip 2 damper would be pretty rad... and cheap.
  • 2 0
 Nothing is stopping you. I think Dale Stone over on YouTube does this with his z1.
  • 1 0
 @mahargetan: you are correct. The rhythm / z1 platform does use a different air spring, but the damper units on the right leg are the same and cross compatible. So you could in theory run a spring in the left leg and a grip 2 on the damper side and have yourself a unique ride.
  • 1 0
 @thustlewhumber: I did this and it was amazing. I highly recommend.
  • 2 0
 Love my marzocchi z1. Raddest brand in the suspension game
  • 3 1
 Does it have the top out issues like the float X?
  • 2 0
 Never seen a top out issue from a Float X....it has hydraulic top out and an o-ring to bump against. Likely something is not right.
  • 2 0
 Favorite shock of all time
  • 1 0
 The stock Z2 on my smuggler is an amazing fork. I want the bomber air shock just to complete the Marz setup.





