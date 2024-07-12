Review: Mavic Deemax DH YLW - A Classic Downhill Wheelset

Whether you had the timeless yellow Mavic Deemax wheels on your bike in 1999 or just a posted on your wall, there aren’t many other products that stand out with such race pedigree as these wheels. They've been used by downhill legends such as Greg Minnaar, Nicolas Vouilloz and Sam Hill over the years. The Deemax has been in Mavic's lineup more recently, but these flashy ones in particular mark the 25th anniversary of nostalgic hoops.



The French brand describes the Deemax DH YLW wheels as being "mythical and disruptive". I'm not sure exactly what Mavic's copy implies with that - perhaps they're trying to relate to the unusual pairing of aluminum rims and bladed spokes. Their ride qualities are intended to be fast rolling, compliant, yet still strong enough for downhill racing and that specification combination could be one way to achieve such elements. There's also an updated freehub design, which operates similar to DT's star ratchet, that's said to create less drag.



Deemax DH YLW Details



• Maxtal aluminum alloy

• 29" front, 27.5 or 29" rear

• 28-hole front & rear

• 3-cross, bladed, J-bend spokes

• 30mm internal rim width

• 20x110mm front (15mm adaptor avail.), 12x148mm or 12x157mm rear hub spacing

• XD driver (HG and MS avail. separately)

• 3-year warranty

• Weight: 2,124g (verified - MX, 148mm, XD driver)

• Price: $755 USD

• More info:

The yellow and black pattern is painted but the logos are simple decals.

Design & Specs

The front hub adapts from a 20mm axle down to a 15mm by replacing the outer end caps in a matter of seconds. Shimano freehubs will have to be purchased separately from the yellow wheelset.

The spoke holes are drilled at the peak height of the asymmetrical rim profile (rear pictured on the left, front on the right).

Price and Weight

The Deemax DH is laced with bladed spokes and brass nipples. The front and rear wheels use a 28-spoke count and a 3-cross lacing pattern.

Performance

The rear suffered a small flat spot, pictured at the 12-o'clock position here. Inside, the freehub internals still looks brand new but they haven't been subjected to a full summer's worth of dust yet.

Durability

Pros

+ Low rolling resistance hubs

+ Adds a new level of traction with increased lateral compliance

+ High value for a downhill wheelset



- Requires more attention and a special tool to keep them running true

- Not the quickest engaging freehub (if that's what you're looking for)

- Could be too flexy for freeriders who want more precise and predictable feedback for high speed jumps

Pinkbike's Take

Mavic made a name for itself in the world of downhill racing with the Deemax wheelset and for good reason; they add a level of grip by deflecting less than a stout, stiff wheel. It would be unfair to say that they aren't strong, but they do require more attention to keep them straight and round. — Matt Beer

The Deemax DH YLW are available in dual 29 inch or mixed wheel sizes and cost $755 USD.The Deemax DH starts with Maxtal aluminum alloy rims, which Mavic claims is an exclusive material to their brand. They measure 30mm wide internally and feature a welded joint. Along the top edge of the rim between each nipple, Mavic uses a machining technique labeled, Inter Spoke Milling (ISM), to reduce weight.Gone are the days of the proprietary nipples that threaded into the Deemax rims. Instead, standard brass nipples are specified and covered with Mavic’s own rim tape. 28 bladed spokes on each of the wheels use a three cross spoke lacing pattern.As for the hubs specs, the front wheel ships as a 20x110mm setup but can be converted down to a 15x110mm with additional parts. For the rear wheel, there are 12x148mm and 12x157mm options. J-bend hubs capture the spokes securely and 6-bolt is the only rotor mount option.The freehub features the newly designed Insta Drive 360 which engages every 9 degrees. It's also claimed to be lighter and more efficient than before by using low friction rubber seals, plus an auto-preloading system for low drag.The Deemax DH YLW Wheels are available in a 29" pair for $755 USD. To make a mixed (MX) wheelset, the front 29" sells for $340 while the rear 27.5" goes for $415. That price includes a SRAM XD driver but Shimano HG and Micro Spline freehub bodies are available separately, starting at $45.The claimed weight for the 29" wheelset is 990g for the front and 1090g for the rear, or 2080g total. The 27.5" rear wheel is stated to weigh 1050g, however, our MX wheelset weighed in slightly heavier at 2124g total.Compared to another popular aluminum downhill wheelset, the DT Swiss FR 1500, the Deemax DH weighs 85g more but costs a significant $377 less.Mavic thoughtfully provides two spare spokes, a UST valve, and bladed spoke holder with each wheel. That does make service more user-friendly however it’s unlikely you’ll carry that tool around in your pocket.In terms of guarantees, the Deemax DH wheels can be covered by a 3-year extended warranty against manufacturing defects when registered online. One stipulation is that the max weight of the system (bike and rider) must not exceed 150 kg. Replacement rims are available by contacting Mavic's customer service and come at a price of $130 USD. Other replacement parts, such as bearings, freehubs, and spokes (excluding hub shells) can be purchased directly from Mavic's website.Although the word, "dynamism" sounds like made up French marketing jargon, that's what the Deemax DH are intended to perform with. In other words, they’re designed to be resilient and compliant without weighing a metric ton or being write-offs after one run. The ride impressions prove this to be true - these are very compliant wheels that are reasonably tough for an alloy rim.When installed on the YT Tues, a frame that has a stiffer ride quality, the Deemax DH were noticeably more laterally compliant than the Crankbrothers Synthesis DH alloy wheelset in back to back testing. They increased the tracking of the rear wheel and kept the tire on the ground across cambers full of roots. Another place that was noticeable was through braking bumps in corners. Here, the bike seemed smoother and didn't chatter around those berms as much.With Continental Kryptotal DH tires installed and inflated to 24 psi in the front and 28 in the rear tire, the UST system continued to hold air even when put under the gun against some purposely squared off corners. On occasion I thought I may have burped air from the tire but a pressure check confirmed that wasn't the case. I'd chalk that up to the lateral compliance of the bladed spokes.Of course reducing the spoke tension in a standard round spokes can achieve that sensation to some degree too. While that's one trick we've seen the top downhill racers experiment with, it can reduce the rim's lifespan considerably. Too much flex could also be overly squirmy for freeriders who want a stiffer, more precise wheel. If you're looking for increased traction, though, the Deemax bring that element to the trail.As for the rear hub, that spins incredibly freely with a low tick, rather than a buzz. The engagement isn’t overly quick, but that's not necessarily a bad thing - a lower engagement hub can decrease pedal kickback.It's no secret that professional downhill racers have the luxury of sacrificing rims to gain more traction. Although the Deemax shook off a fair number of rock strikes, the rear wheel did suffer a sizeable flat spot. As mentioned, the bladed spokes require more work in order to keep the Deemax DH running straight and evenly tensioned. The bladed spoke holder tool is necessary to have on hand when making those adjustments, otherwise, you may end up snapping a spoke.I haven’t put enough time on these wheels to comment about the long-term durability of the bearings, although the mucky spring conditions led to their fair share of rinses. The freehub’s sealing system seem to be holding those elements well at bay.