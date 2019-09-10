Review: Mavic Deemax Elite Alloy Wheels

Two trails I ride regularly put the heat on the stiffness of both wheels and frames. One is a fast paced descent on a two foot-wide rut that puts a premium on holding a razor sharp line. The second is a prolonged descent over an array of rock outcrops which put a busload of lateral stress on the components. In both cases, the Deemax Elites put in a top-notch performance.



I enjoyed their more muted feel over the rocks and, combined with an eight-out-of ten judgement on their lateral stiffness, the wheels brought another measure of calmness and control to a trail bike that was already impressive on both counts.



I can't say they offered an improvement for climbing, but I can say with conviction that the Mavics felt brighter while powering around corners and rolling sections of the trail where I was regularly on and off the gas.



Durability? Buoyed by the confidence the Deemaxes gave me over the rocks, I bashed holes in the sidewalls of my Maxxis Minions on a few occasions - impacts that convinced me that I had flat-spotted my rims. Such was not the case, and while there are a few dents in the rim flanges, the Deemax rims are still running round and true. Spoke tension is slightly off here and there, but are far from needing a turn of the spoke key. I'm impressed.



Negatives



Do Aluminum Rims Last Longer?



The durability of aluminum rims has been overstated. For a wheel to retain its strength, both laterally and linearly, the rim has to be round and the spokes, evenly tensioned. An aluminum rim with a significant dent that can only be trued using wonky spoke tension may get you home, but performance-wise, it's just as dead as a cracked carbon rim.



The fact that aluminum rims are easy to dent is offset by their more affordable replacement cost and, perhaps more importantly, the ductility of aluminum ensures (most of the time) that you'll be able to nurse a fatally damaged wheel back to the trail head. Forego performance, and you may be able to nurse that wheel along for months.



Carbon rims stay round and maintain trueness much better than their aluminum counterparts - until they are damaged. A cracked carbon rim can also be ridden home, and compression cracks are far more common than separation failures. Once severed, though, the rider's sentence for a broken wheel is the dreaded walk of shame.