Review: MET's New Parachute MCR Convertible Full-Face Helmet

MET was ahead of the lightweight full-face game with the original Parachute, although the look of that helmet was polarizing, to say the least. The next generation Parachute skipped the removable chinbar, and staked a claim as the world's lightest full-face helmet. That brings us up to version 3.0, the Parachute MCR. It's gained a few grams, but the removable chinbar feature is back (MCR stands for Magnetic Chinbar Release), and as a whole, the look of the helmet is much more palatable.



To create the removable chinbar, MET worked with Fidlock, the company whose magnetic buckles are becoming increasingly common on mountain bike helmets. The chinbar has two metals posts that slot into the helmet, and the magnets snap together to connect the rest of the chinbar. A plastic tube with serrated ridges adds an extra layer of security to ensure that everything is securely connected.



MET Parachute Details

• Magnetic chinbar release

• MIPS liner

• BOA retention system

• 21 vents

• FidLock magnetic buckle

• Certifications: ASTM F1952-15, EN 1078:2012, CPSC 1203 AS/NZS 2063:2008

• Weight: 833 grams (size M), 461 grams without chinbar

• MSRP: €330

• www.met-helmets.com

• Magnetic chinbar release• MIPS liner• BOA retention system• 21 vents• FidLock magnetic buckle• Certifications: ASTM F1952-15, EN 1078:2012, CPSC 1203 AS/NZS 2063:2008• Weight: 833 grams (size M), 461 grams without chinbar• MSRP: €330