Review: Michelin's Wild Enduro Tires Deliver Tons of Traction

Michelin's Wild Enduro tires launched last year after a two year development period where Adrien Dailly, Jerome Clementz, and other high-level racers put various iterations to the test. Not surprisingly, the tires are designed to work well in a variety of terrain, and to withstand the abuse that comes with aggressive riding. There's a front and a rear version of the tire, with two different rubber compounds available for the front.



Available in 27.5 x 2.4” or 29 x 2.4” versions, the Wild Enduro tires retail for $64 USD.



Wild Enduro Tire Details

• GumX-3D rubber compound

• Tubeless ready

• Reinforced "Gravity Shield' casing

• Sizes: 29 x 2.4" (tested), 27.5 x 2.4"

• Weight: 1040g (front), 1110g (rear)

• Front and rear specific tread pattern

• MSRP: $64 USD

• bike.michelin.com

