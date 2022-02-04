Review: Michelin's Wild Enduro Racing Line Tires Are Tough, Tacky, & Heavy

In terms of grip, MIchelin's tacky and slow rebounding Magi-X DH rubber is all about traction, not rolling speed. That means the Wild Front tread pattern is predictable and surefooted on a variety of surface, while the shorter center blocks of the Wild Rear offer a decent amount of grip in the slop, but best suits drier conditions.



As for the construction, lighter riders in cool climates should steer towards other options from Michelin that won't burden them down and will conform to trail surfaces without harsh feedback. The robust four ply casing requires more effort to rotate and manipulate, best suiting e-MTBs, high speed bike parks, or for riders who want to forget about flats.

— Matt Beer