Review: Mondraker Foxy Carbon XR 29

Sep 3, 2018
by Mike Levy  

Mondraker Foxy Carbon XR 29 photo by Justin Kious
REVIEW
Mondraker
Foxy Carbon 29


Reviewed by Mike Levy
Photos by Justin Kious


Mondraker is a bit late to the 29er enduro category, but their new Foxy Carbon XR 29 might be the most eye-catching big-wheeler yet. The 150mm-travel machine is all-new, and it includes a revised rear suspension layout, their Forward Geometry that combines a roomy front end with a short stem, as well as a short offset, 160mm-travel fork, and it all adds to what the Spanish brand says is their ''most innovative, most efficient, and most capable mountain bike.''

With a $9,399 USD price tag, my Foxy Carbon XR 29 test bike sits at the top of the new three-model range. Don't want to spend close to five figures? The Carbon R 29 model goes for $5,399, and the Carbon RR 29 for $7,199. If you want to build your own bike, the Carbon R 29 with an air-sprung shock costs $4,000, and the XR version with a coil-sprung shock costs $4,150 USD. Yup, these are not inexpensive bikes.
Foxy Carbon XR 29

Intended use: all-mountain / enduro
Travel: 150mm
Fork travel: 160mm
Wheel size: 29''
Frame construction: carbon fiber
Head angle: 66° / 44mm offset (incl. +/- 1º cups)
Reach: 470mm (med)
Sizes: sm, med (tested), lrg, xlrg
Weight: 29lb 14oz
Price: $9,399 USD
More info: www.mondraker.com



bigquotesThe Foxy isn't for most of us or most settings. If you're a casual rider who doesn't enjoy pushing your limits or doesn't have access to steep, fast, or rough terrain, you still might get along just fine with the Mondraker, but it won't be ideal. However, Big Blue could be entirely ideal if your idea of a great ride includes trails that resemble cliffs and speeds that resemble the pros, two things that see the new Foxy's well-defined traits put it above more commonly seen options. Mike Levy


Contents

Introduction
Construction & Features
Geometry & Sizing
Suspension Design
Specifications
Setup
Climbing
Descending
Technical Report
Pros & Cons
Is This the Bike for You?
Pinkbike's Take


Mondraker Foxy Carbon XR 29 photo by Justin Kious




Construction and Features

It's been awhile since I've had a test bike in the garage that attracted as much attention as the baby blue and red Foxy Carbon XR 29 - not a single visit to the trailhead went by without at least a few riders coming up to ask me about the big Mondraker.

Who can blame them? I mean, you can't look at the bike's front-end and tell me that Mondraker's industrial designer didn't smash this one out of the park; aside from the colors, it looks like something H.R. Giger doodled on a napkin after watching some EWS videos.


Mondraker Foxy Carbon XR 29 photo by Justin Kious
If you want a bike that's different, here it is.


Then there's the bike's flat, wide top tube that's barely worthy of being called a tube at all. The frame is manufactured using something Mondraker calls 'Stealth Air Technology,' that is a lot like how most carbon frames are made - in a mold and with vacuum compression - but it sounds like there's a whole bunch of extra steps involved to create this thing. I'll let them describe it: ''What stands out above all is our Vacuum Compression Process method, through which the frame is subjected to a process of fiber compression through a vacuum at high pressure.''

Pretty standard, but then there's this: ''All frames and parts are put through this process after each layer of material is applied. This way, we can remove any potential air bubbles among layers and let us achieve a greater expansion of the epoxy adhesive between the weaves of the fibers.''


Mondraker Foxy Carbon XR 29 photo by Justin Kious
Mondraker Foxy Carbon XR 29 photo by Justin Kious
Even the internal cable guide ports (left) look distinctive. The rear brake attaches via a bolt-on flat mount (right).


There's more carbon to be found joining the two sides of the rocker arm that fits metric-sized, trunnion-mounted shock, and 15mm collet thru-axle pivots are used to hold it all together. You'll also spot threads in the bottom bracket shell, a set of ISCG 05 tabs, and a fender zip-tied to the swingarm's uprights to keep debris from being thrown at the Fox DHX2 shock. Oh, and loads of room inside the front triangle for the biggest water bottles out there. I couldn't fit the two-liter bottle of Mountain Dew that I usually ride with, but an extra-large CamelBak Podium bottle just squeezes in.



Geometry & Sizing

Mondraker was an early champion of the mega-long front center, short stem revolution that's now seen many companies follow suit with their own slightly more subdued versions of the Spanish company's Forward Geometry. Those early FG bikes were pushing the limits when they were first introduced, especially as some came stock with a 10mm long stem, but they seem much less radical these days.

My medium-sized test bike has a roomy 470mm reach that's just 5mm longer than the recently reviewed and also medium-sized Guerrilla Gravity Smash, but quite a bit longer than the 455m reach of the large Orbea Rallon that I also reviewed not too long ago. Who remembers when a "medium" was defined by its 18'' long seat tube? That sure seems like a long time ago now.

Mondraker Foxy Carbon XR 29


Mondraker Foxy Carbon XR 29 photo by Justin Kious
My medium-sized test bike has a 470mm reach that's paired with a 30mm stem. The result is the same seat-to-handlebar length as a more traditional 450mm reach and 50mm stem, but Mondraker's Forward Geometry puts you farther behind the front axle.


The idea behind all of these long front-center, short stem geometries is to move the rider's center of gravity farther behind the front axle, something that can only increase your confidence on hairy terrain, but there's always a tradeoff.

The new Foxy's head angle isn't as slack as you might have guessed, either, at 66°, and combined with a 44mm offset, 160mm-travel Fox 36, although the bike does come with a second set of headset cups that let you add or subtract another degree from that number. The short, 435mm chainstays are worth pointing out, too.




Mondraker Foxy Carbon XR 29 photo by Justin Kious
The bike's 150mm of rear wheel travel is controlled by a dual-link design, and Mondraker has increased the anti-squat numbers compared to the 27.5'' version of the Foxy.


Suspension Design

The Foxy employs a revised version on Mondraker's Zero Suspension System, which is basically two short links that rotate in the same direction, unlike a VPP system that uses counter-rotating links. Another difference between the Spanish brand's design and VPP is how the shock is mounted to both the upper and lower links as opposed to just the upper link and to the front triangle. This floating shock design isn't a new thing, of course, but Mondraker has been doing this for ages.

Despite how similar the dual-link layout on the Foxy Carbon XR 29 looks to their previous bikes, it actually uses different pivot locations that, according to Mondraker, were ''specifically developed for 29“ wheels with a snappier response and better pedaling efficiency.''

This began life as a clever aluminum mule (pictured at right) that let them change pivot locations individually to isolate the differences on the trail; computers can't always be trusted, you know. ''This stage has been one of the most interesting ones on the developing process of the bike as we learned a lot by playing with different positionings and geometries,'' Mondraker's Israel Romero explained to me. ''And from there we could eventually decide the kinematics for the 27.5'' and then the 29er, too.''

The kinematics include a higher anti-squat number compared to this bike's smaller wheeled brother which, given that all of the Mondraker bikes that I've ridden have been rocketships under power, should make the Carbon XR 29 a speedy machine. With different pivot locations all around, but the same 150mm of travel, the Carbon XR 29 uses a 205 x 62.5mm shock versus the 27.5'' bike's 205 x 65mm unit.
Mondraker Foxy XR
See how this mule's pivot hardware looks like it can be flipped around? They can, and this was to test different pivot locations on the trail rather than on the computer.



Mondraker Foxy Carbon XR 29 Suspension

by mikelevy
Views: 714    Faves: 1    Comments: 0



Mondraker Foxy Carbon XR 29 photo by Justin Kious
Mondraker Foxy Carbon XR 29 photo by Justin Kious
The bike's shock is compressed between the upper and lower links rather than being bolted to the front triangle. This isn't a new idea, but Mondraker has been doing it for ages.



Specifications

Specifications
Release Date 2019
Price $9399
Travel 150
Rear Shock Fox DHX2 2Pos Lever Factory Kashima, 205x62.5mm
Fork Fox 36 29 Float FIT GRIP2 EVOL Factory Kashima, 160mm
Headset Onoff Titan tapered (incl. steering cups: +/- 1º)
Cassette SRAM XG-1295, 10-50t, 12spd
Crankarms SRAM X01
Bottom Bracket SRAM DUB
Rear Derailleur SRAM X01 Eagle
Chain SRAM 12spd
Shifter Pods SRAM X01 Eagle
Handlebar Onoff Stoic Carbon, 780mm
Stem Onoff Stoic FG 30mm
Grips Onoff Diamond
Brakes SRAM Code RSC
Wheelset DT Swiss EX1501 Spline One 29
Tires Maxxis Minion DHF 29x2.5 WT / Minion DHR II 29x2.4 WT
Seat SDG Fly MTN
Seatpost Fox Transfer Factory
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC



Mondraker Foxy Carbon XR 29 photo by Justin Kious






Mondraker Foxy Carbon XR 29 photo by Justin Kious
Riding The
FOXY



Test Bike Setup

My Foxy Carbon XR 29 test bike showed up completely stock, and that's the way I rode it for the first few weeks until I managed to slice its back tire badly enough that I could almost fit my fist through the gash. Aside from that, and the addition of my pump and tool, Big Blue was ridden how it arrived. I didn't install the second set of headset cups, either, as the stock numbers felt bang-on for the steep, rocky terrain that I spend most of my time on. Sure, taking a full degree off the head angle could have made the bike even more of a bruiser on the way down, but I know that I wouldn't go any quicker, or ride anything steeper if I went that route. The Foxy would have been more of a PIA on the tricky climbs, though, which I don't need in my life.

The Foxy showed up with a 350 in/lb spring that, while being 50 in/lb lower than what customer bikes will see spec'd, delivered exactly 30-percent sag. One thing that I would have changed if the Foxy were my personal bike is the seat post: It comes with a 125mm-travel Fox Transfer that, while working perfectly well, should at least be a 150mm model given the bike's intentions and short, 420mm seat tube. More on that later on, though.

n a
Mike Levy
Location: Squamish, BC, Canada
Age: 37
Height: 5'10
Inseam: 33.5"
Weight: 168lbs
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @killed_by_death



Climbing

While it's frowned upon to assume anything these days, I suspect that many riders, maybe even the majority, don't expect much from their enduro bikes when it comes to climbing. You know, they just need to get up to the top at some point, and if they have to dab or walk, it's not the end of the world. But it is the end of my world. I want - and hope - for more from an enduro bike than being able to ''get up to the top at some point,'' and you should, too, even if that's not their main focus. When I first threw a leg over Big Blue, I was hoping for some decent climbing manners, but because the Foxy Carbon XR 29 looks like a mid-80s Buick of a bike in length, I wasn't expecting much in the handling department beyond it being, well, a handful.

But the roomy-ish front-end belies a reasonable 1,210mm wheelbase, helped by the 435mm rear-center and not-that-slack 66-degree head angle, and the Foxy doesn't feel big at all in most situations.


Mondraker Foxy Carbon XR 29 photo by Justin Kious
Don't let the coil-sprung shock and long front-end fool you; the new Foxy climbs exceptionally well, largely due to excellent efficiency.


The bike's steep seat angle goes a long way to masking the medium-sized frame's 470mm reach, and the 435mm chainstays let me put the rear tire where it needed to be rather than just having to deal with it swinging out wide or wherever the hell it wanted to go. There's the 44mm-offset Fox fork, too, and the whole package does feel far more manageable than it looks. That's a good thing because the Foxy looks like it couldn't climb its way out of a paper bag, yet it felt more capable, more willing to do what's required than I ever expected.

It's not a bike that wants to poke it's way up a technical singletrack climb, however, with the key being momentum and you staying on the power. Of course, you can say the same thing about a lot of bikes, but it's really the only approach when you're on the Foxy.

With 150mm of coil-sprung travel, you can stay seated and let the rear-end eat up whatever roots, rocks, and ledges might be in your way - they don't exist to you on this bike - and just concentrate on being on the right line and on the gas. If you do that, the front-end will actually go where it needs to, even if it's ultra-tight, and you'll probably get up whatever it is you need to clean.
Mondraker Foxy Carbon XR 29 photo by Justin Kious
If you stay on the gas, the bike will deliver both traction and triumph.

Of course, there are situations where there's no getting around the fact that you're on a 29'' wheeled land yacht. I'm writing this having just returned from Germany to cover Eurobike, so it felt completely normal to throw in a few wheel pivots to get around tight switchbacks on some of Squamish's trickier climbs. But while I'm always down for a currywurst, a good wheel pivot, and a smoke at the top, the bottom line is that I got around those same corners on Orbea's Rallon without having to pivot around on the spot like a German. So yeah, it'll go, but you might need to adapt to the bike rather than force the bike to work for you.

One thing you won't need to do, however, is reach down for the coil-sprung X2's cheater switch. Ever. Just forget it exists. I've ridden a few Mondraker's before, so I already knew about the Spanish's brands preference for an efficient bike, but damn, this thing motors when you put the watts down. That's a big deal because it also goes a long way to helping the Foxy with those aforementioned technical pitches - I know I had more enthusiasm to attack the tech because of the bike's sportiness. Unlike some enduro bikes, it never feels like it's sad that it's climbing rather than ripping a descent. ''Alright, let's do this shit,'' is what it says at the bottom of a long climb, which is what I want to hear.


Mondraker Foxy Carbon XR 29 photo by Justin Kious
You can carry a good amount of momentum on chunky sections of trail, and this only further's the Foxy's climbing abilities.


If you take pride in being dab-free at the top of the climb, and you've honed your technical skills to the point where it's actually something you enjoy doing, I think you'll be pleasantly surprised by the Foxy. It's extremely efficient, not the handful on tricky climbs that I thought it might be, and you don't feel like your life is being sucked out of you during a long ascent. That said, less fit, less skilled riders might end up hating life on the Foxy if their climbs are tight and tricky singletracks rather than boring, wide climbing trails. If you have the know-how, the Foxy will be a great partner; if you don't, the Foxy is going to feel like a handful.



Descending

The big blue Mondraker might be the most capable enduro bike I've personally been aboard, but calling it a downhill bruiser wouldn't be giving Mondraker the credit they deserve. The Foxy Carbon 29 combines confidence inspiring geo with a coil-sprung, mega-adjustable shock and class-leading efficiency, and the final product is more interesting than finding someone searching for you in the Missed Connections ads on Craigslist.

That combo of traits makes the Foxy an odd duck, but it's also a duck that loves getting wild.


Mondraker Foxy Carbon XR 29 photo by Justin Kious
I've ridden this rock spine on every test bike, but never with as much confidence as when I was on the Foxy.


If you threw a leg over the Foxy's low top tube and pedaled it around for a few minutes, you'd immediately notice that you're sitting farther behind the front axle than you are on your own bike. The roomy-for-a-medium 470mm reach and tiny stem put your mass farther back within the bike's wheelbase, and the seat tube is shorter than my dad's fuse, too. None of that is new - Mondraker and others have been doing this for years - but it does make for a bike that's ready to be ridden down the side of a building. If you want confidence on the steeps, it comes from Spain in baby blue and red. Squamish is home to some seriously vertical shit, and I've ridden more of it, and with more faith, on the Foxy Carbon XR 29 than any other bike.

And dear God, this bike on fast and rough chunder is a revelation. Big wheels, 150mm of travel, and its geo mean that this thing can smash through all the chunder like a wrecking ball, pretty much for the same reasons that it's so great on the steep stuff: Your body position is farther back, and because of the 29'' wheels. But straight trails are boring and we all know that corners are what counts, right? Of course, and once you're off the straights and into the bends, the story changes a bit.

Berms are the great leveler that make everyone feel good about themselves, but time is made by putting your skills to use on the tricky corners. Flat, loose, tight, slow and awkward, fast and awkward; corners are what counts, no matter what the shape or conditions. When I came into tight corners with some speed, I found that the Foxy responds well to a bit of rear wheel steering, aka skidding, which gets the blue bike quickly pointed in the right direction.

A more cautious approach with less speed, less skidding, and less leaning didn't feel as intuitive and required more effort on the Foxy. It'll do the slow speed jank, of course, but speed and aggression are your BFFs when you're on the Mondraker, as is minding the front-end.
Mondraker Foxy Carbon XR 29 photo by Justin Kious
This is the kind of terrain that the Foxy belongs in.

If you don't adopt that attacking style, you might find the bike's front tire not wanting to do its job. My early rides on the bike showed this when I'd nearly lose the front-end unexpectedly. The cause? Nothing more than leaning back, really, which is kinda my go-to move when I get shit-my-pants scared. I did have quite a spectacular low-side while coming through a fast, loose, and gravely corner due to that exact reason, which really is a rider error on my part, but it also underlines how this bike responds best to someone who has a racer's mentality on most rides.

If you're anything like me, seeing a coil-sprung shock probably has you thinking that the bike is a ground-hugging, extremely forgiving machine. Surprise: It's not really either of those things. I love an efficient bike - it's one of the traits that I put at the top of the priority list - and the Mondraker checks that box and then some, but there's a trade-off for that spirited on-power feel in that it's rear suspension isn't quite as supple as you'd expect it to be, especially when you're pedaling over choppy ground. It still feels every bit the 150mm-travel bike that it is, sure, but it definitely also passes a bit more through to the rider than bikes with less anti-squat, and therefore less pep. Me? I'll take that trade-off every single day, which is why I've always liked dw-link bikes and Rocky's Slayer, but you might not.


Mondraker Foxy Carbon XR 29 photo by Justin Kious
The big wheels smooth out a lot of the ground, but the bike's rear suspension isn't as forgiving as some other bikes with similar amounts of travel.


Because of the bike's good amount of anti-squat, Mondraker went with a light compression tune as they don't need to depend on the shock's damping for efficiency, but the Zero Suspension System is also relatively linear... Maybe you can see where I'm going with this: To the bottom, which is where the shock's stroke ended up a bit too often for my liking, despite being bang-on 30-percent sag. ''We choose the 'light' option as the bike's pedaling efficiency is superb; if we chose the 'medium' compression, it feels slightly overdamped,'' Mondraker's Israel Romero said in response to my criticism.

And he's right, too; this bike doesn't need a firmer compression tune for pedaling, but I would like to see more ramp-up. I could run a 400 in/lb spring (my bike came with a 350 in/lb coil), but then I'd get less sag and, well, I don't want less sag.


Mondraker Foxy Carbon XR 29 photo by Justin Kious
It doesn't need to be steep and scary to get the most out of the Foxy, but it does need to be rough. The bike breezes through this stuff with ease.


All that can be summed up by saying that the Foxy's rear-end is crazy efficient, it isn't the best at small bump action, and it's a bit linear for my liking. If that sounds like I'm putting it down, I'm not - it's just the traits of this design. In fact, I'd rather have an efficient, plucky bike that's a touch less forgiving over one that wallows into its travel and doesn't light a fire under my ass. A mountain bike is human powered, and the Mondraker makes my meager legs feel more powerful than they actually are.

The entire package is extremely interesting, especially compared to more traditional, more boring bikes out there. You normally don't see this type of efficiency from an enduro sled, let alone one that feels every bit a downhill bike when the trail (or the speed) get scary. It's pretty neat that way, and it's also more well-rounded than I would have guessed. Even so, this ain't the bike for timid riders.




Orbea Rallon
Same size wheels and 150mm of rear wheel travel, but very different bikes.

How Does it Compare?

The most recent (and obvious) comparison has to be to Orbea's 150mm-travel, 29'' wheeled Rallon that shares those same numbers. Reach and head angle are different, however, with the Rallon's 455mm and 65.5-degree head angle differing from the Foxy's 470mm and 66-degree digits. On scary, knee pad-worthy trails, I had more confidence when on the Foxy, especially when it got super steep. I also had better luck on tech climbs when on the Foxy. But I'd argue that the Rallon was more fun on relaxed trails that don't see me puckering up tighter than a duck's rear-end, and I was likely to play around more when on the Orbea, too.

They're both great machines, but I'd choose the Orbea if my F-word were fun, and the Foxy if it were fast and f-ing steep, which is a different kind of fun.



Technical Report

Fox Transfer Dropper Post: Goes down easy, comes up quick, and it makes a nice 'thunk' sound at top-out so you know where it's at. So the post itself was flawless, but Mondraker could've easily spec'd a longer-stroke version given that my medium-sized test bike sports a stubby 420mm seat tube that forced me to run the Transfer about 15mm above its minimum insertion line. That's not ideal, because while the large-sized Foxy's seat tube would be long enough to prevent this, its 490mm reach is too long for my liking. A 150mm party post would solve this, as would a 170mm dropper, but Mondraker went with the 125mm model to be sure that it wasn't too tall for anyone. But look at all that exposed seatpost! If you're thinking of picking up this bike, you might want to swap the dropper out before you leave your LBS.


Mondraker Foxy Carbon XR 29 photo by Justin Kious
Mondraker Foxy Carbon XR 29 photo by Justin Kious
I suspect that most riders will be able to get away with a 150mm, or even 170mm, dropper post. The short, 30mm stem is key to making the bike's roomy front-end work.


Fox DHX2 Coil-Sprung Shock: Today's air shocks are really, really good, but there's no getting around the fact that more seals equal more friction, and coil-sprung shocks will always win on that front. That said, the aforementioned bottoming moments could be easily tuned-out if Mondraker had gone with an air-sprung shock on the new Foxy. I think the coil DHX2 makes a lot of sense on this bike, and most riders will be happy to have it, but I've always been a proponent of air-sprung shocks simply because of the tuning possibilities.

SRAM Code RSC: The latest iteration of the Code combines all the power with all the modulation, and there wasn't even a hint of fading or weirdness at any point during my time on the bike. Proper rotors, too, with a 200mm up front and 180mm out back.



Pros

+ Incredibly confidence inspiring on scary terrain
+ A monster of a bike when the trail is fast and rough
+ Very efficient under power
Cons

- Not as all-around as other bikes w/ the same travel
- Short seattube is too short (for me)
- Relatively linear feeling rear suspension



Is this the bike for you?

Usually, a bike that descends like this will scores poorly everywhere else, so it makes it easy to say that it suits a certain type of rider more than another. But dang, the Foxy pedals well, performs above par on tricky climbs, and crushes descents to boot. But it still feels like a lot of bike on chill terrain, with no getting around the fact that 29'' wheels and 150mm or rear wheel travel (160mm up front) have more of a presence on the trail than something smaller. If you know how to throw a bike around, like to point yourself down some scary shit, and like big wheels, it'd be hard for me to not recommend the Foxy Carbon XR 29.

But this isn't the bike for you if your 'hood isn't full of steep and deep singletrack, or if you know that you're more fearful than fearless.




Pinkbike's Take
bigquotesTime for some enduro #realtalk: There are countless machines out there that won't hold any of us back, but there are only a few that have extremely well-defined characteristics and a personality to them. Most often, these are the forward-thinking bikes that you either love or hate; that's how it is when anything, or anyone, has a strong identity. And it's how it is with the Foxy Carbon XR 29, too. Not all bikes can be like this, which is why we have Giants and Treks and all sorts of other options that really do perform well in most settings and under most riders.

But the Foxy isn't for most of us or most settings. If you're a casual rider who doesn't enjoy pushing your limits or doesn't have access to steep, fast, or rough terrain, you still might get along just fine with the Mondraker, but it won't be ideal. However, Big Blue could be entirely ideal if your idea of a great ride includes trails that resemble cliffs and speeds that resemble the pros, two things that see the new Foxy's well-defined traits put it above more commonly seen options. Mike Levy





10 Comments

  • + 1
 Great review. I reviewed the 27.5 Foxy XR a few years ago with nearly identical impressions (compared to other bikes at the time). Still holds quite a few of my personal records.

I often feel a little pinch when i see people calmly riding Mondrakers on easy trails- such a waste. Those bikes revel when at high speed, loose and aggressive riding (and obviously, a little hefty on the more casual stuff)

Wondering how it would compare to the Dune, especially going down.
  • + 1
 A new Dune is brewing for 2020 model.
  • + 3
 Anyone else picture Garth from Wayne's World doing Foxey Lady whenever this bike comes up in an article?
  • + 2
 9400 $ ?????????????????? HAHAHAHAHAHAHA

buy a commencal or a YT
  • + 1
 yeah its a joke. Mint bike, but I like my YT and it's half the price...
  • + 1
 @mikelevy , how did you find the 350mm BB height on the steeps? did you feel it could be lower?
  • + 1
 The most beautiful top tube seat stay combo I've ever seen on a full suspension bike. Stunning.
  • + 2
 Anyone else ever get a reply from there customer services.
  • + 1
 Wow, not much point of a dropper when your post is that high out of the frame. OneUp to the rescue!
  • + 1
 Nice but that mule...

Post a Comment



