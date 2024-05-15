Review: Motion Instruments System 2 Data Acquisition Kit



The Software



The MotionIQ app gives riders plenty to go on. Used via a mobile app on iPhone, iPad, Mac or Android, it shows you all you could need to know regarding position, balance, axle speed. Whenever I use data acquisition, how much learning I have left to do always strikes me. Maybe that feeling never goes away. That said, I think the data-led approach will work better for people who already have a decent understanding of different types of graphs and technical language. While the app does a good job of breaking down the information for the more casual user, I think it's best to go into using it, anticipating that it will be a new skill to learn and not something that confirms things you already know.



System 2 also uses the GPS function of your phone. That means you can drop in as soon as the sensors are connected. The recorded data is then overlayed on a map. This is particularly useful if only to remember which run is which.



The software is free when purchasing the kit and can be upgraded to the Pro version for an additional subscription of $99 per year.

