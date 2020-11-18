Review: North Shore Racks NSR-6

North Shore Racks were one of the first companies to come up with a sturdy solution for mountain bikers looking for an alternative to tossing bikes over a tailgate, and the latest version is up to the task. It's sturdy, simple, and has held up well to a season's worth of shuttling.



Yes, there are a couple areas that could be refined to give it a less homemade feel, but it works exactly as intended. It's one of the best options for riders looking for something that'll securely hold a lot of bikes in place, especially for riders who shuttle on on rough roads.

— Mike Kazimer