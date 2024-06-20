Review: Northwave Overland Plus Clipless Shoes

Northwave’s Overland Plus is so close to being the ideal mid-weight trail shoe. The dual closure system is one of the best I've tried; a Velcro strap and SLW3 dial can hone in on a personalized fit that locks in your foot without cutting off circulation.



Underneath though, it's a different story. Gravity riders will likely wish the cleats could be positioned further back. The stiff sole could benefit from a deeper tread and take the shoe one step further in soft conditions.

— Matt Beer