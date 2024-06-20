Review: Northwave Overland Plus Clipless Shoes

Back in the 90s, Northwave’s red and yellow Integral XC shoes were unmistakable. Today, the colors are a little more subdued in the clipless Overland Plus model, but functionality and performance are still high on the list of objectives list for this all-around trail shoe.
The Overland Plus looks to hit the right marks of a solid trail or enduro shoe. There’s a Vibram sole, breathable yet tough outer material, and a stiff sole capped with an EVA footbed. Other highlights include Northwave’s patented SLW3 dial-closure system and a Velcro strap to balance out the tension.
Northwave Overland Plus Details
• Vibram Fort Augustus rubber sole
• EVA midsole
• SLW3 lacing dial
• Velcro strap
• Colours: black and green
• Sizes: EU 37-48
• Weight: (per shoe, size 42)
• MSRP: $175.99 USD
• northwave.com
For such a feature packed shoe, you’d expect the Overland Plus to have a hefty price tag, but at $175.99 USD, it lands below most other brands premium models. They’re not as svelte as their modern XC shoes, the Rebel 3
, but they come in at 894g, a respectable number when compared against similar style shoes.Fit
Northwave shoes seem to run a bit longer than normal. I typically go for a size 42, but in this case the fit is on the longer side, and unfortunately the Overland Plus comes in full sizes only. Those span from 37 through to 48.
The width aligns with most other performance clipless shoes. Although the side panels of the shoe are flexible and the toe box is roomy, they may fit a slender foot best. A high arch also meant wincing through a ride or two before the shoe molded to my foot.
Between the Velcro strap at the top and the SLW3 dial around the toes and midfoot, balancing the tension was convenient. A long and cushioned tongue provides ample overlap under the Velcro strap, which meant no pinching at the forefoot.Performance
What would make the ideal clipless trail shoe? It would likely have a slim profile that is well vented and be stiff under foot. Offering enough adjustment to suit a variety of foot shapes and pedal cleat positions would be expected too. In the case of the Overland Plus, it nearly checks all of those boxes.
Up top, the lightweight material is both breathable and abrasion resistant while the dual closure system holds the foot in place while moving the bike around. It’s flexible enough, but not too squirmy. I really dig this style of closure system; a strap at the top and lace dial in the middle/bottom. The Velcro strap locks your foot in without cutting off circulation, like some other shoes are notorious for. There’s generous padding in the tongue without feeling squishy and vague.
Across the lower foot, the SLW3 dial takes in the slack and doesn’t create any pressure points. The SLW3 dial can be loosened, or tightened by a single click, which makes easing the tension a snap during longer rides.
Underneath, I have mixed feelings about the sole of the Overland Plus. The stiff shank is preferable for power transfer, however, it lands with a clunky feel while hiking in rocky or rooty terrain. The smooth Vibram rubber doesn’t offer much purchase in soft organic dirt especially in the wet.
The cleat box also had a forward bias. For my cleat position preference, I couldn’t move the cleats rearward enough. I felt as if I was standing on my toes while descending, leading to fatigue through the foot and shins (tibialis anterior muscle).Pricing and Comparison
Another high-performance clipless shoe that isn’t too far from the style of the Overland Plus is the Fox Union Boa. The latter is slightly more uniform in materials but has an equally stiff sole, comparable venting, and uses a dial closure.
Next to the lacing systems and materials, the largest difference is the size of the cleat box. The cleat position can be moved much further back on the Union shoe, even behind the ball of the foot.
At $175.99 USD, the Overland Plus is considerably cheaper than the Union Boa but no less durable. If something were to go wrong with either dial system, you’d be more likely to find a replacement for the commonly used Boa at a shop, depending what region of the world you’re in. With that said, online ordering from either brand has never made it easier to make repairs.
One small inconvenience of the SLW3 system from Northwave compared to a Boa is that you have to hold the dial’s latch in the open position to unwind the wire and open the shoe. Conversely, the SLW3 can be loosened one position at a time, whereas the Boa used on the Union can only open completely. Both systems can be closed one click at a time.
I prefer to pedal uphill, but I’m not adverse to a hike-a-bike. In this case, neither shoe is amazing for walking uphill due to their stiff soles. The Overland Plus locks you foot in for taking on steeper grades whereas the Union Boa can produce some heel lift and chafing. In terms of grip though, the Union’s moderately deep lugs give better traction across all conditions.Durability
I’ve been using the Overland Plus on everything from downhill to gravel bikes. Given their on-the-bike benefits, they’ve been treated to more pedal-focused rides and less adventures traipsing through the forest. They’ve been fully submerged on shorter winter rips and haven't been suffocating on longer rides through progressively warmer spring temps.
All of the stitching, seams and bonded areas are holding up well. I did manage to snag my toe while climbing and nicked the rubber but that hasn't caused the material to lift any further.
So far, the breathable materials on the upper sections haven’t been compromised by any wayward sticks or rocks poking into the trail. All of the stitching and seams are holding strong, plus the Velcro is still grabbing tightly. The SLW3 dial has been trouble free and thanks to its position out of harm’s way, it never saw any impacts either.
Pros+
Dual closure system allows for fine tuning fit+
Dial can be opened one notch at a time for on the move adjustments
Cons-
Cleat positioning is limited to a forward bias-
Lacks grip for hiking
Pinkbike's Take
|Northwave’s Overland Plus is so close to being the ideal mid-weight trail shoe. The dual closure system is one of the best I've tried; a Velcro strap and SLW3 dial can hone in on a personalized fit that locks in your foot without cutting off circulation.
Underneath though, it's a different story. Gravity riders will likely wish the cleats could be positioned further back. The stiff sole could benefit from a deeper tread and take the shoe one step further in soft conditions.— Matt Beer
I'm always on the lookout for the right clipless shoe for adventure rides. This one isn't quite it for me (I have high volume hobbit feet and like a rearward clip position), but could see this tempting me if I didn't know those details.
I found out the hard way that some shoes, with platform style pedals require shims to release properly….
Also, my other gripe is that they are all midline, if not slightly lateral of the mid line of the foot, which limits the ability to adjust Q factor for riders with larger feet / longer legs. The notable exception to this is the crank brothers mallet DH shoe, which has a slightly more medial position for the cleats. This lets you increase the Q factor (if you want), which lets you lead the knee/hips into corners much better and provides chainstay clearance for longer shoes. I also find that with longer legs it results in a more natural pedal stroke. Note that you can still set them up to be dead midline by offsetting the cleat just a bit to the outside of the channel. But since you would never want to be past midline, allowing for more Q adjustability is huge.
Maybe I’m just super picky about my shoes and cleats, but literally nothing has given me what I want without resorting to the dremel. Don’t even get me started on fit hah!