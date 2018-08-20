Review: NS Snabb 150 Plus 1

Technical Report Schwalbe Magic Mary (F) and Nobby Nic (R):
Equipped with a go-to combination of grippy Schwalbe rubber, the Snabb's tires offer impressive grip on all but the most extreme terrain. Out front, the Magic Mary lives up to its name – gripping on ground that would make other tire manufacturer's wince. The Nobby Nic does a great job of providing controlled braking and the profile of the side knobs mean they don't flex or distort too much on harder surfaces. The tire's casings are quite thin, and out of the box the Snabb comes set up with tubes. I've managed to puncture both the front and back, thanks to small, sharp rocks penetrating the tire's carcasses.SRAM Guide R Brakes:
Unfortunately SRAM's 180mm Guide brakes specced on the 29er Snabb didn't feel best-suited to this bikes' 'send it' attitude. Compared to their bigger sibling, they feel rather lack-luster and it strikes me as a strange move by NS to fit a trail orientated brake to a bike that is going to spend most of its time being ridden in anger downhill. That said, even after some torturously rotor-burning braking, their performance wasn't reduced, so the lack of power was, at least, consistent.NS own-brand Bars, Stem, Grips & Saddle:
NS' own brand contact points easily match the performance of big brand name offerings while helping keep the overall price of the bike down. The bars specced on the Snabb aren't listed on NS' website as a stand-alone product, but at 780mm wide they're big enough for most. I did find that while they had enough back-sweep, there wasn't much up-sweep, so if you like your bars rolled forwards or backwards they'll look a little odd to the eye. The Hold Fast grips didn't leave my hands yearning for Renthal's super tacky lock-ons, but they aren't going to be setting any records for comfort either. The saddle was comfy enough on the climbs, but like the grips, isn't going to be setting a new standard for performance. When these parts wear out, you'll probably want to change them rather than replace them like-for-like, but they're more than good enough for this to be a low-priority upgrade.NS Enigma Roll Rims on NS Rotary Hubs:
Once again, NS' own-brand offering performed without a hitch. The rims were wide enough (30mm - measured, internal) to give the tires a great profile with a solid edge for cornering and built in such a way that I didn't notice flex or twang without them being too harsh.KS Lev Integra Dropper Post:
The post has performed faultlessly and its lever actuation is light and predictable. It does require a full-travel push to get the post to rise at the correct speed, though. Pushing the lever 3/4 of the way through its travel will make the post extend, but at a slower speed.Shimano's XT Drivetrain:
The fantastically performing, easy to set up and utterly dependable 11-speed XT consistently leaves me with a smile on my face. Push the shifter and the gears change time after time in exactly the same way. Compared to SRAM's Eagle it is missing 4-teeth which does mean you've got to push harder on really steep climbs, but I'm inclined to let this go because there isn't a faff-heavy set-up process and an ultra-sensitive and small B-tension sweet spot required for seamless shifting, and you can always upgrade with a smaller chainring or an expander cog for your standard XT cassette.
8 Comments
If I see the photo correctly, the shock is almost completely bottomed out on that berm.
Post a Comment