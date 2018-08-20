Review: NS Snabb 150 Plus 1

Descending

Out on the trail and between my legs, the Snabb feels like a bit of a Jekyll and Hyde affair. Point it in the right direction, hit your lines with pristine accuracy and pump every backside and you're rewarded with masses of speed and ear-to-ear grins knowing you've nailed a section of trail and are riding at your best. The bike actively encourages you to really give it your all over any terrain. The geometry inspires confidence, especially at speed; the front center and chainstay lengths combine in a coherent and balanced package which means you're not constantly second-guessing what the bike is about to do when you're hurtling along flat out.However, when the trails get rough, twisty, steep, or more nibbly some issues do rear their heads. When braking hard or hitting catch berms on steep trails the bike's fork had a considerable penchant to dive through the first 60% of its travel. Even after spending much longer than normal setting it up, I struggled to discover if a balance between small bump compliance, mid-stroke support and bottom out resistance exists.The bike's front end felt best with way too much air, which in turn sacrificed small bump compliance, but it did mean the fork had the mid-stroke support that was missing with lower pressures and air volume reducers. Even adding more compression damping couldn't replicate the same confidence-inspiring feeling I got from higher pressures. I believe it would be fair to say that with the higher end Fox FIT GRIP2 4-way adjustable damper, as found on the 36 Factory fork, would have been much easier to adjust and set up to overcome these problems. You can upgrade the damper through Fox if you're looking for more performance.Unfortunately, to balance out the fork's low sag levels I was forced to run the rear shock harder than I would normally have liked. While the rear suspension didn't feel like it was missing mid-stroke support or bottom out resistance when I was running more normal pressures, the bike's ride dynamic of having a hard fork and soft rear end didn't work well together. Once I'd settled on 180psi in the shock I found that rear wheel grip was more than acceptable on medium to big one-off hits and undulations, but trail chatter and small bump compliance wasn't as good as I hoped even considering the harder-than-usual spring rate. And, to be totally fair, this could be partly down to the bike's setup which could be controlled with more adjustable suspension or different shock tune. That said, the overriding feeling you get from the bike when crashing through rough and fast sections of trail is a slightly nervous unwillingness to iron out smaller bumps and a noticeable decelerating effect if you've not got your wits about you or aren't concentrating 100% on the trail.To that end, the Snabb isn't a plow bike or a point and pray machine. You need to be totally attuned to the bike's feedback and hit your lines with laser-like accuracy and commitment, but when you do, you're rewarded with exhilarating speed. However, if you're tired or bumbling along the bike doesn't do much to compensate for a mediocre skill set and won't dish out speed served on a platter. If you do get off-line the world as you know it won't end, and it's unlikely you'll end up in a pile on the floor, but kiss goodbye to any hard-earned pace and conquer-all superman feelings the bike had teased you with just moments before. It's a bit of a shame because with the right suspension or custom tuned dampers bolted to the Snabb I'm sure that the bike's split personality could quite easily be reconciled into one hard-hitting and seriously fast EWS-winning (although not while I'm riding it) bike.