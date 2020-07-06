Review: Nukeproof Mega 290c Factory

Descending

When the terrain points the other way the Mega wants to go fast. At slow and medium speeds, the Mega feels like a big bike. Not cumbersome, but you feel that it’s a big 29er with big travel and aggressive geometry. Other bikes at these speeds were a bit easier to throw around, despite being heavier or even longer on paper. It’s more than manageable at these speeds, but just lacking the fizz that some other bikes have at non- breakneck speeds. After all, we’re not doing those speeds all the time on every ride.But once you really go for it the Mega does comes more alive. It just wants to go fast everywhere. It has a comfortable descending position, with my hands and feet feeling like they were in the right zone. This was without any weird setup points or changes. From that easy initial setup, the bike felt very comfortable and easy to get along with.The Mega’s suspension also felt predictable, despite the Float X2’s quirks. Once you got it going it is a fun bike and not hard at all to get in that zone, but it does feel like it generates that fun from the thrill of just going fast everywhere rather than an underlying playful nature.That MY20 Float X2’s characteristic of holding and then letting go can leave you a bit choppered out in some situations. The vert berms of Morgins were a place where you could really get it to happen regularly. Running the compression nearly fully closed does help the matter, but it never completely gets rid of the problem. Riding with the longer 180mm travel fork is just enough of a subtle weight shift to make the problem arise more often. Running the fork slightly softer in damping helped - the idea was to dynamically keep more weight over the front and reduce the number of times the fall through happened.The newer 2021 Fox shocks don’t have this characteristic, so it’s something that can be remedied and not an inherent problem of the suspension.With all that compression damping the bike can be a touch harsher when landing into rough sections from zero travel. The Mega does have a bit of a regressive hump at the beginning of travel in the leverage ratio which can add to this subtle harshness off the top.When riding full speed in Morgins chasing downhill bike I felt like I was close to finding the limit of the bike. It’s not a like you cross a knife edge and the bike wants to throw you off, more that the conversation you’re having with the bike changes. Other bikes at this very extreme do have just a fraction more composure and egg you on to try and get away with murder again and again. But the Mega does quietly tell you that you’re probably pushing your luck a bit, however this is very much the last few percent.