Review: Nukeproof Mega 290c Factory

Maintenance
The Mega uses a mix of very standard bearing sizes and some odd ones with extended races, although Nukeproof do provide all the bearing codes on the website making it easy to order replacements. There are double row bearings at Horst pivot with a washer between.
All pivot bolts have very long threads and come built with lots of thread lock from the factory, which is nice to see. The single shear pivots do feel noticeably less stiff compared to the double shear pivots and do put a lot of stress on the bolt. But we experienced no failures or problems during the entirety of the test. The top tube pivot on our test bike, however, was a bit narrow and meant that when tightened the link squashed and added some friction to the pivot.
You don’t need any proprietary tools to work on the Mega with all the pivots using standard size hex keys. Although you do need an array of sizes for the entire bike. The whole bike is simple to strip down, especially with the external routing on the rear. You can easily do a whole bike service without disconnecting the brake or gear lines or having half the rear triangle dangling from them.
The bike is also easy to clean with only a few pockets and areas to make sure to blast to get the mud out. After an unseasonably dry spring we were met with copious amounts of peanut butter clinging to the bike after every ride, highlighting the little pockets at the chain stay bridge and inside the drop outs. Be careful to empty the bike out after washing as it can have a tendency to hold the water inside the main frame and rear triangle.
