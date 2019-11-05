Review: 2020 Nukeproof Reactor 290c RS

This is Nukeproof's first full carbon frame – previous models used an alloy swingarm – but I'd say that they did a good job giving it a clean, modern look, with tube shapes that help it stand out from other bikes that use a similar design. The top tube is wide but relatively flat, with a ridge on each side that leads the viewer's eyes toward the swingarm.Most of the little details are in order – there's room for a water bottle inside the front triangle, a threaded bottom bracket, chainslap and downtube protection, and ISCG 05 tabs for riders that want to run a chainguide or bashguard. The Reactor will fit up to a 2.6” rear tire, or you can run something smaller and benefit from even more mud clearance.There's internal routing through the downtube, but the derailleur and brake line emerge and are then routed underneath the bottom bracket shell, which can be a polarizing design choice. It's quite rare, but that positioning does allow for the possibility of pinching the housing against a rock or root.

The Reactor's Horst Link suspension layout is similar to what's found on the Nukeproof Mega, but the kinematics have been altered to suit the Reactor's slightly more pedaling-oriented focus. Anti-squat sits at 92% in the 32/50 gear ratio, but it falls off fairly quickly as the bike goes through its travel in order to allow the suspension to work unimpeded in rougher terrain.The Reactor has 89% anti-rise at sag, which drops to 32% at full bottom-out. According to Nukeproof, the goal was to allow for some squat while braking hard into a corner, while still offering pressure through the tire to maintain traction.The Reactor has a 21% leverage ratio change, which is also a bit higher than the Mega. That was done in order to increase the amount of mid-stroke support and end-stroke ramp up – Nukeproof expect this bike to be ridden hard, and wanted to ensure it didn't blow through the moderate amount of travel too quickly.

The Reactor gets docked a couple of points for not having a steep enough seat angle, a fact that's exacerbated slightly by the 150mm fork on the RS version. 74.6-degrees used to be fairly typical, but it's almost 2020, and we're seeing more and more bikes released with seat tube angles in the 77-degree range. I know it doesn't seem like much, but 2.4-degrees does make a significant difference in how stretched out a bike's seated pedaling position will feel due to the change in the top tube length. For comparison, the Yeti SB130's top tube length is 16mm shorter than the Reactor, even with a 480mm reach vs. the Reactor's 475.What do all those numbers mean out on the trail? Well, in this case it meant that I ended up slamming the Reactor's seat all the way forward and switching to a 40mm stem in order to get the bike to feel the way I wanted. That's not the end of the world, but it's something to keep in mind, especially for riders who may be between sizes.Fit-related details aside, the Reactor is what I'd call a 'reliable' climber. It's not a ultralight sprinter, and it's handling is more relaxed than rabid, but it's not easily stymied, no matter what I put in its way. There's minimal unwanted suspension movement during seated climbing, and even when standing I never felt like I needed to reach for that lockout lever. It's there if you need it, but I was perfectly comfortable leaving it alone at all times.One of my favorite local loops includes a neglected stretch of singletrack that's chock full of technical climbs, many of them featuring off-camber roots, with a decent amount of exposure that makes tipping over something to avoid at any cost. The Reactor ate it all up, and despite the fact that it was dark, gloomy, and pissing rain, I found myself laughing out loud after making it though a few extra-challenging sections without dabbing. The bike possesses a good mix of support and geometry that makes it easy to keep trucking right along even when the chances of cleaning a section seem slim.