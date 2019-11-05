Review: 2020 Nukeproof Reactor 290c RS

Climbing
The Reactor gets docked a couple of points for not having a steep enough seat angle, a fact that's exacerbated slightly by the 150mm fork on the RS version. 74.6-degrees used to be fairly typical, but it's almost 2020, and we're seeing more and more bikes released with seat tube angles in the 77-degree range. I know it doesn't seem like much, but 2.4-degrees does make a significant difference in how stretched out a bike's seated pedaling position will feel due to the change in the top tube length. For comparison, the Yeti SB130's top tube length is 16mm shorter than the Reactor, even with a 480mm reach vs. the Reactor's 475.
What do all those numbers mean out on the trail? Well, in this case it meant that I ended up slamming the Reactor's seat all the way forward and switching to a 40mm stem in order to get the bike to feel the way I wanted. That's not the end of the world, but it's something to keep in mind, especially for riders who may be between sizes.
Fit-related details aside, the Reactor is what I'd call a 'reliable' climber. It's not a ultralight sprinter, and it's handling is more relaxed than rabid, but it's not easily stymied, no matter what I put in its way. There's minimal unwanted suspension movement during seated climbing, and even when standing I never felt like I needed to reach for that lockout lever. It's there if you need it, but I was perfectly comfortable leaving it alone at all times.
One of my favorite local loops includes a neglected stretch of singletrack that's chock full of technical climbs, many of them featuring off-camber roots, with a decent amount of exposure that makes tipping over something to avoid at any cost. The Reactor ate it all up, and despite the fact that it was dark, gloomy, and pissing rain, I found myself laughing out loud after making it though a few extra-challenging sections without dabbing. The bike possesses a good mix of support and geometry that makes it easy to keep trucking right along even when the chances of cleaning a section seem slim.
2 Comments
Post a Comment