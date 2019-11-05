Review: 2020 Nukeproof Reactor 290c RS

Nov 5, 2019
by Mike Kazimer  

REVIEW
2020 Nukeproof Reactor 290c RS

WORDS: Mike Kazimer
PHOTOS: Eric Mickelson


Nukeproof dug into the archives when it came time to name their latest aggressive trail bike. The Reactor used to be an aluminum, linkage-fork-equipped hardtail back in 1996, but the new version bears little in common with that piece of mountain bike history.

The 2020 Reactor is available with either 29” or 27.5” wheels, with 130 or 140 mm of rear travel respectively. There are carbon and aluminum frame options, and there's an RS version for each wheel size, which Nukeproof says is the “hooligan spec option in the range, with a host of upgrades to make it burlier than the rest.”
Reactor 290c RS Details

• Wheel size: 29" (27.5" options available)
• Travel: 130mm rear / 150mm front
• 65- or 65.5 degree head angle
• 440mm chainstays
• 12 x 148mm rear axle spacing
• Price as shown: $5,399 USD
• Weight: 31.1 lb (size large, as shown)
www.nukeproof.com

Highlights of the 290c RS reviewed here include a 150mm RockShox Lyrik Ultimate RCT3 fork, a Super Deluxe Ultimate RCT shock, SRAM X01 12-speed drivetrain, Code brakes, and Mavic Deemax DH wheels with Maxxis Assegai and DHR II EXO+ tires. Yes, the test bike pictured has different wheels and tires – that topic's covered in the Setup section.


bigquotesIt's a highly engaging bike, with enough travel to round off a trail's sharp edges, but not so much that it makes boulder fields feel like sanitized flow trails. Mike Kazimer



Contents

Introduction
Construction & Features
Geometry & Sizing
Suspension Design
Specifications
Setup
Climbing
Descending
Technical Report
How Does it Compare?
Pros & Cons
Pinkbike's Take






Construction and Features

This is Nukeproof's first full carbon frame – previous models used an alloy swingarm – but I'd say that they did a good job giving it a clean, modern look, with tube shapes that help it stand out from other bikes that use a similar design. The top tube is wide but relatively flat, with a ridge on each side that leads the viewer's eyes toward the swingarm.

Most of the little details are in order – there's room for a water bottle inside the front triangle, a threaded bottom bracket, chainslap and downtube protection, and ISCG 05 tabs for riders that want to run a chainguide or bashguard. The Reactor will fit up to a 2.6” rear tire, or you can run something smaller and benefit from even more mud clearance.

There's internal routing through the downtube, but the derailleur and brake line emerge and are then routed underneath the bottom bracket shell, which can be a polarizing design choice. It's quite rare, but that positioning does allow for the possibility of pinching the housing against a rock or root.


The flip chip on the seatstays is used to switch between 'Rail' and 'Trail' mode.
Ridges on each side of the top tube give the Reactor's carbon frame a distinctive shape.




Geometry & Sizing

The RS model of the Reactor gets a 150mm fork, which changes the geometry slightly compared to the non-RS version and its 140mm fork. The headtube angle sits at either 65.5 or 65-degrees, and the seat angle is either 75.1 or 74.6-degrees depending on the position of the seatstay flip chip. 'Rail' is the slacker setting, and 'Trail' is the steeper option.

Reach numbers range from 446mm to 509mm for the 29” model, which is available in only three sizes – M, L, XL, but there is a size small version available in the 27.5” version.




Suspension Design

The Reactor's Horst Link suspension layout is similar to what's found on the Nukeproof Mega, but the kinematics have been altered to suit the Reactor's slightly more pedaling-oriented focus. Anti-squat sits at 92% in the 32/50 gear ratio, but it falls off fairly quickly as the bike goes through its travel in order to allow the suspension to work unimpeded in rougher terrain.

The Reactor has 89% anti-rise at sag, which drops to 32% at full bottom-out. According to Nukeproof, the goal was to allow for some squat while braking hard into a corner, while still offering pressure through the tire to maintain traction.

The Reactor has a 21% leverage ratio change, which is also a bit higher than the Mega. That was done in order to increase the amount of mid-stroke support and end-stroke ramp up – Nukeproof expect this bike to be ridden hard, and wanted to ensure it didn't blow through the moderate amount of travel too quickly.

Specifications
Price $5399
Travel 130mm
Rear Shock RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate RCT, 210 x 50mm
Fork RockShox Lyrik Ultimate Charger 2 RCT3 150mm / 51mm offset
Headset Nukeproof, 44-56 IITS
Cassette SRAM XO1 Eagle 12-Speed
Crankarms SRAM X1 Carbon Eagle 12-Speed, 170mm, 30t
Rear Derailleur SRAM XO1 Eagle 12-Speed
Shifter Pods SRAM XO1 Eagle 12-Speed
Handlebar Nukeproof Horizon Carbon 25mm Rise, 31.8mm diameter
Stem Nukeproof Horizon, 50mm, Black
Grips Nukeproof Sam Hill Signature
Brakes SRAM Code RSC
Wheelset Mavic Deemax DH, 29"
Tires Maxxis Assegai 29”x2.5 WT 3C MaxxTerra/EXO+ / Rear: Maxxis Minion DHR II 29 x 2.4" MaxxTerraEXO+
Seat Nukeproof Horizon SL
Seatpost RockShox Reverb Stealth with 1x Remote, 31.6mm
RIDING THE
REACTOR 290c RS


Test Bike Setup

Like I mentioned earlier, my test bike showed up with a different wheelset and tires than what's listed on the spec sheet due to a lacing issue with an early batch of the Mavic Deemax wheels the bike is supposed to come with. I've spend a fair bit of time on the Michelin Wild Enduro tires, but for most of the test period I ran a 2.5” EXO+ Maxxis Assegai up front and a 2.4” EXO+ DHR II in the rear, which is the stock spec. The DT Swiss wheelset is a little lighter than the Mavic one, but not enough to have enough of an impact to alter my ride impressions.

I ran 82 psi in the 150mm Lyrik, with two tokens installed. The SuperDeluxe shock was set up with 30% sag, one volume spacer, and the low speed compression all the way open.

Testing took place around Bellingham, Washington, on wide range of terrain, including slower speed, root-filled technical puzzles, smoother, jump and berm filled trails, along with steeper and rockier options that are a good place to find the limits of a bike like the Reactor.



Me.
Mike Kazimer
Location: Bellingham, WA, USA
Age: 37
Height: 5'11" / 180cm
Inseam: 33" / 84cm
Weight: 160 lbs / 72.6 kg
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @mikekazimer



Climbing


The Reactor gets docked a couple of points for not having a steep enough seat angle, a fact that's exacerbated slightly by the 150mm fork on the RS version. 74.6-degrees used to be fairly typical, but it's almost 2020, and we're seeing more and more bikes released with seat tube angles in the 77-degree range. I know it doesn't seem like much, but 2.4-degrees does make a significant difference in how stretched out a bike's seated pedaling position will feel due to the change in the top tube length. For comparison, the Yeti SB130's top tube length is 16mm shorter than the Reactor, even with a 480mm reach vs. the Reactor's 475.

What do all those numbers mean out on the trail? Well, in this case it meant that I ended up slamming the Reactor's seat all the way forward and switching to a 40mm stem in order to get the bike to feel the way I wanted. That's not the end of the world, but it's something to keep in mind, especially for riders who may be between sizes.

Fit-related details aside, the Reactor is what I'd call a 'reliable' climber. It's not a ultralight sprinter, and it's handling is more relaxed than rabid, but it's not easily stymied, no matter what I put in its way. There's minimal unwanted suspension movement during seated climbing, and even when standing I never felt like I needed to reach for that lockout lever. It's there if you need it, but I was perfectly comfortable leaving it alone at all times.

One of my favorite local loops includes a neglected stretch of singletrack that's chock full of technical climbs, many of them featuring off-camber roots, with a decent amount of exposure that makes tipping over something to avoid at any cost. The Reactor ate it all up, and despite the fact that it was dark, gloomy, and pissing rain, I found myself laughing out loud after making it though a few extra-challenging sections without dabbing. The bike possesses a good mix of support and geometry that makes it easy to keep trucking right along even when the chances of cleaning a section seem slim.





Descending

The Reactor doesn't easily fit into one particular category. It's a little beefier than what I'd consider to be a trail bike, and it's not quite an enduro bike, although there's no reason it couldn't be used for the occasional race or two. Aggressive trail? Enduro-lite? All-mountain? Call it what you will, but in any case, it turned out to be very well suited to the terrain around my home in the Pacific Northwest.

It's a highly engaging bike, with enough travel to round off a trail's sharp edges, but not so much that it makes boulder fields feel like sanitized flow trails. There's something to be said about being able to feel a little more of the trail underneath your wheels; as much fun as big squishy bikes are, it's extra satisfying getting down a tricky section of trail with a little less travel.

The Reactor's 130mm of rear travel is very well managed, and there weren't any harsh bottom outs, even on larger drops to relatively flat landings. It doesn't quite have the fluttery suppleness that's present on a bike like the new Trek Fuel EX, but it has a nicely damped feel, similar to what it feels like when switching from lighter casing tires to some thicker, stickier DH rubber. There's plenty of mid-stroke support to push into when pumping through a rolling section of trail or popping off the lip of a jump, although there is a calmness to the Reactor's handling that's more commonly associated with longer travel bikes. It's a little more subdued than the new Kona Process 134 when it comes to snapping through tight turns or hopping over obstacles, likely due to the longer chainstays and slacker head angle, but at higher speeds and in steeper terrain that sense of calm is a welcome trait.

I never felt any reason to switch from the Rail geometry setting to the steeper 'Trail' position, and realistically I think Nukeproof could have gone even slacker. I mean, the new Santa Cruz Tallboy has a 65.5-degree head angle, and that's with 120mm of rear travel and a 130mm fork. It's not that the head angle ever felt too steep – it didn't – it's just that if there's going to be adjustable geometry, I'd rather have the option of making a bike feel too slack rather than too steep.



Nukeproof Reactor // Photo: Nukeproof

Kona Process 134 // Photo: Caleb Smith

How does it compare?

Kona's new Process 134 is another recently released contender in the aggressive trail category. The Reactor and the Process both have a reach of 475mm, but the Process wins the “Who has a steeper seat tube angle contest?” which gives it a shorter effective top tube and a more upright position while climbing. I'd call the uphill suspension performance a draw - both bikes remain calm during seated climbing, with a little bit of suspension movement during out of the saddle efforts.

The Process is spec'd with a 140mm RockShox Pike vs. the Reactor RS's RockShox 150mm Lyrik, and its head angle is a degree steeper. That steeper head angle, combined with those short, 427mm chainstays give it a shot of liveliness, closer to the handling that's typically associated with a trail bike. The Reactor has a burlier trail presence, and for my height the longer chainstays felt more balanced.

Nukeproof wins handily when it comes to price – the Reactor's frame is $2,499, vs. $3,299 for the Kona.



The 50mm stem isn't too out of place, but 40mm would have been better.
RockShox's Lyrik Ultimate RCT3 is spec'd, rather than the more adjustable RC2 version.

Technical Report


RockShox Lrik RCT3: Look closely at the spec sheet and you'll see that the Lyrik on the Reactor has 51mm of offset, which is contrary to the shorter offset trend that's spread like wildfire over the last couple of seasons. I'm of the opinion that on bikes with slacker head angles a 7 millimeter difference in offset doesn't make a dramatic difference in handling, and that was confirmed when I switched to a fork with 44mm of offset for part of the test period. However, I would still have liked to see a fork with 44mm of offset on the Reactor, if only to improve the potential resale value.

Along those same lines, the RC2 damper rather than the RCT3 would have been a better spec choice. The former has adjustable high- and low-speed compression, while the latter has adjustable LSC with a three position lever (that I never used) that can be set at open, pedal, and firm.

Nukeproof stem: As bikes get longer, stems are getting shorter, and while the Nukeproof stem does have a very nice shape to it I can foresee many riders opting for 40mm or 35mm stems - I would have preferred to see an even shorter stem as the stock configuration.

Maxxis Assegai / DHR II tire combo: As I mentioned, I eventually swapped out the Michelin tires for the Assegai / DHR II combination. That's become one of my favorites in recent months, with the slightly more aggressive Assegai edging out the time-tested DHF as my pick for a front tire that can handle just about every condition short of super deep mud.

Cable routing: Rubber cable guides are located on each side of the headtube, but there isn't anything keeping the housing from rattling around in the front triangle. I didn't have any unwanted noise as long as the housing was kept taut, but at the very least it'd be nice if it was run through foam sleeves to make sure things stayed quiet.



Pros

+ Solid, ready for anything feel
+ Well equipped for the price and its intentions
+ Doesn't feel much different than an enduro bike
Cons

- Seat tube angle could be steeper
- Cable routing isn't fully refined
- Doesn't feel much different than an enduro bike




Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesSome bikes seem to dictate the type of rides you'll be going on – a lightweight cross-country whip isn't likely to lead you into the bike park, just like you probably won't find yourself at the start of a hill climb competition aboard a DH bike. It's a different story with the Reactor. On multiple occasions I headed out with no clear plan in mind, only to find myself dropping into the most technical trails around. This isn't a bike where you'll be able to use the moderate amount of travel as an excuse for going around a scary move; more than likely, you'll be the one goading your riding buddies to follow by saying, “See, I did it on a trail bike – you'll be fine.”  Mike Kazimer





Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews Trail Bikes Nukeproof


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 The Assegai is a great tire most grip i've ever had in a tire BUT, I went back to the DHF cuz the Assegai is like dragging an anchor! For the steep loose its great but when it comes to a bike park jumplines its super slow and tiring. So the DHF still stands for me as the best "DO IT ALL" tire. There is a reason its been the #1 selling tire for the last 18 years! Good job Colin Bailey!
  • 1 0
 Damn that's a lot of bike for $5400

