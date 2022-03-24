Review: Oak Components Root Lever - An Aftermarket Upgrade for Magura Brakes

You may have flashbacks to the mid-2000s when Dangerboy CNC'd brake levers were all the rage, but the Oak Component's Root Lever does more than just look like a sculpted stick of aluminum. In addition to providing more adjustments to fine tune a broader lever throw distance and personalized pad bite point contact on Magura brakes, there are some structural bonuses built into the lever as well.



We've seen a number of World Cup teams, like Specialized Gravity, specifically select Magura's MT7 brakes as their top choice. The riders at Oak Components also prefer those brakes and set out to improve the stopping procedure by creating the Root Lever that works with any of the Magura MT Next master cylinder bodies.



Oak Root Lever Details



• Compatible with all Magura MT Next master cylinders

• Bite point and reach adjustments

• Anti-kink hose protection

• Black or silver anodized finish

• 100% made in Bavaria

• €148 per set

• oakcomponents.de

The Root Lever packs in all of the fine point adjustments.

The spring wards off energy which could kink the hose at the lever body and is held in place by a small set screw on the additional barrel component.

Technical Details

At this up-close angle, you can see how the CPA dial pushes on the reservoir.

Installation & Setup

The Root Lever is the same length as the stock Magura 1-finger blade, but straighter like the bronze coloured Loic Bruni signature lever.

Performance

There is roughly 30 mm of useable reach adjustment.

Pros

+ Wider range of tuning adjustments over stock levers

+ Solid construction with hose protection feature

+ Adjuster dials stay put



- Need to remove brake line to install system

- Lever blade might be too square for some riders' preference

Pinkbike's Take

I've been a fan of Magura brakes for a long time and adding the Root Lever to the system raised their performance even higher. This niche product is on par for pricing with Magura's highly adjustable HC3 lever, but provides a more traditional lever shape. With the Contact Pad Adjustment, you can dial in where you want the brakes to engage on the spot without having to overfill the reservoir and keep that crispy feel for a longer period of use. — Matt Beer