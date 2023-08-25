Review: Ohlins TTX Air - Shock Week 2023

Ohlins TTX Air 2
Identifiable by its Swedish gold, or yellow - whatever it is, Ohlins shocks are recognizable and well respected with a rich heritage in motor vehicle racing. When they first entered the mountain bike market, only coil shocks were produced. Demand for an air shock was met shortly after that focused on trail and enduro bike applications.
The TTX Air follows suit with the rest of Ohlins mountain bike shocks, which use a twin tube damping architecture to separate the oil flow into two directions, compression and rebound.
TTX Air 2 Details
• 2 air can sizes available
• 3-position HSC lever
• High-speed compression - 3 clicks
• Low-speed compression - 11 clicks
• Rebound - 12 clicks
• Weight: 519 grams
• Price: $780 USD
• ohlins.com
This isn’t the first time we’ve covered the TTX Air 2 - Seb Stott published a detailed review and chat
with Ohlins back in March, 2022. This time around, we’ve put it head-to-head against four other air shocks, all of which were mounted to the same bike, and scrutinized under multiple tech editors.Setup
In order to deal with the variability of leverage curves amongst the bikes on the market, two air can sizes are available in the TTX, denoted by the number “1” and “2” in the shocks' nomenclature. Ohlins prescribed the TTX Air 2 with a lighter damping tune that was developed by their enduro racers. The TTX Air 2 features a larger positive and negative air volume, giving less progression than the TTX Air 1 for our Santa Cruz Nomad test sled.
Ohlins has a comprehensive Performance Suspension Guide
and a bank of tunes available for popular bikes on the market, however, the online calculator might need to be updated since the Nomad V6 was not listed.
It’s worth pointing out that only the TTX Air shocks are not available in the common downhill bike length. Only the coil TTX models are produced in lengths greater than 230x65 or 205x65mm.
Ohlins says that this shock was designed around bikes that are meant to climb to the top of descents. Packaging the TTX Air into longer lengths would require a redesign
Installing the TTX Air 2 on the Nomad is a tight squeeze as the position of the air valve rides very close to the top of the shock tunnel, but there is sufficient clearance. Checking the sag, which was set to 30% (180 psi @ 78kg rider weight), is less taxing for this combination as the body is not impeded by the frame, like the DVO or Marzocchi.
Similarly, all of the damper adjustments are very accessible too, mind you, the rebound and LSC will require a 3mm allen key to turn. Those damper adjustments were turned 7 clicks from closed on the LSC, 5 or 6 out on the rebound dial, and the HSC lever was left in the fully open position for descending.Climbing
In the case of the TTX Air 2, there isn’t a “lockout” per se. Instead, a lever on the HSC offers three settings, in which the firmest position acts as a “climb mode”. Ohlins' theory on this is said to allow very low speed movements without totally blocking off all forces.
On the trail, that’s true too. Rather than turning into a solid brick, as the Vivid’s “Threshold” lever does, the TTX Air has a small amount of resistance that gives away when it encounters a bump. The shock remains firm enough to resist pushing deep into the travel yet doesn’t turn the bike into a hardtail either.
Reaching the lever is second nature due to its lateral axis and location on the forward mount. Unlike the Float X2 or Bomber Air, this switch has clicks that you know when you have moved out of the closed position.
Turning the lever clockwise closes off the bleed port, restricting the flow, and forcing the oil through the smallest port and into the shim stack.Descending
Each suspension brand sent over their optimized shock for the Santa Cruz Nomad and Ohlins provided us with one of the lighter damping tunes that was developed in conjunction with their enduro athletes.
That was surprising to hear because the TTX Air required the most attention to ride. Control of the bike was high - in that the rear wheel tracked the ground impressively - but more effort was needed to work the bike through choppy root sections.
I experimented further with the TTX Air to try and recoup some comfort when I wasn’t totally engaged on the bike. Lowering the pressure by 3 psi helped to relax the shock just enough to bring back some cushion. In doing so, I began to reach the bottom of the travel on g-outs, such as abrupt rock rolls, that weren’t previously an issue. Adding a volume spacer didn’t win me over though, as the ramp up brought on too much force. I’d rather occasionally use up all 65mm of shock travel than hitting the progression ramp of decreased air volume frequently and so I reverted to the original setup.
This is where the extra feature, and weight, of the hydraulic bottom out can be the right card to play. There’s no doubt that Ohlins has developed a superb air shock, but for the price, you can find more adjustments on the RockShox Vivid.
Pros +
Racer-like control +
Two air can sizes available to suit different leverage curves+
HSC lever offers a special blend of support and traction to climbing
Cons -
3mm allen key required to adjust LSC and rebound - arguably the ones most frequently changed-
Required the most time to settle on a sweet spot-
Higher cost with less adjustments than Fox and RockShox options