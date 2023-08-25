Review: Ohlins TTX Air - Shock Week 2023

Identifiable by its Swedish gold, or yellow - whatever it is, Ohlins shocks are recognizable and well respected with a rich heritage in motor vehicle racing. When they first entered the mountain bike market, only coil shocks were produced. Demand for an air shock was met shortly after that focused on trail and enduro bike applications.



The TTX Air follows suit with the rest of Ohlins mountain bike shocks, which use a twin tube damping architecture to separate the oil flow into two directions, compression and rebound.



TTX Air 2 Details



• 2 air can sizes available

• 3-position HSC lever

• High-speed compression - 3 clicks

• Low-speed compression - 11 clicks

• Rebound - 12 clicks

• Weight: 519 grams

• Price: $780 USD

• ohlins.com

• 2 air can sizes available• 3-position HSC lever• High-speed compression - 3 clicks• Low-speed compression - 11 clicks• Rebound - 12 clicks• Weight: 519 grams• Price: $780 USD