Review: One Year on the Liv Intrigue LT Advanced Pro 1

|Specifications
|Release Date
|2023
|Price
|$7000
|Travel
|150/160
|Rear Shock
|Fox Float X Performance Elite 185x55
|Fork
|Fox 36 Performance Elite, 160mm, Grip damper
|Cassette
|SRAM GX 10x52
|Crankarms
|SRAM GX, 30t, 55mm chainline
|Chainguide
|MRP AMg V2 chainguide
|Bottom Bracket
|SRAM DUB, press fit
|Rear Derailleur
|SRAM GX Eagle
|Chain
|SRAM GX
|Shifter Pods
|SRAM GX Eagle
|Handlebar
|Giant Contact SLR TR35, composite, 20mm rise, 35mm
|Stem
|Giant Contact SL, 35mm
|Grips
|Liv Tactal Pro Single Lock-On
|Brakes
|SRAM G2 RSC, hydraulic, SRAM CenterLine rotors [F]200mm, [R]180mm
|Hubs
|[F] Giant MTB alloy, 6-bolt, [R] Giant MTB alloy, 3-pawl driver, 6-bolt
|Spokes
|Sapim
|Rim
|Giant TRX 2 29 WheelSystem, composite, 30mm inner width
|Tires
|[F]: Maxxis Minion DHF 29x2.5, 3C Max Terra, EXO, TR, tubeless [R]: Maxxis Dissector 27.5 (XS+S) 29 (M+L) x2.4, 3C Max Terra, EXO, TR, tubeless
|Seat
|Liv Sylvia
|Seatpost
|TranzX travel-adjustable dropper, remote
