Review: One Year on the Liv Intrigue LT Advanced Pro 1

Frame Details

The new Intrigue LT Advanced is the first bike in Liv's line up to get in-frame storage and uses the same system as Giant's Trance and Reign models. When you turn the latch on the downtube 90 degrees, an internal compartment that contains a water-resistant bag is revealed. The door stayed secure and didn't rattle for the duration of the test, but I didn't find the compartment as useful as it could have been had it had a larger opening. I still ran my pump alongside the water bottle cage and my windbreaker strapped to my handlebars.I was slightly disappointed to find that you can only fit a small 21 ounce (620 mL) water bottle on the size medium frame, but at least the medium frame fits a standard sized small water bottle. While there are water bottle mounts on all frames sizes and Liv says that you can put a water bottle on the two smaller sizes, they will only fit a 13.5 ounce (400 mL) bottle.While the shorter-travel Intrigue has a dual-position link that allows you to choose between a high or low position, the Intrigue LT Advanced has three positions. This is actually accomplished with two different flip chips – a combination high/low and a dedicated mid-position chip. The adjustment on the upper rocker arm of the rear suspension changes the head tube angle, seat tube angle and bottom bracket height. It's worth noting that the low position is not permitted for medium and large frames when set up as a mixed-wheel configuration.I was impressed at how durable the top coat is and how good the frame continues to look after more than a year of riding and not always been treated gently. There are a couple minor chips in the clear coating when you look closely, but overall, it's very tough and the raw carbon finish looks great. There are serious rubber protectors along the downtube to keep it safe when rocks fly up from the trail or when you're shuttling and there is a thick ribbed chainstay protector to keep chainslap to a minimum.I did wear through the rear housing cable initially since it pops out of the rear triangle very close to the chain behind the chainring. Under chainslap, the part that isn't covered by a rubber protector got frayed. Once I secured the cable in place with zip ties, it didn't happen again however. Luckily, since routing the cable through the rear triangle proved to be more challenging than it should have been since there was no tube in tube.The frame has integrated cable ports and is compatible with Fox Live Valve. Liv uses a SRAM DUB press fit bottom bracket on the Intrigue LT and the rear triangle is compatible with SRAM's UDH. Most of the pivot bolts have the torque spec and rotation direction listed on them. The frames uses Boost hub spacing and the max tire size that fits in the frame is 2.5". The biggest chainring you can ride is a 32t.