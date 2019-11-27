Review: OneUp's EDC Stem & a New Way to Tighten Your Headset





The EDC stem can be had with the preload system as shown here for $115 USD, or you can buy it without for $85 if you'd prefer to stick with the starnut.



Of course, it isn't exactly a coincidence that getting rid of the star nut makes it possible to install OneUp's steerer tube-mounted EDC tool The EDC stem can be had with the preload system as shown here for $115 USD, or you can buy it without for $85 if you'd prefer to stick with the starnut. EDC Stem Details



• Intended use: DH / enduro / trail

• Material: Aluminum

• Integrated preload system w/o starnut

• Lengths: 35mm, 50mm (tested)

• Stack height: 38.5mm

• Weight: 189-grams (50mm, w/ preloader)

• MSRP: $115 USD

• More info:

From left: An O-ring for display purposes only, the cone that goes above your headset topcap, the preloading collar (hidden inside the stem when installed) that pushes it down when you tighten the 3mm bolt, the stem itself, and OneUp's EDC spacer and aluminum cap.

Reviewing a stem goes something like this: ''It sure feels stiff, it didn't creak, and it looks... Like a stem.'' Okay, so there's usually not much to say, but OneUp's new EDC Stem has another job besides holding onto your handlebar and steerer tube: It also tightens your headset while letting you skip the proven starnut routine.



In typical OneUp fashion, it's a clever little thing. There's a collar trapped under the bottom of the stem and hidden from view when it's all installed. A conical washer goes under that collar, but on top of your headset, and when you tighten a screw on the collar it pushes the conical washer down to take up extra room and preload your headset.



The system calls for an extra piece of hardware on the stem - the tiny preload screw that requires a 3mm hex key and the matching nut - but you ditch the starnut and big M5 bolt that threads into it. You'll also need the interlocking EDC headset spacers if your steerer tube sticks out above the stem (remember, there's no topcap anymore).

Don't drop anything on the floor.

The cone is wedge-shaped, with the preloading collar sitting on top of it. Tightening the collar pushes the cone down to take up the slack and preload your headset bearings.

Installation

The cone goes above any headset spacers you're using and below the stem.

I had mixed results with the EDC Stem and its preloading system.

Performance

If you use the EDC Stem, you have the option of storing your EDC tool in your steerer tube without needing to cut threads into its inner wall. Alternately, you can also store it in the handle of their impressive pump.

Pros

+ Stem is solid, trouble-free on its own

+ Can ditch caveman-esque starnut

+ EDC or SWAT tools fit in steerer tube



- Headset preloader is finicky

- Need to hold stem straight while pushing down by hand

- The starnut did nothing wrong

Pinkbike's Take:

OneUp's stem looks great and is competitive with other high-end options when looking at weight and price, but I just don't see the need for a different way to preload my headset. Want to carry their EDC tool? Put it in the pump handle where it belongs. The cockpit marketplace is crowded with a bunch of options that all do the same job just as well, so I get why OneUp would want to approach it from their own angle. Thing is, the stem is nice on its own, without the so-called feature to make it stand out. — Mike Levy