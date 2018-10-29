PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Review: Orange Stage 6 RS

Oct 29, 2018
by Alex Evans  

REVIEW
Orange Stage 6 RS


Reviewed by Alex Evans
Photos by Andy Lloyd


Orange's distinct monocoque single pivot silhouette has become one of mountain biking's design staples since we first cast eyes on their radical looking Patriot in 1999. It's testimony to the original design that after nearly 20 years little has changed with Orange's overall look. Despite a few forays into multi-pivot designs (like the ST4), Orange has always gone back to their winning formula of one pivot. That said, their range has seen a vast overhaul in recent years, adding a strong and impressive array of 29ers for pretty much all disciplines at the more extreme end of our sport.

The Stage range of bikes come in three flavors starting with their shortest 4-inch travel rig that's most at home on XC trails, the 5-inch travel bike that's a bit burlier and blurs the boundaries between
Orange Stage 6 RS

Intended use: all-mountain / enduro
Travel: 150mm rear / 160mm front
Wheel size: 29"
Frame construction: alloy
Head angle: 65.5º
Chainstay length: 450mm
Sizes: M, L, XL
Weight: 31.52 lb (14.3 kg) - size large, w/o pedals, w/tubes
Price: £5860 (with upgrades)
Frame only: £2000
More info: www.orangebikes.co.uk
XC, all-mountain and enduro, and the 6-inch travel Stage 6 that sits comfortably at the top of the lineup as a full-on enduro race rig. All three 29er models have 27.5" counterparts: the Four, Five and Alpine 6.

The Stage 6 comes in three spec levels; the lowest Pro model, followed by the RS (on test, with upgrades) and finally the top-end Factory bike. All three bikes feature the same 150mm of travel and 6061 T6 aluminum frame, but their component specs differ. Orange give you the option to customize your chosen bike's spec on their website, stating now much each upgrade is going to cost. Our Stage 6 was upgraded with a Fox Factory fork and shock at a total cost of £550, Stans Flow X3 rims laced to Hope Pro 4 hubs costing £150, and Fox's Transfer dropper that added £160 to the price of the build. The rest of the bike is kitted out with components you'd expect at this price: SRAM's Eagle drivetrain, SRAM Guide RE brakes and Maxxis, Burgtec and Renthal kit.


bigquotesOrange's longest travel 29er is a super-predictable high-speed blast to ride that accelerates like a rocket and handles with consistent poise. It's an incredibly rewarding bike to thrash, but will set you back a fair amount of cash for the privilege.Alex Evans


Contents

Introduction
Construction & Features
Geometry & Sizing
Suspension Design
Specifications
Setup
Climbing
Descending
Technical Report
How Does it Compare?
Pros & Cons
Is This the Bike for You?
Pinkbike's Take


27.07.18. Orange Stage 6 Test Pinkbike Rider Alex Evans PIC Andy Lloyd www.andylloyd.photography





In blue the bike is a looker.


Construction and Features

The Stage 6 is Orange's top-of-the-line, enduro-winning, trail munching weapon of destruction. Orange claims that it's optimized for racing and flat out riding on any terrain across the globe. After a quick glance over the spec sheets and geometry charts, it's easy to understand why they're making such bold claims. The simple-looking but well-designed frame shouts aggressive speed, and from the side the monocoque front triangle that's paired with a twin-tubed swing arm has a utilitarian presence. The main pivot's bearings are protected by a dust cap that's incorporated with the main pivot's securing bolt.

The rear axle uses 12 x 148mm Boost spacing, but the Maxle system means you can remove the rear wheel without the need for tools. Up front, Fox's Float Factory 36 deploys the standard Boost 15 x 110mm QR and wheel removal is also tool-less. With progressive but not extreme geometry that's slack enough and long enough in most of the right places, Orange's large size was spot on for my 5-foot 11-inch frame. Orange has used a 73mm threaded BB and has also specced ISCG-05 chain guide mounts, so no complaints about press-fit bottom brackets here. The rear brake is attached using standard IS mounts.

The bike's gear, brake and dropper cables are routed internally through the frame, but there are no external mounts or bosses should you wish to run them externally. One big bone of contention with all of Orange's current full suspension monocoque bikes is the distinct lack of water bottle cage mounting bosses - those of you who think this feature should be standard on all bikes will be sadly disappointed. On the flip side, Orange offers a 5-year warranty with the bike and it's designed and built in the UK rather than somewhere away from the company's country of origin.


The tire clearance on Orange's Stage 6 is ample for any big-treaded rubber.
The tire clearance on Orange's Stage 6 is ample for any big-treaded rubber.
Fox s Float X2 has a great range of useable adjustment.
Alas, there is no space for a bottle on this bike.


The Cane Creek headset did start to make some creaking noises after a few rides - a problem we ve experienced with this headset before.
Orange uses a 1.5-inch headstock on the Stage 6.
The internal cable routing makes the cables bulge outwards from their exit point to the bars more than I would have liked.
The internal cable routing makes the cables bulge outwards from their exit point to the bars more than I would have liked.


Geometry & Sizing


On paper, the Stage's geometry meets most of the figures people are looking for in a fairly modern, but by no means extreme bike. The large size bike we've had on test has a relatively normal reach number at 462mm. The medium bike runs a 444mm reach, while the extra large extends to 479mm. The chainstay length remains the same 450mm across all sizes and is paired to a 795mm front center for the large, creating a total wheelbase figure of 1245mm, 1223mm for the small and 1266mm for the XL.

Other notable figures include a now-normalised 65.5-degree head angle, a moderate 74.5-degree seat tube angle, and a corner railing -35mm BB drop.


Orange Stage 6 RS Suspension Movement

by alexcgevans
Views: 255    Faves: 1    Comments: 0


Suspension Design

Orange use a single pivot design across their entire range of full suspension bikes, tuning the bike's kinematics with subtle alterations in pivot location and shock angle. The Stage's anti-squat figure uncompressed is around 138% while the bike is in its easiest gear. The anti-squat rate doesn't drop off dramatically through the bike's travel and finishes up at 121% at bottom out, once again in the bike's easiest gear. This means that the bike should resist pedalling forces throughout its travel but also means, in theory at least, that the suspension isn't as supple as another bike with a lower anti-squat number. At 30% sag (approximately 45mm of travel), the bike's anti-squat is 133%.

The bike's pivot placement is relatively high in relation to the chainring which means that suspension and pedalling forces are less isolated from interference with each other compared to a bike where the main pivot is directly in line with the top of the chainring. This does also mean the Orange has an ever-so-slightly rearward axle path for the first 60mm of its travel.

The simple single pivot should help to keep maintenance costs down.
The simple single pivot should help keep maintenance costs down.

The bike's leverage ratio is virtually flat (linear) throughout its travel, which means an air shock with volume spacers should suit the bike's suspension best. The rear suspension on our test model is competently handled by Fox's fantastic Factory Float X2 rear shock that has impressive levels of adjustability which equate to real-life, tangible changes in performance. This frame and shock setup combined left me with no complaints about how the suspension performed.

2018 Orange Stage 6 Leverage Ratio. Credit Orange Bikes.
2018 Orange Stage 6 Anit-Squat. Credit Orange Bikes.



Specifications

Specifications
Price $6850
Travel 150mm
Rear Shock Fox Float X2
Fork Fox Factory 36 GRIP2 160mm
Headset Cane Creek 49
Cassette SRAM XG-1275 10-50T
Crankarms SRAM Descendant Carbon Eagle 32t
Bottom Bracket SRAM GXP
Rear Derailleur SRAM X01 Eagle 12 speed
Chain SRAM GX Eagle
Shifter Pods SRAM GX Eagle
Handlebar Renthal Fatbar M35
Brakes SRAM Guide RE
Hubs Hope Pro 4
Rim Stans Flow MK3
Tires Maxxis Minion DHF 2.5 / DHRII 2.4
Seat SDG Radar
Seatpost Fox Factory Transfer, 150mm
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC












27.07.18. Orange Stage 6 Test Pinkbike Rider Alex Evans PIC Andy Lloyd www.andylloyd.photography
RIDING THE
ORANGE STAGE 6 RS



Test Bike Setup

After spending some solid time riding the bike on varied terrain and experimenting with a few different suspension setups, I ended up with the Fox 36 Float Factory FIT GRIP2 fork inflated to 97psi, a full 16 psi higher than Fox's recommended settings. I found that Fox's recommended settings were way too soft for my personal taste and made the fork sit far too deep into their travel at sag.

The fork was supplied with one 10cc orange volume reducer spacer and, from fully open, I added 8 clicks of high-speed compression and 13 clicks of low-speed compression. I also tuned in 9 clicks of rebound from fully open. The forks are now sitting at 30mm of sag which equates to 18% of their travel.[Note: Alex's preferred fork settings tend to be much firmer than what's typical, likely due to his very hard charging riding style. -- Ed.]

I settled on running 170 psi in the Float X2, with the high-speed compression damping set 9 clicks on from fully open, low-speed compression damping
GT Fury 2019
Alex Evans
Location: Bath, United Kingdom
Age: 31
Height: 178 cm
Inseam: 82 cm
Weight: 77 kg
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
7 clicks on from fully open, and the rebound at 11 and 10 clicks on from fully open for the high- and low-speed settings respectively. These settings put the bike's sag at 15mm of shaft stroke, or 26% of the bike's travel.

I found the fork and shock both incredibly easy to set up, and had better luck achieving the exact feel I was looking for compared to Fox's lower end DPX2 and FIT4 models, thanks to the increased amounts of user adjustability. Although some may argue that if there's more to adjust, it's easier to get it wrong, you can feel the incremental adjustment changes enough to understand how your adjustments are affecting the bike's handling.

I've been riding this bike on a mix of trails across the south west of the UK and South Wales. Conditions have spanned from bone dry dust to dirty slop, mega-steep loam and big jumpy motorways to hero dirt and waymarked trail center loops.



27.07.18. Orange Stage 6 Test Pinkbike Rider Alex Evans PIC Andy Lloyd www.andylloyd.photography
On climbs, the Stage's suspension doesn't bob too much if you're pedalling smoothly. Hack along a tarmac road, however, and you'll get unwanted suspension movement.


Climbing

Let's face it, you're not going to be winning any XC-biased events with this bike. And that's not a bad thing. The geometry is DH-focussed, and why shouldn't it be? This is a bike that's designed to go downhill, and do it quickly, with the advantage of being light enough and comfy enough to pedal back to the trailhead for another run of the good stuff. The 29-inch wheels are as much as an advantage going uphill as they are on the downs, and the age-old clichés of '29-inch wheels make trails smoother' still stands true (at least for the most part).

The big wheels aren't the only element of the bike that makes it easier to propel against gravity - SRAM's 50-tooth Eagle cassette that's mated to the 32-tooth chainring helps this bike climb for as long as your body permits, and I'm yet to find an ascent where I wish I had more gears. Even the lower-end NX-equipped model still has Eagle gearing which is a real win. The long 450mm chainstays help to centralize your weight, which has a noticeable effect on combatting front wheel lift when climbs get very steep. I do think the seat angle could be steeper, though, and I ended up adjusting my seat angle to nose down and as forward as possible on the rails. After that, the seat angle didn't hinder the bike on the climbs, and I found ascending to be a real non-event; probably one of the highest levels of praise you could give to a bike designed to go down.

The X2 shock's climb lever works efficiently and does a good job of virtually eliminating all pedal bob. The lever's efficiency is most noticeable when your legs are spinning away on flatter, higher cadence climbs - with the lever set to the open position, the rear shock did bob into and out of its sag point, but flick the lever to closed and the bike becomes suitably firm to make good progress. On more technical or rougher climbs, I tended to leave the climb lever in the open position so that the suspension could absorb the bumps and give me more traction. In these scenarios, I found the climb function to hinder progress rather than improve the ride.

A common complaint about Orange's suspension design is that it suffers from pedal kickback under suspension compression. To be perfectly honest, I didn't notice this enough to make it a deal-breaking issue. Sure, if you're in first gear and are pedalling hard, the suspension's compliance is reduced, but not in a such a perceptively encumbering way that the bike climbs slower than a Horst link design or VPP-style bike.



27.07.18. Orange Stage 6 Test Pinkbike Rider Alex Evans PIC Andy Lloyd www.andylloyd.photography
The Orange loves to party.


Descending

This bike is one fun loving animal. It accelerates like a bat out hell, holds lines straight, even through disgusting choppy ground, and has enough mid-stroke and bottom out resistance to provide an excellently precise and speedy cornering experience without reaching the end of its travel too hastily on big, harsh hits. The suspension is composed and supple enough to absorb bumps you weren't necessarily planning on hitting, and the geometry helps make the bike rewarding to ride at speed while retaining plenty of pop and fizz when the trail slows down and tightens up.

Thanks to the relatively high single pivot, the Orange loves to be pumped and worked hard. Ridden like this, you'll get the most from the bike and I was surprised at the amount of speed you can generate on flatter sections of trail. The accelerating forces you can make from the bike and terrain could be in part created by the bike's small amount of chain growth as it compresses through its travel and in part thanks to its supportive suspension. It's much easier to generate speed on a bike that isn't wallowing around and absorbing all of your effort.

I've heard people talking about other Orange bikes with kickback that's pronounced enough to be felt through the pedals, blowing feet off and interrupting the suspension's movement, but in my experience, the Orange doesn't suffer from ride-ruining kickback, and the small amount that is there can only really be felt if you're riding unsympathetically. For example, if you hit a compression that has additional bumps the bike needs to absorb, it can feel reluctant to smooth them out. This normally results in the wheels making a dull thudding sound as they comply with the ground's form, but there are no dramatic foot-flying-off-pedals or kickback-induced moments.

27.07.18. Orange Stage 6 Test Pinkbike Rider Alex Evans PIC Andy Lloyd www.andylloyd.photography
The bike is really confident in the air and took off with simple predictability time after time.

On tight, technical sections the bike's shock and fork helps it stay higher in its travel compared to inherently less supportive competitors. This makes it much easier to turn quickly and maneuver where you want it to go - less of your energy is sapped up by compressing into its travel. The lengthy chainstays don't seem to affect the bike's impressive agility, either. The centering effect of the longer rear end means you don't need to pitch your body fore and aft as much to get the bike to move where you want it.

When hitting higher speeds I felt like the bike was stable and managed to absorb holes and compressions in its path no matter how aggressively they were taken. Once again, the fork and shock's fantastic damping coupled with the bikes inherent predictability kept position-correcting and energy-sapping body movements to an absolute minimum. Okay, so I'll admit this isn't the smoothest riding bike out there and trail chatter isn't ironed out totally, but that feedback is a welcome reminder that you're riding your bike on awesome trails rather than hooning it down a tarmac road. I wasn't left yearning for more suppleness or better suspension, and the bike performed precisely as you'd expect it should.

Under braking through rough or steep sections, the suspension wasn't as compliant, but this didn't result in the bike becoming unwieldy. It was perfectly manageable with technique - drop your heels, look where you want to go and get on with it. Admittedly, this is an inherent problem with the single pivot design, but the Stage's brake jack isn't bad enough to leave me thinking the bike should have a floating brake arm (remember these?) or make me want to stop riding.

This is one fantastic bike to ride no matter where you're going or how hard you're riding. It's just as comfortable cruising as it is hammering down the trail pushing your limits. The predictability of how the bike is going to react means that you can get away with being a bit wild or careless with your line choices without being punished or losing too much speed. The bike loves to accelerate and rewards involved and active riders with brisk increases of pace that are easy to manage and enjoy. You don't need to be in with a chance of getting on the EWS podium to have fun, and riders of all abilities will be able to get a buzz with the Stage between their legs.




A British bike in a British setting.
Orange Stage 6 RS
Scott Ransom 900 Tuned

How does it compare?

With even more long travel 29ers becoming available, you're now spoiled for choice by some fantastically performing, race-winning bikes. Compare the Stage 6 to Scott's 29er flagship enduro racer and you'll notice some differences. The Scott uses a Horst Link suspension system that's bolted to a proprietary shock and fork, it has 20mm of extra rear-wheel travel and is considerably more expensive. Geometry-wise, the Ransom (in the low setting) runs a slacker 64.5-degree head angle, steeper 75-degree seat angle, longer wheelbase (by 4mm), shorter chainstays (438mm) and a slightly longer 466mm reach. So, while the size-for-size top trumps comparison favors the Ransom's more extreme geometry, the Orange doesn't suffer on the trail from its more conservative figures.

Plow through rough terrain with conviction and speed and you'll notice the Ransom's suspension is more supple and keener to absorb bumps compared to Orange's single pivot design. On the larger compressions, bottom outs or turns the bikes are evenly matched when it comes to the amount of support they offer, almost certainly thanks to Orange's Float X2 shock and Factory 36 fork and Scott's own inbuilt volume adjuster and damping tune on their Nude TR EVOL unit.

Although when you really start to haul, Scott's marginally bigger bike is more stable, but the chassis is let down by their proprietary fork. Orange's Fox Factory suspension is noticeably better in pretty much all riding scenarios bar climbing, where Scott's TwinLoc system has a clear upper hand.

Both bikes excel with a slightly different style of riding - the Orange worked best when I was actively engaged with the terrain, finding bumps to pump, holes to jump and turns to push around. The Ransom, however, performed best when I went with the plow approach to riding. Letting the bike do the work beneath you didn't result in a loss of speed or control and its ability to munch bumps without breaking a sweat was impressive.

With that in mind, the Orange certainly feels more highly strung compared to the Ransom's bump neutralizing suspension. They're on a par with each other for how fast you can ride and how much fun you can have, but certainly not with how much they cost.


The Descendant carbon cranks performed well.
The Descendant carbon cranks performed well.
Fox s Transfer dropper post performed faultlessly.
Fox's Transfer dropper post proved to be very reliable.


Technical Report

Maxxis Minion DHF 2.5 WT(F) & DHR II 2.4 WT (R) tyres: With a widely-loved tread pattern, the DHF & DHR combo is one of the perfect go-to partnerships of rubber for budding racers and weekend warriors alike. The front tire's knobs do a fantastic job of providing excellent cornering control and have a predictable breakaway point. The rear DHR has beefed up lateral knobs that aid with braking performance while still having shoulder knobs that are good for cornering. These tires work well in a host of conditions but reach their limits when the ground is exceptionally gloopy or muddy. The tire's carcasses are lightweight, which you'll praise on the climbs and does help to keep the headline weight figure of the bike down, but you're more susceptible to punctures and rips. Plus, the tire isn't as solid, and there's much less to push against when you're riding flat out. If you're a hardcore rider looking for more support and protection, you'll probably want to upgrade the tires to the DoubleDown or DH models.

SRAM Guide RE Brakes: Unlike the Guide R brakes specced on quite a few hardcore trail and enduro bikes, the Guide RE takes the caliper from the DH-orientated Code and mates it to a Guide lever. This means there's loads more power on tap compared to a standard Guide setup and I was grateful Orange have chosen to spec the slightly heavier brake to not compromise performance. Although there's only lever reach adjustment, I was never left wishing I had more stopping power or more adjustment.

Burgtec Stem, Renthal Bars & Orange Strange Saddle: It's great to see branded parts specced on a bike and the performance of Renthal's bars or Burgtec's stem aren't ever in question. The Strange saddle that's made by SDG is comfy enough but would probably be on my personal list of immediate upgrades - although it might work for some peoples' asses perfectly well. The inclusion of these parts do come at a price, however, and it would be interesting to see if Orange could or would reduce the price of their bikes if they got into the aftermarket component business.

The Guide RE brakes use Code calipers matched to Guide levers - a combination the offers plenty of stopping power.
The Guide RE brakes use Code calipers matched to Guide levers - a combination the offers plenty of stopping power.
It s hard to fault SRAM s Eagle drive train when it s set up well.
It's hard to fault SRAM's Eagle drive train when it's set up well.

Stan's Flow Mk3 wheels & Hope Pro 4 Hubs: These are an upgraded item from the stock Stage 6 RS and cost an additional £150 over the Race Face ARC 30. The internal 29mm rim width works well with the 2.5 and 2.4-inch WT Maxxis tyres and I had to push hard in the turns to get the tires to feel like they were beginning to pop off the rims. I still didn't feel confident enough in the setup to reduce my tire pressures lower than I normally run, but the additional support the wider rim gave was welcome. Despite this, I have managed to ding both the front and rear rims - an irregular occurrence these days. The dings could hint at softer than average rim construction, but the wheels have stayed true and have been maintenance free. The Hope Pro 4 hubs have worked without complaint. I am still unsure whether this is a worthwhile £150 upgrade, but the renowned quality of the Hope hubs alone could sway me to think it is.

Fox Factory Transfer 150mm Kashima Dropper Post: I find the less you've got to say about this type of component the better. The post has performed faultlessly and isn't showing signs of faltering any time soon. One thing I will say about the post is that it has quite a high fully compressed stack height - the stanchion doesn't compress fully into the post's body. This could be an issue for riders with shorter legs or those who need the height on the climbs but want the post to be slammed while descending.

SRAM's Eagle drivetrain: Although the groupset is a hotch-potch of SRAM parts, I've only got praise for how well it has performed. Eagle can be difficult to set up (the sweet spot of shifting performance is very narrow, especially the B-tension screw), but these issues are outweighed by access to the additional gears that make climbing a much more bearable experience.


The Fox Factory 36 fork are nothing short of fantastic.
The Fox Factory 36 fork is nothing short of fantastic.
The Minion DHF front tyre provides excellent grip but the thin carcass is a bit of a let down when you really start motoring.
The Minion DHF front tyre (pictured) and DHR II provided excellent grip, but their thin carcasses were a bit of a let-down when you really started motoring.


27.07.18. Orange Stage 6 Test Pinkbike Rider Alex Evans PIC Andy Lloyd www.andylloyd.photography


Pros

+ Loves to be ridden hard and fast.
+ The bike is consistently predictable no matter how wild you get.
+ A great range of top-tier components really help the bike shine.
+ Designed and manufactured in the UK.
Cons

- It is quite expensive.
- Some of the available upgrades probably aren't worth the cash, so choose wisely.
- The distinctive 'Orange' look can divide opinion.


Is this the bike for you?

Whether you're a weekend warrior, budding racer or total pinner, the Stage 6 is going to make you smile out on the trail. The fantastic Fox dampers really help make this bike feel predictable, balanced and easy to set up. If you've got a decent wedge of cash to spend, the Orange should be on your short list.





Pinkbike's Take
bigquotesI felt at home right away on the Stage 6. The bike's inherently stable characteristics meant that I could ride quickly from the get-go. Once I'd made a bond with the bike and honed my setup it really felt like it was possible to have fun, ride fast and get wild without being punished or surprised. The Stage's eagerness to accelerate and thrive off rider input means the bike can flip between just cruising to warp speed in the blink of an eye. It would be great if Orange gave consumers the option to spec heavier weight tires on the bike considering they already offer deep customization, because the rest of the bike and its geometry is absolutely dialled.Alex Evans






