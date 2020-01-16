Review: Orbea Oiz TR - The XC Racer's Trail Bike

Construction and Features
The bike gets a PF92 bottom bracket and internal cable routing throughout. All models use Orbea's "Inside Line" internal cable routing, which provides a clean run from the handlebars to all of the things that need actuating. The 2020 edition of the Oiz comes with Orbea's 'Squidlock' 3-position lockout lever that integrates the lockout with the dropper post lever via one clamp to further clean up the cockpit.
The shock is driven by a lightweight carbon link, and the frame also has a small integrated chain guide. More water is more better on a bike like the Oiz that's meant to cover a lot of ground, so Orbea made sure that two bottles can be squeezed inside the bike's front triangle on every size bar the small. Short riders get a single bottle mount due to space constraints.
Orbea's bikes can be customized using their 'MyO' program that lets customers choose from countless paint combinations and a handful of different components, which is exactly what I did with my Oiz test bike. I think it turned out pretty damn well, and I'm happy to help other riders pick their colors for a nominal consultation fee. It's a neat program, especially if you're ordering a high-end bike and want something that you won't likely see anyone else riding.
Riders can also choose their choice of travel (100mm or 120mm TR) during the MyO process, including bumping up to Fox's 34 Float Factory 120mm fork for the TR build. More cush or not, some riders may want to add a dropper post and change certain components in order to maximize their fun.
The Oiz shapeshifts with a small change of spec, changing the geometry and giving the bike more aptitude for technical terrain.
68, not 78.
