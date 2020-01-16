Review: Orbea Oiz TR - The XC Racer's Trail Bike

Suspension Design

The suspension can be locked out, but the cable routing for the lockout adds to a cluster of chaos on the handlebars.

Specifications Release Date 2019 Price $8299 Travel 120mm Rear Shock Fox i-line DPS Factory Fork Fox 34 Float SC Factory 120mm Headset Acros Alloy Integrated Cassette SRAM XX1 Eagle Crankarms SRAM XX1 Chainguide Orbea Bottom Bracket SRAM Dub Pedals N/A Rear Derailleur SRAM XX1 Eagle Chain SRAM XX1 Eagle Front Derailleur N/A Shifter Pods SRAM XX1 Eagle Handlebar FSA K-Force Flat 760mm Stem FSA K-Force Grips Orbea Brakes SRAM Level Ultimate Wheelset Mavic Crossmax Pro Carbon TL Hubs Mavic Spokes Mavic Rim Mavic Tires Maxxis Ardent Race 2.2" EXO / Maxxis Forekaster 2.25" EXO Seat Selle Italia Kit Carbonio Superflow S Seatpost Race Face Affect Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC







The suspension kinematics features a low-sag design that has more anti-squat and a much more progressive shock tune than the previous Oiz. Orbea claims they found that some customers were putting too much pressure in the suspension in order to have better efficiency to the detriment of the suspension's performance - something we've seen in a number of higher pressure shock situations.The higher leverage of the new suspension overcomes friction easier and is much more progressive, especially at the end of the shock stroke. Orbea claims, and I can validate, that a harsh bottom-out on the bike is difficult to achieve. The anti-squat of the bike has increased quite a bit from before. It was at 102%, and it's now 114% with a 34-tooth chainring.Between the 100mm and 120mm suspension set-ups, there are some key differences in the shock to achieve the 20mm difference. The 120mm version uses a different piston, has a longer stroke via a spacer being removed, and is more linear than the 100mm shock - traits that are ideal for a longer travel application.