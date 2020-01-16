Review: Orbea Oiz TR - The XC Racer's Trail Bike

Derek Diluzio Photo
Orbea Oiz TR

Orbea bill the Oiz as a versatile XC bike, and they use the same frame for both the 100mm XC "Oiz" and 120mm-travel "Oiz TR" version reviewed here. This is done by using an internal volume spacer in the shock, a different piston and tuning, and then, of course, swapping forks. As a 100mm bike, the geometry and spec of the Oiz are aimed at the lycra crowd who'll be doing some work between the tape, but the 120mm TR bike branches out a bit while still retaining its speedy roots.

Not surprisingly, all sizes of the Oiz come on 29" wheels, but Orbea gives you shorties the option of choosing either 27.5" or 29" on the size-small bike.

Orbea Oiz Details
• Intended use: XC race/marathon
• Wheel size: 29" (Small also offered in 27.5")
• Travel: 100mm, 120mm (tested)
• 12x148 hub spacing
• 1x specific
• Two water bottle mounts (sizes M-XL)
• Weight: 22.7 lbs / 10.3 kg
• Price: $2,599 - $8,299 USD + options ($8,587 M-LTD model, as tested)
The Oiz is available in five different build kit options, starting with an aluminum version that sells for $2,599 USD. Carbon models begin at $4,999 USD for the M10 kit, with a mix of SRAM GX and X01 Eagle for the drivetrain, Shimano XT brakes, and Mavic Crossmax Elite TL wheels.

The top of the line M-LTD TR build that's tested here features a SRAM XX1 Eagle drivetrain, Level Ultimate brakes, Mavic Crossmax Pro Carbon TL wheels, and a Race Face Affect dropper post. All bikes have a Fox Float Factory fork, a Fox DPS Factory EVOL shock (custom-tuned for the Oiz), and an FSA stem/handlebar combination. The TR edition with a longer travel Fox 34 120mm fork plus the different rear shock adds $159 to the build, and then a dropper post option adds $129. (Note: For 2020, the top of the line M-LTD TR build sells for the same $8,587 but comes with SRAM's AXS drivetrain)

bigquotesThe Oiz is a versatile XC/trail bike, but it is deeply rooted in the former. It's unfair to compare it to some of the more modern and more progressive 120mm trail bikes out there because the intentions aren't really the same. But for riders looking for comfort and efficiency, or a bike for classic and technical XC racing, the Oiz can meet that need.Daniel Sapp

The Oiz can be had with either 100mm or 120mm of travel, with the former being a pure race rocket and the longer travel version TR better suited to big days in the saddle and more demanding terrain.


Construction and Features

The bike gets a PF92 bottom bracket and internal cable routing throughout. All models use Orbea's "Inside Line" internal cable routing, which provides a clean run from the handlebars to all of the things that need actuating. The 2020 edition of the Oiz comes with Orbea's 'Squidlock' 3-position lockout lever that integrates the lockout with the dropper post lever via one clamp to further clean up the cockpit.

The shock is driven by a lightweight carbon link, and the frame also has a small integrated chain guide. More water is more better on a bike like the Oiz that's meant to cover a lot of ground, so Orbea made sure that two bottles can be squeezed inside the bike's front triangle on every size bar the small. Short riders get a single bottle mount due to space constraints.

A small integrated chain guide is effective in preventing dropped chains.
A carbon link drives the shock on the Oiz.

Cables are all internally routed.
Small set screws keep cables in place and from rattling, making for a quiet bike.

Orbea's bikes can be customized using their 'MyO' program that lets customers choose from countless paint combinations and a handful of different components, which is exactly what I did with my Oiz test bike. I think it turned out pretty damn well, and I'm happy to help other riders pick their colors for a nominal consultation fee. It's a neat program, especially if you're ordering a high-end bike and want something that you won't likely see anyone else riding.

Riders can also choose their choice of travel (100mm or 120mm TR) during the MyO process, including bumping up to Fox's 34 Float Factory 120mm fork for the TR build. More cush or not, some riders may want to add a dropper post and change certain components in order to maximize their fun.


The current 120mm Oiz TR.


The Oiz shapeshifts with a small change of spec, changing the geometry and giving the bike more aptitude for technical terrain.

Geometry & Sizing


Orbea moved the Oiz to more modern geometry with their updates. On the 120mm TR version tested, the head tube angle is 78-degrees, and the seat tube angle is 74-degrees. Reach, on the size medium, is 425mm and chainstays sit at 435mm.

Riders opting for the racier 100mm Oiz will steepen angles on the seat tube and head tube by one degree and lengthen the reach by 10mm.

These numbers don't scream overly progressive compared to any modern trail or enduro bike but, for a bike with World Cup XC pedigree, they're very much in line.


Orbea Oiz

Suspension Design

The suspension kinematics features a low-sag design that has more anti-squat and a much more progressive shock tune than the previous Oiz. Orbea claims they found that some customers were putting too much pressure in the suspension in order to have better efficiency to the detriment of the suspension's performance - something we've seen in a number of higher pressure shock situations.

The higher leverage of the new suspension overcomes friction easier and is much more progressive, especially at the end of the shock stroke. Orbea claims, and I can validate, that a harsh bottom-out on the bike is difficult to achieve. The anti-squat of the bike has increased quite a bit from before. It was at 102%, and it's now 114% with a 34-tooth chainring.

Between the 100mm and 120mm suspension set-ups, there are some key differences in the shock to achieve the 20mm difference. The 120mm version uses a different piston, has a longer stroke via a spacer being removed, and is more linear than the 100mm shock - traits that are ideal for a longer travel application.


The suspension can be locked out, but the cable routing for the lockout adds to a cluster of chaos on the handlebars.


Specifications
Release Date 2019
Price $8299
Travel 120mm
Rear Shock Fox i-line DPS Factory
Fork Fox 34 Float SC Factory 120mm
Headset Acros Alloy Integrated
Cassette SRAM XX1 Eagle
Crankarms SRAM XX1
Chainguide Orbea
Bottom Bracket SRAM Dub
Pedals N/A
Rear Derailleur SRAM XX1 Eagle
Chain SRAM XX1 Eagle
Front Derailleur N/A
Shifter Pods SRAM XX1 Eagle
Handlebar FSA K-Force Flat 760mm
Stem FSA K-Force
Grips Orbea
Brakes SRAM Level Ultimate
Wheelset Mavic Crossmax Pro Carbon TL
Hubs Mavic
Spokes Mavic
Rim Mavic
Tires Maxxis Ardent Race 2.2" EXO / Maxxis Forekaster 2.25" EXO
Seat Selle Italia Kit Carbonio Superflow S
Seatpost Race Face Affect
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC



Test Bike Setup

I spent some time on both versions of the Oiz while in Spain earlier this year, so I already had a good idea of what the setup would be for my 120mm test bike. Rear suspension saw between 25 and 30-percent sag, with the former being my preference due to there being more support. I also changed a few components, including the 131mm wide Selle Italia SLR saddle that's likely too skinny for the majority of riders out there. I get it, some markets like the narrow, racy seats, but I'm not in the market to be destroying my undercarriage. The squared foam grips are light as hell, sure, but they're uncomfortable and also had to go.

All of the testing took place in Western North Carolina on rolling and mountainous XC trails that offer plenty of technical challenges. In other words, probably the ideal location for the 120mm-travel Oiz.


Daniel Sapp
Location: Brevard, NC, USA
Age: 32
Height: 5'10"
Weight: 150 lbs
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @d_sapp1


Climbing

A bike like the Oiz has to climb well, and it does an excellent job of exactly that while also maintaining traction in various situations. Two of the bike's six cables actuate the remote lockout for the suspension. While it should pedal well regardless of if it's locked out or not, that efficiency is paramount on a sporty bike like the Oiz, hence the extra lever. A lot of XC racers want a bike to be completely locked-out on certain climbs and be open on rough terrain, and the only way that can be achieved with complete accuracy is through the use of a pedaling platform.

The lockout on the Oiz is centered around a "push-to-unlock" system. This means that you push the long-throw lever to unlock the suspension, and you can just tap the short-throw lever to lock it again. This works well in a lot of situations, especially when you need to quickly firm things up as you roll into a climb during a race.

With the suspension open, the bike does feel as if it has a lot of anti-squat - an appropriate amount - and it sits up in its travel as you turn over the pedals. The pedaling position is comfortable, and with 120mm of travel and its low weight, the bike is easy to maneuver through tricky sections of trail.


Photo Jeremie Reuiller


Descending

The 120mm-travel Oiz TR is a competent descender, but make no mistake: It's just a semi-beefed up XC rig, not a bike that would fall into the "trail" category as a bike with 'TR' would lead one to believe. While it feels as if it is ready to handle most terrain, the spec seems to hold it back a little on the more technical trail sections to where it's not all that much better at 120mm than it is at 100mm. It's comfortable, sure, but it doesn't inspire riders to let 'er rip the way one may expect it to with the changes to travel and spec.

The suspension is active and supple, and there's always plenty of traction. Even on larger hits, I found the bike was difficult to bottom out, and the ramp-up of the suspension felt smooth and proper. It was fully capable of handling larger-than-average XC hits. It just doesn't possess an increase in confidence-inspiring handling traits I was hoping for compared to the 100mm Oiz XC or other bikes in the 120mm XC category. Additionally, the push-to-lock lever for the suspension can easily inadvertently be actuated, locking out the suspension - typically when descending. It's just not ideal.

Day-long rides in less demanding conditions are comfortable and smooth with 120mm of travel and riders looking for a more marathon-style XC bike that will take the edge off of rough, but not overly technical sections of trail will find the Oiz excels in those situations. Riders used to a classic top-level XC bike but who also want a little more travel will find the Oiz TR to be a good match.


Derek Diluzio Photo
Orbea Oiz 120mm

Specialized Epic Evo

How does it compare?

Two shapeshifting XC bikes currently available are the Orbea Oiz and the Specialized Epic EVO. Both are built on a 100mm pedigree World Cup XC race platforms but feature a longer-travel, 120mm set-up. Price-wise, the Oiz takes the win, with the top-of-the-line, $8,299 build coming in significantly less than the closely comparable $9,920 S-Works Epic Evo. There are also more build and customization options with the Oiz, from parts spec to color, that riders have to choose from. Specialized only has the top tier S-Works bike and then the Expert level bike, which sells for $5,850 in the EVO version. There are a number of other options in the standard 100mm front travel version. The Epic also features only a 100mm option for rear travel. The Oiz has that and 120mm, so, another point for versatility.

When you get both bikes on the trail, the bikes are similar in weight and some spec, depending on whether you've set the bike up in World Cup race mode or trail mode. Even with similar geometry, the wider handlebars and better dropper post on the S-Works Epic EVO convert it into a bike that's far more confidence-inspiring to ride on rough terrain. The Epic doesn't have as much rear travel, but it also doesn't have the rat's nest of cables that the Oiz does. Then again, it trades that for a proprietary suspension platform, which a lot of riders will see as a problem changer, not a problem solver.



Derek Diluzio Photo
SRAM Level Ultimate brakes and XX1 Eagle drivetrain.
Derek Diluzio Photo
FSA's K-Force 760mm handlebar and stem.


Technical Report


Tires: Maxxis tires are spec'd and can be chosen, to an extent, while building the Oiz. It would be good to see more aggressive offerings, but the available combinations of Ikon, Forekaster, and Ardent's will suit the majority of riders looking for a bike in this category.

Fox Suspension: The Fox Factory suspension worked flawlessly and is simple to set-up and tune. I had a lot of gripes with the lock-out, but that isn't reflective of the quality of the suspension overall and it's not a fault of the Fox suspension, it's the placement and clutter on the bars. Orbea recently introduced their “Squidlock” system which positions the suspension switch for a cleaner more user-friendly setup with no lever interference which should help alleviate some of this.

SRAM Eagle Drivetrain: The Eagle XX1 drivetrain is reliable, lightweight, and performs well. It's durable, tried and true, and the range of gearing, paired with the 34-tooth front chainring is appropriate for an XC race bike.

Pros

+ Lightweight, pedals well
+ Spec can be customized

Cons

- Remote lockout doesn't pair well with dropper lever
- The TR version still feels like an XC race bike




Pinkbike's Take

The Orbea Oiz is phenomenal as a 100mm XC race bike, no doubt on par with the best out there. However, the TR designation is a little misleading. What should be a very capable 120mm trail bike offers a minimal increase in capability and minimal changes in parts spec over the 100mm version; I would consider it more of a marathon than trail bike.

For more pure XC riders and racers, the Oiz can do double duty as a race bike and an all-day trail machine, but riders will probably think twice before taking it out for a day of downcountrying.
