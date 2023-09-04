Review: 2023 Orbea Oiz M-Pro - Don't Call it Downcountry

Sep 4, 2023
by Mike Kazimer  

REVIEW
Orbea Oiz M-Pro


Orbea's marketing materials for the Oiz make it clear that it wasn't designed to be a downcountry bike or a trail bike. It's a purebred, modern XC machine, where outright speed is the overarching goal. Fast is fun and all that, but thankfully Orbea's designers didn't overlook the fact that modern World Cup XC race tracks are getting increasingly technical – there's now 120mm of travel front and rear, and the head angle sits at a moderate 67-degrees, two-degrees slacker than the previous version. The overall weight is still quite low, with a size medium frame and shock claimed to check in at 1740 grams.

There are 8 different complete carbon-framed models, with prices ranging from $4,399 USD for the M30, all the way up to $10,899 USD for the SRAM Transmission equipped M LTD XX.

Oiz M-Pro Details

• Wheel size: 29"
• OMX carbon frame
• Travel: 120mm
• 67º head angle
• 76.5º seat tube angle
• 434mm chainstays (size L)
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• Weight: 24.7 lb / 11.2 kg (size L)
• Price: $6,799 USD
orbea.com

I tested the M-Pro model, which goes for $6,799 USD. Spec highlights include a Factory level Fox 34 Stepcast fork and DPS shock, Shimano XT drivetrain and brakes (with an XTR derailleur), and Maxxis Rekon Race tires mounted to Oquo MP30 Team carbon wheels.



bigquotesThe moderately long reach and slacker head angle (for an XC bike) keeps it from feeling too pointy, and with the seat dropped out of the way it'll hold its own on a wide variety of trails. Mike Kazimer



Frame Details

The Oiz's frame has a similar look to the previous version, other than the switch to through-headset cable routing. There are two different carbon layup options – OMX and OMR. Both frames are claimed to have the same stiffness and strength attributes, but the higher end OMX frames are 200 grams lighter (and more expensive). They also use a flat mount rear brake that limits the maximum rotor size to 160mm, while the OMR frames have a post mount design that can accommodate a 180mm rotor.

For riders who have never missed leg day, the Oiz has clearance for up to a 38-tooth chainring. I was a little surprised to see a 32-tooth ring spec'd instead of a 34 on my test bike, but that's a pretty simple switch. A tiny roller sits above the top of the chainring, where it helps ensure the chain stays securely in place.


The under-bar lockout has a distinct click for each of the three positions.
Fully open is with the lower lever pushed forward. Pushing the smaller lever to the right quickly locks out the fork and shock.

It can be tricky to make a lock-out that's not absolutely hideous, and in this case I'd say Orbea did a decent job with the Squidlok three-position remote. There are two levers under the bar, one to move the shock and fork from locked out to a pedal mode and then fully open, and the other to quickly return it to the fully locked out setting. And it's really locked out in that position - hit a bump hard and you'll know it.

There's room for two water bottles inside the front triangle, although this isn't possible with all bottle / cage combinations – realistically, I'd say there's room for 1.5 bottles, or that second bottle mount can be used to hold a tube or pump. Other details include a threaded bottom bracket, a SRAM UDH derailleur hanger, and a rubber chainstay protector.


Geometry & Sizing

The latest version of the Oiz now has 120mm of travel front and rear, with a 67-degree head angle and a 472mm reach for a size large. The chainstays are a compact 434mm across all four sizes. Those are numbers that used to be found on trail bikes, but are now starting to trickle down into the XC world – 70-degree head angles are fast becoming a thing of the past.

photo



Suspension Design

The Oiz uses a flex-stay suspension layout, with a small carbon link driving the shock. The leverage ratio is slightly regressive, which means it takes more effort to initiate travel early on in the stroke. That trait, combined with relatively high anti-squat levels helps give the Oiz a firmer platform to push against when pedaling, even if the lock-out isn't in use. If this suspension kinematic was applied to a longer travel bike it wouldn't work nearly as well - that leverage ratio curve is best suited to short travel bikes where efficiency takes priority over sensitivity and a bottomless suspension feel.

photo


RIDING THE Oiz
Oiz
Photo: Lorenz Jimenez

Test Bike Setup

I dove into the deep end shortly after receiving the Oiz – I headed to the BC Bike Race for 7 days of XC racing after only a couple shakedown rides on this pastel purple machine. I used that event as a way to try out RockShox's then-unreleased SID fork and SIDLux shock, and to get acquainted with how the bike handled when I was breathing through my eyeballs.

If I was a customer starting from scratch on Orbea's website I would have selected the wider bar / shorter stem option. My test bike showed up with a 70mm, -15mm rise stem and a flat bar, so I needed to make some adjustments in order to feel more comfortable. For some riders, that traditional XC positioning is what they're used to, and it'll work just fine. Personally, I prefer being able to have a little more fun while descending, and the more upright position was also much more comfortable for multiple days of racing in a row.


Photo: Dave Silver

Climbing

The Oiz is a snappy pedaler, with the type of efficiency you'd expect from a race bike, even with the lockout fully open. There's no wasted suspension movement, and even hard sprints don't do much to fluster the back end. The flip side is that outright traction does suffer a little, since the early part of that 120mm of travel is more firm than forgiving. For most XC riders and racers that'll likely be an acceptable tradeoff – the Oiz is still a very competent climber, no matter if it's a tight and technical section of trail or a long uphill gravel sprint.

Even with my not-exactly-XC cockpit setup of a 50mm stem and 760mm bars I didn't have any trouble keeping the front end weighted on steeper climbs. The Oiz strikes a nice balance of quicker handling and stability – the overall wheelbaset is compact enough for easy manueverability at slower speeds without feeling too nervous or twitchy.

I went sans-lockout on the RockShox suspension I used for the BC Bike Race, and I found myself wishing for a lockout a grand total of zero times. After switching back to the Fox 34 fork / DPS shock combo I came to the same conclusion – the lockout simply isn't all that necessary. That's not to say it shouldn't be an option, since there's no denying that it does firm up the bike significantly, which could be helpful for the longer sprints that XC races typically start and finish with. It does take a little getting used to the dropper lever's vertical orientation – I inadvertently locked out the suspension instead of lowering my seat a couple of times as I was getting accustomed to the control configuration.

I'd love it if there was a model Orbea's lineup that came stock without a remote, or even a simple shock-only lockout and a similar cockpit setup to what I was running.

Photo: Dave Silver

Descending

I can see where Orbea are coming from with their “Don't call it downcountry” tagline, since the Oiz wasn't really designed to be pushed to its limits on the descents. It's also not a bike that you'd want to overfork, or put extra meaty tires on – it's a cross-country bike at heart, made for covering lots of miles at a high rate of speed.

All that said, it's no slouch when gravity takes over. The moderately long reach and slacker head angle (for an XC bike) keeps it from feeling too pointy, and with the seat dropped out of the way it'll hold its own on a wide variety of trails. I've ridden it on all manner of descents, from flow trails to more natural, root-filled tracks, and the Oiz took it all in stride. Sure, there are limits – it's still an XC bike, and good line choices are important to keep from getting bounced off line, or flatting – but the Oiz is impressively solid and surefooted on rowdier trails.

Photo: Margus Riga

Just like on the climbs, the overall suspension feel is on the firmer side when descending, especially when it comes to square edges hits – the Oiz isn't overly eager to go into that initial portion of its travel, which means there's more feedback transmitted to the rider on chattery sections of trail. I wouldn't call it harsh, but it's not quite as forgiving as the Scott Spark, for example.

Even with that slightly regressive leverage ratio I didn't have any harsh bottom outs. I definitely used all the travel multiple times (blind racing will do that), but there weren't any unnerving clangs at the end of the stroke.


Orbea Oiz
Scott Spark RC (Contessa version shown)


How does it compare?

The Orbea Oiz and Scott Spark RC were both designed for XC racing at the highest level, and when it comes to key geometry figures they're quite similar. The head angle of both bikes is around 67 degrees, the reach on a size large is 470mm, and the seat tube angles are in the neighborhood of 76.5-degrees. The Spark does have chainstays that measure 5mm longer than the Oiz – 437mm vs. 432.

Despite those similarities, each company has taken a slightly different approach to achieving the same goal. In the full-open suspension setting the Spark isn't nearly as supportive as the Oiz – it's a bike that benefits from having multiple suspension settings, and it's the middle, slightly firmer setting that most riders will likely find the most useful. With the Oiz, the fully open setting feels closer to the Spark's middle setting, and I didn't switch between modes nearly as much as I would have on the Spark.

Both bikes have hassle-inducing thru-headset cable routing, and Scott went and hid the entire shock inside the frame, so neither is really what I'd call mechanic-friendly. The Spark does win when it comes to water bottle carrying capacity, though.


Which Model is the Best Value?

The overall price range of the Oiz carbon lineup goes from $4,399 for the base model M30 all the way up to the $10,499 LTD. It's the $5,999 M10 model that stands out as a good value if you're looking for a higher end option that doesn't need many upgrades. Its spec is nearly identical to the $6,799 M-Pro model I tested, other than a XT derailleur instead of XTR. The price difference comes from the OMR frame, which is approximately 200 grams heavier than the OMX frame found on the higher end models. 200 grams isn't nothing, especially in the XC world, but unless you're convinced those grams are what's standing between you and a podium finish the M10 model is the way to go.

The base model M30 has a solid spec for the price too - $4,399 gets you a Shimano Deore drivetrain and Fox Performance suspension. Don't forget about the aluminum framed options either. Those will be heavier, but the prices are nearly $1,000 less than their similarly equipped carbon counterparts.

Technical Report

Headset cable routing: All the suspension and cockpit switching I've done on the Oiz means that I've done more than my fair share of fussing around with the internal headset routing. And you know what? Even with all that practice it's still just as annoying to deal with. Inevitably, one of the split headset spacers falls to the ground with a metallic 'ting' to rub the point home that I dropped it again, or the housing gets hung up on its way through the rubber grommets, requiring a extra firm tug to get it through. Needless to say, I'm not a fan. The bearings are still spinning smoothly, and they are fairly well protected from the elements with this iteration of the design, but that's not really saying much.

Maxxis Rekon Race tires: The dual-Rekon Race tire combo is fitting given the Oiz's race-focused design, and in the extra-dry summer conditions it's a very fast rolling option. The Dissector / Rekon option that Orbea also offers is one of my summertime favorites, offering more traction and control than the dual Rekon Race setup while also maintaining good rolling speed.


Pros

+ Snappy pedaling performance
+ Modern geometry allows for faster descending
+ Dropper posts are spec'd on all models

Cons

- Thru-headset cable routing
- Suspension design reduces small bump sensitivity


Pinkbike's Take

bigquotes'Serious with a smile' is how I'd catgorize the Oiz – it feels purposeful, a tool for hunting down podiums, but there's also a fun side to it that makes it a very enjoyable (and fast) ride outside of the race tape.  Mike Kazimer





Author Info:
mikekazimer

Member since Feb 1, 2009
