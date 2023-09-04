Review: 2023 Orbea Oiz M-Pro - Don't Call it Downcountry

|Specifications
|Price
|$6799
|Travel
|120mm
|Rear Shock
|Fox i-line DPS Factory
|Fork
|Fox 34 Float SC Factory 120 FIT4 Remote-Adj Push-Unlock
|Cassette
|Shimano CS-M8100 10-51t 12-Speed
|Crankarms
|Shimano XT M8120 32t
|Rear Derailleur
|Shimano XTR
|Chain
|Shimano M8100
|Shifter Pods
|Shimano XT M8100
|Handlebar
|OC MP10 Mountain Performance Carbon, 760mm
|Stem
|OC Mountain Performance MP10 Alu SL, -10
|Brakes
|Shimano XT M8100 Hydraulic Disc
|Wheelset
|OQUO Mountain Performance MP30TEAM Carbon
|Tires
|Maxxis Rekon Race 2.40" WT 120 TPI Exo TLR
|Seat
|Selle Italia SLR Boost Fill Titanium Rail
|Seatpost
|OC Mountain Control MC20, 31.6mm, Dropper
It would be interesting to compare the uphill traction with a more modern suspension design, flex stays go back the 90s. IBIS Exie, Pivot Mach 4, Mondraker podium come to mind.
What is this pastel purple bike are you referring too? Am l color blind? That bike looks black and white.