Review: 2023 Orbea Oiz M-Pro - Don't Call it Downcountry

Climbing

Photo: Dave Silver

The Oiz is a snappy pedaler, with the type of efficiency you'd expect from a race bike, even with the lockout fully open. There's no wasted suspension movement, and even hard sprints don't do much to fluster the back end. The flip side is that outright traction does suffer a little, since the early part of that 120mm of travel is more firm than forgiving. For most XC riders and racers that'll likely be an acceptable tradeoff – the Oiz is still a very competent climber, no matter if it's a tight and technical section of trail or a long uphill gravel sprint.Even with my not-exactly-XC cockpit setup of a 50mm stem and 760mm bars I didn't have any trouble keeping the front end weighted on steeper climbs. The Oiz strikes a nice balance of quicker handling and stability – the overall wheelbaset is compact enough for easy manueverability at slower speeds without feeling too nervous or twitchy.I went sans-lockout on the RockShox suspension I used for the BC Bike Race, and I found myself wishing for a lockout a grand total of zero times. After switching back to the Fox 34 fork / DPS shock combo I came to the same conclusion – the lockout simply isn't all that necessary. That's not to say it shouldn't be an option, since there's no denying that it does firm up the bike significantly, which could be helpful for the longer sprints that XC races typically start and finish with. It does take a little getting used to the dropper lever's vertical orientation – I inadvertently locked out the suspension instead of lowering my seat a couple of times as I was getting accustomed to the control configuration.I'd love it if there was a model Orbea's lineup that came stock without a remote, or even a simple shock-only lockout and a similar cockpit setup to what I was running.