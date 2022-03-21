Review: 2022 Orbea Rallon M-LTD

Frame Details

A tube in a tube in a tube. The cable routing stays quiet inside the frame and can be run moto style.

The coveted downtube storage compartment. More than a handful of manufacturers are finding ways to store essentials on the bike these days.

Three "Lockr" zones highlight the Rallon's resource carrying capacity. A neoprene, zippered bag will be included for customers.

Orbea is no stranger to carbon construction thanks to their long history of building high-end road frames using Orbea Monocoque Race (OMR), a high modulus carbon makeup. The matte clear coat over the raw carbon on our test bike left no room for flaws and the frame is backed by a lifetime warranty.Starting at the head tube, the bearings rest directly on molded, carbon races, which is an area burly enough to handle a 180 mm single crown fork. The neat cable ports allow the rear brake line to be run on either side of the handlebar and are held in the downtube with partially enclosed guides, but spend a fair bit of time outside of the carbon skeleton. This is visible from inside the first of three "Lockr zones" - the downtube storage, accessible by unlocking a lever on the bottle cage hatch. Opening up the door reveals a neoprene bag to hide your snacks or a light jacket, and on the backside of the water bottle door is a small rubber band to hold a tire lever, CO2 cartridge, or any other simlarly shaped item.Packing all of those features inside the front triangle was no easy task. A 650ml water bottle at the lowest possible position rubbed the shock reservoir upon loading and unloading when a pump bracket was installed under the cage. Above the bottle cage lies the 12-millimeter offset shock to give way for an asymmetrical brace between the seat tube and top tube, adding to the rigidity of the frame. Orbea states that this layout retains the best stiffness to weight ratio. On the yoke, you'll find a flip-chip to slacken the angles by half of a degree and shorten the reach by 5 mm. The 27.5" wheel clevis is slightly longer to rotate the seat stay rearwards and nearly retains the geometry of the lowest 29" setting.To offer protection on this sleek finished fiber frame, a rubber molded downtube shroud wraps under the 73 mm threaded BB area, topped off with ISCG 05 tabs. An e*thirteen Micro chain guide covers the top of the ring and is scantily perched on a secondary bracket that reaches out from the ISCG tabs. Plastered along the top and bottom of the chainstay and underside of the seatstay is more rubber, but that stops a little short of the chain and ring engagement.For the powerhouses out there, the rear triangle is bomber enough to carry a 223mm rotor and has clearance for a 34-tooth ring without pushing the 52mm chainline further outboard.Enduro Max Black Oxide bearings are found on all of the pivots and are equipped with extra seals to keep out the worst elements. Two of these pivots on the front triangle are anchored down by pinch bolts to alleviate overloading the preload on the bearings, which would increase the friction and hinder the suspension performance. Inside the forward rocker pivot is the second Lockr stash - a small tool holds a set of common hex keys from 2-5 mm. You'll need pincer-like fingers to disconnect it from the small magnet and rubber seal holding it firmly in place. That's not enough to complete a full tear down or tighten the 10mm main pivot bolt, but it should let you quickly adjust cockpit controls.No stone is left unturned on the Rallon, and thoughtful touches include the respective torques printed on the main pivot bolts. The third Lockr zone is found at the removable rear axle lever, which doubles as a valve core remover.