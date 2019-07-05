Review: Orbea's New Rally On Linkage for the Rallon

With the new linkage installed, the back of the Rallon is certainly a touch more active and forgiving. It's not as drastic as, say, the difference between air-sprung and coil-sprung, but the bike is now as sensitive as I'd expect it to be with Fox's X2 shock doing the work. Now it feels coil-sprung, whereas I wasn't getting that kind of action from it previously. And, just as importantly, the bike still doesn't act like a stuck-in-the-mud enduro rig; it has stayed relatively sporty given its intentions.



Back to that review, I also wanted more bottom-out resistance with the coil-sprung shock that I (and others) chose to spec it with: ''That said, with 30-percent sag, I probably felt bottom a few more times than I expected to, and on smaller impacts than what should be gobbling up all of the X2's stroke.''



This complaint is mostly looked after, too, as the Fox shock is now less likely to reach the end of its stroke when it shouldn't. That said, it could use even more progression, especially given that the X2 is relatively easy to bottom compared to other coil-sprung shocks.



I suspect that Orbea had to make sure the new link would also play nice with air-sprung shocks that inherently ramp-up, and adding too much progression might keep some riders from getting full-travel with them. The new linkage is an improvement, but it also shouldn't keep air-sprung shocks from getting all of their stroke.

