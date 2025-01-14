Review: Pademelon CS.1 Steering Damper

A Pademelon is a tiny marsupial, sort of like a miniature kangaroo, that lives in Australia and New Guinea. It's also the name of the small Tasmanian company led by industry veteran Jeremiah Boobar (known for his previous work with Cannondale and RockShox) that's re-introducing steering dampers to the mountain bike world.
If you've been around long enough, the name Hopey might ring a bell – in the early 2000's Timothy Hopey released a hydraulic steering damper, which gained something of a cult following over the next two decades, particularly with DH riders. Boobar and his company purchased Hopey's IP, and have launched the next generation of that damper, one that's designed to be compatible with a wider range of bikes.
Pademelon CS.1 Details
• Three turns of damping adustment
• Position sensitive damping
• Options for dual and single crown forks
• Weight: 194 grams
• MSRP: $598 - $611 USD (depending on mount kit)
• pademelon.cc
The Pademelon CS.1 consists of two main parts – the damper itself, which retails for $509 USD, and the mounting kit, which ranges in price from $89 to $102 depending on the headset type. Pademelon offers a 45-day satisfaction guarantee; if a rider isn't happy with the performance of the damper they can send it back for a full refund within that time period. The damper and mount weigh around 200 grams depending on the configuration, but it also eliminates the star nut, original top cap, and bolt, so the total weight gain will likely be around 139 - 176 grams. What's a Steering Damper?
Let's start with the basics. A steering damper adds resistance (damping) when the bars are turned, which can be useful when the front wheel hits an unexpected obstacle. They're much more common in the moto world, where a front wheel wobble on a heavy bike can have serious consequences. In the case of the Pademelon, the resistance occurs in a 75-degree arc (so 37.5-degrees to the left or right of center).
The dial at the top of the device increases the amount of damping. There are three full turns of adjustment, although it's not really until after a turn-and-a-half or so that any resistance can be felt. The fully open position is exactly that – there isn't any change to the bike's steering feel, and the fully closed position is very firm. I'll get into my impressions of that setting a little later, but the pool of riders who will be able to use that much damping is going to be pretty shallow. The overall sensation is almost like pushing open a door with various amounts of weight stacked behind it. No matter the setting, there isn't any resistance when turning the bars back to center, or when turning the bars further than 37.5-degrees.
The CS.1 houses a hydraulic rotary vane damper. The analogy Pademelon uses is to imagine standing in a pool of water up to your neck. Turning side-to-side doesn't take much effort. But if you extend your arms in front of you and then turn side-to-side there's much more resistance. It's a simple but effective design, and by changing the wall thickness of the damper body Pademelon can create a position sensitive damper. Installation
If you know how to install a fork and how to install a headset then you already possess the skills required to get the Pademelon up and running. It's not that difficult, but it's definitely more time-consuming than installing a typical headset, partially because the mounting post (the part that sticks up behind the stem) needs to be trimmed to fit the bike. That post is available individually for $20, which is good to know in case you forget to measure twice and cut once.
The list of tools required for installation doesn't include anything out of the ordinary – a headset press, hex wrenches, and a torque wrench are the basics, plus a 150-225mm socket extension. That socket extension is used to tighten the damper body expander bolt, and the length required will depend on the bike's headtube length.
Pademelon has written instructions and a video that helps explain the process, and I'm sure if I had to install another one it wouldn't take as long. On the Trail
I've spent the last two months with the Pademelon steering damper installed on a Santa Cruz Bronson, enough time to try it out on a wide range of trail types and riding situations.
After it's installed and ridden around a parking lot for a few laps to make sure everything is settled in, the next step is some on-trail bracketing in order to figure out which damper setting feels best for your riding style. (Apparently, Richie Rude just cranks his all the way closed and calls it good, although I wouldn't suggest that, unless you too are built like a tank)
Pademelon recommends starting by descending for 15 – 60 seconds with the damper fully open, closing it by 1 full turn and descending for another 15-60 seconds, then repeating the process to hone in on your preferred setup. I didn't find one turn of the dial to be very noticeable at all – it wasn't until 1.5 – 2 turns that I started to feel a difference in handling. Around two turns ended up being my preferred configuration – that's where the damper's influence was noticeable but not overbearing.
It was on higher speed, loose terrain where the Pademelon felt best. It didn't necessarily need to be super steep either – there were handling benefits on flatter, rougher tracks as well. Basically, it feels like the front wheel and the rear wheels have a better connection; the response of the rear wheel feels more direct, more tied into what the front wheel is doing. Depending on the level of damping that's selected, it's possible to really push in and carve the bike as one whole unit.
The change in handling was similar to what you'd experience by slackening a bike's head angle – there's an increase in stability at higher speeds. When things slow down the Pademelon's benefits aren't as apparent, though, especially on trails with tight, steep turns. In those scenarios it can make it feel harder to initiate the turn; the resistance feels like it wants to force you into taking a wider, more outside turn. Of course, that level of resistance is adjustable, but I found that if it was dialed off to be less noticeable at slower speeds it was also less noticeable at higher speeds.
Pademelon touts the device as having benefits when climbing, but I wasn't as wowed by its uphill performance. Modern bikes typically have plenty of stability when climbing, and I'm not someone that struggles with a wandering front wheel. That said, it does make it possible to have a looser grip on the bars – smaller impacts have less of an influence on the front wheel, and there's not as much need to re-direct the wheel's position.
Finding the optimum setup is a balancing act, and it can be tricky when riding somewhere with varied terrain. For a DH racer who was focused on one particular track over the course of a race weekend it wouldn't be as much of a challenge, but for the trail rider or enduro racer it's a little harder to settle on one position.
Realistically, don't think the Pademelon damper is as well suited to the trail style and speeds here in the Pacific Northwest as it would be to somewhere with more wide open, high speed sections, or areas with loose soil that hides jarring obstacles - Northstar, California, comes to mind. Even somewhere like Moab, Utah, could be a place where it would be useful – that extra stability would come in handy when bombing down chunky doubletrack. Issues
The only small issue I ran into was a creak that developed after a handful of super muddy rides. The Pademelon does add one more place for mud and dust to get into, and in this case the noise was coming from the junction of the mounting post and the arm that comes off of the damper. Cleaning and greasing it took care of things, and other than that I haven't had to make any other adjustments. The damper unit itself is designed to be nearly maintenance free – there aren't any suggested service intervals, but if the unit does become damaged due to an impact Pademelon can repair it.The Future
I like products that make me think, and the Pademelon certainly falls into that category – it's an ideal product for the tinkerer, someone that wants to have the ability to experiment with all sorts of different settings. It works well as it is, but it'd be nice if the dial had clicks with each turn, in order to make it easier to go back to the exact same position. Realistically, I could also see a world where there was a version with just three positions – open, middle, and firm, similar to some air shocks. I didn't have any issue with smacking my knees on the device, but I also wouldn't mind if it took up even less room.
Pros+
Adds stability at high speeds+
Easy to adjust damping
Cons-
Works better in some conditions than others-
Expensive
Pinkbike's Take
|The CS.1 is another tool in the toolbox when it comes to dialing in how a bike behaves. It's not going to be for everyone, especially riders in areas where most of the trails are tight and ridden at slower speeds, but in areas with fast, loose trails it can make a meaningful improvement to a bike's handling. — Mike Kazimer
I don't think any grease is thick enough to create useful damping via a standard headset bearing, except maybe in extremely cold weather, in which case your clothing probably provides most of the steering resistance!
This is my biggest pedantic/ nerdy pet peeve.
www.grammarly.com/blog/commonly-confused-words/got-gotten
@tim-from-pa I hate having to clarify mils vs millimeters and it happens all the time. "Thou" is still in devil units but at least it's less ambiguous.
As mentioned in the review, it shines when the unwanted deflections are fast and frequent, such pinballing through high-speed sections. One local trail has a 6 km descent that's nothing but high-speed pinballing and the Viscoset made a huge difference in control and arm pump. Conversely, it makes effectively no difference on slow, janky trails that are more like trials than trails. Perhaps the ideal application would be DH or enduro racing for riders who experience arm pump.
An interesting observation is that I feel the Viscoset adds confidence and control similar to a slacker head-tube angle, despite both options accomplishing the goal in different ways, allowing a bike with a steeper head-tube angle to feel as capable as one with a slightly slacker head-tube angle. The steeper head-tube angle feels - to me - better on climbs and mellower terrain, so it can be a way to reduce compromises in geometry. Obviously, it won't turn a '90s era bike into an enduro race sled; we're talking about a degree or two on otherwise similar bikes.
Overall, I think steering dampers improve, but not revolutionize, performance, and the benefits depend on the rider and the terrain.
But seriously, when descending a bike with 65° head-tube angle and slightly longer reach with a damper feels surprisingly similar to a 63.5° HTA and slightly shorter reach (keeping the front-centre variable nearly constant). When climbing, the steeper HTA and damper feels considerably better - to me, at any rate.
I couple things I noticed/didn't in reference to the article:
1) really chills out the bike on the lips of steeper jumps - it's not drastic but it's noticeable and very welcome when you're starting to get fatigued.
2) I find it helps climbing tech and chattery trails unlike the article says. You just stay even more relaxed/fluid in your smaller arm muscles.
3) I don't notice any drawback in slow speed terrain and I'm running it 2.5-3 turns in to the range - so quite firm
4) I really feel an increased connection through my hips/side spine muscles when riding with it. It's like the extra steering resistance informs more muscular activity. It took me a few rides to realize this but then it was quite noticeable. I find that I lean the bike more than ever now that I have it and I like the handling that provides much better. I must've been using a little too much 'steering' in the past.
I highly recommend trying one if you get the chance.
Can you send me yours to try?
I’ll send it back after the summer.
I promise.
Is the price worth the performance gains? For me, f*ck no.
BUT! for some bored dentist? Most likely.
Jokes aside, a lot of respect to companies trying to bring something different to the table. This won't be for 99.9% of riders but thats OK!
Worst launch I ever had during my youthful stupidity amateur racing days (motorized roadracing and offroad), was with a top shelf damper on a bonafide medium-bore enduro bike during an ISDE event.
Was basically done racing. All the timing checks & special tests were behind me. Two miles to go. Piece of cake. All I needed was to finish. Riding a moderate fun pace, got about halfway around a nicely bermed & relatively slow left hander. And very suddenly..., I was airborne.
I still remember during my flight, wondering why my front end went full lock & launched me like a trebuchet. Why'd the damper not prevent it! Then I hit the ground on my left side- basically breaking everything from my collarbone to the bottom of my rib cage. PPE probably saved puncturing a lung.
After a month of sitting, I checked the bike and the damper. Both good. Damper was still at my adjustment & appeared to be working as intended.
After another month - my bride & I rode the course, and stopped at that corner to check it out. You know..., WHAT INA HELL DID I HIT!!
A shiny little root just barely sticking out from the sand (pine forest, Eastern Oregon desert). I mean..., what we could see without digging was about 2" long. About 3/4" in diameter. Just barely exposed. The only obstacle I could find in that berm.
That was it!
I kept the damper in place & continued to use it. But also, never again fully trusted it. And upped the game with my PPE.
I think that if I was reliving my youthful stupidity & riding DH bikes at my limit for recreational purposes - and it occurred to me after reading a glowing report on how it'd make me ride like Master Vermette, that I should get a steering damper on my bike - I'd spend the money to upgrade the ol' PPE. Got enough bling.
Very low rotation speed damping would make it more transparent to use at low speed / tighter turns.
No sale for me with the current package and that salty price!
Once I went to 32" bars (810mm) I found the damper really wasn't needed anymore.
As I get older and weaker a damper may help again.
This would be really nice for rocky trails, and some climbs on ebikes!
No more worries with handlebar flop, and more focus on the line!
Where is Hopey????
I don't mean self centering device, a concept that was used since the 1900s on city bikes
Steer damper in not that fast situations is a minus in motorcycle handling, and personally prefer not to even mount.
On bumpy fast ridding (being it ON of OFF road) is a major bonus and a real passive security item.
If your steer damper can be set to slow down and making hard to turn, than in a practical sense, will reduce the wheel flop.
It would be worth testing, I'm just saying I expect the ideal result would be a single rate damper that's optimized for high rates of rotation.
Today we have everything electronic/electric, and steering dampers could go HESD way (Honda Electronic Steering Damper).
Probably with steerdamper, we could have steeper HA and shorter A2A bikes, promoting quick handling and having the steer damper to give stability
Interestingly, Honda uses the electronics to dramatically reduce the damping at low speed, relative to the level of high-speed damping. This supports the idea that sufficient damping to reduce wheel flop is likely to produce unfavourable steering properties.
I still think wheel flop would be better managed by a spring system, such as Canyon's KIS (which is the purpose of KIS, despite journalists and riders largely thinking it's for handling on descents), while dampers are better for managing deflections from impacts. The two systems can coexist.
The Kiss without any damper is something that I really not fan of the system. Maybe due to bad experienced in city bikes - it's very similar to have a dented/indexed headset.
If you think about the flop situation, the speed (rotational speed) that the handlebar turns, is very fast.
Note: I'm not refering the flop that you notice on slow speed dual track/gravel on very incline tracks. That's more about rider hability and geometry (slack bikes will always flip-flop the steering. Just lifting the front wheel, will introduce rotation of the steering. Something that on a XC bike will be harder.
I would really like to have a steering damper like you have on some motos (CRFs for example), that doesn't cost a limb.
The last steering damper I bought for an old motorcycle, was less than 200euros!
Cheers mate
Quality piece of kit put my first one on my 01 GSXR1K way back in 01 FWIW.
it's funny how industry promoting useless shite for such a money
I enjoyed the Hopey on my rigid bikes in the late 90s/early 2000s. I'm not sure I would bother on a current slack/long bike, where straight line stability is already crazy good (much better than any of my bikes from back then with the damper on them).
Yes I have run the Stabletec (pretty bad) as well as the Hopey (ok).
Believe it or not I've run a steering damper on a rigid bike with cantilevers. Yes, really.
..
cars moved to electric steering from hydraulic, soooo @SramMedia u have huge opportunity
Makes sense for cargo an utility bikes I guess?
www.pinkbike.com/photo/27666928
Also, in your 275-26er-190 gallery, what is the device perpendicular to the middle of your down-tube?
On the previous bike with 59-60 degree HTA, it still had oversteering, despite such a low offset, so low fork offset is not a cure for stupidity. I fixed it with a 2 degree angleset, that gave me 150 headtube, so I had to change bike because I love my Fox 40. Well, I will love it once I buy the Smashpot V2.
The device is a custom bolt that locks the frame and make it into a hardtail. Still heavy as f*** to climb. And it is made of way too compliant chinesium chromoly steel.
The Pole on the other hand is stiff like a…
There is little difference in modulus of elasticity between alloys and tempers of steel. Large range in strength, but not much in stiffness. It's difficult to make such a large frame sufficiently stiff.
I want to say «yes, it is most likely wheel flop», but when I read about the term «wheel flop», it seems to decrease with increased fork offset, which is not my experience.
Source: yojimg.net/bike/web_tools/trailcalc.php
What I tried to explain with the term «oversteering», while avoiding to use the term «wheel flop» since it confuses me, is that when I have a bike with a too slack headtube angle, the front wheel wants to move more to the side when not in the dead center.
Difference in compliance betwen a steel Marino and a AL7075 Pole Vikkelä:
youtube.com/shorts/CRvrxKd_kUY?si=0Jqb1QIOSF-pRGAe
youtube.com/shorts/2uYivf_CxMQ?si=9t6P5HDIU5dTzKvb
Imagine a 0° head-tube angle. When turned, the wheel simply lays over on its side. It's easy to visualize how the front end lowers by the radius of the wheel (minus the width of the tire). There is a great deal of flop force when the wheel is not perfectly upright or fully sideways. Now imagine a 90° head-tube angle. When turned, the wheel pivots in place and the front end does not drop at all. There is no flop force because there is no change in potential energy. A slacker head-tube angle and larger wheel tend to increase the flop force, and vice-versa.
It may seem odd that a slacker head-tube angle is less stable due to flop force, as we usually think of bikes with slack head-tube angles as being stable. This is because a slacker head-tube angle tends to create more trail. At high speeds, the recentering force from steering trail is greater than the flop force, which is why a slack head-tube angle produces stability. At low speeds, the flop force dominates, producing instability. This is why a road bike steers in a straight line when you walk beside it and push it by the saddle, yet a supposedly more stable modern mountain bike will not.
I don't doubt the steel bike has far more flex, I'm just saying it's due to the design, not due to the particular alloy of steel. The strongest steel in the world would make minimal difference to the flex, though it would be a lot more resistant to permanently deforming under extreme stress.
* This is a simplification. A longer stem places the mass of the handlebar, brakes, etc. farther from the steering axis, which changes adds to the flop force, but it also provides more leverage for you to resist against the force, so the net effect tends to be an increase in resistance against flop. A bike with a heavy basket on the front is destabilized by the mass out front, yet does not benefit from the added stability of a longer stem, so it will experience more flop force due to the mass.
Your explanation helped anyway. Thanks!
unitedaluminum.com/6061-aluminum-alloy
unitedaluminum.com/aluminum-7075-alloy
Increased fork offset tends to reduce flop (increases stability at very low speeds) and reduce trail (decreases stability at high speeds). Many variables and rather confusing.
Regarding your lockout bolt: I'm still not clear on how it works. Where does it go when it's not stored in the down-tube?
7075 is much stronger than 6061, but the stiffness (modulus) properties are very similar. A bike made from 7075 may be less stiff because less material is needed to ensure it is sufficiently strong, and when there is less material (of essentially the same material stiffness), the final product is likely to be less stiff.
As I have been told Marino gets part of the rear triangle pre-welded from China, and he can only customize certain parts. Rear shock attachment is not very movable in the custom designs and thus becomes terribly regressive every time. So to fix a linear ratio with 190mm rear travel, a la Paul Aston, I had to move the shock mounts up. This left some room in the old shock mount, and I had a small triangle welded to the seat post to lock the rear triangle in place with a huge bolt, if needed for a long climb. Because of the lateral movement of the frame, climbing became a nightmare anyway.
I climbed up the usual hill on the Pole Vikkelä K4, out of shape, in an orange level snow storm, without any problem. I would have give up on the steel bike.
Wheel flop is just annoying during technical stuff like trail riding. I go fast in a straight line.
You probably don't want to spend any more money on the Marino, but if you do, you can mostly compensate for the motion ratio curve via a progressive spring (ex. air spring) and a position-sensitive damper (ex. RockShox Vivid, EXT Aria).
Treated or untreated steel will have about the same material stiffness. The flex (or lack of flex) in the Marino and the Pole are not due to the materials, it's due to the design of each.
Yes, modern head-tube angles improve handling by reducing the chance of flipping over the front and increasing high-speed stability. These are separate properties, but they work together to improve the ride experience for most riders in most situations. Old school bikes didn't need as much high-speed stability or resistance to flipping because the tires, suspension (if any), and brakes were all so poor that every parameter limited the ability to ride steep terrain or to ride fast. As each element improved, the others had to do likewise to avoid becoming the limiting factor.
See the vacant hole below the rear shock mount. The triangle with the 8 mm hole on the seattube is perfectly hidden, but it is there:
www.pinkbike.com/photo/27155107
www.pinkbike.com/photo/27103894
I have a spare Rockshox Super Deluxe that I could try. But missing a few other parts to build up another bike.
How would you stiffen the steel frame? I was hoping baking it in an oven would help.
If the Super Deluxe fits, it's free to try and maybe you'll like it.
Heat treating it will have zero effect on stiffness. That's just not how it works, unfortunately. The only thing you can do is weld in as many cross-braces as possible.
I would use spherical bearings if ever I start building it. None of my rear shocks are sacrificial!