Review: Pademelon CS.1 Steering Damper





A Pademelon is a tiny marsupial, sort of like a miniature kangaroo, that lives in Australia and New Guinea. It's also the name of the small Tasmanian company led by industry veteran Jeremiah Boobar (known for his previous work with Cannondale and RockShox) that's re-introducing steering dampers to the mountain bike world.



If you've been around long enough, the name Hopey might ring a bell – in the early 2000's Timothy Hopey released a hydraulic steering damper, which gained something of a cult following over the next two decades, particularly with DH riders. Boobar and his company purchased Hopey's IP, and have launched the next generation of that damper, one that's designed to be compatible with a wider range of bikes.



Pademelon CS.1 Details



• Three turns of damping adustment

• Position sensitive damping

• Options for dual and single crown forks

• Weight: 194 grams

• MSRP: $598 - $611 USD (depending on mount kit)

• pademelon.cc

• Three turns of damping adustment• Position sensitive damping• Options for dual and single crown forks• Weight: 194 grams• MSRP: $598 - $611 USD (depending on mount kit)

What's a Steering Damper?

Installation

On the Trail

Issues

The Future

Pros

+ Adds stability at high speeds

+ Easy to adjust damping



Adds stability at high speedsEasy to adjust damping Cons

- Works better in some conditions than others

- Expensive



Works better in some conditions than othersExpensive

Pinkbike's Take

The CS.1 is another tool in the toolbox when it comes to dialing in how a bike behaves. It's not going to be for everyone, especially riders in areas where most of the trails are tight and ridden at slower speeds, but in areas with fast, loose trails it can make a meaningful improvement to a bike's handling. — Mike Kazimer

The Pademelon CS.1 consists of two main parts – the damper itself, which retails for $509 USD, and the mounting kit, which ranges in price from $89 to $102 depending on the headset type. Pademelon offers a 45-day satisfaction guarantee; if a rider isn't happy with the performance of the damper they can send it back for a full refund within that time period. The damper and mount weigh around 200 grams depending on the configuration, but it also eliminates the star nut, original top cap, and bolt, so the total weight gain will likely be around 139 - 176 grams.Let's start with the basics. A steering damper adds resistance (damping) when the bars are turned, which can be useful when the front wheel hits an unexpected obstacle. They're much more common in the moto world, where a front wheel wobble on a heavy bike can have serious consequences. In the case of the Pademelon, the resistance occurs in a 75-degree arc (so 37.5-degrees to the left or right of center).The dial at the top of the device increases the amount of damping. There are three full turns of adjustment, although it's not really until after a turn-and-a-half or so that any resistance can be felt. The fully open position is exactly that – there isn't any change to the bike's steering feel, and the fully closed position is very firm. I'll get into my impressions of that setting a little later, but the pool of riders who will be able to use that much damping is going to be pretty shallow. The overall sensation is almost like pushing open a door with various amounts of weight stacked behind it. No matter the setting, there isn't any resistance when turning the bars back to center, or when turning the bars further than 37.5-degrees.The CS.1 houses a hydraulic rotary vane damper. The analogy Pademelon uses is to imagine standing in a pool of water up to your neck. Turning side-to-side doesn't take much effort. But if you extend your arms in front of you and then turn side-to-side there's much more resistance. It's a simple but effective design, and by changing the wall thickness of the damper body Pademelon can create a position sensitive damper.If you know how to install a fork and how to install a headset then you already possess the skills required to get the Pademelon up and running. It's not that difficult, but it's definitely more time-consuming than installing a typical headset, partially because the mounting post (the part that sticks up behind the stem) needs to be trimmed to fit the bike. That post is available individually for $20, which is good to know in case you forget to measure twice and cut once.The list of tools required for installation doesn't include anything out of the ordinary – a headset press, hex wrenches, and a torque wrench are the basics, plus a 150-225mm socket extension. That socket extension is used to tighten the damper body expander bolt, and the length required will depend on the bike's headtube length.Pademelon has written instructions and a video that helps explain the process, and I'm sure if I had to install another one it wouldn't take as long.I've spent the last two months with the Pademelon steering damper installed on a Santa Cruz Bronson, enough time to try it out on a wide range of trail types and riding situations.After it's installed and ridden around a parking lot for a few laps to make sure everything is settled in, the next step is some on-trail bracketing in order to figure out which damper setting feels best for your riding style. (Apparently, Richie Rude just cranks his all the way closed and calls it good, although I wouldn't suggest that, unless you too are built like a tank)Pademelon recommends starting by descending for 15 – 60 seconds with the damper fully open, closing it by 1 full turn and descending for another 15-60 seconds, then repeating the process to hone in on your preferred setup. I didn't find one turn of the dial to be very noticeable at all – it wasn't until 1.5 – 2 turns that I started to feel a difference in handling. Around two turns ended up being my preferred configuration – that's where the damper's influence was noticeable but not overbearing.It was on higher speed, loose terrain where the Pademelon felt best. It didn't necessarily need to be super steep either – there were handling benefits on flatter, rougher tracks as well. Basically, it feels like the front wheel and the rear wheels have a better connection; the response of the rear wheel feels more direct, more tied into what the front wheel is doing. Depending on the level of damping that's selected, it's possible to really push in and carve the bike as one whole unit.The change in handling was similar to what you'd experience by slackening a bike's head angle – there's an increase in stability at higher speeds. When things slow down the Pademelon's benefits aren't as apparent, though, especially on trails with tight, steep turns. In those scenarios it can make it feel harder to initiate the turn; the resistance feels like it wants to force you into taking a wider, more outside turn. Of course, that level of resistance is adjustable, but I found that if it was dialed off to be less noticeable at slower speeds it was also less noticeable at higher speeds.Pademelon touts the device as having benefits when climbing, but I wasn't as wowed by its uphill performance. Modern bikes typically have plenty of stability when climbing, and I'm not someone that struggles with a wandering front wheel. That said, it does make it possible to have a looser grip on the bars – smaller impacts have less of an influence on the front wheel, and there's not as much need to re-direct the wheel's position.Finding the optimum setup is a balancing act, and it can be tricky when riding somewhere with varied terrain. For a DH racer who was focused on one particular track over the course of a race weekend it wouldn't be as much of a challenge, but for the trail rider or enduro racer it's a little harder to settle on one position.Realistically, don't think the Pademelon damper is as well suited to the trail style and speeds here in the Pacific Northwest as it would be to somewhere with more wide open, high speed sections, or areas with loose soil that hides jarring obstacles - Northstar, California, comes to mind. Even somewhere like Moab, Utah, could be a place where it would be useful – that extra stability would come in handy when bombing down chunky doubletrack.The only small issue I ran into was a creak that developed after a handful of super muddy rides. The Pademelon does add one more place for mud and dust to get into, and in this case the noise was coming from the junction of the mounting post and the arm that comes off of the damper. Cleaning and greasing it took care of things, and other than that I haven't had to make any other adjustments. The damper unit itself is designed to be nearly maintenance free – there aren't any suggested service intervals, but if the unit does become damaged due to an impact Pademelon can repair it.I like products that make me think, and the Pademelon certainly falls into that category – it's an ideal product for the tinkerer, someone that wants to have the ability to experiment with all sorts of different settings. It works well as it is, but it'd be nice if the dial had clicks with each turn, in order to make it easier to go back to the exact same position. Realistically, I could also see a world where there was a version with just three positions – open, middle, and firm, similar to some air shocks. I didn't have any issue with smacking my knees on the device, but I also wouldn't mind if it took up even less room.