Review: Pademelon CS.1 Steering Damper

Jan 14, 2025
by Mike Kazimer  


A Pademelon is a tiny marsupial, sort of like a miniature kangaroo, that lives in Australia and New Guinea. It's also the name of the small Tasmanian company led by industry veteran Jeremiah Boobar (known for his previous work with Cannondale and RockShox) that's re-introducing steering dampers to the mountain bike world.

If you've been around long enough, the name Hopey might ring a bell – in the early 2000's Timothy Hopey released a hydraulic steering damper, which gained something of a cult following over the next two decades, particularly with DH riders. Boobar and his company purchased Hopey's IP, and have launched the next generation of that damper, one that's designed to be compatible with a wider range of bikes.

Pademelon CS.1 Details

• Three turns of damping adustment
• Position sensitive damping
• Options for dual and single crown forks
• Weight: 194 grams
• MSRP: $598 - $611 USD (depending on mount kit)
pademelon.cc
The Pademelon CS.1 consists of two main parts – the damper itself, which retails for $509 USD, and the mounting kit, which ranges in price from $89 to $102 depending on the headset type. Pademelon offers a 45-day satisfaction guarantee; if a rider isn't happy with the performance of the damper they can send it back for a full refund within that time period. The damper and mount weigh around 200 grams depending on the configuration, but it also eliminates the star nut, original top cap, and bolt, so the total weight gain will likely be around 139 - 176 grams.

photo

What's a Steering Damper?

Let's start with the basics. A steering damper adds resistance (damping) when the bars are turned, which can be useful when the front wheel hits an unexpected obstacle. They're much more common in the moto world, where a front wheel wobble on a heavy bike can have serious consequences. In the case of the Pademelon, the resistance occurs in a 75-degree arc (so 37.5-degrees to the left or right of center).

The dial at the top of the device increases the amount of damping. There are three full turns of adjustment, although it's not really until after a turn-and-a-half or so that any resistance can be felt. The fully open position is exactly that – there isn't any change to the bike's steering feel, and the fully closed position is very firm. I'll get into my impressions of that setting a little later, but the pool of riders who will be able to use that much damping is going to be pretty shallow. The overall sensation is almost like pushing open a door with various amounts of weight stacked behind it. No matter the setting, there isn't any resistance when turning the bars back to center, or when turning the bars further than 37.5-degrees.

The CS.1 houses a hydraulic rotary vane damper. The analogy Pademelon uses is to imagine standing in a pool of water up to your neck. Turning side-to-side doesn't take much effort. But if you extend your arms in front of you and then turn side-to-side there's much more resistance. It's a simple but effective design, and by changing the wall thickness of the damper body Pademelon can create a position sensitive damper.


photo
photo


Installation


If you know how to install a fork and how to install a headset then you already possess the skills required to get the Pademelon up and running. It's not that difficult, but it's definitely more time-consuming than installing a typical headset, partially because the mounting post (the part that sticks up behind the stem) needs to be trimmed to fit the bike. That post is available individually for $20, which is good to know in case you forget to measure twice and cut once.

The list of tools required for installation doesn't include anything out of the ordinary – a headset press, hex wrenches, and a torque wrench are the basics, plus a 150-225mm socket extension. That socket extension is used to tighten the damper body expander bolt, and the length required will depend on the bike's headtube length.

Pademelon has written instructions and a video that helps explain the process, and I'm sure if I had to install another one it wouldn't take as long.


photo

On the Trail

I've spent the last two months with the Pademelon steering damper installed on a Santa Cruz Bronson, enough time to try it out on a wide range of trail types and riding situations.

After it's installed and ridden around a parking lot for a few laps to make sure everything is settled in, the next step is some on-trail bracketing in order to figure out which damper setting feels best for your riding style. (Apparently, Richie Rude just cranks his all the way closed and calls it good, although I wouldn't suggest that, unless you too are built like a tank)

Pademelon recommends starting by descending for 15 – 60 seconds with the damper fully open, closing it by 1 full turn and descending for another 15-60 seconds, then repeating the process to hone in on your preferred setup. I didn't find one turn of the dial to be very noticeable at all – it wasn't until 1.5 – 2 turns that I started to feel a difference in handling. Around two turns ended up being my preferred configuration – that's where the damper's influence was noticeable but not overbearing.

It was on higher speed, loose terrain where the Pademelon felt best. It didn't necessarily need to be super steep either – there were handling benefits on flatter, rougher tracks as well. Basically, it feels like the front wheel and the rear wheels have a better connection; the response of the rear wheel feels more direct, more tied into what the front wheel is doing. Depending on the level of damping that's selected, it's possible to really push in and carve the bike as one whole unit.

The change in handling was similar to what you'd experience by slackening a bike's head angle – there's an increase in stability at higher speeds. When things slow down the Pademelon's benefits aren't as apparent, though, especially on trails with tight, steep turns. In those scenarios it can make it feel harder to initiate the turn; the resistance feels like it wants to force you into taking a wider, more outside turn. Of course, that level of resistance is adjustable, but I found that if it was dialed off to be less noticeable at slower speeds it was also less noticeable at higher speeds.

Pademelon touts the device as having benefits when climbing, but I wasn't as wowed by its uphill performance. Modern bikes typically have plenty of stability when climbing, and I'm not someone that struggles with a wandering front wheel. That said, it does make it possible to have a looser grip on the bars – smaller impacts have less of an influence on the front wheel, and there's not as much need to re-direct the wheel's position.

Finding the optimum setup is a balancing act, and it can be tricky when riding somewhere with varied terrain. For a DH racer who was focused on one particular track over the course of a race weekend it wouldn't be as much of a challenge, but for the trail rider or enduro racer it's a little harder to settle on one position.

Realistically, don't think the Pademelon damper is as well suited to the trail style and speeds here in the Pacific Northwest as it would be to somewhere with more wide open, high speed sections, or areas with loose soil that hides jarring obstacles - Northstar, California, comes to mind. Even somewhere like Moab, Utah, could be a place where it would be useful – that extra stability would come in handy when bombing down chunky doubletrack.


photo
photo

Issues

The only small issue I ran into was a creak that developed after a handful of super muddy rides. The Pademelon does add one more place for mud and dust to get into, and in this case the noise was coming from the junction of the mounting post and the arm that comes off of the damper. Cleaning and greasing it took care of things, and other than that I haven't had to make any other adjustments. The damper unit itself is designed to be nearly maintenance free – there aren't any suggested service intervals, but if the unit does become damaged due to an impact Pademelon can repair it.


The Future

I like products that make me think, and the Pademelon certainly falls into that category – it's an ideal product for the tinkerer, someone that wants to have the ability to experiment with all sorts of different settings. It works well as it is, but it'd be nice if the dial had clicks with each turn, in order to make it easier to go back to the exact same position. Realistically, I could also see a world where there was a version with just three positions – open, middle, and firm, similar to some air shocks. I didn't have any issue with smacking my knees on the device, but I also wouldn't mind if it took up even less room.



Pros

+ Adds stability at high speeds
+ Easy to adjust damping

Cons

- Works better in some conditions than others
- Expensive




Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesThe CS.1 is another tool in the toolbox when it comes to dialing in how a bike behaves. It's not going to be for everyone, especially riders in areas where most of the trails are tight and ridden at slower speeds, but in areas with fast, loose trails it can make a meaningful improvement to a bike's handling.  Mike Kazimer


Author Info:
mikekazimer avatar

Member since Feb 1, 2009
1,915 articles
230 Comments
  • 2624
 Acros ahead of the game with my fused headset bearings. Internal routing brings damping by dampening, saved me 600 bucks!
  • 672
 My 10 year old Acros headset provides plenty of resistance to steering input and external forces, too. A very solid ride.
  • 680
 sounds straight forward.
  • 270
 Yeah that acros design is great. They put the steering stop as a little nodule in the bottom headset cup, so as you become more accustomed to the bike, get faster and need more damping, it shoves more and more dirt into the bearing to help you out. German engineering wizardry at its finest!
  • 16
flag schihim (Jan 14, 2025 at 10:05) (Below Threshold)
 what about putting grease with extrem low viscosety in? or wax?
  • 222
 I complained to commencal and they sent me a cane creek headset. The lesson, complain to the right people.
  • 102
 I must be doing something wrong. My acros headset is smooth sailing for years now. Big Grin
  • 111
 @Fishride: That's kinda what the Cane Creek Viscoset does. It has a series of thin plates, like some clutch designs, separated by a particular type of grease. Simple, but effective - and a lot cheaper.

I don't think any grease is thick enough to create useful damping via a standard headset bearing, except maybe in extremely cold weather, in which case your clothing probably provides most of the steering resistance!
  • 61
 @R-M-R: @Fishride I think the difference here is that thick grease or whatever would dampen in both directions - this thing only dampens when moving away from center.
  • 30
 @gtill9000: Yes, that's what I've been saying about the Viscoset. The Hopey and Pademelon designs position- and direction-sensitive damping, which is more sophisticated, though I'd have to try one to decide whether that's better than a more consistent and predictable damper. My guess is the ideal configuration is somewhere between the two, with perceptible, but slightly reduced damping toward centre. As I said, would have to try it.
  • 23
 You won the day with that comment! Got me spitting coffee everywhere Smile
  • 20
 Wait till you try FSA
  • 10
 @R-M-R: like an RC slipper clutch?
  • 30
 A headset is like a good wine, only gets better with age
  • 10
 I’ve got arms
  • 20
 Acros headset...The only thing I automatically swapped for a Cane Creek 40 when I received my Raaw Madonna frame. Cheap and disappointing from Raaw BTW.
  • 20
 Only gets better with time
  • 10
 @R-M-R: Not that it's 1 to 1 but in the moto world it has been settled for decades that no resistance to center is preferred.
  • 10
 @kc358: Maybe it's that way for mountain bikes, too. Would be an interesting experiment.
  • 1014
 YES. Dampening= making wet, Damping= controlling oscillation.
This is my biggest pedantic/ nerdy pet peeve.
  • 550
 Stop dampenering my mood.
  • 153
 How do you feel about people abbreviating millimeter as 'mil'?
  • 5911
 @furnissj: not as bad as people who can't spell it millimetre
  • 241
 SR suntour used to have T-shirts that said "dampening makes you wet, damping makes you fast". Still wish I'd gotten one.
  • 10
 @endagutantimring: You beat me to it!
  • 90
 @bkm303: dampening ... T-shirt.... .... Samantha Fox!
  • 40
 @endagutantimring: unless you're Dutch, then millimeter is fine
  • 60
 Why you pedantaning? Big Grin
  • 20
 @furnissj: mm
  • 30
 @endagutantimring: It greatly annoys me when people are peddling their misspellings.
  • 40
 @furnissj: to make it more confusing, engineers in the US use 'mil' to represent 0.001 inch
  • 31
 @bkm303: "gotten"? WTH kinda English is that?
  • 30
 @tim-from-pa: ehhhh. its used in some cases, but not all, many people call 0.001 a "thousandth" or "thou" and 0.0001 gets called a tenth for a tenth of a thousandth, and also the ol "half thou" gets used too for 0.0005
  • 10
 @tim-from-pa: King Charles, ready your gunboats, you're going to need to invade again...
  • 20
 Pretty sure the Float X2 does both
  • 30
 @MuddyFoxCourierComp: correct north american english.
www.grammarly.com/blog/commonly-confused-words/got-gotten

@tim-from-pa I hate having to clarify mils vs millimeters and it happens all the time. "Thou" is still in devil units but at least it's less ambiguous.
  • 20
 @englertracing: maybe its an aerospace thing; 'mil' is used almost exclusively where I've worked
  • 10
 @tim-from-pa: I see it in industrial vibration monitoring applications on proximity probes for radial and thrust displacement
  • 30
 @bkm303: Vital have a couple of T-shirts that might fit the bill.

merch.vitalmedianet.com/products/dampening-storm-t-shirt
merch.vitalmedianet.com/products/dampening-t-shirt
  • 472
 Unrelated to the damper I just think this format of review is super cool and easy to digest. I feel like the presenters are speaking more off the cuff, and we get better details because of that.
  • 10
 If he was speaking off the cuff he would admit these have no purpose or place on modern mountain bikes. Instead he gives them imaginary cover.
  • 492
 over $900 CDN with taxes.... that's a solid no sale.
  • 73
 Yeah, they seemed expensive 15 years ago when they arguably had a bit more of an application. I think they were in the $200-$300USD range back then. I don't see any application for them now, and certainly not at that price
  • 160
 One long bungee cord around the seat post and up to the bars; 'bout $4 at Fred Meyer y'all. yeeHAWW!
  • 31
 Or one of those springs that attaches from the fork to the underside of the down tube like on some commuter bikes. Bonus point if its an e-bike and you can screw that Roberts screw into the battery too for maximum retention.
  • 527
flag co2x2 FL (Jan 14, 2025 at 11:40) (Below Threshold)
 @shoreboy1866: You do realize that $300 USD 15 years ago is $484 USD today. You don't understand the basics of inflation and fiat currency
  • 90
 @co2x2: $484 is about $115 cheaper then this thing costs, so it is considerably more expensive than it should be if you want to go down the inflation route?
  • 241
 @justanotherusername: If someone claims "You don't understand the basics of fiat currency" just ignore them.
  • 70
 Here's something to reflect on. This is $150 more than an Ohlins damper for a motorbike, with mounting. and $100 more than a Scotts one, which I would offer up as the most superior best one you could buy. Why? I could not tell you, but hey... enjoy?
  • 60
 Serious question: Is this a product solution in search of a perceived problem?
  • 110
 @sofakingwetarded: No, it's an exercise in marginal gains, like everything at the top level of bike equipment. A $1,500 bike from the Pinkbike Buy & Sell can still be a great bike and not a world apart from a $15,000 bike. The latter is definitely better, though, so it's a question of how deep you want to delve into diminishing returns.
  • 33
 @R-M-R: better to spend the $ in lessons. Way more benefit
  • 90
 @jaydawg69: Absolutely! And a gym membership, and a sports psychologist, and maybe skip the ride altogether and take our significant others out on a date ... But if we limit the discussion to hardware that can provide improvements on mountain bikes, I believe steering dampers can offer a small improvement in performance, comfort, and enjoyment. Whether it's worth the cost is a separate question.
  • 10
 @R-M-R: don’t forget the buy and sell has casino like odds of being a scam these days. That $1500 bike could very well be more smoke and mirrors than these steering dampers.
  • 10
 @tsn73: Okay, sure, but you see what I'm getting at.
  • 10
 @Sweatypants: economy of scale.
  • 12
 @englertracing: bullshit. Scotts were made by like 2 dudes in somebody's garage shop. that's not always just the go-to answer. motorcycle racing steering dampers is not a massive industry, and it also has 50 competitors, unlike the bicycle one.
  • 20
 @englertracing: maybe drop the price and scale up, but I am in agreement with you really, this product is super, super niche, they won’t ever sell buckets of these regardless of price.
  • 10
 @Sweatypants: huh its my perhaps incorrect understanding that Scotts and Ohlin's partnered with that in the late 80s. I think just about every baja 1k bike, and dakar bike use them, road race bikes even sometimes use em so i wouldn't underestimate the sales numbers
  • 420
 i just powerwash my headset. presto. dampened and damped.
  • 20
 ... and soon dumped...
  • 315
 Being a stroke survivor, having a steering damper is almost essential to my riding. CaneCreek has the viscoset that was incredible on my last bike and completely changed the things that I was able to ride. Now that I have a Stumpy with geometry changing headset and I can't use it any more. I would LOVE to try this, however it's $600!!!! That's a bit bonkers. Bikes cost that much.
  • 85
 And you can buy a Camry for less than Ferrari spares. It's a niche, high end product, made in small batches at the bottom of the world in Tasmania. As the review notes, it's not for everyone, but can confirm that it feels unreal in the rough and for the right people, it ticks all the boxes!
  • 10
 In the dirt bike world it was/is common to keep your steering damper and move it from bike to bike. So It's a longer term investment.
  • 180
 Cane creek has a headset damper now called the Hellbender Visco, much cheaper, I haven't tried it though
  • 16
flag sanchofula (Jan 14, 2025 at 9:57) (Below Threshold)
 doesn't work for long, save your money
  • 140
 I've been on a Viscoset for years and been happy with it. It uses symmetrical damping (both away and toward centre), which I find nice and predictable. There's a little slop in the engagement, so there's maybe ... a degree? half a degree? ... of undamped (i.e. normal) movement when the direction of rotation changes.

As mentioned in the review, it shines when the unwanted deflections are fast and frequent, such pinballing through high-speed sections. One local trail has a 6 km descent that's nothing but high-speed pinballing and the Viscoset made a huge difference in control and arm pump. Conversely, it makes effectively no difference on slow, janky trails that are more like trials than trails. Perhaps the ideal application would be DH or enduro racing for riders who experience arm pump.

An interesting observation is that I feel the Viscoset adds confidence and control similar to a slacker head-tube angle, despite both options accomplishing the goal in different ways, allowing a bike with a steeper head-tube angle to feel as capable as one with a slightly slacker head-tube angle. The steeper head-tube angle feels - to me - better on climbs and mellower terrain, so it can be a way to reduce compromises in geometry. Obviously, it won't turn a '90s era bike into an enduro race sled; we're talking about a degree or two on otherwise similar bikes.

Overall, I think steering dampers improve, but not revolutionize, performance, and the benefits depend on the rider and the terrain.
  • 10
 @sanchofula: I wonder if preload torque on the fork steerer top cap bolt must be very precise. I feel like if I had to retighten my bolt out on trail, I would forget to re-torque it when I got home.
  • 40
 @R-M-R: That's a great real world report on the Viscoset. I've had that same thought about slacker HT angles and steering dampers being 2 different ways of accomplishing the same thing (more stable, confidence inspiring handling) and figured each would have slightly different tradeoffs, so that is cool to hear your assessment.
  • 20
 @thekaiser: Great minds think alike ... and somehow we managed to, also! lol

But seriously, when descending a bike with 65° head-tube angle and slightly longer reach with a damper feels surprisingly similar to a 63.5° HTA and slightly shorter reach (keeping the front-centre variable nearly constant). When climbing, the steeper HTA and damper feels considerably better - to me, at any rate.
  • 20
 @R-M-R: "6 km descent that's nothing but high speed pinballing" wild, I'm in the wrong country.
  • 40
 @watchtower: Drop me a line if you find yourself in this hemisphere.
  • 10
 @ride343: The visco made jumping possible for me. I tend to pull to the right in the air and this provides enough feedback to NOT do that.
  • 150
 I have one of these on my enduro bike. I really like it and will be getting another for my DH set up.

I couple things I noticed/didn't in reference to the article:

1) really chills out the bike on the lips of steeper jumps - it's not drastic but it's noticeable and very welcome when you're starting to get fatigued.

2) I find it helps climbing tech and chattery trails unlike the article says. You just stay even more relaxed/fluid in your smaller arm muscles.

3) I don't notice any drawback in slow speed terrain and I'm running it 2.5-3 turns in to the range - so quite firm

4) I really feel an increased connection through my hips/side spine muscles when riding with it. It's like the extra steering resistance informs more muscular activity. It took me a few rides to realize this but then it was quite noticeable. I find that I lean the bike more than ever now that I have it and I like the handling that provides much better. I must've been using a little too much 'steering' in the past.

I highly recommend trying one if you get the chance.
  • 10
 Nice to see an actual user chime in. Any thoughts on the Cane Creek version?
  • 30
 @Chuckolicious: I don't want to be repetitive by copying my text, so just search my username or Viscoset and you'll find my feedback - and others' - throughout the comments. In short, I like it and it's a lot less expensive.
  • 20
 I’d love to try this.
Can you send me yours to try?
I’ll send it back after the summer.
I promise. Wink
  • 10
 @Chuckolicious: no experience w the CC headset.
  • 40
 I have been running a Hopey for quite some time as I ride with a prosthetic arm. Price has increased dramatically since Hopey sold to the new owner. My main issue has been durability. They blow after a season of riding and they won't sell you the patrs to rebuild them so you have the expense of sending it back to them for a rebuild. Also the clamp under the headset has too small a pinch bolt so it is constantly rotating because you can't synch it tight enough. Not an issue o the dh bike but big flaw on the enduro bike as the handlebars rotating beyond a certain degree hits the damper and spins it out of alignment.
  • 190
 Hello 2002.
  • 120
 So $611usd is about $877cad, plus 12% taxes in BC = $982. Add on some misc dutie/import fees and shipping costs you're easily over $1000cad for this gizmo.

Is the price worth the performance gains? For me, f*ck no.

BUT! for some bored dentist? Most likely.

Jokes aside, a lot of respect to companies trying to bring something different to the table. This won't be for 99.9% of riders but thats OK!
  • 70
 Exactly! I'm glad people are experimenting with every possible area of performance improvement. Like anything, diminishing returns kick in far below the uppermost levels of what's available. Don't think it's worth it? Don't buy it!
  • 20
 It's been on motorcycles for decades.
  • 150
 What happens if I just overtighten my headset bearing says poe
  • 50
 I’ll wait for the carbon fiber version that costs $1200 and saves me 100 grams for my XC race bike. Should allow me to open it up a little more on the descents as well. All about those marginal gains for Strava and my local race!
  • 50
 Good call with the "probably not necessary for trail riding here in the PNW" thought. I'd tend to agree, based on my experience with steering dampers on offroad motorbikes (real ones, not the fake "e" ones that former bicycle riders are using these days).

Worst launch I ever had during my youthful stupidity amateur racing days (motorized roadracing and offroad), was with a top shelf damper on a bonafide medium-bore enduro bike during an ISDE event.

Was basically done racing. All the timing checks & special tests were behind me. Two miles to go. Piece of cake. All I needed was to finish. Riding a moderate fun pace, got about halfway around a nicely bermed & relatively slow left hander. And very suddenly..., I was airborne.

I still remember during my flight, wondering why my front end went full lock & launched me like a trebuchet. Why'd the damper not prevent it! Then I hit the ground on my left side- basically breaking everything from my collarbone to the bottom of my rib cage. PPE probably saved puncturing a lung.

After a month of sitting, I checked the bike and the damper. Both good. Damper was still at my adjustment & appeared to be working as intended.

After another month - my bride & I rode the course, and stopped at that corner to check it out. You know..., WHAT INA HELL DID I HIT!!

A shiny little root just barely sticking out from the sand (pine forest, Eastern Oregon desert). I mean..., what we could see without digging was about 2" long. About 3/4" in diameter. Just barely exposed. The only obstacle I could find in that berm.

That was it!

I kept the damper in place & continued to use it. But also, never again fully trusted it. And upped the game with my PPE.

I think that if I was reliving my youthful stupidity & riding DH bikes at my limit for recreational purposes - and it occurred to me after reading a glowing report on how it'd make me ride like Master Vermette, that I should get a steering damper on my bike - I'd spend the money to upgrade the ol' PPE. Got enough bling.
  • 40
 Had these on a few bikes back in the day. I don't see the application on the modern geometry of today's bikes? They helped a bike with a nervously steep head angle feel a bit more controllable. Bikes today don't have that issue. They were also a huge pain in the arse to get the bearings on the headset loaded properly, and those little wedges did a fairly poor job of keeping it in place inside the head tube. Wonder if you have to ship it back to Australia for a service? It was enough of a pain to ship it to the US when it went wrong for me. Still have a couple sitting in the spare parts bin if anyone is interested.
  • 60
 Oh I dont know. I've ridden mx bikes in the woods with and without a steering damper, very similar HTAs to modern gravity bikes. I like the steering dampers.
  • 40
 At that price tag, I would have expected a low/high rotation speed ajustment. It really seems like that kind of damper is only usefull to filter out high speed inputs.

Very low rotation speed damping would make it more transparent to use at low speed / tighter turns.

No sale for me with the current package and that salty price!
  • 40
 My experience with the Cane Creek Viscoset has been that single-rate damping seems appropriate. Minimal low-speed damping means you barely feel it when the rider applies the input (i.e. when you're steering), while the high-speed damping reduces deflection when the trail applies the input.
  • 70
 Just tighten the steerer tube topcap bolt to 20Nm and you get the same thing for free Smile
  • 10
 star nut holding on to dear life
  • 81
 You could buy this or you could buy 2 years worth of top of the line tires
  • 20
 Classic example of return on investment. If a person is using cheap tires or running nice tires until they're bald, spend the money on tires. If a person is already running fresh, top-tier tires (and dampers, and brakes, and ...), maybe a steering damper will be the cherry on top.
  • 21
 @R-M-R: If you're running fresh, top-tier tires and still have an extra G you'd probably improve your riding the most by donating it to your local trail org.
  • 30
 @plyawn: Sure, but if we're going to go that route, we should all stop biking and give our time and effort to ending hunger, disease, and war. You're not wrong, but maybe we should limit the scope of the discussion.
  • 60
 Thats a pretty expensive, intricate, and complex little component for minimal (arguably) performance gain.
  • 350
 So, a perfect bike product!
  • 10
 @owl-X: quip of the week for me that one....
  • 63
 That looks a lot like the Hopey dampers I used in the early 2000s. They really helped when the widest bars were 28 inches. I was consistently 4-6 seconds quicker at Bromont and Bootleg Canyon tracks when testing. I also had zero arm pump with the Hopey.
Once I went to 32" bars (810mm) I found the damper really wasn't needed anymore.
As I get older and weaker a damper may help again.
  • 283
 It looks like a Hopey because it's Hopey IP. Did you read any of the article?
  • 31
 Aye bootleg canyon represent
  • 461
 @dungeonbeast: there's an article above pinkbike comment sections?
  • 49
flag konadan (Jan 14, 2025 at 9:20) (Below Threshold)
 @dungeonbeast: easy bud
  • 20
 @mariomtblt: aye Bromont represent!
  • 20
 @husstler: bro is your profile pic fkn Sasha grey? Lmaooo a man of culture
  • 20
 @mariomtblt: Hahaha! It has been for like 15 years. Hardly anybody notices.
  • 60
 Just get a Cane Creek Viscoset and save yourself some cash and setup time...
  • 30
 Ex-superbike club racer here. Steering dampers is vital component for motorcycle handling performance and safety. With that said, after untold amount of mountain biking miles, everything from casual trail riding to pretty technical park days, never once have I ever thought my mountain bike ever needed a steering damper. But that just me.
  • 60
 Need a steering damper to swerve around all the Pademelons on the road when driving at night in Tassie.
  • 20
 I had a Hopey about 10 years ago. It came on the used bike I bought. It seemed like a cool feature at the time but it wasn’t a game changing part. Since then I’ve owned many other bikes without it. I wouldn’t say it’s a necessary addition. It all depends on your riding style and the terrain
  • 64
 You know you've been hanging out with Henry Quinney too much when your review of a steering damper starts with ""A Pademelon is a tiny marsupial, sort of like a miniature kangaroo, that lives in Australia and New Guinea"
  • 12
 Just means you have access to Google
  • 60
 So where would you have put the etymology if you had written the article?
  • 21
 I think the etymology search should be the onus of the reader. I mean who in the world doesn't know what a Pademelon is already?
  • 10
 I installed a Hopey on my GF's enduro back in the day; and she loved it as it provided a bit of stability for her being a smaller/lighter rider. It seems like modern geo has helped with this (at least it's not something that she has mentioned with her newer bikes), but I bet this damper would work well for folks in similar circumstances.
  • 40
 One of the products that I most want to try, but can't justify the price of.
  • 10
 I’ve wanted to try a steering damper for a long time since the quick steering always made the bike feel slightly unsettled for me. Not a major issue, but something that I was curious to try on really rough tracks. However, I’m also not racing so it’s kind of a pointless upgrade. Maybe a case could be made for my safety, but there are a lot of other things I could spend $600 on for performance on a bike, including myself as a rider…
  • 10
 I could also see stability on big drops as being a perk.
  • 10
 Only used steering dampers on Motorcycles, and it's really noticeable and if you ride (stupid) fast, or race it's just a must have!

This would be really nice for rocky trails, and some climbs on ebikes!
No more worries with handlebar flop, and more focus on the line!

Where is Hopey????
  • 10
 Currently available mountain bike steering dampers don't do much to control wheel flop - that's the domain of a recentering device, like the Canyon KIS. They're great on fast and rocky trails, as you said.
  • 10
 @R-M-R: if you're damping the steering axis, reducing it's velocity and accelaration, it will HELP on wheel flop.

I don't mean self centering device, a concept that was used since the 1900s on city bikes
  • 20
 @tkul: I agree it will slow the rate of wheel flop, but only in the most academic, "non zero" sense. I use a steering damper on one of my bikes and I can tell you the damping is so low at the rate of rotation during wheel flop that it's barely noticeable. Unless a multi-rate damper is used, an appropriate amount of damping to control deflections when descending will do very little at lower speeds.
  • 10
 @R-M-R: well as I said, never used a steer damper on a bike, but on a motorcycle, even in slow speed (handlebar turn speed that is normally performed at low speed) you really notice the damper, and it's usual to set it as low as possible in damping for this occasions (commute through traffic for example).

Steer damper in not that fast situations is a minus in motorcycle handling, and personally prefer not to even mount.
On bumpy fast ridding (being it ON of OFF road) is a major bonus and a real passive security item.

If your steer damper can be set to slow down and making hard to turn, than in a practical sense, will reduce the wheel flop.
  • 10
 @tkul: I agree, but I don't think that's how a mountain biker would want to use a steering damper. If there's enough damping to make a difference to wheel flop, it would probably have negative effects on more important elements of handling, such as the ability to make quick steering inputs. A multi-rate damper could be a solution, but that may get expensive (though perhaps no more so than the Pademelon).

It would be worth testing, I'm just saying I expect the ideal result would be a single rate damper that's optimized for high rates of rotation.
  • 10
 @R-M-R: I understand, and was refering to very particular situations. Eg: climbing a very technical and rocky trail, on an ebike. You coild focus on putting your legs and motor maxout, and just point and shoot without too much effort on the upper body to maintain your line.

Today we have everything electronic/electric, and steering dampers could go HESD way (Honda Electronic Steering Damper).

Probably with steerdamper, we could have steeper HA and shorter A2A bikes, promoting quick handling and having the steer damper to give stability
  • 10
 @tkul: Electronics would add situational adaptability, but cost, bulk, and aversion to electrification could be barriers.

Interestingly, Honda uses the electronics to dramatically reduce the damping at low speed, relative to the level of high-speed damping. This supports the idea that sufficient damping to reduce wheel flop is likely to produce unfavourable steering properties.

I still think wheel flop would be better managed by a spring system, such as Canyon's KIS (which is the purpose of KIS, despite journalists and riders largely thinking it's for handling on descents), while dampers are better for managing deflections from impacts. The two systems can coexist.
  • 20
 @R-M-R: you don't have wheel flop on motorcycles at slow speeds, and a steer damper is negative on these speeds, since it slows down steering, something that is required to balance the system.

The Kiss without any damper is something that I really not fan of the system. Maybe due to bad experienced in city bikes - it's very similar to have a dented/indexed headset.

If you think about the flop situation, the speed (rotational speed) that the handlebar turns, is very fast.
Note: I'm not refering the flop that you notice on slow speed dual track/gravel on very incline tracks. That's more about rider hability and geometry (slack bikes will always flip-flop the steering. Just lifting the front wheel, will introduce rotation of the steering. Something that on a XC bike will be harder.

I would really like to have a steering damper like you have on some motos (CRFs for example), that doesn't cost a limb.
The last steering damper I bought for an old motorcycle, was less than 200euros!

Cheers mate
  • 10
 @tkul: Check out the settings for scotts dampeners high and low speed adjustments as well as sweep adjustments.
Quality piece of kit put my first one on my 01 GSXR1K way back in 01 FWIW.
  • 10
 I'd love to try it, but the price is too high for me. I hope the company survives long enough to iterate the design and bring the price down. I think this steering damper would really suit the type of riding I do...including the really steep climbs where I'm wasting too much energy just trying to keep my front wheel from wandering.
  • 10
 I run a steering damper on my motocross bike. I feel like I have to be going really fast for it to become a factor... which is unfortunate because I'm not as fast as I think I am. On a MTB, maybe on the fastest of trails it's be an asset but not enough to pay that much $$$.
  • 10
 Sounds like a big step in the right direction from KIS, but I didn't notice any mention of high speed damping. That's why Scott's dampers were always superior in moto, they had separate high and low speed damping. Smack a rock/root and you want to have that high speed damping to stop deflection, the low speed is for speed wobbles and turning. Having to crank up the low speed to control deflection isn't ideal.
  • 10
 Gotta step up my game some. Just not getting the velocity needed to get a high speed wobble hell not even enough acceleration for a good tank slapper I'm so ashamed by my lack of performance now. When I do get the speed tho i will just pull out a old ohlins or a scotts left over from the moto days.
  • 86
 Does anyone else miss the days when an article didn't start after a mandatory autoplay video and two paragraphs of unrelated nonsense?
  • 40
 Don't whatever you do open up a recipe on an American site, unless you want to hear a dozen stories about her Aunt Mable and seventeen thousand unrelated photos. (And then you notice it's in cups and shut the browser)
  • 30
 Missed opportunity to market these as training wheels for suicide no-handers.
  • 53
 damn, how do I lived without it before...only 600 bucks and such a game changer! (no)
it's funny how industry promoting useless shite for such a money
  • 22
 It looks exactly like the Hopey, and not even updated. And the Hopey had a ton of issues (biased damping, all parts coming loose/slipping, damping failing completely).

I enjoyed the Hopey on my rigid bikes in the late 90s/early 2000s. I'm not sure I would bother on a current slack/long bike, where straight line stability is already crazy good (much better than any of my bikes from back then with the damper on them).
  • 10
 Was going to forward this article to you as my favorite hopey aficionado but of course you already found it.
  • 20
 I love mine! I noticed a significant reduction in arm fatigue going through real chattery trials, moonscape rocks and rock gardens.
  • 30
 Wouldn’t want my torso making contact with that after my next serious pedal strike.
  • 10
 This makes sense to me and I believe it would be useful on our local trails. However, my steerer is cut too short and my wallet too thin, so I'm going to keep working on upper body strength (it helps).
  • 10
 Wanted a Hopey. Probably should've got one a long time ago. This likely won't fit with my 18 and 28mm DM stems though. I'd rather make an adaptor and run a 24mm Showa damper much like WRP showed
  • 20
 When will they make a model for the crazy cable routing that Scott uses lol?
  • 10
 Does anyone remember the Stabletec Dampenator? I had one back in the late 90s. It worked pretty good on bikes with steep HTAs of that era.
  • 10
 I remember it!
  • 10
 Is this a trick to out all of us old farts?

Yes I have run the Stabletec (pretty bad) as well as the Hopey (ok).

Believe it or not I've run a steering damper on a rigid bike with cantilevers. Yes, really.
  • 32
 A very cool product and I love to see brands pushing and creating innovative products. That said, I can only imagine this really being useful for racers at a very high-level.
  • 12
 Nowt new here, go back 20 years or more.
  • 30
 But but what about my fancy-colored One Up EDC steer tube tool?
  • 10
 Still representing nukeproof hzn carbon bars. I got them cause they were the only bar I could find that came in gloss black for under £100. I fell in love with them.
  • 22
 Oh I’m so glad someone made this!!! Now I can decent like the pros and I will go so so fast. I will feel so stable but fly and soar down the trail like an eagle Thank the lord it’s finally here
  • 30
 My favorite thing about this story was learning what a Pademelon is.
  • 10
 $600 they can kiss my ass . There's a lot of cool stuff but I ran hopeys back on the day they are great in right situation not $600 great
..
  • 20
 That Anna's Hummingbird perched up above your right shoulder and flashed its throat! Cool part of video.
  • 20
 how am i supposed to attach my kids Shotgun?
  • 176
 'Murica!
  • 43
 If anyone has seen that tayvin_the_one_arm_sender kid's post on Instagram I really think he could benefit from one?
  • 10
 Might bring some value to some riders on some trails. Creaks. At least one can spend 600 on it!
  • 10
 Is it noticeable in the air? Like if you do a sick turn-bar, does the ass end of the bike start to go wayward?
  • 11
 I have the old Hopey Dampiner from 2005ish. It worked well but the Pademelon at 600 plus seems overpriced even accounting for inflation.
  • 10
 So now Kazimer likes steering dampers? I guess he’s really turned around his feelings on them… I will see myself now.
  • 10
 no battery, no motor in 2025?

cars moved to electric steering from hydraulic, soooo @SramMedia u have huge opportunity
  • 10
 I see a use for this but im too broke, so to achieve the same effect im just going to overtighten my star nut
  • 20
 If only it has a battery.
  • 10
 Nahhh imma just do more push ups
Makes sense for cargo an utility bikes I guess?
  • 10
 Anyone on here ever removed a start nut and didn't just beat it down through the bottom of the steerer tube?
  • 10
 It's winter on Vancouver Island right now. My steering is damp enough, thank you.
  • 10
 Richie Rude used one of these on his Garbanzo DH winning run a couple of weeks ago
  • 21
 surely they could just call it $600 even?
  • 50
 It's an Australian company. Should the price be adjusted every ten minutes to ensure it always converts to US$600?
  • 10
 @boozed: I'm referring to the nominal price variance based on mounting kit... but keep boozin mate
  • 21
 I missed what the purpose of this is.
  • 111
 To alleviate money from your wallet for car park bragging rights
  • 42
 fools and their money...
  • 21
 the fewer customers, the higher the price
  • 10
 Can it do barspins for me?
  • 40
 if you practice with this, then switch back to your DJ you get double bars for free.
  • 10
 Na, I’m Turning AWAY with No resistance!
  • 21
 500 USD. Prepare to go the way of light and motion...
  • 10
 I’ll take “something I’ve never needed, for $900, please, Alex”.
  • 21
 in todays episode of things we dont need
  • 10
 Big Cedric Gracia throwing suicide no-handers at Rampage vibes.
  • 10
 Screw the gimmicky steering damper, tell me about the Bronson long-term.
  • 10
 What goes around comes around. Did this dance in early 2000’s.
  • 10
 I can only see it perhaps being used in DH racing.
  • 10
 What grips are those?
  • 11
 I use direct mount and dual crown with no spacers, so not for me.
  • 10
 You could use a flat handlebar if that's the only barrier.
  • 10
 I initially thought you were referring to bar height, but you probably meant you cut your steerer as short as possible and can't accommodate any extra stack. A minimalist cockpit looks great, but a little extra steerer is often useful!
  • 10
 @R-M-R: No, my headtube stack is on the very limit of what a Fox 40 can take.
  • 10
 @joni0001984: Without even having a stem in the stack? Is your head-tube a metre long?
  • 10
 @R-M-R: Yes. 140mm headtube length and a Cane Creek Slamset headset with lower than 5mm stsck height. I use Mojo Morc 40 custom drop crowns. 145mm is the limit.
www.pinkbike.com/photo/27666928
  • 10
 @joni0001984: Well, that explains it. With a 1368 mm wheelbase and 63.5° head-tube angle, perhaps you don't need anything to make your bike more stable!

Also, in your 275-26er-190 gallery, what is the device perpendicular to the middle of your down-tube?
  • 10
 @R-M-R: I also have 40 or 42mm fork offset, so I probably have more understeering than oversteering.
On the previous bike with 59-60 degree HTA, it still had oversteering, despite such a low offset, so low fork offset is not a cure for stupidity. I fixed it with a 2 degree angleset, that gave me 150 headtube, so I had to change bike because I love my Fox 40. Well, I will love it once I buy the Smashpot V2.

The device is a custom bolt that locks the frame and make it into a hardtail. Still heavy as f*** to climb. And it is made of way too compliant chinesium chromoly steel.

The Pole on the other hand is stiff like a…
  • 10
 @joni0001984: Interesting experiments! Are you certain you're experiencing oversteer, rather than wheel flop? And exactly what do you do with the bolt to lock out the suspension?

There is little difference in modulus of elasticity between alloys and tempers of steel. Large range in strength, but not much in stiffness. It's difficult to make such a large frame sufficiently stiff.
  • 10
 @R-M-R: To unlock the frame, I unscrew it and attach it to the downtube on its welded holder.

I want to say «yes, it is most likely wheel flop», but when I read about the term «wheel flop», it seems to decrease with increased fork offset, which is not my experience.
Source: yojimg.net/bike/web_tools/trailcalc.php

What I tried to explain with the term «oversteering», while avoiding to use the term «wheel flop» since it confuses me, is that when I have a bike with a too slack headtube angle, the front wheel wants to move more to the side when not in the dead center.

Difference in compliance betwen a steel Marino and a AL7075 Pole Vikkelä:

youtube.com/shorts/CRvrxKd_kUY?si=0Jqb1QIOSF-pRGAe

youtube.com/shorts/2uYivf_CxMQ?si=9t6P5HDIU5dTzKvb
  • 10
 @joni0001984: Stem length does not change flop*. Flop is related to how much lower the bike becomes as the wheel turns.

Imagine a 0° head-tube angle. When turned, the wheel simply lays over on its side. It's easy to visualize how the front end lowers by the radius of the wheel (minus the width of the tire). There is a great deal of flop force when the wheel is not perfectly upright or fully sideways. Now imagine a 90° head-tube angle. When turned, the wheel pivots in place and the front end does not drop at all. There is no flop force because there is no change in potential energy. A slacker head-tube angle and larger wheel tend to increase the flop force, and vice-versa.

It may seem odd that a slacker head-tube angle is less stable due to flop force, as we usually think of bikes with slack head-tube angles as being stable. This is because a slacker head-tube angle tends to create more trail. At high speeds, the recentering force from steering trail is greater than the flop force, which is why a slack head-tube angle produces stability. At low speeds, the flop force dominates, producing instability. This is why a road bike steers in a straight line when you walk beside it and push it by the saddle, yet a supposedly more stable modern mountain bike will not.

I don't doubt the steel bike has far more flex, I'm just saying it's due to the design, not due to the particular alloy of steel. The strongest steel in the world would make minimal difference to the flex, though it would be a lot more resistant to permanently deforming under extreme stress.


* This is a simplification. A longer stem places the mass of the handlebar, brakes, etc. farther from the steering axis, which changes adds to the flop force, but it also provides more leverage for you to resist against the force, so the net effect tends to be an increase in resistance against flop. A bike with a heavy basket on the front is destabilized by the mass out front, yet does not benefit from the added stability of a longer stem, so it will experience more flop force due to the mass.
  • 10
 @R-M-R: Edit: I meant to write Fork Offset, not stem length (I told you wheel flop confuses me).
Your explanation helped anyway. Thanks!
  • 10
 @R-M-R: The steel frame is so compliant laterally that it interfered with pedalling efficiency. The linear leverage ratio of the steel bike is not as plush as the Poles progressive leverage ratio, even if Pole uses the rather stiff AL7075. But it requires good suspension (the EXT Arma coil shock) with the dials for rebound and compression turned down, for me to endure the many dimples in the ice that causes strong vibrations. Hence, Smashpot for the Fox 40 is high on my wish list.
unitedaluminum.com/6061-aluminum-alloy
unitedaluminum.com/aluminum-7075-alloy
  • 10
 @R-M-R: I tested now and the Pole Vikkelä K4 has no flop and feels very balanced. I could push the bike all day holding the bike saddle without it turning. Love this bike.
  • 10
 @joni0001984: Nice to see a link to Jim G's site - I use it, too!

Increased fork offset tends to reduce flop (increases stability at very low speeds) and reduce trail (decreases stability at high speeds). Many variables and rather confusing.

Regarding your lockout bolt: I'm still not clear on how it works. Where does it go when it's not stored in the down-tube?

7075 is much stronger than 6061, but the stiffness (modulus) properties are very similar. A bike made from 7075 may be less stiff because less material is needed to ensure it is sufficiently strong, and when there is less material (of essentially the same material stiffness), the final product is likely to be less stiff.
  • 10
 @R-M-R: Yeah, similar to steel. where less can be used for the same strength. Although I don't think Marino used less, just untreated and thus flexy steel. The frame weighed 5.43kg without a shock!

As I have been told Marino gets part of the rear triangle pre-welded from China, and he can only customize certain parts. Rear shock attachment is not very movable in the custom designs and thus becomes terribly regressive every time. So to fix a linear ratio with 190mm rear travel, a la Paul Aston, I had to move the shock mounts up. This left some room in the old shock mount, and I had a small triangle welded to the seat post to lock the rear triangle in place with a huge bolt, if needed for a long climb. Because of the lateral movement of the frame, climbing became a nightmare anyway.
I climbed up the usual hill on the Pole Vikkelä K4, out of shape, in an orange level snow storm, without any problem. I would have give up on the steel bike.
  • 10
 @R-M-R: What I think helps a modern MTB compared to an old school MTB or a current road bike, is that the slack HTA prevents the feeling of flipping the bike forward. Something I have tried myself, on an old school MTB with 68 degree HTA and only one functiong brake (guess which one). Landed on my temple and blacked out for a few seconds.

Wheel flop is just annoying during technical stuff like trail riding. I go fast in a straight line.
  • 10
 @joni0001984: Oh, the bolt goes through the lower "shock" mount, a few millimeters below where the shock is actually mounted, and through a tab on the seat-tube! That will definitely firm up the rear suspension! As you said, though, a heavy, flexible bike is unlikely to climb quickly and will feel even slower than it actually is.

You probably don't want to spend any more money on the Marino, but if you do, you can mostly compensate for the motion ratio curve via a progressive spring (ex. air spring) and a position-sensitive damper (ex. RockShox Vivid, EXT Aria).

Treated or untreated steel will have about the same material stiffness. The flex (or lack of flex) in the Marino and the Pole are not due to the materials, it's due to the design of each.

Yes, modern head-tube angles improve handling by reducing the chance of flipping over the front and increasing high-speed stability. These are separate properties, but they work together to improve the ride experience for most riders in most situations. Old school bikes didn't need as much high-speed stability or resistance to flipping because the tires, suspension (if any), and brakes were all so poor that every parameter limited the ability to ride steep terrain or to ride fast. As each element improved, the others had to do likewise to avoid becoming the limiting factor.
  • 10
 @R-M-R:
See the vacant hole below the rear shock mount. The triangle with the 8 mm hole on the seattube is perfectly hidden, but it is there:
www.pinkbike.com/photo/27155107
www.pinkbike.com/photo/27103894

I have a spare Rockshox Super Deluxe that I could try. But missing a few other parts to build up another bike.

How would you stiffen the steel frame? I was hoping baking it in an oven would help.
  • 10
 @R-M-R: What makes me hesitant about investing more on the Marino, is that the Leverage ratio is linear at 1:2.55. Even at 110kg geared up my mass does not have enough gravitational pull to the earths core to make that bike feel plush.
  • 20
 @joni0001984: I see it now that I know what I'm looking at!

If the Super Deluxe fits, it's free to try and maybe you'll like it.

Heat treating it will have zero effect on stiffness. That's just not how it works, unfortunately. The only thing you can do is weld in as many cross-braces as possible.
  • 10
 @R-M-R: I will try that then. I do have plans on making a fun e-bike with a quite big motor that I have laying around. But having it welded in Norway is not very economical.
  • 10
 @joni0001984: The shape of the leverage curve is the problem, not the 2.55 ratio, which is a pretty typical average ratio. A nearly constant curve creates considerable support early in the travel, which can feel harsh, compared to a system that creates support less abruptly. It's also possible the shock is binding due to cross-loading, since you said the frame flexes excessively. An air spring will help the wheel rate (the combination of the shock curve and the frame curve) and may help resist off-axis loading.
  • 10
 @joni0001984: I didn't say you should add cross-braces, only that you could if you want to increase stiffness! It's probably best to accept the bike will never be perfect and use it for some weird project, like your e-tractor or whatever you plan to create with that motor lol
  • 10
 @R-M-R: It would require lower air pressure in the shock, which would only help with a crap-tastic air shock!
I would use spherical bearings if ever I start building it. None of my rear shocks are sacrificial!
  • 20
 @joni0001984: You could use lower air pressure and increase the compression ratio (add tokens). That would maintain appropriate bottom-out resistance while having less resistance early in the travel.
  • 10
 Pppffff...
  • 10
 ni de pastèques
  • 12
 On paper, no, on dirt, don't know.
  • 20
 It will definitely be more useful when riding on dirt than riding on paper.
Below threshold threads are hidden







