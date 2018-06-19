Review: Pearl Izumi Performance T

Pearl Izumi's Performance T jersey is one of the more casual and less "bike specific" designs offered by Pearl when it comes to riding attire. The shirt is designed to perform both when riding as well as when you're off the bike in warmer weather. It's made from 100% polyester which has long been used in technical gear for its versatility and ability to manage moisture and temperature. The specific material used is Pearl's "Transfer" fabric that they use in a variety of cycling products and it's engineered to pull moisture away from the skin, keeping you dry and cool.



Pearl Izumi Performance T

• Transfer Dry fabric

• Drop tail

• Discreet reflective patches

• 158g (medium)

• Sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL

• Colors: arctic midnight/navy, port, smoked pearl/black

• MSRP: $50 USD

• pearlizumi.com

Performance

Pinkbike's Take

Pearl did a stellar job with the Performance T. It's a shirt that works as a jersey, a jersey that works as a shirt, and something that I have as a staple in my riding bag. It's a quality garment that's comfortable, won't break the bank, and a heck of a lot more versatile than some more expensive and heavily branded options. If you're looking for something to wear that's low key as a t-shirt and performs on and off the bike, you won't be disappointed. — Daniel Sapp

The fit of the Performance T is what Pearl classifies as "semi-form fit" which is not relaxed but also not as tailored as a slim fit. It fits what I would consider well on my 5'10" 155 lb frame - loose, comfortable to move around in, but it isn't baggy by any means. The sleeves are fairly tailored on the arms and shoulders. It fits true to size for a medium compared to other brands across the board. I wear a medium in most brands and a small in a few, for reference.$50 for a jersey isn't that expensive in the grand spectrum of riding shirts. However, that much money for something called a "t-shirt"? T-shirt, for some reason, always jogs memories of my mother telling me that paying even half that for whatever t-shirt I wanted as a kid to wear to school was a bit ridiculous and she wasn't going to consider it unless it was on sale. That was well before I knew what technical clothing was or had any desire for it but, still, when I hear t-shirt, I am usually thinking it'll be $30 or less. Pearl did a really solid job in making the Performance T more than just an expensive t-shirt... it's functional, looks good, and does what it's supposed to well enough to justify the price.I tend to gravitate towards blander riding kit out of personal preference. I like the construction and feel of a lot of the more expensive jerseys and clothing out there but I'm not a fan of having a huge logo stamped across the front or back of what I'm wearing as many of the options currently do. When branding on a jersey is totally over the top, it somewhat erases the ability to wear it anywhere other than on the bike or in the bike park and stay casual. The Performance T is just about as subdued and casual as a riding jersey gets and that's a good thing. It's a t-shirt made out of a comfortable performance material to ride in, hike in, hang in, throw jeans on with it and go eat at a halfway decent restaurant in, whatever you want...without the gaudiness of someone's brand name plastered all over it.The Performance T not only looks good, it's incredibly soft, fits well, wears well, and does a decent job of managing the heat and moisture that I encounter on the trails. As I tested it, I was riding in a combination of jungle-like humidity and I tend to sweat buckets when it's hot out. While the shirt does feel a little more heavily made in the weight of the fabric than some other riding jerseys, it doesn't retain much moisture and continues to feel good while wearing it even after a few hours out. Where some polyester jerseys tend to cling and stick to you, feeling like a plastic trash bag, the Performance T retains the same soft feel as when I put it on.As far as durability goes, in the time that I've had it, the T has stood up to quite a few washing and dryings as well as a few days of back to back use without washing it- something I won't do with a lot of jerseys. I've ridden it primarily in hot and humid conditions and it does as good of a job as any in keeping me dry as can be expected and then quickly drying at the top of a climb or hanging on a tree while I'm taking a post-ride swim in the river.