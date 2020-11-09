Review: Pipedream The Full Moxie

Descending

No doubt about it, The Full Moxie is happiest when you’re hurtling down a fun steep trail with lots of natural obstacles. With momentum behind you, it’s right at home with good balance and an appetite for tight turns and wide-open berms. To really make the most of its potential, the trails need to be steep and technically challenging because when they are, the Full Moxie rewards. It really does come alive and the weight fades away; it’s a good payback for the climbing efforts.The geometry, great suspension and grippy tires make tackling technical descents hugely entertaining and very rewarding. It really is a very fun bike to ride and the stable ride, calm suspension, relaxed geometry all make it a very highly capable trail bike that excels on the descents. And as a skills boost, the Pipedream is quite impressive, helping me to master some tricky switchback descents that I’d previously struggled to conquer on other bikes. This bike can pivot on a dime, which helps to kick the myth that long 29ers can’t do tight corners into the long grass. So if you want a bike to make a better rider of you, take a closer look at the Moxie.The handling is good and lets you focus on picking your line and where you want to place the tires, and the Full Moxie displays a pleasing level of agility that pins a massive grin on your face every time you’re descending. The balance is good, but as with many long bikes you do need to push your weight forward to get the front tire to grip and carve, but if you want to hang back the suspension is capable enough to soak up everything in its path. Going faster is rewarding on any bike, but with the Full Moxie it’s key to unlocking its full character and potential, and it’s really happy going flat out. There’s enough suspension travel to get out out of trouble in most situations; it’s predictable and will never catch you off-guard if you’re not paying attention 100% of the time as can sometimes be the case with lighter, more skittish bikes.The suspension coped with everything nicely. It feels plush and soaks up impacts well giving a smooth ride through chundery roots. There’s ample progression to handle big impacts and drops well with no heavy bottom out. It’s easy to see the Full Moxie is aimed at trail riders wanting a bike for big rides in the woods, but the weight does favour a more gravity-oriented riding style where it’s about getting to the top as unflustered as possible and eking out one more run before the sunsets.