Review: Pirelli Scorpion Race Enduro M & T Tires

Every single tire in Pirelli's mountain bike lineup is called the Scorpion. Every. Single. One. No matter if you're looking for an XC tire, a trail tire, or a DH tire, it's going to say Pirelli Scorpion on it. That doesn't mean all of the tread patterns are exactly the same, though – far from it. It just means you need to look closer at the hot patch to figure out the actual specifics. As is typically the case with MTB tire names, and not just ones from Pirelli, all of those initials require some translating.



The tires reviewed here are the Scorpion Race Enduro M and Race Enduro T. “Race” refers to the rubber compound, and the next letter denotes the tread pattern. Confused yet? Basically, these are the stickiest tires in Pirelli's enduro lineup, with a tread pattern that's intended to work well in mixed terrain. Both tires could be used as either a front or rear, but running the M in the front and the T in the rear is the most common setup.

Pirelli Scorpion Race Enduro

• 42a durometer Smart Evo DH rubber compound

• 2 x 120 TPI casing

• Sizes: 29 x 2.5", 27.5 x 2.5"

• Actual weight: 1390 grams (29" M) / 1189 grams (27.5" T)

• Price: $99.90

• pirelli.com

The M tread uses another variation of the 2-3-2 pattern.

M Tread

The T tread pattern works best as rear tire, with a large middle paddle for braking traction.

T-Tread

PERFORMANCE

ROLLING SPEED

TRACTION

CORNERING

DURABILITY

Pros + Very grippy, tons of traction

+ Good wear rate for a sticky rubber tire

+ Measure true to size



Very grippy, tons of tractionGood wear rate for a sticky rubber tireMeasure true to size Cons - Not the fastest rolling option

- On the heavier side for an enduro tire, especially the front

Not the fastest rolling optionOn the heavier side for an enduro tire, especially the front

Pinkbike's Take

The model name may say “Race,” but in reality these Scorpions are more of a freeride tire, a solid option for riders who regularly find themselves in steep, gnarly terrain who want something tough, predictable, and extra grippy. — Mike Kazimer

The SmartEVO DH compound is used on Pirelli's Race edition enduro and DH tires. The rubber has a low, 42a durometer and is said to be temperature stable, ideally preserving that stickiness across a range of weather conditions.The Scorpion Enduro tires use a dual ply casing construction, with two layers of 120 tpi fabric and an additional rubber reinforcement around the bead to help prevent pinch flats. The higher thread count makes the enduro tire more supple and a little lighter than its 60 tpi DH counterpart, but it's still far from being a lightweight option – the 29” EN M weighed in at 1390 grams, and the 27.5” EN T was 1189 grams.The Enduro M and T tires are priced at $99.90 USD each. The non-race versions, which use a slightly harder compound rubber that won't be as sticky but will also last a little longer are $89.90.Pirelli say the M tread is designed for mixed terrain (hence the 'M'), everything from hardpack to medium soft natural trails. The side knobs are relatively tall and well supported, and there are intermediate knobs to aid with the transition from the alternating center tread to the side knobs. There's not a ton of siping to be seen, just a slight horizontal cut on the main center knobs, and a vertical slice on the next largest knobs.T stands for traction in this case, and to accomplish that Pirelli went with a wide center block that alternates with two individual blocks. The back of the wider block has a slight curve to it, creating a large surface for digging in during hard braking.The Scorpion tires spent time on two different wheelsets, one carbon and one aluminum, both with a 30mm internal width. Installation and inflation was trouble free, and my tire pressures were 20-22 psi for the front and 22-24 psi for the rear depending on conditions.To put it bluntly, if you're looking for a fast rolling enduro tire, look elsewhere. The sticky rubber, heavy casing, and chunky tread pattern make this a tire combo that places traction above everything else. Compared to a Maxxis Assegai, which already isn't the fastest rolling option to begin with, the Enduro M tire feels relatively slow and draggy, no matter which direction the trail is pointing. That lethargic rolling speed won't be as much of an issue for riders who are purely focused on downhill traction, but as an enduro race tire, especially on tracks with more pedaling, this wouldn't be my first choice.This is where the Scorpion shines – there's loads of grip in a wide range of conditions. I spent multiple rainy days in the Whistler Bike Park and didn't have any issues navigating slimy rock slabs, shiny roots, and softer, muddy conditions. The first rainy day with an unfamiliar tire can be nervewracking since not all supposedly sticky tread compounds are created equal. Thankfully, these more than made the grade, and handled all the slop I subjected them to without any surprising skids or slide-outs.These tires measure slightly wider than 2.5", which is something of a departure from the norm in the mountain bike tire world - it seems like most tires tend to be narrower than claimed, and there are lots of supposed 2.5" tires out there that are actually 2.4" or narrower. In this case, that extra width is noticeable when cornering - they're well supported and very predictable, but aren't as “edgy” or precise as something like a Schwalbe Tacky Chan, or the new Maxxis High Roller III for instance.The Scorpions have held up very well, especially considering how many bike park laps they've seen. The corners are starting to get rounded out, but there aren't any major chunks missing, and for the most part the side knobs are hanging tough. They're billed as an enduro tire, but given the casing thickness I wouldn't have any hesitation running these on a downhill bike. Overall, a strong showing when it comes to durability.