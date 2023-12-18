Review: The Pivot Mach SL 4 Blends XC Speed & Comfort

|Specifications
|Price
|$9899
|Travel
|115
|Rear Shock
|Fox Float Factory 2-position
|Fork
|Fox 34 StepCast Factory, 120mm
|Crankarms
|Race Face Next SL, 34T chainring
|Rear Derailleur
|Shimano XTR
|Handlebar
|Phoenix Team Flat Carbon
|Stem
|Phoenix Team, 60mm Length
|Grips
|RockShox TwistLoc Lock-On
|Brakes
|Shimano XTR Race 2-Piston w/160mm
|Wheelset
|Reynolds Black Label 309/289 XC Carbon
|Tires
|Maxxis Rekon Race EXO 2.4
|Seat
|Phoenix WTB Volt, Carbon Rails
|Seatpost
|Fox Transfer Factory
I can't wait to put some normal bars and a Dissector/Rekon on my Mach 4 this winter to test out the capability a bit more.
This is squarely a stout XC bike.