Review: The Pivot Mach SL 4 Blends XC Speed & Comfort

“Basically, we designed the bike to climb like shorter travel bikes with incredible efficiency but descend like a longer travel bike with suspension performance that really enables the rider to stay in control and go faster in technical terrain. With all Pivot designs we try to find a huge range of versatility. Designs that can be, at their core, focused on what their main job is but then also punch way outside their race category,” said Pivot’s CEO Chris Cocalis.Pivot tweaked a few things on the new Mach 4 SL to give it its chameleon characteristics. Namely, there are four travel options in one frame. Rear wheel travel can be adjusted by a flip chip on the upper linkage. On World Cup builds, this means 95 or 103mm of travel; Team, Pro, and Ride level builds get 106 or 115mm.I didn’t race any World Cups last summer, but I did do a few races in Colorado where versatility was key. The Mach 4 SL ended up being a nearly-perfect bike for both the six-day Breck Epic and the four-stage (single day) Durango Derby.My test bike was the $9,899 Team XTR model in size small. In addition to the Shimano XTR drivetrain, the bike came specced with Fox Factory suspension, a Fox transfer 100mm dropper, Reynolds Black Label XC 309/287 wheels with Industry Nine hydra hubs, and Maxxis Rekon race tires front and rear.

In May, Pivot introduced the updated version of the Mach 4 SL, the brand’s race-focused XC bike. Previously known as the Mach 429, version 3 of the bike boasted plenty of changes to write home about: namely, two fork specs, a flip chip on the rocker link to adjust the rear wheel travel, and a weight savings of 300-400g over the older bike. Pivot had two main goals with the Mach 4 SL update — to design a lighter and more efficient cross-country race bike for its pro athletes, while at the same time making something capable enough to serve as an all-rounder for recreational riders. Satisfying both sets of criteria is a tall order but one that is increasingly possible with progressive geometry and suspension design.

According to Pivot, the Mach 4 SL’s carbon fiber frame features size-specific tuning - different carbon layups are used for each size. Visually, the tubes have a smaller diameter than other Pivot mountain bikes, and the front and rear triangles are more compact. All sizes are able to accommodate one large water bottle, and the M-XL frames can hold two. There are two bosses on the underside of the down tube and three bosses on the underside of the top tube.This version of the Mach 4 SL shaves some 300g off the frame weight of the previous version, due in part to the switch to a vertical shock placement.The rear-wheel travel of the Mach 4SL can be adjusted by a few millimeters with a flip chip on the rocker link. This gives riders the choice of 95mm or 103mm on the World Cup builds, and 106mm or 115mm on all other builds.

The Mach 4SL comes in a 100 or 120mm fork spec, with fairly significant geometry differences between the two. All versions of the bike have a slacker head angle, steeper seat angle, and longer reach than previous versions. The head angle goes from 66.7° to 68° when switching from 120 to 100, with an accompanying increase in reach of about 13mm. Seat tube angles sit at 76° on the 100mm and 74.7° on the 120mm. Chainstays are the same length regardless of frame size, measuring at 432mm.In terms of sizing, the Mach 4 SL comes in XS-XL frames, and Pivot says the five-size range will accommodate riders from 4’ 10″ all up to 6’ 7.″ Standover clearance is generous across the range of sizes.

Test Bike Setup I swapped the stock front Rekon Race tire for a Rekon (I wish I had put something bigger on the back, as well) and replaced the uncomfortable Phoenix WTB World Cup Volt saddle with an Ergon SR Pro. Pro (un)tip: in prepping for the Breck Epic, I mistakenly put the bike in the shorter travel setting, and raced all six days like that. When I got back, I flipped the chip and spent the remainder of the riding season and the Durango Derby with the much more pleasant-feeling 115mm rear suspension setting. Oh, and the bike also came stock with a 34mm chainring, which I would have very much liked to swap for at least a 32 (that’s on me). I’ll just use that as my excuse for walking up some of Wheeler Pass on stage 4 of the Breck Epic.

As you can imagine, the Mach 4 SL is a speedy climber. The lightweight carbon frame and DW-Link suspension system ensure that power is efficiently transferred to the wheels, which results in impressive traction and minimal pedal bob. I rarely looped out, even when pausing before technical uphill features.On paper, the seat angle — 74.7 —seems pretty slack for an XC bike, but in real life, it doesn't feel that extreme. Remember, on a bike like this the seat angle won't change as much at sag compared to a big squishy enduro bike. Plus, the pedaling performance on the bike is just so darn good. In both travel settings, the rear suspension delivers the right amount of sensitivity and you can stay seated on all but the steepest climbs. Traction and control work in tandem on this bike — in fact, I had my best ride of the Durango Derby on the notoriously shitty, loose, and steep Animas Mountain climb. Efficiency is the name of the game on the Mach 4 SL, but there is no hidden cost in pedaling performance.