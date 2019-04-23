Review: Pivot Trail 429 - A Little Bit of Travel, A Whole Lot of Fun

|Specifications
|Price
|$7199
|Travel
|120mm
|Rear Shock
|Fox Factory Float DPS
|Fork
|Fox Factory 34 29", 51mm offset, FIT4- 130mm
|Cassette
|Shimano XT M-8000 11-46t
|Crankarms
|Race Face Aeffect SL 30t – 175mm
|Rear Derailleur
|Shimano XTR GS 11 speed
|Shifter Pods
|Shimano XT M8000
|Handlebar
|Phoenix Team Carbon - 460mm
|Stem
|Phoenix Team Enduro/Trail - 55mm
|Grips
|Phoenix Team Padloc
|Brakes
|Shimano XT M-8000
|Wheelset
|Reynolds Blacklabel Enduro Wide Trail
|Hubs
|Industry Nine
|Tires
|Maxxis Minion DHRII 29" x 2.4" / Maxxis Rekon 29" x 2.4"
|Seat
|Phoenix WTB Pro Vigo
|Seatpost
|Fox Transfer 150mm
That said........I do hate steep seat angles.
I think this is a perfect bike for those of us (a lot more riders than realize it probably) who don't live in the PNW, or in the high country Rockies (Keystone, other parks etc). Living on the front range, riding Moab, Wyoming, etc. this bike is just about perfect. It's outgunned on an Enduro course but that's not what it's for. If you're doing a lot of trail riding this is great; you can ride far longer without wearing out from pedaling a trampoline up the hills, it can handle rowdy stuff, and it is a joy to ride. Probably the favorite mountain bike I've ever owned.
The fact that I had to get a thread-in PF BB to eliminate creaks on my Mach 6 disputes this claim.
"Handlebar Phoenix Team Carbon - 460mm"
Lastly, nice to see pivot make a reach decent enough for us big dudes.
