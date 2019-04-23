PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Review: Pivot Trail 429 - A Little Bit of Travel, A Whole Lot of Fun

Apr 23, 2019
by Daniel Sapp  

Derek DiLuzio Photo
REVIEW
PIVOT TRAIL 429


Reviewed by Daniel Sapp
Photos by Derek Diluzio


The Trail 429 is Pivot's aggressive XC / trail bike, which debuted last spring. The previous version was called the Mach 429 Trail, but due to the significant updates it received the team at Pivot decided a name reversal was in order.

The 120mm bike comes standard with a 130mm fork and can be paired with either 27.5+ or 29" wheels. It has a robust parts build right out of the box, and is aimed at the crowd that is looking for a shorter travel 'do-it-all' bike.

There are several build options that are split into three categories - Team, Pro, or Race. In each category, there is a SRAM or Shimano option for the brakes and drivetrain. The top of the line Team XX1 version, outfitted with a SRAM XX1 drivetrain, Guide Ultimate brakes, Fox Factory 34 Float fork, and Reynolds Blacklabel Enduro 29 wheels sells for $8,699 USD.
Pivot Trail 429

• Intended use: XC / trail
• Wheel size: 29" or 27.5+
• Rear wheel travel: 120mm
• Carbon frame
• 430mm chainstays
• Frame weight (med, w/ DPX2 shock): 6.4 lb
• Complete weight (as tested): 28.4 lb
• 12 x 157mm rear spacing
• Sizes: XS-XL
• Price: $4,699 -$8,699 USD
• Colors: steel blue, crimson
www.pivotcycles.com, @pivotcycles

The most affordable kit is the Race XT 1x model. It has an 11-speed Shimano XT derailleur, SLX cassette and shifter, SLX brakes, Fox 34 Performance fork, and Sun Ringle Duroc wheelset for $4,699 USD.


bigquotesYes, there's a bit of a gram tax over an XC race bike, but the Trail 429 also doesn't need to be ridden with surgical precision to avoid total destruction when you venture offline, come up short, or get a little loose.Daniel Sapp


Derek DiLuzio Photo





Derek DiLuzio Photo


Construction and Features

The Trail 429's frame has a nice and clean look to it, devoid of any strange swoops or bends. Compared to the previous version, there are wider pivots and larger bearings, along with ample room for longer travel dropper posts. There's room for a full-size water bottle on all frame sizes, something I think should be as standard issue as a front wheel for a bike in this category, but it's notable, nonetheless. The bottom bracket is a PF92, which isn't surprising considering that Pivot were one of the pioneers of that standard. They claim it's ideal for carbon frames, and that their frame tolerances are tight enough that they don't have any issues with creaking.

The elephant in the room is undoubtedly the 'Super Boost 157' rear axle spacing, which Pivot first introduced on their Switchblade. As Mike Kazimer wrote when the Trail 429 was launched, "Here's the quick primer: Super Boost Plus isn't a new axle spacing standard — DH bikes have used 12 x 157mm hubs for years, but on a Super Boost Plus hub the flanges are spread further apart in order to create a better bracing angle, which in turn should create a significantly stiffer wheel. Pivot claim that this equates to a 30% increase in stiffness over a boost wheel using the same DT Swiss 25mm internal width alloy rim. The wider rear spacing also allows for more tire clearance with shorter stays, and in the case of the Trail 429 there's enough room to fit up to 29 x 2.6” or 27.5 x 3.0” tires." Pivot is no longer the only brand using Super Boost spacing, and there are plenty of wheelsets and adaptors available for riders who decide to upgrade from the stock wheelset in the future.

Derek DiLuzio Photo
DW Link suspension and an integrated dirt shield.
Derek DiLuzio Photo
PF92 BB.



Derek DiLuzio Photo
Super Boost on the rear end for increased stiffness and a proper chain line with an additional 3mm of offset over standard boost.
Derek DiLuzio Photo
Cable routing is tidy with everything internal for the front triangle and then the rear brake and shift cables running along the top and bottom of the stays on the back end of the bike.



Pivot

Geometry & Sizing

The Trail 429's reach numbers are fairly typical for a modern trail bike. The size medium has a reach of 440mm, the seat tube angle is 74-degrees, and the head angle is 67.3-degrees with the stock 130mm fork and 29" wheels. The 27.5+ version uses a 17mm lower headset cup to keep the bottom bracket from being too low with those smaller wheels. That headset cup is also included with the 29" version, where it can be used to slacken the head tube angle.

I spoke with Chris Cocalis, president and CEO of Pivot about why they made the Trail 429 the way they did, choosing to go with more traditional geometry rather than going even longer and slacker.

bigquotesWe base our geometry around the intent of the bike and rider. We look at a 120mm rear/130mm front as a bike that needs to span a pretty wide spectrum from being able to be an effective XC/marathon bike to everything just shy of park riding. Of course, the sweet spot is trail riding, and for most people in most places, mountain biking doesn’t look like an EWS course. The overall geometry reflects this. It’s long and low, but at a level that maintains great balance when the rider is not at the extremes (but still progressive enough to handle the extremes).

In regards to seat angle, it’s the same goal. A super steep seat angle works ok on a longer travel bike because you’re setting the suspension sag as a % of the total travel. 25-30% sag on a 120mm bike with a shorter stroke shock is not going to have nearly the seat angle change at sag as on a 160mm travel bike. Also, as a bike that’s designed to handle a wide variety of terrain, it’s important to place the knees of the rider in the proper position over the pedal spindle to pedal efficiently and powerfully on flats, rolling climbs, steep climbs, and descents. The seat angle we arrived at reflects this level of versatility. Chris Cocalis


Derek DiLuzio Photo

Suspension Design

The Trail 429 uses Dave Weagle's 'DW Link' suspension design to achieve its 120mm of travel. It's a dual-short-link design that typically has a high amount of anti-squat early on, which then drops off to allow for better suspension action further into the shock's travel. It also does a good job of isolating the braking from the suspension, allowing the rear of the bike to stay fairly active, even when the rider is braking.

Trail 429

Build Kit

Specifications
Price $7199
Travel 120mm
Rear Shock Fox Factory Float DPS
Fork Fox Factory 34 29", 51mm offset, FIT4- 130mm
Cassette Shimano XT M-8000 11-46t
Crankarms Race Face Aeffect SL 30t – 175mm
Rear Derailleur Shimano XTR GS 11 speed
Shifter Pods Shimano XT M8000
Handlebar Phoenix Team Carbon - 460mm
Stem Phoenix Team Enduro/Trail - 55mm
Grips Phoenix Team Padloc
Brakes Shimano XT M-8000
Wheelset Reynolds Blacklabel Enduro Wide Trail
Hubs Industry Nine
Tires Maxxis Minion DHRII 29" x 2.4" / Maxxis Rekon 29" x 2.4"
Seat Phoenix WTB Pro Vigo
Seatpost Fox Transfer 150mm
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC



Derek DiLuzio Photo









Derek DiLuzio Photo
RIDING THE
Trail 429


Test Bike Setup

I set up the Trail 429 with 20% sag up front on the 130mm Float 34 fork, and between 25 and 30% on the back. Pivot include a sag meter with the shock, so set up is quick and painless.

One small but quickly fixed quibble I had with the build was with the handlebars and Pad-Loc grips. The design uses a tapered cut in the handlebar that matches with extra material on the grip in order to prevent them from ever slipping, but it limits the number of possible grip choices. In addition, the 760mm width of the bars was a little narrow for my taste. I ended up swapping the bars and grips out for a combo that worked better for me.

I also ended up swapping out the Rekon tire in the back for something with a little more bite. It's a good and fast rolling choice for a lot of areas, but I've found that in wet and muddy conditions it lacks the bite of a more aggressive tire.

2018 Pinkbike Field Test
Daniel Sapp
Location: Brevard, NC, USA
Age: 31
Height: 5'10"
Inseam: 32"
Weight: 152 lbs
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @d_sapp1

I spent the majority of my time on the Trail 429 at home in Brevard, North Carolina. I rode it on the more rugged, rocky and root infested trails of Pisgah National Forest where the climbs are long and the descents are fast and violent, as well as the smoother trails of nearby DuPont State Forest.


Derek DiLuzio Photo


Climbing

The Trail 429 is a great climber, and there's no need for constant switch fiddling - the back end is very well supported with minimal bob. The bike doesn't feel fragile and skittish like an XC race rig; instead, it has a solid, ready-for-anything feel. The seated climbing position was comfortable, and I never felt too scrunched up when climbing, which made all day grinds very tolerable. The position over the pedals is comfortable, and while the seat angle isn't super-steep at 74-degrees I felt as if I was where I should be to be efficient. I was relaxed while climbing whether it was for a short bit or for a couple of hours.

It's a very efficient feeling bike, and traction over roots and in technical sections of the trail didn't ever seem to be compromised, even with what feels like a substantial amount of anti-squat. The front end of the bike doesn't want to kick up or wander when things become steep or tight, and the overall length was very manageable.


Derek DiLuzio Photo

Descending

The Trail 429 is a versatile and competent 120mm trail bike. While it's nimble enough to get up the hill and maneuver around all day, it can get back down with a quickness and sureness that makes it an enjoyable ride on the climbs and descents. Yes, there's a bit of a gram tax over an XC race bike, but it also doesn't need to be ridden with surgical precision to avoid total destruction when you venture offline, come up short, or get a little loose.

Small bump sensitivity is excellent, and traction is abundant over smaller roots and rocks. There was no issue linking together lines typically reserved for bigger bikes, and it was easy to forget there was only 120mm of rear travel when rolling into jumps, drops, and other features. Of course, there are limits, and the Trail 429 can't hang with the longer and slacker options out there when it comes to taking on repeated bigger hits in chunky terrain, as well as in the high-speed rough stuff. Things can go from smooth and controlled to moderately turbulent somewhat quickly if you get into too much chop, and it was in these situations where the bike occasionally felt a little short.

Whether it's smooth and flowy singletrack, slow speed rock tech, wheelie drops to flat, or high-speed chunder, the Trail 429 finds a way to blend its short amount of travel and proper build with the right geometry to make a wide spectrum of terrain fun to ride, all while staying within the bike's limits.





Daniel Sapp rides lower Sycamore.
Pivot Trail 429

Canyon Neuron CF Presslaunch Sintra Portugal Copyright Markus Greber
Canyon Neuron

How does it compare?

The Trail 429 and Canyon Neuron are both dedicated trail bikes, intended to be able to handle a little bit of everything. The Canyon has 10mm more travel in the back, but the geometry numbers are similar. The Trail 429 feels more capable through and through when it comes to aggressive trail riding. It inspires more confidence when it comes time to try a sketchy line on the descent and huck and hope into the unknown. The Neuron feels a little more eager to climb due to its lighter weight, but it doesn't feel quite as solid on the descents.

In higher speed terrain, the Neuron's 10 millimeters of extra travel help it take the edge of the rough stuff, but the Pivot has a stiffer, more confidence inspiring feel to it.

One major difference between these two bikes is sizing. The Pivot is available down to an XS with 29" wheels. The Canyon swaps over to 27.5" wheels only for sizes below a medium - a major consideration for smaller riders.

As far as the price goes, both of the bikes can be built up in a similar manner looking at a middle of the road build, but the Pivot is going to cost a tad bit more money part for part - especially when you get into adding carbon wheels and such. There are more higher end builds available on the Pivot, and, likewise, you can order a complete Canyon for less than the entry level Trail 429.

Derek DiLuzio Photo
Derek DiLuzio Photo


Technical Report

Shimano Drivetrain: The Shimano drivetrain on the Trail 429 was very consistent and reliable. There isn't as much range as with SRAM's Eagle drivetrain, but when it's mated with the proper front chainring for where you ride, that's not much of an issue.

Shimano XT Brakes: Shimano's XT brakes offer a lot of power but can be finicky. While there is a very positive bite, the engagement point can wander making braking inconsistent and annoying at times.

Fox Transfer Seatpost: Fox's Transfer dropper is a solid all-round choice these days. The lever isn't all that fancy, but it works and is one of the most reliable options there is.

Fox Suspension: The Trail 429 is spec'd with Fox suspension front and back. The stock fork is 130mm with 51mm of offset. I experimented with running a 140mm travel, 44mm offset Fox 36 Float on the front for a while, but I didn't notice the drastic change I was expecting, although the changes made the steering feel calm and very tight. With the heavier chassis of the 36 over the 34 the front end of the bike felt especially grounded. Descending, even with the additional amount of travel and slightly slacker head tube, the bike felt very much the same. If I had to choose, I'd go with a 140mm fork with 51mm of offset.


Derek DiLuzio Photo


Pros

+ Very versatile
+ Confidence inspiring build
+ Not an XC bike with a bigger fork
Cons

- Padloc bar / grips
- Can feel short in high speed chop



Is this the bike for you?


The Trail 429 is the bike I've been grabbing when I'm not sure where I'll end up, and I've never felt all that overwhelmed in the techgnar, or underpowered on faster trails. The Trail 429 is an extremely versatile bike. It's not fragile, and if you're looking to do a lot of riding in a variety of terrain or simply want a very capable shorter travel trail bike, it's one of the better options out there.



Pinkbike's Take
bigquotesThe Trail 429 feels 'just right' on a wide variety of terrain, and it's an excellent choice for riders in search of a true trail bike that's quick on the climbs and solid on the descents. Daniel Sapp





47 Comments

  • + 9
 Pretty solid build from a boutique company. You get Kashima suspension and a really good drivetrain and brakes. I'd skip the carbon wheels though. SC doesn't even offer Kashima for less than $9000. Before screaming "dentist bike!" or "way too expensive" look at the builds offered. No, like really look at Pivot's builds and compare them to SC or Yeti. Then still come back screaming at how expensive these are.
  • + 0
 For $7k+, I'd like something a little better than aeffect cranks.
  • - 3
 Right @reks:
  • + 1
 I think SC, Pivot, and Ibis can charge a bit more for their bikes because of the bomber warranty - seems reasonable to pay a premium for that piece of mind IMO. Love the idea of this bike....
  • + 1
 @reks: Would you rather have carbon or GX level cranks and Fox Perfomance tier suspension? Cranks are cheap(er) and easy to replace. Suspension, not so much.
  • + 0
 ah yes, gotta love the massive benefits of..... a coating on suspension
  • + 1
 @stonant: It's not the coating. It's the principle. If a company is charging top dollar for a bike, it had better have top dollar components(regardless of whether it has performance benefits or not). If a company charges $9k to have top of the line suspension, and another company charges $6k for the same fancy coated suspension, then yea I take issue with it. No I'm not fine paying for more than $7k for non-fancy coating. Yes I know there's no discernible performance difference between the black and copper colors. But I still want it if I'm paying thousands of dollars for a bike. Simple.
  • + 1
 Probably hard to ride with those 460mm wide bars.
  • + 7
 Gotten to try this bike a few times, it really is for real. Long travel bikes are fun, but a short travel trail bike like this is just so fun to chuck around. The way the shock/linkage is packaged in the newer bikes looks really good too, rather than that yoke, and the graphics packs are looking much cleaner too. Killer bike (more killer in blue!)
  • + 6
 I demoed this bike a month ago, and it's seriously fast. I also rode Neuron and it's a win for the 429, although the Neuron feels like it can handle bigger hits better. Shame that about the super boost and that apparently the 429 can't fit wider tires.
  • + 6
 I've run a mix of tires on this bike with no issues, up to a 2.6, and still had room leftover so the tire clearance isn't an issue.
  • + 2
 "proper position over the pedal spindle to pedal efficiently" KOPS (knee over pedal spindle) has no basis in physics or physiology.It has simply become lazy shorthand for 'bike fitters' to relieve gullible people from their hard earned (or not,if you are a dentist) cash.
That said........I do hate steep seat angles.
  • + 1
 I built a 2017 429 up with an angled headset and a 130mm Pike this fall, so I am basically at exactly the 2019 numbers. It is a ridiculously good all-rounder. It is tremendously forgiving for my occasionally shitty lines, but I can hammer it like a hardtail XC bike when I want to and it'll accelerate and cruise beautifully.

I think this is a perfect bike for those of us (a lot more riders than realize it probably) who don't live in the PNW, or in the high country Rockies (Keystone, other parks etc). Living on the front range, riding Moab, Wyoming, etc. this bike is just about perfect. It's outgunned on an Enduro course but that's not what it's for. If you're doing a lot of trail riding this is great; you can ride far longer without wearing out from pedaling a trampoline up the hills, it can handle rowdy stuff, and it is a joy to ride. Probably the favorite mountain bike I've ever owned.
  • + 0
 I'm a Pivot owner (latest Mach 6) and have ridden the 5.5 as well (and a few old Titus Racer-Xs back in the day). Both seem a bit more planted and less jumpy than I'd prefer. I'm sure that's desireable to some. How did the Trail feel?
  • + 0
 Super Boost on an XC / Trail bike.. Come on Mr Cocalis!! End this ridiculous marketing BS! The ripmo is stiff as shit, fits up to 29x2.6 tires and utilizes the same suspension design. Stop complicating the industry so much people!! Its gotten to the point where I have to know more about todays bike standards than my local bike shop. Otherwise, they will f-up the part I order.
  • - 4
flag MantisToboggan (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Because EVERYONE knows 148 boost is too flexy and won't allow the use of 3.0 tires. smh
  • + 4
 Meh, anything that is available that will enhance the end result isn't a bad thing. Super Boost is an established standard and is out there at this point, time to move on.
  • + 1
 @Hyakian. In this catagory / travel of bike, their is nothing that proves superboost will enhance anything.. Its 120mm of travel and has its limits.. They also will not offer this as a frame only because of the super boost, which allows them to make more money off complete builds. Keep drinking the cool aid so companies can keep taking advantage of us.. The Ibis Ripmo continues to get overwhelming praise, utilizes 148 spacing, is way more capable and stiff as hell.. There is no debate here, its marketing BS!!!
  • + 0
 "They claim it's ideal for carbon frames, and that their frame tolerances are tight enough that they don't have any issues with creaking."

The fact that I had to get a thread-in PF BB to eliminate creaks on my Mach 6 disputes this claim.
  • + 1
 I don't like the way they name it an "xt" build kit, but it is entirely slx, save for exactly one and only one part. But, I did ride one of these last year. It's a very nice bike, deceptive build kit naming aside.
  • - 2
 $4700 for an XT derailleur. Crazyness.
  • + 1
 I've owned my 429 for over a year. Love this bike. I ride hardtails 60% of the time...so when I jump back on this steed...I sure appreciate its slack head angles and plush suspension.
  • + 1
 Never said more travel is better. Are you comparing the v2 5010 XT prices? Suspension platform is a preference.
  • + 1
 Wondering which size you tested? 5'10" is right at the cusp of Med and Large. Thanks!
  • + 1
 On paper it seems very similar to a Tallboy, would have loved a comparison.
  • + 0
 Dirt Shield: Catching all the gunk and water off your tire and conveniently storing it right next to the pivot bearings.
  • + 0
 ...when the dropper post has more travel than the rear shock... we are in strange new times...
  • + 1
 Not really strange. If anything it makes more sense on a shorter travel bike
  • + 1
 Pretty common now with lots of people using 170 to 200mm droppers.
  • + 1
 Thats a pretty narrow bar

"Handlebar Phoenix Team Carbon - 460mm"
  • + 1
 Pad-Loc ????
  • - 1
 Fork offset doesn't do anything. I wish reviewers and manufacturers would stop pretending like it matters.
  • + 1
 It makes a huge difference on long travel 29ers. You won't be seeing many without the shorter offset. Grip and maneuverability are much better.
  • + 1
 #downcountryaintdead
  • - 3
 Weight? I'm guessing no less than 29lbs.
  • + 3
 Stop guessing and try reading
  • - 2
 Better super late than never
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



