Review: Pivot Trail 429 - A Little Bit of Travel, A Whole Lot of Fun

We base our geometry around the intent of the bike and rider. We look at a 120mm rear/130mm front as a bike that needs to span a pretty wide spectrum from being able to be an effective XC/marathon bike to everything just shy of park riding. Of course, the sweet spot is trail riding, and for most people in most places, mountain biking doesn’t look like an EWS course. The overall geometry reflects this. It’s long and low, but at a level that maintains great balance when the rider is not at the extremes (but still progressive enough to handle the extremes).



In regards to seat angle, it’s the same goal. A super steep seat angle works ok on a longer travel bike because you’re setting the suspension sag as a % of the total travel. 25-30% sag on a 120mm bike with a shorter stroke shock is not going to have nearly the seat angle change at sag as on a 160mm travel bike. Also, as a bike that’s designed to handle a wide variety of terrain, it’s important to place the knees of the rider in the proper position over the pedal spindle to pedal efficiently and powerfully on flats, rolling climbs, steep climbs, and descents. The seat angle we arrived at reflects this level of versatility.

— Chris Cocalis