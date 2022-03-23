Review: POC's New Otocon Full Face Helmet Is Packed With Tech

The Otocon Race MIPS isn't the most impressive in terms of its price or weight when compared to other enduro lids, nor is it the most ventilated. But that's perhaps because it's designed to sit a little closer to the downhill end of the "enduro" spectrum. It's full of tech designed to improve safety, from the aramid reinforcement and Mips system to the digital safety features. Does that make it any safer than other DH-certified helmets in the real world? That's tough to say, but it certainly offers peace of mind when combined with the well-padded, secure feel on the trail. The internal shape didn't fit perfectly with my head shape, but that's no criticism of the helmet itself, just a reminder of why it's always a good idea to try on a helmet before buying.

— Seb Stott